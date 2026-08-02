A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

TRADE DEADLINE IS MONDAY!

STARTING PITCHER

Edward Cabrera, Cubs: Cabrera, out since late June with a left hamstring injury, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Friday where he gave up three runs in 1.2 innings. He'll need at least two more outings before rejoining the rotation, which would put the right-hander on track to return to the Majors in mid-August. Over 14 starts before getting hurt, Cabrera posted a 5-4 record with a 5.10 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 65:29 K:BB over 72.1 innings during his first season in Chicago. His place as a starter may depend on what the Cubs do at the Deadline. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Clay Holmes, Mets: Holmes was profiled the last four weeks and gets another mention as he was slated to make a rehab start at High-A Brooklyn on Sunday. Having him pitch in the minors allows him to remain on the IL and off the 40-man roster for any team that acquires him by Monday's 6 p.m. EDT cutoff. Holmes has made two appearances as he works his way back after suffering a fractured right fibula on May 15 after getting hit by a 111MPH line drive. Despite his absence stretching beyond the deadline, he holds a $12-million player option for 2027 that he'll likely decline and make him an attractive rental asset - though he's expressed his desire to sign a long-term deal with the Mets. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped injury return bid)

Jake Irvin, Nationals: Irvin, sidelined since May 23 with a strained right shoulder, was activated from the 60-day IL for Thursday's game in Atlanta. He performed well through three rehab starts by covering 11.1 shutout frames with a 12:1 K:BB and only two hits allowed. Irvin tossed 63 pitches (38 strikes) during his last outing, meaning he'll be limited to around 75-80 from his first few starts back. He reached at least 180 innings for the second straight season last year, yet his numbers significantly declined. Prior to going on the IL, Irvin had recorded a solid 58:22 K:BB across 51.2 innings, but an elevated BABIP (.304) and low strand rate (63.4 percent) played a part in inflating his ERA (5.23) and WHIP (1.35). 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped injury return bid)

Andrew Painter, Diamondbacks: I originally had Painter listed as an Other, but his Friday start changed that. He entered that outing with a 7.06 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 53:24 K:BB in 65 innings this season, though he had pitched well at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, allowing two runs or less in four of his five appearances. Painter carried that success into this outing, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings Friday and is slated to remain in the Philly rotation, dependent on what the team does by the trade deadline. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jonathan Santucci, Mets: Santucci, a 2024 second-round selection by the Mets, was promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse last Sunday. He earned the move after turning in a 3.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 120:45 K:B in 90.2 innings and 19 starts with Binghamton. Santucci could see the Majors in September if he does well at Syracuse as the club has been willing to use their young pitchers at the highest level. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

Tarik Skubal, Dodgers: In what comes as a massive shock (not!), Skubal was traded to the Dodgers for a three-player package headed by Zyhir Hope. If you need me to tell you to bid almost the max on Skubal, you're playing the wrong fantasy sport. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $99

Robert Stock, Mets: Stock was promoted to start Sunday, marking his first big-league appearance since Jun. 2025 while with the Red Sox and his first ML start since 2021. He completed two starts for Triple-A Syracuse where he surrendered two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine through 7.2 frames. Stock was competing for a rotation spot during spring training before undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in March. He could remain a starter for the rest of the season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Tomoyuki Sugano, Rockies: Sugano has been solid since returning from back spasms that sidelined him for three weeks through the All-Star break having allowed six runs on 17 hits and one walk while fanning 10 over 18.1 innings and three starts that all resulted in wins. Sugano now holds a 4.47 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 102.2 innings and 19 starts after joining the Rockies in February on a one-year deal. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Others: Bailey Falter, Braves (up slightly if he starts)

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Camilo Doval/Mason Montgomery, Pirates: Doval was acquired Saturday from the Yankees for minor-leaguers Omar Alfonzo and Luis Cruz. He registered a 4.54 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 39.2 innings and had been losing out on high-leverage work with only one hold and no saves from his last 23 appearances. He offers a chance at closing if he pitches well in Pittsburgh as he did previously for the Giants, though Gregory Soto notched the save on Saturday. Montgomery has been decent the past month by only conceding two runs over 11.1 innings while picking up his only two saves of the season. The Pirates are reportedly in on Luke Weaver and Huascar Brazoban, either of which could close if acquired. If nether arrive, Montgomery could see additional save opportunities, but the acquisition of Doval makes that unlikely. After a rough start, Montgomery's ERA is down to 3.88 with a 1.20 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB in 44.1 innings during 45 outings. Doval: 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (in case he closes); Montgomery: 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (in case he closes)

