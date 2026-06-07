A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Jhony Brito, Padres: Brito is a possible stash candidate as he may be next in line if San Diego needs a starter. Working his way back from the UCL internal brace surgery and flexor tendon repair procedure he underwent during May 2025, he began playing in rehab games early last month. Brito posted a 3.33 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across six appearances between rookie ball and Double-A and will now pitch at Triple-A El Paso where a hot start could land him with the parent club. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4 (stash bid)

Shane Drohan, Brewers: Drohan moved into Milwaukee's rotation on Monday after excelling out of the bullpen. During his relief role, he managed a 1.82 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB over 24.2 innings. Drohan allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings during his first start to earn another turn. The expectation is that Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) will take Drohan's place once healthy, though that may not happen until the end of the month at the earliest. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

DJ Herz, Nationals: Herz, sidelined after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2025, was sent to the FCL Nationals Friday to begin a rehab assignment. He'll likely use the full allotment of 30 days there, and it's not a given he'll immediately rejoin the big-league club after being activated. Herz is an intriguing long-term arm, after striking out 106 over 88.2 innings covering 19 starts for the Nationals in 2024. He could eventually fill the fifth spot in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Zack Littell, Nationals: Littell endured a rough start, but is now showing his 2024-25 performance wasn't a fluke. He went 10-8 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 130:32 K:BB from a career-high 186.2 innings during 2025 to build off his initial breakthrough. After limping to a 7.85 ERA through the first six outings, Littell has put together an impressive resurgence over the last 35.2 innings (seven appearances) with a 2.27 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB to raise his season ERA to 4.76 and WHIP to 1.31 while notching five straight wins. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: Rostered

Rhett Lowder, Reds: Lowder, on the shelf since early May due to right shoulder discomfort, was reinstated from the IL to start Sunday in St. Louis. He made one rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, where he registered an 8:0 K:BB during five innings while yielding three runs on 70 pitches. Lowder posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 38.1 frames before being sidelined, though much of those poor numbers resulted from him surrendering eight runs in 1.1 on May 2. The key for him will be for him to remain healthy, which has been a challenge. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same injury return bid)

Karson Milbrandt, Marlins: Milbrandt was profiled the last two weeks and gets another mention as he was promoted from Double-A Pensacola to Triple-A Jacksonville this past week. He broke out last year and has carried that success forward. He offers strong stuff (mid-90s fastball, strong curveball, kick change), but shaky command has blunted the impact of his fine repertoire. A third-round pick in 2022, Milbrandt showed signs of improved command and control in 2025 and has taken a major step forward this season at Double-A with a 1.34 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB through 47 innings to earn a promotion to the Marlins' top affiliate. And with a winter promotion to the 40-man roster a must, a 2026 debut isn't totally out of the question. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped early stash bid)

Christian Scott, Mets: Scott tossed his third straight solid outing for the Mets on Friday. He hasn't gone beyond 5.2 innings in any of those appearances, but has only allowed one run on 12 hits and six walks while fanning 16 through 16.1 innings while notching his first two MLB victories. Scott looks to have done enough to keep his place in the rotation when Kodai Senga (back) comes back as David Peterson has moved to the bullpen and Jonah Tong was reassigned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Evan Phillips, Dodgers: Phillips, returning from June 2025 Tommy John surgery, started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City Thursday where he yielded a hit and walk in two-thirds of a scoreless frame. He was nearly unhittable during 2022-23 and registered 18 saves the next year before being injured last season. Phillips will likely need the full allowable allotment on his rehab stint before being ready to return. When that happens, he may start in middle relief and could end up in high-leverage situations that could include some save chances. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

A.J. Puk, Diamondbacks: Puk moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said on May 25 that Puk (elbow) would need 7-to-8 rehab appearances before returning from the 60-day IL. He came back from Tommy John surgery and made three scoreless appearances for the team's Arizona Complex League affiliate before moving to Reno. Puk has pitched twice at Triple-A and gave up two runs on Friday. Once he returns, he should slot into a high leverage role in the Arizona bullpen helping to set up Paul Sewald. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early injury return bid)

CATCHER

Francisco Alvarez, Mets: Alvarez, just over three weeks removed from surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, kicked off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse Tuesday. He's making a much faster-than-expected recovery and could rejoin the Mets this week, which would allow him to cut the predicted absence in half. Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger have been covering the plate in Alvarez's absence. Alvarez slumped prior to the injury following a strong start, though the club will welcome his return. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped early injury return bid)

Others: Austin Wynns, Braves

FIRST BASE

Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Smith underwent surgery in mid-April to remove loose bodies from his left elbow and was activated Monday after a five-game rehab assignment. Now that the 30-year-old has returned, he'll be in the mix for starts against right-handed pitching between first base and DH while sitting versus southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Jared Young, Mets: Young was discussed last week and is back here as he's been rolling since returning May 26 after left knee surgery going 8-for-28 with three homers and six runs while taking over as the Mets' primary first baseman - especially against right-handed pitching - from Mark Vientos. He's also in consideration at DH with MJ Melendez with each likely seeing additional playing time due to Jorge Polanco missing more action due to ankle soreness. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid)

