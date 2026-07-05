A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

HAPPY 250TH BIRTHDAY, AMERICA!

STARTING PITCHER

Corbin Burnes, Diamondbacks: Burnes tore the UCL in his right elbow and required Tommy John surgery after 10 starts last season, his first in Arizona. He's expected to receive follow-up imaging on his elbow during the next two weeks and could be cleared to resume a throwing progression if that shows improvement. Barring a setback, Burnes is still unlikely to rejoin the D-Backs until the second half of August or beginning of September and makes for a longer-term stash candidate. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash candidate)

Tanner Gordon, Rockies: Gordon had been on the shelf since Jun. 5 due to a hip impingement and returned to the Rockies' rotation on Tuesday after throwing four shutout innings in his lone rehab outing at Triple-A Albuquerque the previous Wednesday. He went on to surrender five runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings. Despite having an ugly 6.69 ERA to go along with a 1.59 WHIP through 89.1 innings, Gordon is keeping his starting spot as Colorado don't have many other options. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (if no other options exist)

Hunter Greene, Reds: Greene is now rostered in 91 percent of CBS Sports leagues and made his season debut Saturday coming back from mid-March surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. He made his third and final rehab appearance last Sunday and will eventually rejoin the Reds' rotation. Greene is profiled here if not drafted originally in some leagues due to the uncertainty as to the length of his absence while ineligible to be picked up until activated. 12-team Mixed: $65, 15-team Mixed: $75; 12-team NL: $85 (same injury return bid)

Clay Holmes, Mets: Holmes suffered a fractured fibula May 15 after getting hit on the right leg by a 111MPH line drive off the bat of Spencer Jones and has been throwing on flat ground while expected to progress to mound work this week. He'll need time to build up his arm strength and progress to rehab starts before being ready to return, likely in early August. Despite Holmes' absence stretching beyond the trade deadline, he holds a $12-million option for 2027 that will likely be declined to allow him as an attractive rental asset. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early injury return bid)

Janson Junk, Marlins: Junk, recovering from a right shin bone inflammation which sent him to the injured list on May 31, looks likely to come back to the Marlins' rotation this week after Ryan Gusto was sent down Friday. Even though he exited his Jun. 28 rehab outing after being struck on the left wrist by a comebacker, he appears set to rejoin the parent club. Prior to being sidelined, Junk made 11 starts for Miami where he posted a 3-5 record with a 4.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB through 60 innings. Once he resumes facing hitters, a minor-league rehab assignment should quickly follow. Junk may only require one appearance before slotting back into the back end of the Marlins rotation, potentially during the first week of July. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

German Marquez, Padres: Marquez returned to active duty following a two-month absence caused by a forearm injury and worked in relief. If Randy Vasquez - who started Thursday - misses any time following a fainting spell and ankle injury, Marquez could move into the rotation. Marquez's numbers aren't special and looks to only be a filler option. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves: Smith-Shawver is in the final stretch of his recovery from June 2025 Tommy John surgery and struck out four with one run against on three hits and no walks across three innings Tuesday in his first overall rehab start with Single-A Augusta. Based on the length of his absence, look for Atlanta to have him utilize the full 30-day rehab allotment. He should move up levels for the remainder of his outings before possibly being deemed ready to join the Braves' rotation later this month. Smith-Shawver registered a 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB from 38.2 innings in seven 2025 starts prior to being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early injury return bid)

Jameson Taillon, Cubs: Taillon, sidelined since Jun. 7 with a strained left hamstring, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa Sunday. He could rejoin the Cubs before to the All-Star break, but is more likely to get a second appearance and then pitch for Chicago after the break. Prior to being hurt, Taillon struggled to a 5.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 13 starts and 67.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return id)

Hurston Waldrep, Braves: Waldrep was profiled last week and gets another mention as he made his first start of the year on Thursday where he conceded three runs on five hits and one walk alongside four Ks through 5.1 innings and 76 pitches. He was out two-plus months while recovering from a Feb. 23 arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. Waldrep completed five rehab outing before getting the call up last Friday with Robert Suarez going on the IL with right elbow inflammation. He notched a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB from 56.1 regular-season frames last year and is battling Grant Holmes and Reynaldo Lopez for two starting spots with AJ Smith-Shawver's return also looming. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid from prior)

Others: Sean Sullivan, Rockies (replacing Tomoyuki Sugano in rotation)

