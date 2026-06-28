A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Hunter Greene, Reds: Greene, rostered now in 87% percent of CBS Sports leagues, has yet to pitch this season in the majors as he is coming back from mid-March surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. He made his third and final appearance on Sunday and will rejoin the Reds this week. Greene's fastball hit 101.1 mph in his first outing and he has tossed eight scoreless innings over his two appearances. He is profiled because if not drafted originally in some leagues due to the uncertainty as to the length of his absence, which lasted more than half a season, he is perhaps ineligible to be picked up until he is activated. If that is the case, you could add an ace in FAAB in your leagues when he returns, likely in early July. 12-team Mixed: $65, 15-team Mixed: $75; 12-team NL: $85 (upped injury return bid)

Janson Junk, Marlins: Junk, recovering from right shin bone inflammation, which sent him to the injured list May 31, threw a pitch-design session Friday and could be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice during the upcoming week. Prior to being sidelined, Junk made 11 starts this season for Miami, posting a 3-5 record with a 4.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB in 60 innings. Once Junk resumes facing hitters, a minor-league rehab assignment should follow shortly thereafter. Junk may need just one start in the minors before slotting back into the back end of the Miami rotation, potentially in the first week of July. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Reynaldo Lopez, Braves: Lopez, phenomenal in 2024, was limited by injuries to just one start last season. He began the season in Atlanta's rotation but was moved to the bullpen in April after posting a 3.74 ERA and 1.43 WHIP alongside a 20:11 K:BB over 21.2 innings across five starts. Lopez moved back into the starting rotation Friday in place of the demoted JR Ritchie, allowing run on four hits while striking out one without walking a batter over 57 pitches and three innings. He and Hurston Waldrep, promoted Friday, will operate as a piggyback tandem in the short term with the Braves dealing with several starting pitcher injuries. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

David Peterson, Cubs: The Mets started what should be an extended sell-off this week, dealing Peterson to the Cubs for Cole Mathis. Peterson struggled from the 2025 All-Star break on, turning in a 6.09 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 68 innings across 16 appearances (eight starts) this season prior to the trade. Those numbers didn't tell the full story, as he had a 3.85 FIP and as a groundball pitcher is expected to benefit from a solid Chicago infield defense behind him. This was the case in his initial start for the Cubs, as he allowed two runs on five hits and no walks with two strikeouts in 5.2 innings Saturday in notching the win. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (if waived)

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson landed on the IL with partially torn right flexor last Friday and was joined there by Michael Soroka with a strained left glute. Those injuries created two holes in the Arizona rotation, one which was filled by Jose Cabrera while the second was to be filled by Pfaadt. Cabrera, who opened the season at Double-A Amarillo, made only three starts and logged just 16 innings of 3.94 ERA ball for Triple-A Reno. In 2026, he has a 3.69 ERA, 46.8% grounder rate, 26.8% strikeout rate and 6.7% walk rate over 61 combined Double-A and Triple-A innings. Cabrera has improved his command and control while upping his strikeout rate from 19.8 percent last season to earn the promotion, but he had a rough second start Saturday after a solid initial outing. Pfaadt, who was not particularly good either as a starter or reliever when in Arizona, was optioned to Reno earlier this month. He is being stretched out as a starter in the minors, throwing 10 innings in his three appearances, including 52 pitches Saturday. Pfaadt was slated to start Friday, but after Thursday's contest against the Cardinals was postponed, plans changed. He could still join the major-league rotation, but the Diamondbacks may now turn to him at some point during their three-game series at home versus the Giants that begins Monday. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (same bid as prior)

