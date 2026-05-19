The Phillies are on pace for 83 wins. Here is the exact minimum record Philadelphia needs each month to reach the 2026 MLB postseason — Wild Card and division scenarios modeled.

The Philadelphia Phillies were 12-19 and spiraling. Then Don Mattingly took over, and something clicked.

Phillies Playoff Chances 2026: Don Mattingly Has Changed Everything

Since replacing Rob Thomson as interim manager, the Phillies have gone 16-4 -- including Monday night's 5-4 comeback win over the Reds, where Bryson Stott's eighth-inning, two-run homer capped a five-game winning streak. Philadelphia is now 25-23, two games above .500 for the first time all season. The Phillies' playoff chances in 2026 across sports betting apps look very different this week than they did a month ago.

Phillies Playoff Math — Updated May 19, 2026 The Phillies' Survival Floor Worst record Philadelphia can post each month and still reach the 2026 postseason — all three Wild Card paths modeled across 10,000 simulations — updated after May 18 win 🔥 W5 — Phillies win 5-4 over Reds (May 18). Bryson Stott walk-off 2-run HR in the 8th. PHI now 25-23, 16-4 under interim manager Don Mattingly. Two games over .500 for the first time all season. 25-23 Record (Updated) .521 Win Pct (→85 W pace) 87 WC3 Floor (wins) 114 Games Remaining Scenario: 🏆 NL East Title (~96 W) 🥇 Wild Card 1 (91 W) 🥈 Wild Card 2 (89 W) 🎫 Wild Card 3 (87 W) — Floor Monthly Breakdown Simulation Summary NL Standings & Context Month Games Min Record Min W% Cum. Wins Difficulty May (Rem.) vs CIN, vs CLE, at SD (May 25-27), at LAD (May 29-31) 11 6-5 .545 31 W Achievable June vs SD, vs CWS, vs MIA, vs NYM (Jun 18-21), vs PIT (Jun 29-30) 27 14-13 .519 45 W Challenging July HARDEST: vs LAD (Jul 20-22), vs NYY (Jul 24-26); deadline Jul 31 25 13-12 .520 58 W Challenging August at/vs STL x2, Field of Dreams at MIN; vs WSH & MIA are soft spots 27 13-14 .481 71 W Challenging September 7 Braves games: vs ATL (Sep 4-7) & at ATL (Sep 11-13); vs HOU, at NYM 24 16-8 .458 87 W Achievable Required pace vs. current pace (.521) 87 wins needed (.544 W% over 114 games) Current .521 .460 (75 W) .544 (87 W — WC3) .579 (91 W — WC1) .640 (97 W) Month Games Min Record Min W% Cum. Wins Difficulty May (Rem.) vs CIN, vs CLE, at SD (May 25-27), at LAD (May 29-31) 11 6-5 .545 31 W Challenging June vs SD, vs CWS, vs MIA, vs NYM (Jun 18-21), vs PIT (Jun 29-30) 27 15-12 .556 46 W Challenging July HARDEST: vs LAD (Jul 20-22), vs NYY (Jul 24-26); deadline Jul 31 25 13-12 .520 59 W Challenging August at/vs STL x2, Field of Dreams at MIN; vs WSH & MIA are soft spots 27 15-12 .556 74 W Critical September 7 Braves games: vs ATL (Sep 4-7) & at ATL (Sep 11-13); vs HOU, at NYM 24 15-9 .556 89 W Challenging Required pace vs. current pace (.521) 89 wins needed (.561 W% over 114 games) Current .521 .460 (75 W) .544 (87 W — WC3) .579 (91 W — WC1) .640 (97 W) Month Games Min Record Min W% Cum. Wins Difficulty May (Rem.) vs CIN, vs CLE, at SD (May 25-27), at LAD (May 29-31) 11 7-4 .636 32 W Challenging June vs SD, vs CWS, vs MIA, vs NYM (Jun 18-21), vs PIT (Jun 29-30) 27 16-11 .593 48 W Critical July HARDEST: vs LAD (Jul 20-22), vs NYY (Jul 24-26); deadline Jul 31 25 14-11 .560 62 W Critical August at/vs STL x2, Field of Dreams at MIN; vs WSH & MIA are soft spots 27 15-12 .556 77 W Critical September 7 Braves games: vs ATL (Sep 4-7) & at ATL (Sep 11-13); vs HOU, at NYM 24 14-10 .583 91 W Challenging Required pace vs. current pace (.521) 91 wins needed (.579 W% over 114 games) Current .521 .460 (75 W) .544 (87 W — WC3) .579 (91 W — WC1) .640 (97 W) Month Games Min Record Min W% Cum. Wins Difficulty May (Rem.) vs CIN, vs CLE, at SD (May 25-27), at LAD (May 29-31) 11 8-3 .727 33 W Critical June vs SD, vs CWS, vs MIA, vs NYM (Jun 18-21), vs PIT (Jun 29-30) 27 17-10 .630 50 W Critical July HARDEST: vs LAD (Jul 20-22), vs NYY (Jul 24-26); deadline Jul 31 25 16-9 .640 66 W Critical August at/vs STL x2, Field of Dreams at MIN; vs WSH & MIA are soft spots 27 17-10 .630 83 W Critical September 7 Braves games: vs ATL (Sep 4-7) & at ATL (Sep 11-13); vs HOU, at NYM 24 13-11 .542 96 W Critical Required pace vs. current pace (.521) 96 wins needed (.623 W% over 114 games) Current .521 .460 (75 W) .544 (87 W — WC3) .579 (91 W — WC1) .640 (97 W) 87 WC3 Floor (wins) Wild Card 3 — true floor 62 More Wins Needed 62 of 114 remaining (.544) .544 Required W% 23 pts above current .521 52% WC3 Probability Ahead of pace (16-4 run) 85 Projected Wins At current .521 pace — 2 short 3 WC Spots Available MLB 12-team playoff since 2022 Methodology: Thresholds derived from 10,000 Monte Carlo simulations of the remaining 2026 NL schedule. Base rates use current win percentages with home-field advantage (+3.5%), rest effects, and historical second-half regression. Floor values = minimum wins to qualify in ≥85% of simulation runs. MLB has used a 12-team playoff with 3 Wild Card teams per league since 2022. Record updated to PHI 25-23 after 5-4 win over Cincinnati on May 18, 2026. 114 games remaining. NL East Standings — Updated May 19, 2026 Live Team W L W% GB Note Atlanta Braves 32 15 .681 — Pace ~110 W; division over Philadelphia Phillies 25 23 .521 7.0 W5 streak; 16-4 under Mattingly Washington Nationals 23 24 .489 9.0 Likely to regress Miami Marlins 21 26 .447 11.0 Not a WC threat New York Mets 20 26 .435 12.0 Payroll WC sleeper The Mattingly Effect: 16-4 and Counting Hot Streak The Phillies were 9-19 under Rob Thomson when ownership pulled the plug. Since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager, Philadelphia has gone 16-4 — a .800 winning percentage that would be the best in baseball over a full season. Monday's 5-4 comeback win over Cincinnati, capped by Bryson Stott's eighth-inning two-run homer, extended the winning streak to five. The team is two games above .500 for the first time all year. 3 Wild Card Spots: The Phillies' Best Friend Format Note Since MLB expanded to a 12-team playoff in 2022, each league sends three Wild Card teams to October. At 25-23, the Phillies are not chasing one spot — they're chasing one of three. The Cubs (29-18), Padres (28-18), Cardinals (27-19), and Brewers (26-18) all currently hold WC positions, but Philadelphia only needs to overtake one of those bottom three. A hot June would put them in that conversation by July 1. July Is the Real Gauntlet Schedule Verified The Phillies face the Dodgers (Jul 20-22) and Yankees (Jul 24-26) on back-to-back homestands right after the All-Star break, with the trade deadline on July 31. The season's most consequential remaining series is the Braves at Citizens Bank Park, September 4-7. That is when the NL East race and Wild Card positioning get decided in the same week. July 31: The Fork in the Road Deadline If the Phillies hit their floors through early July — and at their current pace they should do considerably better — they will enter the trade deadline as legitimate buyers. A meaningful deadline addition would push their WC3 probability from ~52% toward 65%+ in our model. Standing pat invites the question of whether ownership truly believes in Mattingly's group.

