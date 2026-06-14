A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

NEW YORK KNICKS, 2025-26 NBA CHAMPIONS (apologies, couldn't resist as a native New Yorker)

STARTING PITCHER

Javier Assad, Cubs: Assad has dominated the Giants in both starts since returning to the Cubs' rotation by tossing 12.1 scoreless innings. The right-hander looks poised to get a stretch of work while Jameson Taillon (hamstring) and Matthew Boyd (knee/shoulder) remain out. Over 10 appearances (four starts) this season, Assad has posted a 3.99 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 38.1 innings to continue the success he showed during 2024 and last season when healthy. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

DJ Herz, Nationals: Herz, sidelined after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2025 and profiled last week, gets another mention as he's excelled through two rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League (FCL) where he's struck out eight across five scoreless frames and likely will use the full allotment of 30 days on the assignment to build up pitch count. He should make three more appearances, though it's not a given he'll rejoin the big-league club immediately after being activated. Herz is an intriguing long-term arm after 106 Ks from 88.2 innings covering 19 starts for the Nationals two years ago. He could fill the fifth spot in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

Sean Manaea, Mets: Manaea was discussed two weeks ago when he took David Peterson's spot as a starting pitcher/bulk reliever and is right back here due to his performance. He was brilliant in 2024 - his first season with the Mets - before being limited by injury to 60.2 ineffective innings. Manaea failed to earn a rotation spot this spring and struggled again before righting the ship in May with a 3.75 ERA and 15:5 K:BB during 12 innings. He's been even better this month having only given up five runs alongside a 13:3 K:BB through 15 frames while displaying increased fastball velocity on Saturday. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid)

Martin Perez, Braves: Perez continued his strong start Saturday by only conceding one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four through 5.1 innings to notch the win. He's registered a 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB from 62 innings this season, his first in Atlanta. Perez's numbers are eerily similar to his performance last year with the White Sox. His place in the Braves' rotation has become even more important and secure with Spencer Strider (elbow) landing on the IL on Saturday. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11, if not rostered

JR Ritchie, Braves: Ritchie was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett Wednesday and may now move back into the rotation with Spencer Strider (forearm) sidelined. He endured an up-and-down first ML stint where he recorded a 4.91 ERA and 21:16 K:BB over 25.2 innings and five starts before ending up in the minors on May 19. Ritchie gave up two hits and two walks across five scoreless relief innings on Friday and is stretched out enough to start for Atlanta with Hurston Waldrep not yet ready and Didier Fuentes in short-relief. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (if he starts)

Kodai Senga, Mets: Senga, whose career has gone south after straining his hamstring last year, may have had his best start since then on Tuesday as he allowed one run on one hit and a walk while fanning five through six innings at Double-A Binghamton. He struggled to a 9.00 ERA and 1.95 WHIP in 20 innings prior to going on the IL at the end of April due to lumbar spine inflammation. Senga wasn't much better the first three rehab starts and was sidelined for a few days due to ulnar nerve irritation in his right arm prior to his most recent appearance. He'll be evaluated after his next outing. And if healthy, he should be ready to rejoin the Mets' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Others: William Kempner, Marlins

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Emilio Pagan, Reds: Pagan, out since May 4, was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Prior to being sidelined, he had ceded part of the closer role to Tony Santillan, who hasn't performed well since. Pending the results of the MRI, Pagan - who produced a 6.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB with six saves in 15 appearances, could begin a rehab assignment next week and possibly be back by the end of June or early July. Once back, he should slide back into the Cincinnati closer spot. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Ryan Walker, Giants: Walker opened the season as the Giants' closer and lost the job due to poor performance before being demoted during May. He warranted that by posting a 6.46 ERA and 14:10 K:BB from 15.1 innings, but seemed to get back on track at Triple-A Sacramento having conceded two runs with a 7:3 K:BB across 9.1 frames. Walker will likely initially be used in low-leverage situations and could eventually move into in a high-leverage/closing situation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up if closes)

