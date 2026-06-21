A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!!!

STARTING PITCHER

Walker Buehler, Padres: Buehler's first season in San Diego began with an unsightly 5.75 ERA through his first four outings, yet he's since only allowed 17 earned runs with a 36:12 K:BB in 43.2 innings to give him a solid 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB overall. Those first two numbers represents his best marks since 2021 when he was with the Dodgers, who he'll be facing next. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11, (if not rostered)

Hunter Greene, Reds: Greene is rostered in 83 percent of CBS Sports leagues and has yet to pitch this year in the big leagues as he's coming back from mid-March surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. He struck out six over four scoreless frames Thursday during his first rehab start with the Reds' Arizona Complex League affiliate with a fastball hitting 101.1 MPH. Greene is profiled here as he was ineligible to be picked up until activated and may not have been drafted in leagues due to the uncertainty and length of his absence. If that's the case, you could add an ace in FAAB when he returns - likely in early July. 12-team Mixed: $55, 15-team Mixed: $65; 12-team NL: $75 (early injury return bid)

Tyler Mahle, Giants: Mahle landed on the 15-day injured list May 26 with a left hamstring strain. Signed to a one-year deal by SF last December, he posted a 6.04 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB across 56.2 innings and 11 starts before being sidelined. Mahle was wild during his first and only rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday issuing five walks over three innings, but managed to escape with only one run allowed. The right-hander threw 63 pitches, so he won't take on a full workload when activated Wednesday to face the A's. Manager Tony Vitello declined to reveal whose rotation spot Mahle will be taking, though it'll likely be Trevor McDonald or Adrian Houser getting the boot. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (injury return bid)

Karson Milbrandt, Marlins: Milbrandt, profiled several times the last few weeks, gets another mention as he may be getting close to a big-league call up. Walks are still a concern as he's conceded 11 in 15 through three starts at Triple-A Jacksonville after showing signs of improvement by surrendering 17 in 47 or Double-A Pensacola that helped him notch a 1.34 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 70 Ks. Milbrandt broke out last year while deploying strong stuff (mid-90s fastball, strong curveball, kick change), but shaky command has somewhat blunted the impact of his fine repertoire. The 2022 third-round pick will receive a winter promotion to the Marlins' 40-man roster while making a debut this season isn't out of the question. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early stash bid)

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson went on the IL with a partially torn right flexor Friday and was joined there the next day by Michael Soroka after being removed due to a strained left glute. Pfaadt wasn't particularly solid as either as a starter or reliever when with Arizona and was optioned to Triple-A Reno earlier this month. He's being stretched out in the minors and completed 6.1 innings in his two appearances and could be promoted this week to replace either injured pitcher. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Kodai Senga, Mets: Senga was discussed last week and returns here as he was promoted and started on Tuesday. It didn't go particularly well as he gave up four runs - three via a homer in the first inning - on four hits while striking out five over four innings. Senga's career has gone south after straining his hamstring last year, though he may have produced his best appearance last time out for Double-A Binghamton. He struggled to a 9.00 ERA and 1.95 WHIP across 20 innings prior to getting hurt at the end of April due to lumbar spine inflammation. Senga wasn't much better during his first three rehab starts and was sidelined for a few days due to ulnar nerve irritation in his right arm. He'll receive at least one more turn in the rotation with Christian Scott (hip) sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Others: Tobias Myers, Mets

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Edgardo Henriquez, Dodgers: Henriquez has moved into a higher-leveraged bullpen role over the past month or so. He picked up his fifth hold on Thursday, all of which have come in his last 12 appearances. Henriquez has pitched to a 2.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 12.2 innings during that stretch and carries greater value in formats counting holds. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jaden Hill, Rockies: Hill may be emerging as the Rockies' closer. Seth Halvorsen was sent back to the minors this past week while Victor Vodnik just returned and hasn't yet been seeing high-leverage situations. Hill has filled in while registering each of Colorado's last two saves. It would be premature to declare him the primary closer, though he certainly appears to be in the mix moving forward. Hill's ERA and WHIP leave a lot to be desired, but he offers swing-and-miss stuff. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up if he becomes the primary closer)

Will Klein, Dodgers: Klein has forced his way into a high-leverage bullpen role with the Dodgers. He only picked up one hold across 14 regular-season appearances last year, yet has already collected 10 (along with one save) through 25 outings. Klein has earned the new assignment based on a 2.12 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 31:22 K:BB through 29.2 innings in a very crowded staff. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