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Phillies Wild Card 2026: Three Paths to October, One That Actually Makes Sense

The NL East is gone -- Atlanta is 32-15 and on pace for 110 wins. But MLB's 12-team playoff bracket provides three Wild Card spots per league, and the Phillies only need one. The third seed historically requires around 87 wins. From 25-23 with 114 games left, that means going 62-52 the rest of the way -- a .544 pace. Given this team's trajectory under Mattingly, that is within reach.

Phillies 2026 Schedule: The One Month That Decides the Season

May closes with back-to-back road series at San Diego and Los Angeles -- a genuine measuring-stick stretch before summer. The schedule's hardest stretch is July: after hosting the All-Star Game, the Phillies face the Dodgers at home July 20-22 and the Yankees July 24-26, with the trade deadline on July 31. Then September raises the stakes again with seven Braves games across two series -- home September 4-7 and away September 11-13. That is when playoff positioning and division pride collide.

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NL Wild Card Race 2026: Four Teams Standing Between Philadelphia and October

The Cubs (29-18), Padres (28-18), Cardinals (27-19) and Brewers (26-18) all currently occupy Wild Card spots ahead of Philadelphia. With three spots available, the Phillies need to leapfrog just one of those bottom three. At 25-23 and winning at a 16-4 clip under Mattingly, they are within striking distance right now.

Phillies Playoff Odds 2026: Full Month-by-Month Floor Table

The table shows the minimum monthly record Philadelphia needs across all four scenarios. The WC3 column is the one to track. The May road trip to San Diego and Los Angeles sets the tone. Hit the floors through July and they enter the September Braves series with something to play for.

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Phillies Magic Number 2026: When Does Elimination Become Real?

At 25-23, elimination is nowhere near the conversation. That changes if they struggle through the July gauntlet or drop the September Braves series from a deficit. Seven games against Atlanta in September -- home and away -- is where the magic number math will become very real, very fast for a team that has no margin for a lost month at that point in the schedule.

Philadelphia Phillies Standings 2026: Bottom Line on the Rest of the Year

The Phillies are alive and trending upward. The .544 pace required for Wild Card 3 is achievable for a healthy rotation anchored by Zack Wheeler and Andrew Painter. The May road trip to San Diego and Los Angeles is the first real test of whether this winning streak is real. The July trade deadline is the organizational commitment. The September Braves series is the verdict.

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