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Brennan Bernardino, Rockies: Bernardino was solid in two of three seasons with the Red Sox and signed a one-year contract with the Rockies in January. He posted a 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 43:26 K:BB in 51.2 innings while notching one save and two holds for Boston in 2025 while holding lefties and righties to a .205 average. Bernardino hasn't been scored upon during his last 11 appearances while earning a win and save over the last two. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Emilio Pagan, Reds: Pagan, out since May 4, was activated on Tuesday after a two-game rehab appearance at Triple-A Louisville. Tony Santillan is sidelined with a significant strained left oblique, leaving a hole at closer probably filled short-term by Pierce Johnson and/or Tejay Antone. Prior to getting hurt, Pagan had ceded part of the closer role to Santillan, who's since struggled. Pagan produced a 6.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB with six saves in 15 appearances and should reclaim the Cincinnati closer spot. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped injury return bid)

Jordan Romano, Rockies: Romano was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday with Seth Halvorsen (shoulder) heading to the IL. He inked a minor-league contract with Colorado in early May and recorded a 4.15 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB with one save over 8.2 innings and nine appearances. Though Romano struggled to a 10.13 ERA and 2.12 WHIP while with the Angels, he did log four saves (from six chances) and has registered 117 during the regular season over his career. That history coupled with the lack of a clear-cut closer in Colorado could afford him some save opportunities. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (possible save chances)

Dylan Smith, Giants: Smith has notched holds in back-to-back appearances, the first two in the career of 26-year-old right-hander. He's registered a 1.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB across 9.2 innings in 11 games as a key setup man for San Francisco. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

CATCHER

Luis Campusano, Padres: Campusano, out with a left toe fracture that landed him on the IL in early May, was activated Friday. He started a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A El Paso while working behind the plate in each of his two contests. San Diego ideally would want him to get in a few more rehab outings given the length of his absence. As Freddy Fermin has been diagnosed with a concussion, Campusano was activated to pair with Rodolfo Duran behind the plate. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (injury return bid)

Others: Eliezer Alfonzo, Dodgers (backing up Dalton Rushing behind the plate with Will Smith still sidelined)

DESIGNATED HITTER

Andrew McCutchen, Braves: McCutchen was released by the Rangers late in May after only slashing .192/.277/.260 through 37 games and signed a minor-league deal with the Braves on Friday. He's been assigned to the Florida Complex League for now, but should report to Triple-A Gwinnett once he shakes off some rust. McCutchen could eventually get an opportunity in Atlanta as a short-side platoon bat at DH, potentially opposite Dominic Smith. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (stash bid)

FIRST BASE

Charlie Condon, Rockies: Colorado selected Condon third overall in 2024. He's steadily moved up the ladder and started 2026 at Triple-A Albuquerque. Condon is pushing for a promotion after going 30-for-73 (.411) with 12 homers, two doubles, five triples, 31 RBI and a 10:19 BB:K from his last 19 games. The Rockies are getting quality production at the two positions he's covered this season - at first (TJ Rumfield) and right field (Jake McCarthy) - so it's unclear how close he is to getting the call. But if Condon continues to rake, the team will find a spot for him. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (stash bid)

Jorge Polanco, Mets: Polanco was discussed last week and is back here as he's partially through a rehab stint at Triple-A Syracuse, though has yet to play in back-to-back matchups. He homered Thursday and has an outside shot to join the team prior to the All-Star break after next Sunday's contest. Polanco only qualifies at first in leagues that utilize listed positions or one-game at a spot as he appeared 12 times at DH and only two at first - where he's the listed starter. Sidelined since Apr. 18, he originally began a rehab assignment in late May before the Mets shut him down early June after reporting renewed soreness in his ankle. Polanco will exclusively work as a DH while he ramps up and could eventually take over as the Mets' position lead once activated. This means he won't hold first-base eligibility for most leagues, yet qualifying at second provides him some value. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

SECOND BASE

Jake Cronenworth, Padres: Cronenworth had been sidelined with a concussion since Apr. 18 before being activated Monday, He joined the team after a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso where he went 3-for-12 with a homer and a double while making one start at second base, DH and shortstop. San Diego slow played Cronenworth's return to make sure he was fully healthy before taking on a rehab stint. Him coming back allows Fernando Tatis, Jr. to play full-time in right field. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped injury return bid)

Nick Gonzales, Pirates: Gonzales' rostered percentage is rising along with his counting stats and averages. Starting daily either at shortstop or at third, he's hitting 19-for-51 (.372) over his last 14 contests while slashing .305/.360/.387 with 38 RBI, 46 runs and four steals across 333 plate appearances on the year to already exceed or put him on pace to shoot past previous career-bests. Enjoy the production if you've acquired Gonzales inexpensively in your leagues. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18 (if not rostered)

Others: Kyle Farmer, Braves (called up with Ha-Seong Kim hitting the injured list. With All-Star break upcoming, Kim may only miss the minimum)

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Ke'Bryan Hayes, Reds: Hayes has been out since late May with a lumbar bulging disc and began a rehab assignment with High-A Dayton on Friday. Usually much better on the defensive side, he was even worse this season offensively producing an ugly .142/.195/.225 line before being sidelined. Nathaniel Lowe, Sal Stewart and Eugenio Suarez are covering the corners with Hayes out. When he returns, he'll struggle to find consistent playing time. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (early injury return bid)