Others: Isaac Mattson, Pirates

CATCHER

Francisco Alvarez, Mets: Alvarez was mentioned last week and is being repeated as he was promoted on Tuesday to substantially beat his projected absence time. He rejoined the team just over four weeks removed from surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, which was half the expected layoff. Alvarez only needed four games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger covered the plate during Alvarez's absence, but the Mets welcome the return of his productive bat despite sitting Torrens and his advanced defensive metrics. Alvarez slumped prior to the injury following a hot start, though the Mets need his offense. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped injury return bid)

Joey Bart, Pirates: Bart was sidelined with a left foot infection that's kept him on the 10-day IL since May 12 and kicked off a rehab assignment Wednesday at Single-A Bradenton. Given the length of the absence, he could remain in the minors through the weekend before the Pirates evaluate him for a return during their six-game road trip next week. Prior to being deactivated, Bart produced a .669 OPS over 62 plate appearances. Endy Rodriguez has done a solid job at catcher while Bart has been sidelined, so the latter may not immediately start when he comes back. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return)

Chuckie Robinson/Dalton Rushing, Dodgers: Will Smith's neck inflammation finally landed him on the IL Thursday. Robson was promoted to give LA support behind the plate to Rushing while Smith is sidelined. Rushing was just under 60 percent rostered when I wrote this note and is posting monster numbers at the plate. He got off to a hot start, then slumped before hitting his stride again that's been helped by semi-consistent action. With Smith out, Rushing has a chance to start almost daily for the near future. Robinson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Rushing - 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: Rostered

Others: Rodolfo Duran, Padres (only if Freddy Fermin if forced to miss time - monitor the situation and bid if Fermin is sidelined); Brett Sullivan, Rockies (solid second catcher in deep NL-only leagues)

FIRST BASE

Blaze Jordan, Cardinals: Jordan was promoted on Friday while replacing Nolan Gorman on the Cards' 26-man active roster. He earned his first big-league promotion by slashing .313/.373/.548 with 11 home runs and a 19:29 BB:K over 57 games with Triple-A Memphis. A third-round pick by Boston in 2020, Jordan was dealt to St. Louis for Steven Matz during the last trade deadline. He slumped after the move, but rebounded this season to earn the call-up. The 23-year-old has split time between first and third base at Memphis, and there's a clear opening at the hot corner in St. Louis with Gorman gone. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Rowdy Tellez, Braves

SECOND BASE

Jake Cronenworth, Padres: Cronenworth, sidelined with a concussion since getting hit on the chin on Apr. 18. has been participating in light baseball activities and is "ramping up". San Diego is correctly slow playing his return to make sure he's fully healthy before moving his rehab to the next level. Cronenworth was off to an extremely slow start and will likely need a minor-league rehab stint before being ready to return. And at this point, it appears he won't be activated until at least early July. Cronenworth coming back could allow Fernando Tatis, Jr. to play full time in right field. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Tommy Edman, Dodgers: Edman, recovering from offseason right ankle surgery, could be activated Tuesday. He began a rehab assignment May 28 with Triple-A Oklahoma City that was expected to last three weeks. Edman logged 12 games there while operating at four different positions. After being activated, he's expected to receive most of his opportunities at second base as he looks to rebound from a so-so 2025. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped injury return bid)

Nick Solak, Padres: The Padres placed Miguel Andujar on the 10-day IL on Saturday retroactive to Thursday with a left hamstring strain. Replacing him on the active roster is Solak, who played at least 15 contests at first and second along with the outfield for Triple-A El Paso and slashed .333/.412/.512 with nine homers, 40 RBI and 51 runs through 241 plate appearances. Solak's best major-league season came in 2021 for Texas, and he'll be used by San Diego as a utility player. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Lawlar was profiled the last two weeks and deserves another mention as he was activated Friday. He went 6-for-28 with four walks, two RBI and five runs scored over eight rehab games. Lawlar broke camp with the parent club, but suffered a fractured right wrist Apr. 2 when hit by a pitch. The absence prognosis was 6-to-8 weeks, and Arizona placed him on the 60-day IL where he wasn't eligible to return until early June. Now active, Lawlar should see steady action in left and center at least until Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) is ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same injury return bid)

