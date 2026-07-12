A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Mitch Bratt, Diamondbacks: Bratt has been recalled by the Diamondbacks from Triple-A Reno to start Sunday against the Dodgers. Zac Gallen was scratched due to right elbow inflammation to allow Bratt to make his second career start. His first came in his major-league debut against the Cardinals on Jun. 24 when he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings in a no-decision. Gallen is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list, so a strong outing on Sunday could earn Bratt multiple turns in the Diamondbacks' rotation. The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Texas was dealt to Arizona in the Merrill Kelly deal last season and sports a 2.41 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across Triple-A 52.1 innings covering 13 starts. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Corbin Burnes, Diamondbacks: Burnes was profiled last week and gets another mention as he was cleared to begin a throwing program on Friday after an MRI showed signs of healing. He tore the UCL in his right elbow and required Tommy John surgery after only 10 starts last season, his first in Arizona. Burnes' time on the shelf was extended when he suffered a teres major strain while throwing to live hitters in June as has made enough progress to restart throwing. Barring a setback, he's still unlikely to rejoin the D-Backs until the second half of August or beginning of September to make for a longer-term stash candidate. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same stash bid)

Shane Drohan, Brewers: Drohan is locked into a Milwaukee rotation spot having conceded three runs or fewer through five straight appearances alongside a 2.31 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB from 27.1 innings. Since being promoted in April, he's registered a 3.09 ERA and 67:20 K:BB through 19 games (nine starts) and 70 innings. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Robert Gasser, Brewers: Gasser is slated to go Sunday in place of Kyle Harrison after the latter went on the 15-day IL on Saturday - retroactive to Thursday - with left forearm tightness. This will be his ninth big-league start this year while holding a 2-3 record with a 4.15 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 43.1 innings. Harrison doesn't think he'll be sidelined long, but Gasser should remain within the rotation in the meantime. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Clay Holmes, Mets: Holmes was discussed last week and is back here as he threw a live bullpen session at Citi Field on Friday. He's working his way back after suffering a fractured right fibula May 15 after getting hit by a 111MPH line drive off Spencer Jones. Holmes had been throwing on flat ground, progressing to mound work and a bullpen session this week. He should progress to rehab starts after the All-Star break before being ready to return, likely in early August. Despite an absence stretching beyond the trade deadline, Holmes holds a $12-million player option for 2027 that he'll likely decline and become an attractive rental asset, though he's expressed a desire to sign a long-term deal with the Mets. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same early injury return bid)

Janson Junk, Marlins: Junk had been recovering from a right shin bone inflammation that sent him to the IL on May 31 before returning to the Marlins' rotation Thursday. He earned the win against the Mariners by only giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks while fanning five over five innings. Prior to being sidelined, Junk made 11 starts for Miami where he posted a 3-5 record with a 4.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB across 60 innings. He should remain in the back end of the rotation, though the club's looking for starters in the trade market. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped return bid)

JR Ritchie, Braves: Ritchie, pitching out of the Atlanta bullpen, moved back into the rotation Sunday to absorb the spot vacated by Hurston Waldrep, who was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He's made seven starts and three relief outings with the team while turning in a 4.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 42:28 K:BB through 45 innings. It's been nearly two weeks since Ritchie handled a normal starter's workload as his last two appearances both came out of the 'pen, so his pitch count could initially be somewhat limited. Sunday's start may only be a one-and-done for him with AJ Smith-Shawver close to coming back and Martin Perez (forearm) possibly out for the minimum 15 days. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves: Smith-Shawver came up last week and deserves another mention as he moved his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. He's in final stretch of his recovery from 2025 Tommy John surgery after making two rehab starts for Single-A Augusta while producing a 9:0 K:BB over seven innings and only allowing one run building up to 46 pitches last Sunday. Based on the length of Smith-Shawver's absence, look for Atlanta to have him utilize the full 30-day allotment. He should need two more rehab outings before possibly being deemed ready to join the rotation during the latter part of the month. Over his first seven 2025 starts before developing elbow trouble, Smith-Shawver recorded a 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB in 38.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped injury return bid)

Jameson Taillon, Cubs: Taillon, sidelined since Jun. 7 with a strained left hamstring, should return to the Cubs' rotation shortly after the break. He completed his first rehab start on Jul. 5 at High-A South Bend, where he tossed 3.1 innings and 45 pitches (32 strikes) while striking out two and conceding one run on four hits and no walks. Taillon is expected to only require one more rehab appearance before rejoining the parent club. Prior to getting hurt, he notched a 5.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 13 starts and 67.2 innings, a massive performance decline compared to what we're used to seeing from him. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