Jeremiah Estrada, Padres: Estrada, sidelined with right knee inflammation since Jun. 5, returned from the IL Wednesday after a four-game rehab stint. Prior to being out, he posted a 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB through 20.2 innings. Estrada has resumed his role as Mason Miller's primary setup man, though both have been mentioned in trade activity. If Miller is moved and Estrada stays, the latter could step in as the closer the rest of the way. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Brandyn Garcia/Kevin Ginkel/Jonathan Loaisiga/Juan Morillo, Diamondbacks: Paul Sewald's post All-Star Game swoon continued on Tuesday as he only recorded one out while yielding three earned runs en route to his second blown save over his last three chances. Garcia got the call and retired three of four to get his second save, though manager Torey Lovullo declined to name him the closer moving forward. The matchups will be played, meaning all four in bold could get a chance. Sewald may also factor in the mix if he regains his form, but he'll be involved in low-leverage situations for now. That being said, Garcia has converted consecutive opportunities and carries a 2.10 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB alongside 13 holds and three saves from 30 innings. He appears to be the favorite for ninth-inning duties as long as he continues to do well. Ginkel has previously covered as a closer, Loaisiga is best used in setup and Morillo has been the most effective reliever the last month. If looking for a favorite, go for Garcia. Garcia - 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16: Ginkel - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Loaisiga - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Morillo - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Erik Miller, Giants: Miller notched his second save this week on Thursday after going without one during each of his previous 24 appearances. The left-hander is on a 13-outing scoreless streak while notching an 18:5 K:BB over 12.2 innings to possibly earn the top closer role. Caleb Kilian currently looks to be in a setup spot, affording Miller additional save chances. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Daniel Palencia, Cubs: Palencia, on the IL since mid-June with a mild strain of his right flexor, is scheduled to throw an up-and-down bullpen session on Tuesday. If all goes well, he could face hitters in live batting practice later in the week before heading out on a minor-league assignment. Palencia made 19 appearances while earning three saves and mostly performed well with a 2.70 ERA and 19 Ks across 16.2 innings after tallying 22 saves last season. A mid-to-late August return could happen. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early injury return bid)

Others: Julian Garcia, Reds (solid in pen for Cincy)

CATCHER

Sean Murphy, Braves: Murphy, on the shelf since mid-May with a fractured left middle finger, is close to rejoining the team. He kicked off a rehab assignment last Friday at Triple-A Gwinnett while playing a full seven-inning game behind the plate on Wednesday. Murphy returned in May from surgery last September to repair a right hip labral tear, but injured his finger a week later. When he returns - which could be after the Deadline - he'll resume as Drake Baldwin's backup. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (slightly upped injury return bid)

Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Rodriguez, out since Jul. 5 with a strained left glute, was reinstated off the IL Monday. He completed a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, reduced due to a brief absence. Rodriguez is now sharing catching duties with Henry Davis and receiving most of the at-bats. As noted last week, he's included here in case he was waived as no timeframe for his expected downtime was initially provided. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Ethan Salas, Padres: Salas struggled in 2024 and missed most of last year with an injury. He's restored the luster to his prospect status slashing .285/.361/.415 with seven homers and 37 runs batted in over 72 games at Double-A San Antonio to earn a promotion to Triple-A El Paso. Held in high regard for his pitch framing and throwing arm, Salas offers the tools to stick behind the plate for the long haul while the improved bat-to-ball skills offer hope he can be a fantasy difference-maker once he gets to the bigs. He holds an outside shot for a brief September stint. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

FIRST BASE

Andres Chaparro, Nationals: Chaparro continues to rake at the plate as he went deep again on Friday. He's up to six ML homers, five of them coming over 10 games since the All-Star break - a stretch where he's batting .360 (9-for-25) with two doubles, eight runs and 13 RBI. Chaparro is backing up Luis Garcia at first and would need a trade to earn additional playing time with James Wood at DH. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (if not rostered)

Rafael Flores, Pirates: Flores (concussion) was taken off the IL on Saturday and claimed the roster spot vacated by Ryan O'Hearn (quad) after the latter went on the 10-day IL. Jacob Gonzalez figures to get more action at first with O'Hearn sidelined while Flores - who started Saturday - will also be competing. His catcher eligibility also affords him additional value. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SECOND BASE

Nate Furman, Giants: Furman was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday with Jesus Rodriguez hitting the 10-day IL. A 2022 fourth-rounder by the Guardians, he was traded to the Giants during 2024 as part of the Alex Cobb deal. Furman has produced a .284/.370/.405 line with 18 steals (in 23 chances), seven home runs, 42 RBI and 22 doubles across 434 plate appearances to provide San Francisco infield depth. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Others: Ivan Johnson, Reds

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: Hernandez went back on the IL with a strained oblique in June two days after being on the 60-day IL, and was activated Tuesday as expected after logging five contests on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He'll continue his role as a super-utility player for LA when he comes back. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury return bid)

Luis Rengifo, Padres: Rengifo significantly struggled with the Brewers and was released late in June after only going .205/.280/.254 with no homers across 57 outings. The move back to the West Coast has suited him well as he's found his stroke while operating as the No. 2 hitter against southpaws while operating at second, third, left field and DH the last week. Rengifo is also batting .381 (16-for-42) over 13 games since joining the Padres' big-league roster on Jul. 8. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