Matt Shaw, Cubs: Shaw, on the shelf since late May due to back tightness, rejoined the Cubs on Tuesday after going 4-for-14 with an RBI, two runs and a steal in four rehab games at Triple-A Iowa. The 24-year-old only went .242/.291/.400 in 104 plate appearances before being sidelined. Despite those numbers, Shaw could still receive an uptick in action with Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson recently struggling offensively and Seiya Suzuki leaving Saturday with knee soreness. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Others: Will Wagner, Padres

SHORTSTOP

Cole Carrigg, Rockies: Carrigg was drafted in 2023 and enjoyed a strong spring, yet failed to break camp with the Rockies. He carried that strong play to the minors by slashing .338/.414/.529 with six homers, 30 steals and a 27:39 BB:K through 57 games at Triple-A Albuquerque. Those stats are inflated by a home park and the friendly offensive environment of the Pacific Coast League, though Carrigg offers real fantasy upside with some pop and plenty of speed. Colorado is looking to the future, so he'll play almost daily in center after making 18 Triple-A appearances at shortstop. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (power/speed potential)

OUTFIELD

Tyler Callihan/ Billy Cook/Jake Mangum/Esmerlyn Valdez, Pirates: Callihan is making the most of the additional playing time he's received due to the injury suffered by Oneil Cruz, who'll miss a month with non-displaced fourth and fifth metacarpal fractures in his left hand. He's gone 5-for-10 with a pair of homers, five runs scored and five runs driven in while starting in right field when Mangum is in center. Cook played 32 outings with the Pirates earlier this season and was called up in a corresponding move. He only posted a .380 OPS during that prior stint, but has since slashed .283/.411/.435 while adding two home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs and four swipes during 13 contests with Triple-A Indianapolis. Mangum has beenhot at the plate the last few weeks and looks to be the primary beneficiary of Cruz's absence as he should start daily in either center or right. His main value is speed, yet should also add counting stats. The Pirates could give Valdez - who had a cup of coffee earlier this year - regular chances in the outfield and mainly in right with Cruz out. He produced a .255/.388/.526 line with 13 homers through 237 plate appearances with Indianapolis. Calihan - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Cook - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4: Mangum - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Valdez - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Nathan Church, Cardinals: Church, out from May 21 with shoulder soreness, was activated Tuesday. He's receiving substantial playing in center field following the demotion of Victor Scott. Prior to being sidelined, Church slashed .247/.282/.390 with five homers, 18 RBI and four stolen bases. Look for him to contribute across-the-board. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Derek Hill/Gabriel Rincones, Phillies: Hill was acquired along with international bonus pool money from the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for Dylan Campbell and Jose Colmenares. He's in line for some work with Adolis Garcia (lat) on the 60-day IK. The right-handed-hitting Hill carries a career .521 OPS versus right-handed pitching, but boasts a .780 against lefties - which is where he'll get most of his action. Rincones, a 2022 third-round pick, got a late start to the season due to a knee injury, but is now healthy and received his first big-league promotion after going .239/.345/.283 in 12 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 25-year-old slashed .240/.370/.430 with 18 home runs, 21 steals and an 80:114 BB:K there during 2025 last season and the left-handed-hitter may get ample playing time in right against righties in place of Garcia. Hill - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Rincones - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Samad Taylor, Padres: Taylor was included last week in the Others category, and has been moved to primetime coverage as he's gone 9-for-22 with six runs scored and seven runs driven in during his first seven games with San Diego. With Ramon Laureano out for the year and Miguel Andujar (hamstring) going on the IL, Taylor has a chance to run with the job while hot and Andujar is sidelined. If/when he cools, Jase Bowen and Gavin Sheets could be up for more action in left field. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Eli White, Braves: White made his second start in four games on Saturday since Ronald Acuna (hamstring) went on the IL. Both of those came against left-handers while Mike Yastrzemski covered the two where Atlanta faced a righty. Mauricio Dubon is also seeing action in the outfield along with Jorge Mateo and both players also operating shortstop with Ha-Seong Kim. White has proven he can be productive in short bursts, making him worth a look while Acuna is out. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

For the latest updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, go to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.