Zach Thornton, Mets: Thornton was profiled two weeks ago when promoted to make his second MLB appearance for the Mets and is being repeated as he's expected to be promoted to start on Sunday. He gave up one run over six innings, then was optioned to the minors. Thornton holds a 4.35 ERA and 58:25 K:BB over 58.2 innings between Double-A Birmingham and Syracuse, slightly regressing after a solid 2025 between High-A Brooklyn and Binghamton. With New York reeling and looking to the future, Thornton could claim a full-time role sometime after the All-Star break and/or Aug. 3 trade deadline. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

Others: Carson Whisenhunt, Giants (stash candidate)

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

JT Brubaker, Giants: Brubaker notched the save on Saturday while allowing a solo homer and no walks with two Ks through two innings. Caleb Kilian blew the opportunity Friday and also worked each of the previous two days, so the Giants called upon Brubaker for his first save chance. The club has struggled for closer stability largely due to Ryan Walker's season-long struggles, leaving the door open for Brubaker to earn more high-leverage work. He's produced a 2.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 33:20 K:BB with three holds over 47 innings with Saturday's save the first of his career. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Evan Phillips, Dodgers: Phillips underwent Tommy John surgery in 2025 and was activated off the IL this past Monday. He kicked off a rehab assignment Jun. 4 with Triple-A Oklahoma City and tallied a 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in 10 innings covering 12 appearances. Phillips was nearly unhittable in 2022-23 with 18 saves during 2024 before getting injured. He's initially getting work in middle relief, but could end up in higher-leverage situations. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

Keaton Winn, Giants: Winn spent nearly a month on the shelf due to a right elbow strain and was activated on Friday. During his rehab assignment, the 28-year-old fired three scoreless innings while fanning three and walking two from three appearances. Now healthy, Winn - who's totaled 11 holds - figures to reclaim a high-leverage role and could be in the mix for saves if Caleb Kilian continues to struggle despite JT Brubaker picking up the save Saturday. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up if he closes)

Others: Landon Knack, Dodgers, Matt Waldron, Padres

CATCHER

Henry Davis/Rafael Flores, Pirates: Flores was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday to replace Endy Rodriguez (glute) after he was placed on the 10-day IL. He posted a .233/.367/.345 slash line with four homers and no steals across 281 plate appearances at Triple-A. Davis should initially get most of the time behind the plate and supported by Flores while Rodriguez is sidelined. Davis- 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6; Flores - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

James McCann, Diamondbacks: McCann, out since May 19 with a strained right quad, was activated Monday after logging three rehab games with Triple-A Reno. He's operating as the backup catcher behind Gabriel Moreno in spot duty. McCann made the most of his start on Saturday by going deep twice and driving in four runs. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Jesus Rodriguez, Giants: Rodriguez joined the Giants' active roster Tuesday as a replacement for Jonah Cox (oblique), who went on the 10-day IL. Between his time in the majors and minors, he's worked at catcher, second base, third base, left field and right field to provide the Giants with bench versatility. Though Rodriguez fared respectably as a hitter with a .687 OPS through 43 plate appearances during his big-league stint earlier this year, he's not regarded as anything more than an adequate defender. The team isn't giving Rodriguez an extended look at catcher over Drew Cavanaugh and Eric Haase while Daniel Susac (back) is on the shelf as Saturday marked his first action. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (up if he plays)

FIRST BASE

Jorge Polanco, Mets: Polanco was profiled the past two weeks and gets another mention as he was activated Tuesday following a brief rehab stint. He only qualifies at first in leagues that utilize listed positions or one-game at a spot as he logged 12 at DH and only two at first - where he's listed as the starter. Sidelined since April 18, Polanco originally began a rehab assignment in late May until the Mets shut him down in early June after he reported renewed soreness in his ankle, which has bothered him all season. He worked exclusively as a DH in the minors and may take over as the Mets' lead at the position. This means he won't have first base eligibility for most leagues, yet his 2025 eligibility at second provides some value. With Mark Vientos sidelined 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured hand, look for Jared Young to handle most of the playing time at first with Polanco at DH. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (upped injury return bid)

SECOND BASE

Luis Rengifo, Padres: The Padres promoted Rengifo from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday with Samad Taylor (oblique) moving to the IL. The 29-year-old was released by Milwaukee in June after only slashing .205/.280/.254 across 209 PAs, but went 8-for-25 with two home runs, seven RBI and five runs over six games with El Paso since signing a minor-league deal. Renifo could see spot duty at several positions. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Tim Tawa, Diamondbacks: Tawa was called up last Sunday after producing a .172/.270/.266 line with one homer, eight RBI and six runs through 76 appearances. He gives Arizona positional flexibility and looks to be part of a platoon at first with Ildemaro Vargas after Pavin Smith was designated for assignment on Thursday. Tawa notched six hits - including a home run - alongside four RBI over Friday and Saturday to allow him additional action. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Others: Zack Short, Mets