Javier Sanoja, Marlins: Sanoja has staked a strong claim to Miami's third base job going 24-for-76 while slashing .316/.338/.500 with two home runs, 14 runs drive in and 11 runs scored through the last 26 games. He qualifies at second and third as well as the outfield to enhance his value, especially in NL-only formats. Roll with Sanoja. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid from prior)

SHORTSTOP

Jim Jarvis, Braves: Jarvis is up for his second major-league stint after a cup of coffee during May. He was enjoying a breakout campaign at Triple-A Gwinnett as he went .313/.406/.461 with six homers, 32 stolen bases and a 46:55 BB:K from 76 contests. Jarvis would hold some fantasy potential - particularly in the speed department - if he receives regular action at shortstop, though there's no guarantee that'll happen. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stolen base potential, if he plays)

Christian Koss, Giants: With Matt Chapman (abdomen) on the IL, Koss returned to the Giants for the first time since May 15. He made the Opening Day roster, but only produced a .071/.133/.143 line through 15 plate appearances before being demoted. The 28-year-old only made three appearances for Sacramento before suffering a fractured wrist. After completing a rehab assignment, Koss was cleared to return and will be a super-utility player while receiving work some at second, third and shortstop. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

OUTFIELD

Kevin Alcantara/Michael Conforto, Cubs: Chicago recalled Alcantara on Monday from Triple-A Iowa where he was slashing .273/.367/.569 with 17 homers and four steals during 248 PAs. He provides the Cubs outfield depth after Matt Shaw (wrist) was placed on the 10-day IL Monday in a corresponding move. Alcantara has completed brief big-league stints in each of the last three years, but hasn't been able to stick or see consistent action. This time, he's the short-side platoon with Conforto - who went deep twice on Wednesday and starting against right-handers. Conforto should get heavy work until either at least the All-Star break and possibly beyond until Shaw comes back. Alcantara - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Conforto - 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Victor Bericoto, Giants: Bericoto was here last week and is back again as he's receiving an uptick with Casey Schmitt at third base more often while Matt Chapman (abdomen) is out. He took on minimal action for nearly the first month after being promoted May 22, though crushed home runs in back-to-back contests two weeks ago to allow additional work in right field. With Heliot Ramos back, Bericoto is starting in left - especially against southpaws. He compiled a .299/.355/.449 slash line with six homers from 43 outings at Triple-A Sacramento before getting the call. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped bid from prior)

Brenton Doyle, Rockies: Doyle was out for the last month with an oblique injury and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Jun. 23, yet was shelved with groin tightness. Prior to being out, he posted a career-worst .549 OPS and appeared to have moved into a short-side center field platoon role. Doyle put together a breakout year for the Rockies in 2024 as he accumulated 23 home runs and 30 steals. The following 2025 campaign proved to be a step back - outside of his usual stellar defense in center - which continued into this season. Doyle will likely once again fill a short-side platoon spot upon returning, which could come before the All-Star break. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

TJ Friedl, Reds: Cincinnati recalled Friedl from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday with Blake Dunn (elbow) on the IL. He was optioned there in early June after producing a .179/.259/.256 through 178 plate appearances, but is getting another chance after an .841 OPS across 18 games. Friedl has started three since the recall - all coming against right-handers - and could remain the Reds' primary option in center while Dane Myers (shoulder) and Dunn are both sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Troy Johnston, Rockies: Johnston recently earned an uptick in action with the Rockies facing a string of right-handers. He's taken away at-bats from Tyler Freeman, a righty hitter who should regularly play versus lefties while possibly up for more of a part-time role against righties. Johnston has raised his OPS over 800 due to his recent stats that has afforded him additional opportunities. That being said, don't look for much power from him while qualifying at first and in the outfield. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Luis Robert, Mets: Stop if you've heard this before: Robert is on the IL again. He was sidelined by a lumbar spine disc herniation since late April that went longer than originally anticipated and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse Tuesday. Off to a strong start, Robert was slumping prior to the injury and has now seen his center field spot taken by A.J. Ewing. Barring a setback, he could be back with the Mets following the All-Star break - yet it remains to be seen where he operates with Carson Benge in right and Juan Soto in left along with Ewing. Robert's contract includes a 2027 $20-million team option ($2-million buyout), which likely won't be exercised. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Esmerlyn Valdez, Pirates: Valdez went deep on Monday to mark his fourth straight outing of doing so. He hasn't look overmatched since being called up Jun. 11 as he earned that promotion by slashing .255/.388/.526 with 13 homers across 237 plate appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis. Valdez should continue to start almost daily in right while hot and relegate other candidates to the bench. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

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