SHORTSTOP

Osleivis Basabe, Giants: Basabe was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday to replace Casey Schmitt (knee) on the active roster. He last appeared in the Majors during 2023 for the Rays, when he slashed .218/.277/.310 in 94 plate appearances covering 31 games. At Sacramento, the 25-year-old went .268/.344/.388 over 311 plate appearances. Basabe homered on Saturday and seeing time at second and third, the latter with Matt Chapman not yet back. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Ha-Seong Kim, Braves: Kim's 20-day rehab assignment ended after Saturday, forcing Atlanta to either activate him or find a way to move him to another organization. Doing the latter could be difficult given the remaining money on his one-year, $20-million contract and his .068/.171/.068 slash line from 82 big-league plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (if activated, not released)

Matt McLain, Reds: McLain, sidelined since Jul. 7 with a calf injury and discussed last week, is right back here after being activated off the IL on Thursday having registered five games for Triple-A Louisville. McLain was having a rough campaign before being injured as he only produced a .190/.293/.328 line over 83 contests, the second straight year his numbers have declined. Now back in action. McLain has regained his role as the team's starting second baseman with Spencer Steer (wrist) out. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same bid as prior)

Cooper Pratt, Brewers: Pratt was promoted in mid-June, and has carried his fine play from Triple-A as he went .281 with four home runs and six steals through his last 25 minor-league games and has slashed .289/.382/.395 alongside two homers, 16 RBI, 18 runs and 10 stolen bases from 37 appearances with Milwaukee. Much of his damage has come from the last three weeks as he's found his form. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (if not rostered)

Jared Triolo, Pirates: Triolo had been losing playing time at shortstop to Jacob Gonzalez and may be the primary beneficiary of the quad injury suffered by Ryan O'Hearn that could sideline him 6-to-8 weeks. Gonzalez could take over at first with O'Hearn out while Triolo may work at shortstop with Spencer Horwitz (concussion) sidelined. Konnor Griffin is on the 60-day IL and out until at least Sep. 4 with a torn tendon in his left ring finger to allow Triolo more opportunities. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

OUTFIELD

Victor Bericoto/Jonah Cox, Giants: Bericoto and Cox are each sidelined with injuries and at different stages of their recovery. Bericoto has been out since Jul. 9 with a strained left oblique and could be ready to return from the 10-day IL "within a couple of weeks, could be sooner". He's resumed playing catch and hitting off a tee within the last few days and will need to progress to live batting practice before starting a rehab assignment. Cox landed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain two days on Jul. 7 and began a stint on Wednesday at Triple-A Sacramento. The 24-year-old outfielder was called up from Double-A Richmond at the end of May after slashing .269/.269/.500 with five runs, four stolen bases, three RBI and a homer across 29 plate appearances before getting hurt. Cox will require additional at-bats before being ready to return, which could come by next weekend. Bericoto/Cox - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Griffin Conine, Marlins: Conine missed 10 weeks with a torn left hamstring back in April and has been rolling since returning in June. He went deep again on Saturday, his 10th of the season and third through six games. And over the last 28 contests, he's hitting .313 (25-for-80) with eight homers, 15 runs and 16 RBI while earning almost full-time action. Owen Caissie was activated on Saturday, but Conine should continue to receive consistent work. 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (if not rostered)

Brenton Doyle, Rockies: Doyle, out for the last month with an oblique injury, was finally activated off the IL Friday. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Jun. 23, yet was then shelved with groin tightness. Doyle finally was cleared on Jul. 21 to resume an assignment to allow him to come back. Prior to being sidelined, he posted a career-worst .549 OPS and appeared to have moved into a short-side center field platoon role. Doyle compiled a breakout campaign for the Rockies during 2024 by accumulating 23 home runs and 30 steals. Unfortunately, the next year was a step back, outside of his usual stellar defense that's continued. Doyle will likely once again fill a short-side platoon spot. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same return bid)

Jhostynxon Garcia, Pirates: Garcia was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, his first big-league stint since June. He went .270/.340/.422 with seven home runs and a 21:54 BB for Indy and could settle in as a backup at all three outfield positions, at least until Oneil Cruz is activated off the IL. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Dane Myers, Reds: Myers has all but taken over as the Reds' starting center fielder while starting six straight before receiving a day off on Saturday. He's gone 8-for-21 while notching at least one hit in each contest. Going back to Jul. 17 when Myers returned, he's started 10 of 14 - including eight of the last 10 - while relegating TJ Friedl to spot duty. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Tyrone Taylor, Mets: Taylor's trade value has substantially increased the last month. Including Saturday, seven of his 10 homers on the season have come since coming back from a hip injury near the end of June - and three from the last six. Over 23 contests since being activated from the IL, Taylor is batting .354 (17-for-48) with 14 runs and 14 RBI while participating nearly every day - and not just against southpaws. Monitor where he lands as that'll help determine his worth the rest of the way. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Lane Thomas, Braves: Thomas spent the first five-plus years of his career in the NL before returning to the senior circuit on Saturday following his move from the Royals. He provides Atlanta a right-handed bat having posted an .800 OPS versus southpaws through 135 plate appearances. On the season, Thomas holds a .717 OPS with seven steals, 10 home runs and 37 RBI in 326 plate appearances while operating at all three outfield spots. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $11 (up if starts vs. RHP)

Others: Brandon Lockridge, Brewers

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