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Ke'Bryan Hayes, Reds: Hayes was sidelined since late May with a lumbar bulging disc and got activated off the IL on Friday. He went 7-for-12 with one homer through three games at Triple-A Louisville after starting his rehab assignment with High-A Dayton the previous Friday. Usually much better defensively, Hayes had been even worse offensively by slashing .142/.195/.225 before being sidelined. Nathaniel Lowe, Sal Stewart and Eugenio Suarez are covering the corners with Hayes out. When he comes back, he'll struggle to find consistent playing time. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (same injury return bid)

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: Hernandez landed back on the IL with a strained oblique in June two days after coming off a 60-day stint and expects to return to the majors during the Dodgers' first homestand after the All-Star break. He was cleared to begin taking live BP last weekend and will presumably head on a minor-league rehab assignment while the Dodgers are on the road. Hernandez will ultimately resume his role as a super-utility player for LA. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Kyle Karros, Rockies: Karros' hot streak shows no signs of slowing as he went deep again on Saturday. The third baseman has performed well so far in July by going 13-for-41 over 11 games to up his overall slash line to .266/.364/.445. Karros has produced six of his nine home runs and half of his 34 runs driven in during his last 30 games to solidify his hold on the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

SHORTSTOP

Jacob Gonzalez/Jared Triolo, Pirates: Gonzalez and Brandon Eisert were traded from the White Sox on Friday in exchange for minor-league reliever Jaden Woods and the 34th pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft, Chicago sent Gonzalez to Pittsburgh to help bolster the Pirates' infield depth. The 24-year-old slashed .244/.323/.360 across 97 ML plate appearances since making his debut May 31, but boasts a 1.040 OPS at Triple-A. With Konnor Griffin (finger) expected to miss multiple months and Spencer Horwitz (hamstring) also on the IL, Triolo has been getting consistent work at shortstop. He's better known for his defense and should continue to earn additional at-bats, though Gonzalez could get an opportunity to immediately contribute. Gonzalez - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Triolo - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Others: Braden Shewmake, Brewers

OUTFIELD

Harrison Bader, Giants: Bader has been out since late May due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot and took batting practice Monday and ran the bases on Tuesday. No setback has been reported, though he's yet to begin a rehab assignment. Once cleared to resume, Bader will likely need a week or two of action before being deemed ready to rejoin the Giants - possibly as the primary center fielder. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Bryan De La Cruz, Phillies: The Phillies signed De La Cruz to a big-league contract last Sunday and then optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He exercised his opt-out, then rejoined Philly as a member of the 40-man roster. De La Cruz went .254/.344/.429 with 12 homers in 75 games for Lehigh Valley when he opted out and could soon get a look with Gabriel Rincones struggling to a .557 OPS in his first taste of the Majors. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash bid)

Derek Hill, Phillies: Hill heads into the break on a little bit of a heater having gone 7-for-15 with a homer, three RBI and three steals. He's made the most of his opportunities on the short side of a platoon with Justin Crawford while taking on additional action with Crawford (knee) sidelined. The pause comes at a bad time for Hill as he could move to a platoon role, so check on Crawford's status. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up if Crawford remains sidelined)

Rece Hinds, Marlins: Hinds was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday with Owen Caissie (calf) going on the IL. He carries a career .172/.221/.426 line with a 42 percent strikeout rate through parts of three ML seasons, yet boasts loads of power when making contact. Hinds could operate in center field if Jakob Marsee continues to scuffle at the plate. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Luis Lara, Brewers: Lara was promoted from Triple-A Nashville Tuesday. The 21-year-old switch-hitter broke out at Nashville by posting a .324/.436/.474 over 78 games with 24 steals in 31 attempts and more walks (55) than strikeouts (47). Lara may have to initially settle for spot duty in the outfield with the team in good health despite the seven-year, $31-million contract extension he signed last month. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up in keeper leagues)

Grant McCray, Giants: McCray was brought up from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday to replace Victor Bericoto after he hit the IL with an oblique injury. The 25-year-old slashed .237/.360/.370 across 211 plate appearances with Sacramento and could make a handful of starts with the Giants while Bericoto and Harrison Bader (foot) are both out. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Ryan Waldschmidt, Diamondbacks: Waldschmidt was called up earlier this year before being sent back down mid-June after only managing a .180/.231/.262 line and 36.9 percent K rate from the final 17 contests. Arizona wanted him to show improvement against breaking pitches at Triple-A Reno before promoting him. That surprisingly happened on Thursday even though Waldschmidt only managed to produce a .192/.250/.269 with no homers and one RBI over his last 15 games. With Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) on the 10-day IL and likely facing a 4-to-6-week absence, Waldschmidt may have a decent path to playing time in center field. He took a 99.6MPH sinker off his right hand while attempting to lay down a bunt on Friday, but is expected to start Sunday. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (bid based on talent and opportunities not performance prior to promotion)

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