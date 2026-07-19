A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Corbin Burnes, Diamondbacks: Burnes, profiled the past few weeks, gets another mention as he began a throwing program Jul. 10 and felt good following the session. He was cleared to start a program after an MRI showed signs of healing. Burnes tore the UCL in his right elbow that required Tommy John surgery after 10 starts last season, his first in Arizona. His time on the shelf was extended when he suffered a teres major strain while throwing to live hitters in June and has made enough progress to restart throwing. Barring a setback, Burnes is still unlikely to rejoin the D-Backs until the second half of August or beginning of September to make for a longer-term stash candidate. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same stash bid)

Clay Holmes, Mets: Holmes has been discussed the last two weeks and returns here as he kicked off a rehab assignment Saturday with High-A Brooklyn. He's working his way back after suffering a fractured right fibula on May 15 after getting hit by a 111MPH line drive. Holmes had been throwing on flat ground and progressed to mound work and bullpen sessions before getting cleared to make rehab starts before being ready to comes back, likely in early August. Despite Holmes' absence stretching beyond the trade deadline, he holds a $12-million player option for 2027 that he'll likely decline ad become an attractive rental asset - though he has expressed his desire to sign a long-term deal with the Mets. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same early injury return bid)

Gabriel Hughes, Rockies: Hughes opened the post-All-Star break portion of the schedule for the Rockies and started Friday against the Reds. He posted a 5.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB in 40.2 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque and was originally slated to throw out of the bullpen. Hughes instead moved into the rotation as a replacement for the injured Tomoyuki Sugano (back), where he allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers. And on Friday, he gave up two runs on five hits and two walks with six Ks across 5.1 innings while Sugano returned to pitch Saturday. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Jake Irvin, Nationals: Irvin, sidelined since May 23 with a strained right shoulder, struck out three and gave up one hit and no walks over three scoreless innings Monday during his first rehab start in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. He reached at least 180 innings for the second straight season, though his numbers significant declined last year. Prior to going on the IL, Irvin had posted a solid 58:22 K:BB through 51.2 innings, but an elevated BABIP (.304) and low strand rate (63.4 percent) played a part in inflating his ERA (5.23) and WHIP (1.35). He'll need several rehab outings before deemed ready to join the Nats' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Rhett Lowder, Reds: Lowder, shifted to the bullpen after Hunter Greene was cleared to come off the injured list, is reentering the rotation due to Nick Lodolo (finger) going on the IL last Sunday. He did well in his three relief appearances with only one run conceded from seven frames, as opposed to a 5.31 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 13 starts. Lowder struggled Saturday by allowing eight runs on 11 hits and fanning two over 2.1 innings. His time in the rotation may only last as long as Lodolo is sidelined - which could be up to a month - though that's dependent on how well he pitches. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Lance McCullers, Brewers: Milwaukee's been dealing with injuries to the starting rotation and acquired McCullers (shoulder), Colton Gordon and cash considerations from the Astros on Wednesday in exchange for Jadyn Fielder. It's a salary dump for Houston, who's getting out from most of the remainder of the final year of McCullers' five-year, $85-million deal. He hasn't pitched with the Astros since May 15 due to a shoulder impingement, but the right-hander just completed a rehab assignment and will initially pitch out of the Brewers' bullpen. McCullers has recorded a 6.65 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 5.8 BB/9 over 94.2 innings since the start of 2025 after missing both of the previous two campaigns due to injuries, yet does carry big-game experience during his time with Houston. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (up if he starts)

AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves: Smith-Shawver was mentioned the last two weeks and gets another mention as he's on the verge of being activated. He made his second rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett while upping his pitch count from 55 and 2.1 innings on Jul. 11. AJSS is in final stretch of his recovery from 2025 Tommy John surgery, having first made two rehab starts for Single-A Augusta and producing a 9:0 K:BB through seven innings while only allowing one run. Based on the length of his absence, it's not surprising Atlanta had him use a large chunk of the 30-day allotment for his rehab. Smith-Shawver may make one more rehab start before deemed ready to join the rotation. Over his first seven 2025 starts before developing elbow trouble, he compiled a 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB in 38.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Jameson Taillon, Cubs: Taillon, sidelined since Jun. 7 with a strained left hamstring, should return to the Cubs' rotation during the team's upcoming series against the Tigers. He struck out three and gave up one hit and one walk during 4.2 scoreless innings and 53 pitches (34 strikes) in a rehab start last Saturday with Triple-A Iowa. Taillon upped his pitch count from 45 his prior rehab outing, making him ready to rejoin the parent club. Prior to getting hurt, Taillon struggled to a 5.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 13 starts and 67.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (slightly upped return bid)

Zach Thornton, Mets: Thornton was profiled last week after being promoted to start Sunday and deserves a repeat since he's remaining in the Mets' rotation following a brilliant effort where he struck out five and surrendered two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while mixing pitches and changing speeds. He posted a 4.35 ERA and 58:25 K:BB across 58.2 innings between Double-A Birmingham and Syracuse, slightly regressing after a solid 2025 across High-A Brooklyn and Binghamton. With New York reeling and looking to the future, Thornton will be retaining a starting spot with his next outing coming sometime this week. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped bid)

Others: Aaron Civale, Cubs (slated to pitch in bullpen, up slightly if he moves into the rotation)

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Trevor Williams, Nationals: Williams, recovering from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow last July, fanned five alongside one unearned run on one hit and one walk across two innings on Tuesday in his fourth overall rehab appearance, this one with rookie-level Florida Complex League. He's yet to go more than three frames during any of those outings, lending credence to the view he'll be a multi-inning reliever out of the Washington bullpen. Williams still has time remaining on the 30 days allotted to a pitcher on a rehab assignment, but should be ready to rejoin the Nationals' active roster later this month. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

Others: Jason Foley, Giants

CATCHER

Francisco Alvarez, Mets: Alvarez has matched his home run total from 2024 and 2025 in fewer at-bats and plate appearances. The slugging backstop has fared well at the dish since coming back from the IL with a torn meniscus in early June by batting .280 with seven long balls, two doubles and 14 RBI over his last 100 at-bats (28 games). For the campaign (236 plate appearances), Alvarez splits time behind the plate with Luis Torrens while also seeing at-bats at DH to add to his fantasy value. 12-team Mixed: $11; 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: Rostered

Adrian Del Castillo, Diamondbacks: Del Castillo was sent down to Triple-A Reno on Jul. 6 due to offensive struggles and was called up Saturday with Lourdes Gurriel, who landed on the IL with an adductor strain. He only slashed .185/.244/.311 in 164 plate appearances before he was demoted. Del Castillo found his stroke at Reno by going 11-for-22 with 10 runs, a pair of homers and five RBI. He could receive an occasional start at DH or catcher while Gurriel is on the shelf. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Harry Ford, Nationals: Ford, the 2021 12th-overall pick by the Mariners, was traded this offseason. He produced a .223/.370/.335 line with four home runs, 22 RBI, 34 runs scored and a 45:65 BB:K across 257 plate appearances at Triple-A Rochester when promoted on Friday. Ford earned the call as Washington placed Drew Millas on the 10-day IL Wednesday due to a fractured left index finger and needed another catcher to complement Keibert Ruiz. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Sean Murphy, Braves: Murphy, on the shelf since mid-May with a fractured left middle finger, is getting close to beginning a rehab assignment. Given the length of his absence, he'll likely log a handful of minor-league appearances before returning to the active roster. Murphy returned in May from surgery last September to repair a right hip labral tear, yet injured his finger a week later. When he returns, he'll resume his role as Drake Baldwin's backup. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