A.J. Minter, Mets: Minter was sidelined after undergoing lat surgery last May and made his return to the Mets at the end of May after missing a year. He recorded a 1.59 ERA and 7:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings on his rehab assignment despite a slight decline in velocity, though that hasn't impacted his early performance as he notched a 0.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB in eight innings and nine appearances. Minter earned his first hold Thursday as one of the key setup men for Devin Williams. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Emilio Pagan, Reds: Pagan, out since May 4, threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game/live batting practice session at Yankee Stadium on Friday. He's ramping up his activity and should be close to beginning a rehab assignment, barring any setback. Prior to being sidelined, Pagan had ceded part of the closer role to Tony Santillan - who's struggled during the interim. He had struggled to a 6.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB with six saves through 15 outings and could start a rehab assignment next week and possibly be back by the end of June/start of July. When that happens, Pagan should reclaim the Cincinnati closer slot. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Evan Phillips, Dodgers: Phillips, returning from 2025 Tommy John surgery, kicked off a rehab assignment Jun. 4 with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's only allowed one run in 5.2 innings, but has struggled with command and control having walked four. Phillips was nearly unhittable over 2022-23 and posted 18 saves in 2024 prior to getting hurt last season. He'll likely require the full allowable allotment on his rehab stint before being ready to return in early July where he could start off in middle relief and eventually end up in high-leverage situations, including some save chances. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

Gus Varland, Nationals: Varland had picked up Washington's last two saves and looked to be the favorite to close as neither Clayton Beeter nor Richard Lovelady collected a save during June. That changed on Saturday as Beeter finished up. Varland is prone to blowups as evidenced by his 5.20 ERA and 1.86 WHIP, so tread carefully. He does have six saves (two blown) and as many holds, so he should still take on a key role at the back end of the bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (part-time closer)

Jacob Webb, Cubs: Webb notched the save Wednesday in Chicago's first opportunity in the absence of Daniel Palencia, who was placed on the IL on Tuesday with a mild right flexor strain. It's unclear how long he'll be out, which could make Webb a solid speculative add for fantasy managers. Webb is on his fifth team in as many years with a 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and impressive 37:10 K:BB through 31.2 innings and 32 appearances. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (saves speculation)

Others: Yilber Diaz, Diamondbacks (long-relief); Max Rajcic, Cardinals; Victor Vodnik, Rockies

CATCHER

Carson Kelly, Cubs: Kelly was hot to start 2025 before settling down, though set career-highs in almost every counting stat. He opened the current campaign as Chicago's starting catcher and is putting together another solid effort. Kelly went deep and drove in six on Friday to give him a .281/.361/.500 slash line with a double, two homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored over his last 10 contests. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Joe Mack, Marlins: Mack, selected at 31st overall in 2021, was called up May 3 and has done little to change the team's opinion that he's the club's present and future catcher. He's produced two home runs during last four games and is slashing .342/.432/.632 from 13 June outings with two doubles, three homers, eight runs and 10 RBI. Liam Hicks is still in the mix, but is getting almost all his action at DH while Agustin Ramirez is struggling at Triple-A leaving a clear pathway for Mack to maintain his spot. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (if not rostered)

Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Pittsburgh traded Joey Bart - who came off the IL this week - to Atlanta. That leaves Rodriguez and Henry Davis as the team's catchers. Rodriguez has shown enough offensively to see most of the action behind the plate even though his defense needs work. He also recently reached the 20-game threshold behind the plate to give him eligibility at the position and significantly increase his fantasy value. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (if not rostered)

Others: Joey Bart, Braves; Blake Hunt, Padres

FIRST BASE

Alec Bohm, Phillies: Bohm, weighted down with a .606 OPS at the end of May that resulted in periodic bench time, has turned around in June producing a .305/.323/.508 line with three doubles, three homers, one steal, five runs and 17 RBI. Peeling back the onion even more shows that Bohm - who qualifies at first in leagues using 10-game requirements - started his resurgence at the start of last month, though his numbers don't reflect that output. If dropped, grab him before someone else does. 12-team Mixed: $15, 15-team Mixed: $25; 12-team NL: Rostered

SECOND BASE

Marcus Semien, Mets: Semien continued his hot play on Thursday with a two-run triple to help key the Mets' 6-4 win over the Phillies. He's registered four multi-hit efforts from the last 13 outings, a stretch where he's slashed .273/.360/.523 with three home runs, one stolen base, six runs and six RBI. Semien's overall numbers are still subpar, though his hot streak and lineup placement provides hope his counting stats will be solid by the end of the year. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Tommy Edman, Dodgers: Edman, recovering from offseason right ankle surgery, was activated on Wednesday. He completed a two-week rehab assignment that started May 28 with Triple-A Oklahoma City and was expected to last three weeks. Edman logged 14 games there while getting work at four different positions and qualifies at the hot corner in formats with 10-game requirements. Left field could be Edman's best path to playing time, at least until Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring) returns as the combination of Ryan Ward and Alex Call isn't particularly encouraging. When the Dodgers are healthy, he's likely to overtake Alex Freeland for the starting job at second as he looks to rebound from a mediocre 2025. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped injury return bid)