SECOND BASE

Pedro Ramirez, Cubs: Ramirez is getting work with Dansby Swanson getting a few days off due to his slump at the plate. Nico Hoerner has slid from second base to shortstop with Ramirez filling in at the keystone. He was raking at Triple-A Iowa when promoted on May 22 slashing .312/.395/.547 with nine home runs and 19 stolen bases in 43 games. Ramirez could surprise offensively if provided consistent at-bats. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

LuJames Groover, Diamondbacks: Groover was called up on Friday to replace Jose Fernandez on the active roster. He earned that by producing a .322/.421/.452 line with three homers, two steals and a 37:43 BB:K from 56 contests at Triple-a Reno. Drafted second round in 2023, Groover has excelled at every level and has steadily moved up the ladder. The 24-year-old has played both corner infield spots at Reno and the right-handed batter will likely receive starts against left-handers. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Lawlar was discussed last week and is here again as he moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. He logged consecutive games for the Aces, one of the hurdles he needed to tackle before being deemed ready to return. Lawlar broke camp with the parent club, but suffered a fractured right wrist Apr. 2 after being hit by a pitch. The absence prognosis was 6-to-8 weeks and Arizona placed Lawlar on the 60-day IL, meaning he was not eligible to return until early June. He may be ready to come back to the Majors by the end of this week. Once active, Lawlar should see steady action in left and center field. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped injury return bid)

Noelvi Marte, Reds: Marte was called back up from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. The demotion of TJ Friedl to promote Marte opened center field for Blake Dunn while leaving right field for Marte or Will Benson whenever Spencer Steer covers another position. Marte was optioned to Triple-A on Apr. 13 after posting a .332 OPS in his first 11 games. Over 160 minor-league at-bats, the 24-year-old was slashing a scorching hot .369/.409/.575 with eight home runs and should see semi-consistent work in right field. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up if he starts consistently)

Others: Buddy Kennedy, Giants

SHORTSTOP

Edwin Arroyo, Reds: Arroyo was brought up from Triple-A Louisville on Monday with Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) going on the 10-day IL. Prior to this, he was getting reps at three positions and pushing for a spot in the bigs by going .323/.383/.562 with 11 homers and nine stolen bases across 248 plate appearances. Arroyo is operating at both second and shortstop, the latter occurring when Matt McLain remains at the keystone. De La Cruz is slated to miss 2-to-4 weeks, affording Arroyo a little run in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up if de la Cruz missed more time)

Mauricio Dubon, Braves: Dubon is eligible at second, third, shortstop and the outfield and has been raking again. After only hitting .222 with a .600 OPS across 26 May outings, he's gone 7-for-14 with three home runs, seven runs driven in and six runs in June. Dubon looks to have replaced Jorge Mateo as Atlanta's primary shortstop while also appearing in the outfield. Jump on board while he's hot. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

OUTFIELD

Jase Bowen, Padres: Bowen was promoted from Triple-A El Paso to take the place of Ramon Laureano (hip) after he went on the IL Tuesday. He earned the call-up by slashing .292/.362/.600 slash line with 13 homers and seven steals through 49 games with El Paso. Bowen has a chance at consistent action with Laureano out and Nick Castellanos DFA'd, initially likely seeing most of his at-bats against southpaws. If he can come close to replicating his minor-league stats, he could play daily. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up if starts consistently)

Jonah Cox, Giants: Cox bypassed Triple-A after being promoted last Sunday. He earned that by producing a .400/.453/.644 line with six home runs and 27 stolen bases from 183 Eastern League plate appearances at Double-A Richmond. Cox is 24 and was older than his peers at that level, helping contribute to that monstrous production. Cox hasn't looked overwhelmed in the big leagues going 4-for-9 with three runs, a homer and a double during nine plate appearances. Most of his playing time has come against left-handed pitching with his long ball against a position player, so tread somewhat carefully. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Adolis Garcia, Phillies: Garcia still is having a nightmarish 2026, though has recently shown signs of life. He ended May in a 2-for-35 funk, but has a hit in five straight to up his average above the Mendoza line. Garcia has also driven in a run during four consecutive contests to give him 18 overall. He's still locked in as the team's starting right fielder. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (in case he was waived during his slump)

Jake McCarthy, Rockies: The injuries to both Brenton Doyle and Mickey Moniak gave McCarthy a chance at consistent playing time in center field. McCarthy is making the most of that opportunity by maintaining a .284 average with two homers, 10 RBI and 13 runs across his last 20 games. Known for his speed, he's picked up four steals over that stretch with 11 on the season. Even when Doyle and/or Moniak return, McCarthy should remain in the lineup daily at one of the three outfield spots or at DH. 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: Rostered

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar had offseason surgery to shave down deformities on both heels - a condition he admits having dealt with for multiple seasons - and was finally activated on Friday. He logged 12 outings at three levels during his minor-league rehab stint that began May 15. Nootbaar has produced between 12 and 14 home runs and driven in between 40 and 48 runs in each of the last four seasons. The bad news is his OPS has declined from each of the last three, so keep that in mind when bidding. Despite this, Nootbaar should be the main left fielder despite St. Louis's other options. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped injury return bid)

Jared Oliva, Giants: Oliva, who underwent surgery in mid-April to address a left hamate bone fracture, began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on May 31. Eligible to return in mid-June, he could be activated and optioned down when activated. If Oliva is promoted, he'll back up at all three outfield spots. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (early injury return bid)

Others: Samad Taylor, Padres

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