FIRST BASE

Tyler Locklear, Diamondbacks: Locklear was promoted on Friday and take the place of Tommy Troy (shoulder), who went on the IL during the All-Star break. Traded to Arizona last year in the Eugenio Suarez deal, Locklear was raking at Triple-A Tacoma and slumped substantially in 31 games for the D-Backs. He tore his left shoulder labrum and left elbow UCL on a collision at first base that required season-ending surgery and sidelining him until the beginning of May. Locklear recently caught fire in the minors by going .404/.493/.807 with five homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs and a 10:9 BB:K across his last 15 contests. He could see action at first or DH for Arizona. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

SECOND BASE

Marcus Semien, Mets: Semien has been shelved by a Grade 3 hip flexor strain since Jun. 25 and returned to action Thursday for the Mets. He only played one rehab game and was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. The 35-year-old figures to reclaim his role as New York's primary second baseman now that he's healthy, though sat for Brett Baty on Thursday. Semien was having a rough season when sidelined, but found his stroke during the few weeks prior to going on the IL. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (in case he was waived)

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: Hernandez landed back on the IL with a strained oblique in lateJune two days after coming off the 60-day IL and kicked off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. He expects to return to the Majors during the Dodgers' first homestand after the All-Star break at the end of the month. Hernandez will resume his role as a super-utility player for LA upon returning. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Lawlar, sidelined since Jun. 20 with a strained right hamstring, has begun hitting in the cage and executing running mechanics. Injuries keep piling up for him as he's been impacted by poor health the last three seasons and only logged 12 games this year before getting hurt again. Lawlar could be back by the end of July or early in August, where he'll he earn a chance at operating in center field. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

SHORTSTOP

Jim Jarvis, Braves: Jarvis has received regular action at shortstop since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier this month. He's gone 11-for-33 with a homer, four runs scored and driven in through 10 games since the promotion. Jarvis slashed .313/.406/.461 with six home runs, 32 stolen bases and a 46:55 BB:K from 76 minor-league outings, though hasn't yet attempted to steal with Atlanta. If he starts to run, his value will increase. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (upped bid from prior)

Others: Ha-Seong Kim, Braves

OUTFIELD

Cam Cannarella, Marlins: Cannarella, the 43rd selection in 2025, was called up Friday to Triple-A Jacksonville. He produced a .394/.439/.577 line at High-A Beloit with three home runs in 19 games as was then moved up to Double-A Pensacola where he went .347/.445/.612 alongside nine homers, seven steals and a 20:20 BB:K during his first 33 contests to earn another step up the ladder. Cannarella is establishing himself as the Marlins' future center fielder where a strong performance at Triple-A could result in a late-August promotion to the bigs. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash bid)

Luis Lara/Blake Perkins: Sal Frelick was placed on the IL Saturday with a strained right shoulder that had been bothering him for months. Filling in right field will be a combination of Lara and Perkins, the latter being recalled from Triple-A Nashville to replenish the Brewers' outfield depth. Lara was promoted on Jul. 7 from and was an offensive force with Nashville by slashing .324/.436/.474 to go with nine home runs and 24 stolen bases over 78 outings. He was discussed last week and gets a bump due to the expected rise in playing time. Lara - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped from prior week); Perkins - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Dane Myers, Reds: Myers went on the IL during June with a left shoulder contusion and was activated Friday after completing a pair of rehab appearances at the Arizona Complex League. He produced a .256/.358/.385 line with three homers, five steals, 14 RBI and 18 runs across 137 plate appearances when first sidelined. Myers is resuming his role as the short-side platoon in center field with TJ Friedl. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Luis Robert, Mets: Robert, sidelined by a lumbar spine disc herniation since late April that kept him out longer than first anticipated, finished a seven-game assignment on Friday that was split between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. He went 8-for-26 with a homer, two RBI and five runs scored through seven contests and is expected to be activated on Monday. Robert was off to a strong start before slumping prior to the injury and has now seen his center field spot taken by A.J. Ewing. Now back with the Mets, it remains to be seen where he'll work with Carson Benge in right and Juan Soto in left along with Ewing. The belief is Robert will spell each of the three in the outfield one day a week. His contract includes a $20-million team option ($2-million buyout) for 2027, which likely won't be exercised. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

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