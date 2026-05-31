A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Coleman Crow, Brewers: Crow was sent to the minors in mid-May and was promoted on Tuesday as the Brewers placed Logan Henderson (back) on the injured list. On the same schedule as Henderson, Crow previously made a pair of starts for Milwaukee this season posting a 2.61 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB across 10.1 innings across two outings. He allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with one K through four innings Friday and should receive at least one more turn in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Tanner Gordon, Rockies: Gordon made seven appearances out of the bullpen for Colorado and moved into the rotation on Monday where he limited LA to one run on six hits and one walk while fanning three over five innings and is set to go again Sunday against the Giants. The 28-year-old righty carries a 6.78 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 142 career big-league innings, so tread lightly. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Rhett Lowder, Reds: Lowder has been on the shelf since early May due to right shoulder discomfort and will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville Tuesday. Prior to being sidelined, he registered a 5.40 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 38.1 innings - though much of that resulted from him conceding eight runs during 1.1 innings on May 2. Lowder may only require that one rehab appearance before returning to the Cincy rotation, where the key will be for him to remain healthy. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early injury return bid)

Sean Manaea, Mets: Manaea is taking David Peterson's spot as a starting pitcher/bulk reliever for the Mets with the latter headed to the bullpen. He was brilliant in 2024 - his first season with the Mets - before being limited by injury to 60.2 ineffective innings last season. Manaea failed to earn a rotation spot this spring and has struggled again, yet has been better in May with a 3.75 ERA and 15:5 K:BB over 12 innings. He's been unable to replicate his arm slot, command and control from two years ago to make him a risky bet. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4

Karson Milbrandt, Marlins: Milbrandt was profiled last week as he broke out in 2025 and carried forward that success into this season. He offers strong stuff (mid-90s fastball, strong curveball, kick change), but shaky command has lessened the impact. Milbrandt, a 2022 third-round pick, shows signs of improved command and control in 2025 and has taken a major step forward at Double-A Pensacola by posting a 1.06 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 63:14 K:BB through 42.1 innings. With a winter promotion to the 40-man roster a must, a 2026 debut isn't out of the question. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (upped early stash bid)

Tyler Phillips, Marlins: Phillips opened the season the Miami bullpen and was discussed last week, so he's being mentioned again as he went into the rotation last Sunday. He's made both of his appearances since the move versus the Mets as he gets stretched out. Phillips notched a 1.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 30 innings out of the pen with a combined 8.2 innings from his two starts. Braxton Garrett is back in the minors, Eury Perez is out eight weeks with a right gracilis strain while Robby Snelling will miss the rest of the year following elbow surgery, leaving Phillips with a place in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

River Ryan, Dodgers: Ryan missed all of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery the previous August and came back this spring. Despite a strong performance, he began the year at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander has been dominant through five Triple-A starts with a 2.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 29:3 K:BB in 22 innings. After only allowing three earned runs from four ML outings during 2024, it's likely only a matter of time before Ryan gets a look due to all the rotation injuries. He uses five pitches, headlined by two plus breaking balls and two mid-90s fastballs where he could potentially slot in as a third starter. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash bid)

Jordan Wicks, Cubs: Wicks was expected to battle for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but was shut down early in camp with left elbow inflammation and was later placed on the IL. He didn't pitch especially well at Triple-A Iowa by logging a 4.44 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB in 26.1 innings through seven starts, yet was promoted Tuesday to start due to many injuries. Wicks surrendered eight runs on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 4.1 innings, yet still started Sunday against St. Louis. Once the Cubs get healthy, look for him to be sent back down or go into middle relief. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

A.J. Minter, Mets: Minter had been out since undergoing lat surgery last May and made his Mets return this past Tuesday following a long rehab stint. He recorded a 1.59 ERA and 7:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings during his assignment despite a decline in velocity. Minter is slated to cover a key setup role, though that may depend on if he's able to regain the lost MPH on his fastball. His value remains higher in leagues counting holds. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (injury return bid)

