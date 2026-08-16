A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Corbin Burnes, Diamondbacks: Burnes threw a 30-pitch bullpen session in Arizona on Tuesday. He tore the UCL in his right elbow that required Tommy John surgery after 10 starts last year, his first with the club. Burnes' time on the shelf was extended when he suffered a teres major strain while throwing to live hitters in June and finally progressed to toss bullpen sessions the last two weeks. The next step for him will be a rehab assignment, after which he could rejoin the team sometime in September - possibly out of the bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Edward Cabrera, Cubs: Cabrera, out since late June with a left hamstring injury, was activated and started Sunday for the Cubs. He looked good in three rehab outings as he only allowed one unearned run with a 15:1 K:BB over nine innings while tossing 64 pitches in his last appearance. Chicago shored up their rotation with the deadline additions of Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes (fibula), but it looks like Cabrera will remain a starter. The Cubs could go with a six-man setup or move David Peterson back to the bullpen. Durin the 14 outings before getting hurt, Cabrera went 5-4 with a 5.10 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 65:29 K:BB through 72.1 innings. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped injury return bid)

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks: Gallen, sidelined with right elbow inflammation, completed a 33-pitch bullpen session in Arizona on Tuesday. The right-hander isn't eligible to be activated from the 60-day IL until Sep. 7 and could throw another session or two before moving on to facing live hitters and eventually heading out on a rehab assignment. Gallen gave up 24 earned runs across 22.1 innings during his four-game losing streak prior to going on the IL that pushed his ERA up to an ugly 6.34, which ranked last among qualified MLB starters. His 1.56 WHIP was also worst in the league, so temper your expectations when/if he makes his way back. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Jackson Kent, Nationals: Kent was promoted to make his big-league debut Wednesday. He earned the promotion after splitting time between Triple-A Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg while pitching to a 3.72 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 19.4 K-BB% over 94.1 innings. Kent allowed three runs on three hits and five walks in four-plus innings alongside six Ks and should remain in the rotation until Connelly Early gets healthy. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Sean Manaea, Mets: Manaea has recently found his form with Saturday marking his fifth-straight appearance of at least six innings; during which he's allowed 10 runs from 31.1 frames with a 32:11 K:BB. He's averaging more than a strikeout per inning at 113 in 111. Manaea is locked in as the team's third starter, having rebounded from a brutal 2025 and rough start to this season. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (if not rostered)

Joe Musgrove, Padres: Musgrove, who missed all of 2025 recovering from 2024 Tommy John surgery and profiled the last two weeks, gets another mention as he inches closer to activation. He completed 3.1 innings in a minor-league rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso last Sunday, where he conceded one run on six hits and no walks while fanning two. Musgrove went 4.2 innings on Friday, surrendering five runs on nine hits while striking out five. He likely needs at least another one or two rehab appearances before being ready to rejoin the Padres while slotting into the rotation sometime during the last two weeks of the month. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early return bid)

Martin Perez, Braves: Perez is on a roll having tossed 16 straight scoreless innings spanning three starts and sits at a 2.96 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 106.1 innings. He's surprisingly settled in as the team's second starter while replacing several injured pitchers while providing quality work for the first-place club. Perez doesn't pick up many Ks while relying on a strong GB ratio to retire hitters. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves: Smith-Shawver was discussed a few times in July and is back here as Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said this past Wednesday he's "on the cusp" of being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. He made his second rehab outing - and fifth overall - on Thursday while upping his pitch count from 55 to 86 and 2.1 to four innings since Jul. 11. AJSS will require one more rehab start before being activated and slotting into the rotation to finish his recovery from 2025 Tommy John surgery. Based on the length of his absence, it's not surprising Atlanta had him utilize the full 30-day allotment. Over the first seven starts last year prior to developing elbow trouble, Smith-Shawver had a 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB through 38.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped injury return bid)