SHORTSTOP

Cooper Pratt, Brewers: Pratt, a sixth-round pick by the Brewers in 2023, was called up and made his major-league debut this past week. His .241/.349/.386 line at Triple-A Nashville was underwhelming, yet hit .281 with four home runs and six stolen bases during his last 25 contests before being promoted. Pratt signed an eight-year, $50 million extension in early April, proving how much he's considered a key part of the team's future. He's expected to take over as the primary shortstop for the rest of the season while leaving David Hamilton and Joey Ortiz to cover third. Pratt is currently more speed than power, but should gain in the latter as he gets stronger. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

OUTFIELD

Jorge Barrosa/Tim Tawa, Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar left Friday with an injury and an MRI on Saturday showed a strained right hamstring that put him on the IL. Barrosa has struggled at the plate all three seasons he's been with the D-backs, and this year is no different with a .549 OPS. On the flip side, he's been a plus player defensively and looks likely step in as the top center fielder with Lawlar out. Ryan Waldschmidt was sent down on Monday and needs to work on hitting breaking pitches, so he'll remain at Triple-A Reno. Replacing Lawlar on the active roster was Tawa, who was demoted at the beginning of June after posting a .519 OPS across 70 plate appearances, yet slashed .351/.439/.772 with five homers, 16 RBI and 13 runs scored in 15 outings with Reno. Tawa will likely be limited to a bench role while Barrosa is initially the starter until Lawlar comes back. Tommy Troy could also factor in the center field mix. Barrosa - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Tawa - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Joshua Baez, Cardinals: Belting four homers in a game is noteworthy, especially if it comes at Triple-A. Baez has an incredible 13 long balls during his last 21 contests to push his season total to a career-high. He's also swiped 12 bags in 13 attempts and boasts a .968 OPS as he knocks on the door for a promotion. That move may be coming soon, though Baez could stay in the minors a little longer as he tries to improve his 88:21 K:BB across 293 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (stash bid)

Griffin Conine, Marlins: Conine was injured in early April and underwent surgery to repair his left hamstring and is a week or two away from beginning a rehab assignment. A dislocated left shoulder last year limited him to 86 plate appearances and was off to a solid start before being hurt. Conine will need at least a week of rehab work and at-bats before being ready to return, which is projected to happen around the third week of June. When active, he should receive time at first, left field and DH. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Dylan Crews, Nationals: Crews was promoted in mid-May and struggled his first month, but has recently shown signs of life. He made his big-league debut in 2024 and an oblique injury limited him to 65 subpar outings last season. Crews earned his call-up with solid Triple-A numbers and has hit safely during seven of his last nine appearances alongside three homers, nine RBI and seven runs. On the year, he's slashing .198/.236/.366 with five home runs, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and two steals over 106 PAs. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16, if not rostered

Heliot Ramos, Giants: Ramos went on the 10-day IL May 16 with a right quadriceps strain and began a rehab assignment on Wednesday with Triple-A Sacramento. Before being sidelined, he has produced a .267/.307/.424 line with 20 RBI, 19 runs scored, four homers and a 26.7 percent strikeout rate from 176 plate appearances. Once ready to return, where Ramos plays is up for debate. Until San Fran possibly deals at the deadline, the infield is set with Casey Schmitt starting in left field and Bryce Eldridge the primary DH, which means Ramos may not be a full-time starter. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early injury return bid)

Esteury Ruiz, Marlins: Ruiz arrived from LA during the offseason and is making a strong case for additional playing time as he's gone 10-for-23 with four doubles, two homers, five steals, four RBI and seven runs through 13 outings. With Kyle Stowers needed at first, Owen Caissie still struggling to make anything close to consistent contact and Griffin Conine just kicking off what will be a lengthy rehab stint, there could be a path for Ruiz to claim a starting job. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Matt Shaw, Cubs: Shaw landed on the IL May 19 with lower back tightness after compiling a .242/.291/.400 slash line. The nearly three weeks he was sidelined and four rehab games seem to have woken up his bat as he's batting 6-for-21 with a homer and seven runs driven. Shaw is getting most of his action in right field with all four infield spots locked up. He should stay there if he hits while pushing Seiya Suzuki to DH. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Tyrone Taylor, Mets: Taylor (hip) started a rehab assignment at Double-A Binghamton on Friday. Sidelined since May 25 with a hip flexor strain, he's ramping up toward his return to the active roster. Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing have both cemented themselves as regular starters in New York's outfield, so Taylor will almost certainly be limited to a bench role as a spot-starter against left-handers and possible late-inning defensive replacement once he comes off the IL. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (early injury return bid)

Others: Justin Dean, Cubs

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