A.J. Puk, Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said this past Monday that Puk (elbow) will need 7-to-8 rehab appearances before returning from the 60-day IL. He came back from Tommy John surgery and has pitched three times for the team's Arizona Complex League affiliate while expected to shift to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Once Puk returns with Arizona, he'll slot into a high-leverage bullpen role where he'll help setting up Paul Sewald. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Luke Weaver, Mets: After a rough start with the Mets, Weaver has been lights-out his last 15 outings having only allowed two earned runs with 20 Ks in 17 innings. Devin Williams is "locked in" as New York's closer, relegating Weaver to setup duty. Even if he only remains in that role, he'll still offer value especially in formats that utilize holds. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Francisco Alvarez, Mets: Alvarez, only two weeks removed from surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, is making a faster-than-expected recovery. He's going through full baseball activity, including a round of batting practice Friday. Alvarez could be ready for a rehab assignment as soon as this week, which could allow him to cut the 8-week predicted absence in half. Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger have been manning the plate in the interim. Alvarez slumped before the injury following a strong start, though the Mets will welcome his return. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Jimmy Crooks, Cardinals: Crooks enjoyed a cup of coffee with the parent club during 2025 and was promoted on Friday from Triple-A Memphis while expected to receive the lion's share of the action behind the plate. Ivan Herrera will continue as the personal catcher for Michael McGreevy and Andre Pallante, but it'll be Crooks unseating Pedro Pages as the team's primary backstopper for the rest of the rotation. He earned the call-up after slashing .262/.412/.567 with 13 homers at Memphis while substantially improving his walk rate, yet his K rate slightly increased and contact rate substantially dropped. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

DESIGNATED HITTER

Jared Young, Mets: Young earned a roster spot on the Mets this spring, then landed on the IL mid-April with a meniscus tear in his left knee. He was activated Tuesday and continued his hot hitting from before getting hurt by going 3-for-9 with his first homer of the season. Young should continue to receive consistent action at DH against right-handers while productive at the plate. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (injury return bid)

FIRST BASE

Spencer Horwitz, Pirates: After a slow April, Horwitz found his form this month going 28-for-84 with four home runs, 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI through 25 games. He's slashed .292/.394/.470 with seven long balls, 26 RBI, 23 runs and one steal through 203 plate appearances. Horwitz still struggles against lefties, but rakes versus RHP. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Abimelec Ortiz, Nationals: Ortiz was traded to the Nationals this offseason in the MacKenzie Gore deal after producing a .257/.356/.479 line with 25 homers, 89 RBI and 85 runs scored in 130 games at Double-A and Triple-A. A rough spring landed him at Triple-A Rochester and he went .231/.375/.352 while only going deep once during April. Ortiz found his form late in May batting .333 (10-for-30) with seven home runs and 20 RBI over a seven-game hitting streak. He projects as a strong-side platoon first baseman, yet his numbers the last two years against southpaws have been solid and aided by limited exposure. A hot June could lead to a promotion. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Smith underwent surgery in mid-April to remove loose bodies from his left elbow and began a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League affiliate on Monday. He's already moved to Triple-A Reno and is set to rejoin Arizona later this week. Once the 30-year-old returns, he'll be in the mix for starts against right-handed pitching between first base and DH. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Eric Wagaman, Mets: Wagaman was claimed off waivers from the Twins in April and went 13-for-27 with two homers over his last eight games with Triple-A Syracuse before moving up on Tuesday. He's getting some work at either the hot corner or DH against left-handers. 12-team Mixed: no, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SECOND BASE

Tommy Edman, Dodgers: Edman, recovering from offseason right ankle surgery, started his rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's expected to spend at least the next three weeks there, where he's expected to see most of his opportunities at second. Once healthy, Edman should be the team's primary option at the keystone as he looks to rebound from a so-so 2025. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Jorge Polanco, Mets: Polanco has been out since mid-April with a right wrist contusion and left Achilles bursitis and kicked off a rehab stint Wednesday at Double-A Binghamton. The latter issue extended his absence and recovery and will require proper maintenance the remainder of the season. Polanco could be activated from the 10-day IL sometime this week during the Mets' road trip. When he comes back, he'll be primarily used at DH to potentially limit his at-bats as Juan Soto is also operating there. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Tommy Troy, Diamondbacks: Troy, the 2023 No. 12 overall pick, stole 24 bases in 125 games across Double-A and Triple-A while hitting .289 with 15 home runs and a 16.9 precent strikeout rate. The 24-year-old slashed .307/.397/.449 with three homers, 28 RBI, 39 runs and six steals through 205 plate appearances at Triple-A Reno to earn the promotion last Saturday while replacing Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) as he went on the IL. Troy is expected to receive most of the available playing time in left field alongside Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa until Lourdes Gurriel and/or Jordan Lawlar return. He should qualify at second in most leagues to add to his value. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (stolen base potential)