Gavin Stone, Dodgers: Stone led the Dodgers in wins during 2024 and posted a 3.25 ERA over 25 starts before missing the next season while recovering from surgery to repair the capsule, labrum and rotator cuff in his shoulder. In fact, he had been sidelined before making his first rehab outing on Aug. 7 at Triple-A Oklahoma City where he went 1.2 innings. Stone followed that up by pitching three innings and 46 pitches (32 strikes) with one run against on one hit and a walk while striking out five last Thursday. He'll likely need one or two more rehab appearances before being ready to go back to LA, though his role is unclear due to the number of available starters. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Spencer Strider, Braves: Strider, on the shelf since Jun. 13 due to right elbow inflammation, began a throwing progression this past week. Thought to be done for the season, it now looks possible he can make it back on the mound before the end of the season. Given the time Strider had missed, the 27-year-old will be in store for an extended buildup and it's not a given he'll be stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role if/when he returns. Barring any setbacks, he could still provide value to Atlanta as an opener or multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen down the stretch. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

Brandon Williamson, Reds: Williamson went on the IL during April due to a shoulder issue before suffering a finger injury late in June. He kicked off a rehab stint Aug. 2 at Double-A Chattanooga, where he tossing two innings. Williamson has made two appearances at Triple-A Louisville and may be ready to rejoin the Reds after his next rehab outing. He struggled to a 6.11 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 28 innings over six starts before being sidelined after missing 560 days recovering from a full left elbow UCL tear in Sep. 2024. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Daniel Duarte, Mets: Duarte has been stingy since rejoining the Mets' bullpen after the All-Star break while filling a setup role. Over 10 appearances and 13.1 innings following his recall, he's produced a 1.35 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 1014 K:BB with one save and three holds in addition to his first win of 2026. New York revamped their bullpen at the deadline and Duarte is making the most of his opportunity. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Brandyn Garcia, Diamondbacks: Garcia was included here for two weeks as the favorite to close in Arizona and is certainly succeeding. Following his save on Friday, he's now recorded three of the club's last four while only allowing one earned run across seven appearances. On the year, Garcia carries four saves and 13 holds alongside a 2.06 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB in 35 innings while more than ably replacing Paul Sewald at the back end of the Arizona bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (if not rostered)

Daniel Palencia, Cubs: Palencia, on the IL since mid-June with a mild strain of his right flexor, has been up-and-down over four rehab outings that began last Wednesday. He only made it through two-thirds of an inning twice while giving up runs in each, yet completed scoreless frames from the other two. Prior to being sidelined, Palencia made 19 appearances while notching three saves, though mostly pitched well with a 2.70 ERA and 19 Ks across 16.2 innings after 22 saves last season. Jacob Webb has been extremely effective since Jun. 20 with a scoreless streak standing at 20.2 innings alongside a 0.87 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB while converting all six of his save chances. As such, Palencia may be relegated to setup duty when he returns. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same early injury return bid)

Bradgley Rodriguez, Padres: Rodriguez earnedd his first save of the year on Friday. No reason has been provided why San Diego didn't turn to Mason Miller. Rodriguez was up to the task and now carries a 2.09 ERA with nine holds across 50 appearances and 55 innings while continuing his success from last season. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Kodai Senga, Mets: Closer Kodai is new mantra around Citi Field. Rumored to be on the block at the tdeadline, Senga ended up remaining with the Mets. The right-hander has now registered both saves since Devin Williams landed on the IL Monday with a right shoulder strain, suggesting he could continue seeing ninth-inning opportunities. That's a notable development after Senga went 0-8 with an 8.66 ERA over his first 13 appearances (eight starts) this before losing his rotation spot. He's yet to give up a run and has a 0.67 WHIP in three relief outings with an extremely effective fastball/ghost-fork combination. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (up if think he keeps the job)

Jacob Webb, Cubs: Webb has successfully stepped in as the Cubs' closer while Daniel Palencia has been sidelined with a mild strain of his right flexor with a 1.31 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB over 22.1 innings to go with seven saves and three holds. Webb has accumulated nine saves overall alongside a strong 2.33 ERA and 10.2 K/9 across 54 innings. Palencia is due back shortly, but Webb has pitched so well that he could remain the closer.12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (if not rostered, in case he closes)