Nick Pivetta, Padres: Pivetta, sidelined by a right flexor strain since mid-April, has advanced to playing long toss and could soon begin throwing off a mound. Prior to being placed on the shelf, Pivetta was up-and-down in his four starts, alternating bad and good ones before landing on the injured list. Pivetta finally had the breakthrough season in 2025 predicted for him after signing a two-year, $23 million contract with the Padres in February of that year. His deal includes a $14 million player option for 2027 and an $18 million player option for 2028. Look for a possible late-July return to action barring any setbacks. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves: Smith-Shawver, in the final stretch of his recovery from June 2025 Tommy John surgery, began a rehab assignment Thursday at Atlanta's spring training facility in Florida. Over his first seven starts in 2025 prior to developing elbow trouble, Smith-Shawver had a 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB in 38.2 innings. Based on the length of Smith-Shawver's absence, look for Atlanta to have him utilize the full 30-day allotment for his rehab, putting him potentially back in the Braves' rotation late next month. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Zach Thornton, Mets: Thornton was promoted Friday to make his second MLB appearance for the Mets. He gave up one run over six innings after surrendering four runs in 4.1 innings on May 20 in his first appearance. Thornton holds a 4.25 ERA and 56:23 K:BB over 55 innings this season between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, slightly regressing from his 2025 season between High-A Brooklyn and Binghamton. Even with New York reeling and the team having only one off day before the All-Star break, Thornton was sent down Saturday to make room for Christian Scott (hip). Look for Thornton to return sometime this season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

Hurston Waldrep, Braves: Waldrep, out two-plus months of the season while recovering from a Feb. 23 arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, kicked off a rehab stint June 1. He was activated and optioned down after three rehab appearances but got the call up Friday with Robert Suarez landing on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Waldrep posted a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB across 56.1 regular-season frames in the big leagues last year and could move into the Atlanta rotation at some point. He allowed two hits and four walks while striking out three over two scoreless innings of relief Friday, tossing 55 pitches (28 strikes). it's possible Waldrep and Atlanta's starter Friday, Reynaldo Lopez, end up working in some sort of tandem arrangement the next few weeks, as neither are fully stretched out. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Trevor Williams, Nationals: Williams, recovering from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow last July, began a rehab assignment with Single-A Fredericksburg on Sunday. He will likely need most, if not all, of the allotted 30 days a pitcher receives on a rehab assignment but should be ready to rejoin the Nationals' active roster sometime in July. Williams may slot in as a long reliever/spot starter when he returns. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Others: Alan Rangel, Phillies

RELIEF PITCHER

Lake Bachar, Marlins: Bachar notched his first save of the season last Sunday. He has been one of the Marlins' most consistent relievers and is on a roll, allowing just three runs over his last 15.2 innings. Bachar now owns a 3.05 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB across 44.1 innings on the season. Pete Fairbanks is still the Marlins' closer, and if Bachar is still excelling at the deadline, he could be moved to a contender. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Caleb Ferguson, Reds: Ferguson has notched a hold, a save and a win in his last five appearances. He has been phenomenal for the Reds since his activation off the injured list in late May. Ferguson has allowed just three earned runs with a 14:5 K:BB over 14 appearances and 14.2 innings. He should retain his key spot in the bullpen when Emilio Pagan (hamstring) returns due to the absence of Tony Santillan (oblique). 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jimmy Herget, Rockies: The revolving door of the Rockies' closer spot may have now opened for Herget. He has recorded a save in two of his past three appearances and hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his past six outings. Despite so-so overall numbers, Herget's recent performance puts him firmly in the conversation for Colorado's primary closer role, especially since Antonio Senzatela has gone 0-for-4 in save chances while posting a 5.56 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over his past nine appearances. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (saves speculation)

Emilio Pagan, Reds: Pagan, out since May 4, began a rehab assignment Friday and could rejoin the team this week. Tony Santillan is now sidelined with a significant strained left oblique, leaving a hole at closer probably filled in the short-term by Pierce Johnson and/or Tejay Antone. Pagan, who has 6.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB with six saves in 15 appearances, should slide back into the Cincinnati closer spot when he returns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped injury return bid)

Michael Petersen, Marlins: Petersen has excelled out of the Miami bullpen this season. He leads the Marlins in holds, with seven of his 12 coming in June as he's posted a 1.98 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over 13.2 innings on the month. Pete Fairbanks is the team's closer, but Petersen has moved up in the bullpen pecking order due to his recent performance. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Trent Thornton, Cubs: Thornton notched the save Thursday for the Cubs against the Mets and could remain in the role with Daniel Palencia sidelined. He has pitched well, posting a s2.86 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 17 outings this season. However, he doesn't fit the typical closer profile, as he's recorded only 10 strikeouts with nine walks across 22 innings, which might limit his save opportunities. Daniel Palencia (elbow) will miss the next few weeks, affording Thornton some save chances. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (saves speculation)

