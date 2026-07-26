A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year â€“ that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

THE MLB TRADE DEADLINE IS ONE WEEK AWAY!

STARTING PITCHER

Hunter Dobbins, Cardinals: Dobbins was promoted on Wednesday for what was to be a spot start where he allowed six hits and no walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings. That outing is keeping him in the Majors for now and could get another turn in the rotation this week, though that's dependent on whether the Cardinals will need to use his roster spot for a reliever. A possible Dustin May trade before the deadline would also open a rotation spot for Dobbins, who's posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 28.1 innings with St. Louis. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Kohl Drake, Diamondbacks: Drake was brought up to start Tuesday and remained in the rotation on Sunday against the Nationals. The 26-year-old southpaw struggled to a 6.92 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 60:31 K:BB with Triple-A Reno through 66.1 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Drake gave up one run on four hits and two walks while fanning five over five frames during his MLB debut. He remains in the fifth slot with Zac Gallen (elbow), Ryne Nelson (elbow), Michael Soroka (glute) and Corbin Burnes (elbow) all on the injured list. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Connelly Early, Nationals: Boston made the first big deal before the deadline by dealing Early to Washington for Curtis Mead. He's currently on the 15-day IL list due to left elbow inflammation and has been throwing the past week and soon expected to go on a rehab assignment with a likely mid-August return. Through 21 career starts, Early has a 3.24 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 122:38 K:BB covering 111 innings. Once active, he should go somewhere closer to the top of the Nationals' rotation. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $55 (up if he returns by mid-August)

Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Garrett began the year at Triple-A Jacksonville where he submitted a 2.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB in 31.1 innings to earn a mid-May promotion. He only covered 4.1 innings from his two starts and surrendered seven earned runs with more walks (eight) than Ks (five) that sent him back down. Garrett dominated his next eight minor-league outings with a combined six earned runs and a 48:14 K:BB during 42.1 frames. He went one scoreless inning his next appearance before being shelled on Thursday by conceding seven runs in 2.2. Garrett could still could be in the mix for the fifth spot with Max Meyer sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (in case promoted)

Clay Holmes, Mets: Holmes was profiled the last three weeks and gets another mention as he finally kicked off a rehab assignment Thursday and logged 2.1 innings while giving up two runs on three hits and two walks while fanning two on 51 pitches (28 strikes) with Triple-A Syracuse. He was rained out from his scheduled start the previous Saturday with High-A Brooklyn and instead tossed a 45-pitch bullpen session. Holmes is working his way back after suffering a fractured right fibula on May 15 after getting hit by a 111MPH line drive. He may only need one more rehab outing before being ready to return, likely in early August. Despite the absence stretching beyond the Aug. 3 Trade Deadline, Holmes holds a $12-million player option for 2027 that he'll likely decline and make for an attractive rental asset - though he's expressed a desire to sign a long-term deal. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same early injury return bid)

Jake Irvin, Nationals: Irvin, sidelined since May 23 with a strained right shoulder, made his third rehab start Friday and completed 3.2 scoreless innings for Double-A Harrisburg. In two appearances at that level and one in the Florida Coast League, he's allowed no runs with a 12:1K:BB through 11.1 innings. Irvin will likely need to get stretched out to around 70-to-80 pitches during one or two more rehab outings before returning from the 60-day IL. He reached at least 180 innings for the second straight season during 2025, yet his numbers significantly declined. Prior to going on the IL, Irvin had posted a solid 58:22 K:BB over 51.2 innings alongside an elevated BABIP (.304) and low strand rate (63.4 percent) playing a part in inflating his ERA (5.23) and WHIP (1.35). 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

Joe Musgrove, Padres: Musgrove missed all of last year recovering from October 2024 Tommy John surgery and threw approximately 30-to-40 pitches in a two-inning simulated bullpen session on Jul. 17 at the organization's Arizona complex. Manager Craig Stammen said Musgrove came out of that feeling healthy, and that was followed by another 23 pitches in live batting practice Friday. The veteran right-hander still needs to hit several checkpoints over the rehab process before getting cleared to make his season debut. Musgrove likely requires at least another month to finish out his throwing progression and complete an extended assignment before making his return from the 60-day IL, possibly in late August. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early return bid)

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: Pfaadt has locked up a rotation spot with the D-Backs thanks to his fine pitching since rejoining the starting five late last month. The right-hander has since won each of his five starts while registering a 2.33 ERA with a 14:3 K:BB across 27 innings. Pfaadt carries an overall 4.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB from 65 innings, yet that clearly doesn't tell the full story. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if not rostered)