CATCHER

Luis Campusano, Padres: Campusano logged his fifth-multi hit appearance over his past 11 contests on Friday, a span where he's slashing a sizzling .410/.465/.590 with a homer, four doubles and 10 RBI. He was replaced behind the plate by Freddy Fermin during the ninth inning as the latter remains the far superior defensive catcher. Campusano's bat has been so potent that he's recently started more often than Fermin, a situation that should remain while hot. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Drew Cavanaugh/Andrew Knizner, Giants: Cavanaugh is expected to operate as San Francisco's starting catcher for the foreseeable future after Daniel Susac was diagnosed with a left knee patella fracture last Monday. The Giants signed Knizner to provide veteran depth behind Cavanaugh. Jesus Rodriguez (elbow) could be back later this month, yet Cavanaugh is currently gaining valuable experience. Cavanaugh - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $6; Knizner - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Henry Davis/Rafael Flores, Pirates: Endy Rodriguez missed five straight games before finally being placed on the IL with left hip inflammation. Davis is receiving most of the time behind the plate, but Flores represents more of an offensive threat as evidenced by his pair of home runs and six RBI Thursday and another long ball on Friday. Neither has hit much this season, so temper your expectations for either. But if targeting one, go for Flores as he's appears to have found his stroke. Davis - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Flores - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Harry Ford, Nationals: Ford, included in this column after being promoted on Jul. 17, is making the most of his additional playing time. With Washington facing a few lefties of late, he's started five of eight where he's batting .300 (6-for-20) with four doubles, a homer, three RBI and six runs. Keibert Ruiz remains at the top of the depth chart, though Ford could muscle his way into a timeshare rather than being stuck on the short side of a platoon if he keeps producing. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Sean Murphy, Braves: Murphy, on the shelf since mid-May with a fractured left middle finger, was activated on Monday. He completed a six-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett where he played a full seven-inning game behind the plate. Murphy returned in May from surgery last September to repair a right hip labral tear, but injured his finger a week later that sidelined him until now. When he returns, he'll resume his role as Drake Baldwin's backup. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Agustin Ramirez, Marlins: Ramirez was profiled last week after Miami promoted him to replace Liam Hicks - who went to Tampa - on the active roster, and gets another mention as he may be looking at an uptick in action. Kyle Stowers went on the IL Tuesday with a strained hamstring, opening up 1B and DH time. Ramirez struggled before being demoted, yet recovered in the minors and has done decently during limited action following the call-up. Joe Mack continues to operate as Miami's primary catcher, but Ramirez could help replace some of Stowers' lost production. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped bid from prior)

FIRST BASE

Connor Norby, Rockies: Norby was added to the Rockies' 26-man active roster Monday as a replacement for Tyler Freeman (back), who went on the 10-day IL. Originally expected to provide depth, he's been starting at second with Willi Castro manning the hot corner in place of Kyle Karros (concussion). Before being traded to the Rockies at the deadline, Norby appeared in 65 ML games for the Marlins where he slashed .203/.313/.325 with six steals and four homers across 233 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Abimelec Ortiz, Nationals: Ortiz was discussed last week and gets a repeat as he's making the most of his opportunity. The trade of Luis Garcia to the Yankees created a spot for Ortiz, who broke out in 2023 and retained his prospect status the following seasons. Over 85 contests for Triple-A Rochester, he produced a .244/.348/.497 line with 25 doubles, 18 homers and 74 RBI. Ortiz is splitting time at first with Andres Chaparro and has gone deep three times from his first nine outings while starting against most righties and Chaparro seeing at-bats versus southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid from prior)

Michael Toglia, Reds: The Reds summoned Toglia from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He spent the entire year there, where he went .273/.373/.547 with 22 homers, 65 RBI, 49 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 56:103 BB:K across 402 trips to the plate. Toglia offers plus power alongside an inflated 35.0 percent strikeout rate spanning 1,067 big-league plate appearances while working at first with Sal Stewart covering the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Jared Young, Mets: Young has grabbed hold of the Mets' starting first base job having gone 31-for-95 with two homers, 12 runs drive in and 13 runs scored from his last 31 contests. He still sits against most southpaws, yet has earned an uptick in action and looks to be a member of the 2027 squad. Roll with Young for the final six weeks. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if not rostered)

SECOND BASE

Marcelo Mayer, Giants: Mayer appeared here last week following his move from Boston and being on the shelf since Jun. 26 due to a stress reaction in his left forearm. He kicked off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. The 2021 first-rounder never foot his footing withthe Red Sox while criticized at times for his work ethic and often injured. Mayer only slashed .223/.278/.346 during his first 364 big-league plate appearances and homered in that rehab start and could join the Giants sometime this week. Once active, he should take over as San Fran's everyday second baseman. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped early injury return bid)