Others: Tim Tawa, Diamondbacks

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Alex Freeland, Dodgers: Freeland was sent down May 11 and was called back up Wednesday for Enrique Hernandez, who landed back on the shelf after straining his oblique only two days after being reinstated from the 60-day IL. He slashed .235/.309/.337 with two homers and eight RBI through 33 games prior to being demoted. Freeland earned a little leeway and hold on the second base job with Hyeseong Kim optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, at least until Tommy Edman reappears from his ankle injury. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Lawlar broke camp with the parent club, but suffered a fractured right wrist on Apr. 2 after being hit by a pitch. The absence prognosis was 6-to-8 weeks, so Arizona placed him on the 60-day IL that meant he wasn't eligible to return until early in June. Lawlar took live at-bats Friday and started in center while playing all seven innings Saturday for the Arizona Complex League affiliate. He'll make one more appearance there before moving up a level as part of the rehab. Lawlar will likely need 2-to-3 weeks before being ready to return to the Majors. Once active, he should see steady action in left and center. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Curtis Mead, Nationals: Mead is making the most of the opportunity after Brady House was sent down To Triple-A going 11-for-38 with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBI over his last 10 games. He qualifies at first, second and third for leagues with 15-game positional eligibility requirements and has more than seized the hot corner job with Washington. Keeping that will depend on Mead maintaining the significant gains made in his walk and contact rates. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

SHORTSTOP

Jose Fernandez, Diamondbacks: This is a presumptive inclusion in case Nolan Arenado goes on the IL either with groin issues or possible left arm injury after getting plunked on Friday. Fernandez's production has substantively tailed off since a solid start, though he could get a chance to start almost daily if Arenado is sidelined. If that happens, he'd be worth a short-term look. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (up if he starts)

OUTFIELD

Alex Call/Ryan Ward, Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring) joined Enrique Hernandez (oblique) on the shelf while leaving a hole in left field for LA. Call is expected to get the first chance at taking the spot, yet doesn't provide much more than batting average. If he falters, Ward - who has been highly productive in the minors - could fill the strong side of a platoon. If targeting one, add Ward as he offers a much-better chance at providing fantasy value. Call - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Ward - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Griffin Conine, Marlins: Conine was injured in early April and underwent surgery to repair his left hamstring and is a week or two away from beginning a rehab assignment. A dislocated left shoulder limited him to only 86 plate appearances last year while he was off to a solid start when getting hurt. Conine will require at least a week of rehab matchups and at-bats before being ready to return, which could happen around the third week of June. When active, he should get work at first, left field and DH. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Blake Dunn, Reds: Dunn was promoted in early May and has recently settled in as the Reds' leadoff hitter. TJ Friedl has lost his hold on that role as Dunn is currently Cincy's starting center fielder. Dunn should provide solid batting and on-base averages along with runs and stolen bases while he remains atop the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (stolen base potential)

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar had offseason surgery to shave down deformities on both heels - a condition he admits having dealt with for multiple seasons - and will likely be activated on Monday. He played eight games at three levels during his minor-league rehab stint that began May 15. Nootbaar has notched between 12 and 14 homers while driving in between 40 and 48 runs from each of the last four seasons. The bad news is his OPS has declined during each of the last three, so keep that in mind when bidding. Despite this, Nootbaar is primed to take over in left despite the solid play of Bryan Torres since his call-up and the recent promotion of Nelson Velazquez with Nathan Church on the IL. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped injury return bid)

Nelson Velazquez, Cardinals: Velazquez earned a promotion on Friday after slashing .308/.418/.600 with five home runs in May for Triple-A Memphis. He nearly earned a roster spot this spring before initially slumping in the minors. Velazquez should get action at DH and in left against southpaws until the return of Lars Nootbaar (double heel surgery), which could come early this week. When the latter is activated, he'll be the primary left fielder and cover at DH to potentially relegate Velazquez to part-time duty mainly when Ivan Herrera catches. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Others: Steward Berroa, Phillies, Tyler Callihan, Pirates

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