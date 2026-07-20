Ohtani is expected to take an extended absence from pitching, as the demands of pitching are simply too high for the knee. He will remain atop the Dodgers batting order, but I suspect he will remain limited on the base-path for the foreseeable future. He has just six

In viscosupplementation, hyaluronic acid is injected into the joint space where it mimics healthy synovial fluid, helping the joint move smoothly. Furthermore, these injections may have anti-inflammatory properties to help address other symptoms that are affecting the injured athlete. Multiple MLB players have used this treatment, including pitchers Randy Johnson and Zack Greinke . Like Ohtani, Johnson received lubricant injections in his knee while Greinke received them in his elbow.

Lubricant injections, also known as viscosupplementation, are most commonly used to treat arthritis or osteoarthritis. Joints of the body are equipped with a natural lubricant known as synovial fluid. Synovial fluid minimizes friction within the joint and helps it move smoothly during motion. Following an injury or general wear and tear, the amount of available synovial fluid can decrease, resulting in stiffness, inflammation and functional limitations.

The Dodgers superstar underwent a procedure during the All-Star break but not the one initially expected. Ohtani has been dealing with swelling in his surgically repaired knee that has forced him off the mound but not out of the lineup. It was believed he would have the joint drained during the break, but it has now been revealed he received a lubricant injection instead.

Shohei Ohtani

The Dodgers superstar underwent a procedure during the All-Star break but not the one initially expected. Ohtani has been dealing with swelling in his surgically repaired knee that has forced him off the mound but not out of the lineup. It was believed he would have the joint drained during the break, but it has now been revealed he received a lubricant injection instead.

Lubricant injections, also known as viscosupplementation, are most commonly used to treat arthritis or osteoarthritis. Joints of the body are equipped with a natural lubricant known as synovial fluid. Synovial fluid minimizes friction within the joint and helps it move smoothly during motion. Following an injury or general wear and tear, the amount of available synovial fluid can decrease, resulting in stiffness, inflammation and functional limitations.

In viscosupplementation, hyaluronic acid is injected into the joint space where it mimics healthy synovial fluid, helping the joint move smoothly. Furthermore, these injections may have anti-inflammatory properties to help address other symptoms that are affecting the injured athlete. Multiple MLB players have used this treatment, including pitchers Randy Johnson and Zack Greinke. Like Ohtani, Johnson received lubricant injections in his knee while Greinke received them in his elbow.

Ohtani is expected to take an extended absence from pitching, as the demands of pitching are simply too high for the knee. He will remain atop the Dodgers batting order, but I suspect he will remain limited on the base-path for the foreseeable future. He has just six stolen bases on the season and has not attempted to steal a bag since May 22. Like discussed last week, Ohtani the batter should remain a fixture on fantasy rosters, while the pitching version should be benched indefinitely.

Aaron Judge

The Yankees placed Judge on the 60-day injured list after imaging on his fractured rib determined the area has not substantially healed. The move was simply procedural but confirms Judge will not return before August. Judge has reported an improvement in symptoms, but the bone is not at a place where he can resume baseball-related activities. Judge is too good to send to the waiver wire but his fantasy value for the remainder of the season continues to drop.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Check Swings

Ronald Acuna: The Braves outfielder remains out on assignment as he works his way back from a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He has split time between rookie-level ball and Triple-A Gwinnett. Acuna has appeared in two games for the Stripers, taking the field in both outings. Atlanta manager Walt Weiss has hinted Acuna could return to action by the end of the week, but his status remains fluid.

Baltimore Orioles Catchers: Adley Rutschman did not play Sunday due to left wrist discomfort, and his backup, Samuel Basallo, was unable to finish the game after aggravating a lingering shoulder injury. Details on both ailments are limited, but the team did activate Sam Huff to the active roster over the weekend. Huff finished Sunday's contest and may be called upon for a more featured role than expected. The Orioles have been historically vague with injury information, so it is hard to pinpoint the severity of the injuries for both Rutschman and Basallo. Those invested in either player may want to consider adding Huff or another catcher as a viable insurance policy in case both miss any extended time.

Corbin Carroll: Carroll did not finish Sunday's win over the Cardinals after hyperextending his right elbow. The term hyperextension is not a diagnosis, but a description of how the elbow was injured. Extension at the elbow occurs when the elbow is straightened. If the joint is pushed past its normal end point, it is deemed hyperextension. This mechanism of injury can result in sprains, strains and other injuries. While the Diamondbacks did not reveal the true nature of the injury, manager Torey Lovullo did say Carroll would be considered day-to-day moving forward. Hopefully this means the problem is nothing more than a low grade or mild injury, and Carroll should be back in action quickly.

Jose Ramirez: When Ramirez initially suffered his hamate fracture, I mentioned the Cleveland third baseman had made a quick return from a hamate fracture in the opposite wrist during the 2019 season. While this latest injury will take longer than that 30-day turnaround, Ramirez is progressing nicely through treatment and may not need to go on a rehab assignment before returning to the big-league roster. He has resumed baseball-related activities and is facing live pitching, making a return by the end of the month a real possibility.

Will Smith: Ohtani isn't the only injured Dodger. Smith has not played since the beginning of June due to inflammation in his neck. He recently attempted to increase his activity level but remained bothered by persistent pain. The team will shut him down for an additional week before allowing him to try ramping back up. At this point a return by August is a best-case scenario.

Juan Soto: The Mets outfielder was removed from Thursday's game with soreness in his left calf. The issue involved the leg opposite the calf strain he suffered earlier in the season. The team downplayed the severity of the latest issue, though Soto has remained in a DH role for New York's last two games. He should be utilized as normal, though he will continue to carry a slightly elevated degree of injury risk.

Bobby Witt: The Royals shortstop did not play Sunday due to back tightness. The team does not believe the injury is serious, and he is considered day-to-day. Hopefully an update will come prior to Monday's series opener against San Fransisco, but for now, remain patient here.

Brandon Woodruff: The Brewers announced Woodruff will need season-ending surgery on his injured shoulder. The right-hander will undergo his second capsule repair after requiring the surgery in 2023. His recovery cost him the entire 2024 season, meaning we may not see Woodruff until 2028. He is worth dropping in all yearly formats, and his value in dynasty or keeper leagues also plummets.