CATCHER

Drew Cavanaugh, Giants: Cavanaugh was promoted this week to take the roster spot of Daniel Susac (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Cavanaugh slashed .330/.445/.571 with six homers and 22 RBI in 137 plate appearances at Triple-A Sacramento after excelling at Double-A Richmond the first month of the season. Cavanaugh, who made his major-league debut behind the plate Friday, batting eighth in the lineup, will split time behind the plate with Eric Haase. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (flier bid)

Rainiel Rodriguez, Cardinals: Rodriguez, profiled in mid-May, gets another mention as he is heating up at Double-A Springfield. He may be the Cardinals' catcher of the future, though it's just as likely he moves to DH. Regardless of where he lands, the bat certainly plays. The 5-foot-10 slugger produced a .276/.399/.555 line with 20 home runs, a 14.7 percent walk rate and a 17.7 percent strikeout rate through 84 games last season while climbing from the Florida Complex League all the way to High-A. Rodriguez was moved up to Springfield in mid-May after slashing .311/.430/.519 with four homers and a 19:24 BB:K over 28 games. He is batting .391/.481/.717 with four home runs and three doubles over his last 11 contests at Springfield after hitting only .182 with one long ball in his first 21 games. Rodriguez could make the parent club at some point this year. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Others: Brian Navarreto, Marlins

FIRST BASE

Jorge Polanco, Mets: Sidelined since April 18, Polanco re-started his rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. Polanco originally began a rehab assignment in late May, but the Mets shut him down in early June after he reported renewed soreness in his ankle, which has bothered him all season. He will work exclusively as a designated hitter while he ramps up and could eventually take over as the Mets' primary DH once activated. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

SECOND BASE

Jake Cronenworth, Padres: Cronenworth, sidelined with a concussion since getting hit on the chin April 18, started a minor-league rehab assignment Friday, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double for Triple-A El Paso. San Diego slow-played Cronenworth's return to make sure he was 100 percent healthy before he kicked off his rehab stint. Cronenworth, who was off to an extremely slow start, will likely need a lengthy rehab stint before he's ready to return, and at this point, it appears he won't be activated until possibly after the All-Star break in mid-July. His return could allow Fernando Tatis to play full time in right field. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

Jose Fermin, Cardinals: Fermin sees nearly all his action against southpaws. Despite that "limited" action, he has excelled this month. Fermin is batting .340 (17-for-50) over 17 games this month, a span that includes all three of his steals and nine of his 13 runs scored this year. He could see some time against righties filling in at second, third, short or in the outfield if the need arises. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Others: Kyle Farmer, Braves (Double-A rehab)

THIRD BASE

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio, making his return from a fractured left thumb, went 5-for-14 with one walk, two stolen bases, three RBI and three runs in four games between Single-A St. Lucie and Triple-A Syracuse. He was activated and sent down Wednesday before getting called back up Thursday with Marcus Semien (hip) hitting the injured list. Mauricio saw 61 games of action in the big leagues last season and was 7-for-32 with one home run and a 0:12 BB:K over his first 10 games at the highest level this season. He should see significant action at second or third base while Semien is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Graham Pauley, Marlins: Pauley was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, replacing Connor Norby on the Marlins' active roster. Pauley posted a .237/.330/.485 slash line with five home runs and 17 runs driven in in 26 games in the minors. Pauley slashed just .165/.211/.271 across 33 games during his time with the Marlins earlier this season but will likely see most of the starts at third base for Miami. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

SHORTSTOP

Mauricio Dubon, Braves: This should be the last time Dubon is profiled as he just crossed the 60 percent rostered number in CBS leagues. Dubon's rostered percentage has been steadily rising thanks to his fine play this season for Atlanta. Over his last 30 contests, Dubon is slashing .286/.328/.464 with five home runs, 13 runs, 17 RBI and two stolen bases. Dubon is starting daily either at shortstop or in the outfield, the latter being where he has seen most of his time recently. Even when Atlanta finally gets Ronald Acuna (hamstring) back, look for Dubon to still start almost daily, shifting back to shortstop. 12-team Mixed: $15, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: Rostered