Nick Pivetta, Padres: Pivetta was sidelined by a right flexor strain since mid-April and threw his first live batting practice session this past week. He advanced from long toss to throwing off a mound to now finishing a live BP session. Prior to going on the shelf, Pivetta was up-and-down through four starts before landing on the IL. He finally broke through in 2025 after signing a two-year, $23 million contract with the Padres. Pivetta's deal includes a $14-million player option for next season and one for $18 million in 2028. Look for a possible mid-to-late-Augist return barring any setbacks. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early injury return bid)

AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves: Smith-Shawver has been discussed of late and is right back here as he could soon be activated. He made his second rehab start - and fifth overall - for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday while upping his pitch count from 55 to 86 and 2.1 to four innings. AJSS will need one more rehab outing before rejoining the rotation. Based on the length of Smith-Shawver's absence, it isn't surprising Atlanta had him use the full 30-day allotment. Over his first seven starts in 2025 prior to developing elbow trouble, he produced a 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB across 38.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped injury return bid)

Jameson Taillon, Cubs: Taillon was sidelined since Jun. 7 with a strained left hamstring and made his return to the on rotation Monday where he gave up four runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings. He fanned three and allowed one hit and one walk over 4.2 scoreless frames and 53 pitches (34 strikes) in a second and final rehab appearance the previous Saturday at Triple-A Iowa. Prior to getting hurt, Taillon recorded a 5.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 13 starts and 67.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same return bid)

Carson Whisenhunt, Giants: Whisenhunt was, profiled in the Others category last week as he held upside, and was called up Saturday to start. With Trevor McDonald (elbow) on the IL due to a sprained UCL, the Giants turned to Whisenhunt to fill the fifth spot. The 25-year-old southpaw has surrendered four runs during 10.2 innings across his first two 2026 MLB starts, each one resulting in wins. Whisenhunt could stay in the rotation if he does well. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Others: Brian Keller, Phillies (three solid innings Saturday, could start for Philly in next appearance; up if lands in rotation)

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Didier Fuentes, Braves: Fuentes was a starter in the minors and has been brilliant as a reliever for the Braves. Since moving into the bullpen later on in April, he's produced a 1.82 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB over 34.2 innings while earning one save and nine holds through 32 appearances going into Saturday. Fuentes' long-term future will be in the rotation, yet he's providing substantial value working in the 'pen. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if not rostered)

Gavin Hollowell, Cubs: Hollowell notched his first save of the season and second of his career on Friday. Jacob Webb had worked the eighth inning and Caleb Thielbar the ninth, but Hollowell could be positioning himself for more high-leverage work - though it's unclear if he'll get more chances. Since rejoining the big-league roster in late June, Hollowell has delivered a 0.00 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 8.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up if he closes)

Adrian Morejon, Padres: Morejon has once again slid out of the Padres' bullpen. A free-agent after the season, the left-hander has posted a 3.25 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 63:14 K:BB along with 15 holds during 55.1 innings. If San Diego decides to sell, Morejon will be highly sought after on the trade market. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jordan Romano, Rockies: Romano was brutal to start the season, but has resurrected his campaign since joining the Rockies by only giving up one run over 5.2 frames and notching three saves. Romano delivered a 10.13 ERA and 2.13 WHIP with the Angels before being released in April, then signed a week later with Colorado. Use Romano at your risk, though he's been getting saves and could move at the deadline. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if gutsy)

CATCHER

Sean Murphy, Braves: Murphy, on the shelf since mid-May with a fractured left middle finger, began a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Gwinnett. Given the length of the absence, he'll likely have to complete a handful of minor-league games before returning to the active roster. Murphy came back in May from September surgery to repair a right hip labral tear before being sidelined again. Murphy will eventually resume his role as Drake Baldwin's backup. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Rodriguez has been out since Jul. 5 with a strained left glute and started a rehab assignment on Friday with Triple-A Indianapolis. As his time out has been brief, the 26-year-old shouldn't need many rehab at-bats before rejoining the active roster. Once reinstated, Rodriguez is likely to share catching duties with Henry Davis while earning most of the at-bats. He's being included here as there was no initial timeframe as to his expected absence. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Others: Payton Henry, Phillies; Shawn Ross, Pirates (to be demoted when Endy Rodriguez returns)

FIRST BASE

Gavin Sheets, Padres: Sheets is starting nearly every day in left field with Samad Taylor and Miguel Andujar on the IL. His production leaves a lot to be desired, but he's available if you're looking for some counting stats in single-league formats. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SECOND BASE