Others: Adael Amador, Rockies; Jonathan Ornelas, Brewers

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Lawlar, sidelined since Jun. 20 with a strained right hamstring, could return from the 10-day IL during Arizona's current road trip. He completed the seventh game of his rehab assignment with Double-A Amarillo on Wednesday going nine innings in center field. That marked the first time Lawlar played a full outing on consecutive days, which likely was one of the boxes he had to check prior to activation. Injuries keep piling up for him as he's been impacted by poor health the last three seasons and only saw 12 games before being sidelined again. Lawlar probably will get a chance to fill the D-Backs' center field spot, relegating Ryan Waldschmidt to a backup role. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped early injury return bid)

Mark Vientos, Mets: Vientos, sidelined with a fractured right hand suffered on Jul. 9, has resumed baseball activities. There's no timetable yet for his return and he's likely to require a rehab assignment before being reinstated to the active roster. Vientos was suffering through another poor offensive campaign while his defense continued to be a concern following a move to first base. Jared Young has stepped in nicely there, which could put Vientos in spot duty when/if he comes back during September. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Others: Graham Pauley, Marlins

SHORTSTOP

David Hamilton/Joey Ortiz, Brewers: After recently losing Cooper Pratt (hamstring) to the IL, the Brewers welcomed back Ortiz (neck) to the lineup on Wednesday. He should be in good shape to hold down a near-everyday spot at either third or shortstop while Pratt is on the shelf with Hamilton receiving consistent time at both positions. Brice Turang has been dealing with left knee soreness, creating a hole at the keystone filled at times by Hamilton. Look for both to be in the lineup almost daily until the Brewers get healthy. Hamilton - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7; Flores - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Others: Jack Brannigan, Pirates

OUTFIELD

Joshua Baez, Cardinals: Baez was finally called up from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Lars Nootbaar was moved to Arizona at the deadline, creating a hole in center that's currently being handled by Nathan Church and Everson Pereira. Baez worked at all three outfield slots - including 43 in center - yet will likely get most of his action in left. He was hot found after a rough patch as he went 20-for-58 (.345) with six steals, six doubles, five homers and 16 RBI over his last 15 games with Memphis that brought him up to an .898 OPS, 34 home runs and 90 RBI on the season. If there are concerns for Baez, it's the rise in K rate from 20.4 to 29.6 and decline in BB rate from 12.5 to 8.0, which will both need to be managed to maximize his power potential. Baez showed that on Saturday by setting an MLB record by going deep in his first three at-bats. 12-team Mixed: $15; 15-team Mixed: $25; 12-team NL: $35 (upped call up bid)

Victor Bericoto, Giants: Bericoto, sidelined since Jul. 9 with a strained left oblique and profiled the last two weeks, was activated on Tuesday. He completed a short rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento, paving the way for his return. Bericoto was originally called up from Double-A Richmond on May 31 and slashed .269/.269/.500 with five runs scored, four steals, three RBI and a homer across 29 plate appearances before being placed on the IL. He should see substantial work in the Giants' outfield. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Sal Frelick, Brewers: Frelick played though shoulder discomfort for most of the year before going on the 10-day IL mid-July and was slated to begin playing in the outfield at Triple-A Nashville this past Friday. He started making Triple-A rehab appearances last weekend and has gone 3-for-11 with three walks and three runs through four contests, though has so far exclusively operated as a DH. Frelick's struggles may be attributable to the shoulder issue, so tthe hope is that the time off has allowed the injury to heal. He might be back by the end of the month and resume as the team's starting center fielder. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped early injury return bid)

Jakob Marsee, Marlins: Marsee is having a disappointing season overall, but has found his stroke in August batting .342 with a homer, double, triple and four walks from 38 August at-bats after a 4-for-4 effort on Saturday. Marsee is locked in as the Marlins' starting center fielder. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if not rostered)

Zac Veen, Rockies: Veen, a 2020 first-round pick, put it all together at Triple-A Albuquerque going .327/.402/.635 with 24 home runs and 19 stolen bases across 445 plate appearances. Veen was promoted on Tuesday as has homered in his first two outings with the Rockies. He should fill the strong side of a platoon in the corner outfield while offering a power/speed combination. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Others: Billy Cook, Pirates; Jonah Cox, Giants (up if sees playing time due to SB potential), Turner Hill, Giants (backup at all three outfield spots)

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