OUTFIELD

Jordan Beck/Brenton Doyle, Rockies: Beck, shelved since mid-May with a left hamstring strain, began a rehab stint June 22 with Triple-A Albuquerque. After a respectable rookie season, Beck was struggling at the plate prior to suffering the injury. Beck should return to the Rockies' active roster this week, seeing most of his time in right field with Jake McCarthy having taken off in left field. Doyle, out for the last month-plus with an oblique injury, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Prior to being sidelined, Doyle posted a career-worst .549 OPS this season and appeared to have moved into a short-side platoon role in center field in recent weeks. Doyle put together a breakout season for the Rockies in 2024, accumulating 23 home runs and 30 stolen bases. The 2025 campaign was a step back, outside of his usual stellar defense in center field, which has continued into this season. He likely will once again fill a short-side platoon role when he returns. Both - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (injury return bid)

Victor Bericoto, Giants: Bericoto, promoted May 22, saw minimal action for nearly the first month he was in the majors. He slammed home runs in back-to-back contests this past week, perhaps earning him additional playing time in right field in the near-term, though with Heliot Ramos now back, that window may already be closed. Bericoto had put together a .299/.355/.449 slash line with six home runs in 43 contests for Triple-A Sacramento when he was promoted. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Griffin Conine, Marlins: Conine, who was injured in early April and underwent surgery to repair his left hamstring, was activated last Sunday. A dislocated left shoulder limited Conine to just 86 plate appearances last season, but he was off to a decent start when he was hurt in April. Conine played three rehab games at Double-A Jacksonville before he was activated and should play almost daily against right-handed pitchers, seeing time at first, left field and DH. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Max Kepler, Diamondbacks: Kepler was added to the Arizona active roster after completing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He is coming off one of his worst offensive years but often alternates good and bad season. If the pattern continues, Kepler should post strong numbers, though that remains to be seen after he was sidelined the first half of the year. The starting outfielders for the Diamondbacks on Thursday were Kepler, Tommy Troy (with Jordan Lawlar sidelined) and Corbin Carroll, with Lourdes Gurriel slotted as the designated hitter, an alignment that should be the norm moving forward. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jake McCarthy, Rockies: McCarthy has an iron grip on a starting role in Colorado and does not look like he will loosen that hold anytime soon. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games Saturday, during which McCarthy has gone 18-for-49 with two long balls, seven RBI and nine runs scored. McCarthy has stolen 13 bases, though only three have come this month despite him starting almost daily. On the flip side, he is just two home runs shy of tying his career-high set in 2022 and 2024 with Arizona, a number he should easily exceed this season. 12-team Mixed: $15; 15-team Mixed: $25; 12-team NL: Rostered

Heliot Ramos, Giants: Ramos, who landed on the 10-day injured list May 16 with a right quadriceps strain, was activated Sunday. He completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, going 9-for-26 with one home run, three doubles and two RBI in that span. Before he was sent to the IL, Ramos slashed .267/.307/.424 with 20 RBI, 19 runs scored, four home runs and a 26.7 percent strikeout rate across 176 plate appearances. With Ramos returning, he will play right field, pushing Jung Hoo Lee to center with Harrison Bader (foot) sidelined. This change was made because until San Francisco possibly deals at the trade deadline, their infield is set, Casey Schmitt is starting in left field and Bryce Eldridge is the primary DH. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same injury return bid)

Samad Taylor, Padres: Taylor continues to excel since his call-up for the Padres. He is slashing .344/.432/.406 with a home run, 11 runs driven in and six stolen bases in 18 games played. Taylor is starting nearly every day in left field, pushing Gavin Sheets to platoon duty at first base. If he continues to get on-base, Taylor should remain in San Diego's starting outfield with Ramon Laureano (hip) out for the season, though Taylor's history indicates he will come back to earth at some point. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if not rostered)

Tyrone Taylor, Mets: Taylor, sidelined since May 25 with a hip flexor strain, completed a four-game rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse and was activated on Friday. He went 7-for-15 in those four games with a pair of home runs. Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing have both cemented themselves as regular starters in New York's outfield, so Taylor will almost certainly be limited to a bench role as a spot starter against left-handed pitchers and late-inning defensive replacement. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6 (slightly upped injury return bid)

Others: Jared Oliva, Mets

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.