Tommy Edman, Dodgers: Edman made his season debut on Jun. 17 after rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery. He's now regularly starting after initially being slightly limited. Edman slashed .360/.439/.565 with a pair of homers, 17 RBI and 16 runs scored through 100 plate appearances going into Friday. He qualifies at second and in the outfield, though his value is much greater when deployed at the keystone. 12-team Mixed: $11; 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: Rostered

James Triantos, Cubs: Triantos, a 2021 second-round selection, was promoted on Friday to replace Kevin Alcantara on the active roster. He produced a .306/.344/.440 line with seven home runs, 18 steals and a 20:44 BB:K to earn the call-up. Triantos worked at second, shortstop and all three outfield positions at Triple-A Iowa to allow multiple avenues for playing time, yet he could end up just being a bench bat. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: Hernandez, who landed back on the IL with a strained oblique in late June two days after coming off the 60-day IL, will be activated Tuesday. He logged five games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City to get to this point. Hernandez will resume his role as a super-utility player upon returning. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

Brady House, Nationals: Curtis Mead moving to Boston has opened Washington's third base to be filled by House after being summoned on Sunday. House has been in the minors since mid-May after hitting third in the lineup. He struggled to a .681 OPS across 177 trips to the plate before being demoted. With Rochester, House went .300/.344/.498 with eight homers, 33 RBI, 26 runs, three stolen bases and a 12:53 BB:K across 218 PA's. He should receive plenty of runway at third the rest of the season as he looks to prove he's the long-term option at the position. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up if a believer)

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Lawlar, sidelined since Jun. 20 with a strained right hamstring, has resumed all baseball activity and is nearly running at full speed. He recently showed significant improvement after beginning hitting in the cage and executing running mechanics almost two weeks ago. Injuries keep piling up for Lawlar, who's been impacted by poor health the last three seasons and only managed 12 games this year before being sidelined again. He should play in bridge games at Arizona's training facility and could be back early in August where he'll likely will get a chance at filling the D-Backs' center field spot. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

Graham Pauley, Marlins: Pauley has been up-and-down between the minors and Majors several times and currently back with the parent club. Promoted last Sunday, his return comes after a couple of weeks at Triple-A. The 25-year-old slashed .176/.219/.297 with one home run and 11 RBI headed into the recent call-up. To make room for Pauley, Miami optioned Rece Hinds to Jacksonville. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Eric Wagaman, Mets: Wagaman's stint in the minors only lasted five days as he was recalled Saturday with Juan Soto on the IL with a strained left calf. He only managed a .162/.262/.324 line in 21 games for the Mets before the demotion. Wagaman likely will see minimal spot duty at either corner position. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

SHORTSTOP

Matt McLain, Reds: McLain has been sidelined since Jul. 7 with a calf injury and kicked off a rehab stint with Triple-A Louisville Friday. He was having a rough campaign before getting hurt having only slashed .190/.293/.328 in 83 contests, the second straight year where his numbers have declined. McLain should regain his role as the starting second baseman when he comes back, especially if the Reds sell at the deadline. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

OUTFIELD

Bryan De La Cruz, Phillies: The Phillies signed De La Cruz to a big-league contract three weeks ago and then initially optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He exercised his opt-out prior to signing, then rejoined Philly as a member of the 40-man roster. De La Cruz went .254/.344/.429 with 12 homers across 75 minor-league appearances when he opted out, then went 11-for-24 over the next eight before moving up on Tuesday. He replaced Garrett Stubbs on the active roster and seeing time against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Brenton Doyle, Rockies: Doyle, out for the last month with an oblique injury, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Jun. 23 and was then shelved with groin tightness. He was finally cleared Tuesday to resume another rehab assignment, though that hasn't yet started. Prior to being sidelined, Doyle posted a career-worst .549 OPS and recently looked to have moved into a short-side platoon role in center field. He compiled a breakout season for the Rockies during 2024 by accumulating 23 homers and 30 stolen bases, though the following campaign marked a step back other than his usual stellar defense that's continued into this season. Doyle will likely once again cover a platoon upon returning, which will depend on him getting through his latest rehab stint healthy. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Luis Robert, Mets: Robert, sidelined by a lumbar spine disc herniation since late April that kept him out longer than originally anticipated, returned as expected on Monday. He completed a seven-game rehab assignment Friday that was split between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse to lead to his activation. Off to a strong start, Robert was slumping before getting hurt and has now seen his center field place taken by A.J. Ewing. With Juan Soto going on the IL Saturday, Robert could work almost daily and he's homered twice since returning. His contract includes a 2027 $20-million team option ($2-million buyout), which likely won't be exercised and allow him to become a trade target. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped return bid)

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