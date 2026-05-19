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The Philadelphia Phillies were 12-19 and spiraling. Then Don Mattingly took over, and something clicked.
Phillies Playoff Chances 2026: Don Mattingly Has Changed Everything
Since replacing Rob Thomson as interim manager, the Phillies have gone 16-4 -- including Monday night's 5-4 comeback win over the Reds, where Bryson Stott's eighth-inning, two-run homer capped a five-game winning streak. Philadelphia is now 25-23, two games above .500 for the first time all season. The Phillies' playoff chances in 2026 across sports betting apps look very different this week than they did a month ago.
Phillies Playoff Math — Updated May 19, 2026
The Phillies' Survival Floor
Worst record Philadelphia can post each month and still reach the 2026 postseason — all three Wild Card paths modeled across 10,000 simulations — updated after May 18 win
🔥W5 — Phillies win 5-4 over Reds (May 18). Bryson Stott walk-off 2-run HR in the 8th. PHI now 25-23, 16-4 under interim manager Don Mattingly. Two games over .500 for the first time all season.
25-23
Record (Updated)
.521
Win Pct (→85 W pace)
87
WC3 Floor (wins)
114
Games Remaining
Scenario:
Month
Games
Min Record
Min W%
Cum. Wins
Difficulty
May (Rem.)
vs CIN, vs CLE, at SD (May 25-27), at LAD (May 29-31)
11
6-5
.545
31 W
Achievable
June
vs SD, vs CWS, vs MIA, vs NYM (Jun 18-21), vs PIT (Jun 29-30)
27
14-13
.519
45 W
Challenging
July
HARDEST: vs LAD (Jul 20-22), vs NYY (Jul 24-26); deadline Jul 31
25
13-12
.520
58 W
Challenging
August
at/vs STL x2, Field of Dreams at MIN; vs WSH & MIA are soft spots
27
13-14
.481
71 W
Challenging
September
7 Braves games: vs ATL (Sep 4-7) & at ATL (Sep 11-13); vs HOU, at NYM
24
16-8
.458
87 W
Achievable
Required pace vs. current pace (.521)87 wins needed (.544 W% over 114 games)
Current .521
.460 (75 W).544 (87 W — WC3).579 (91 W — WC1).640 (97 W)
Month
Games
Min Record
Min W%
Cum. Wins
Difficulty
May (Rem.)
vs CIN, vs CLE, at SD (May 25-27), at LAD (May 29-31)
11
6-5
.545
31 W
Challenging
June
vs SD, vs CWS, vs MIA, vs NYM (Jun 18-21), vs PIT (Jun 29-30)
27
15-12
.556
46 W
Challenging
July
HARDEST: vs LAD (Jul 20-22), vs NYY (Jul 24-26); deadline Jul 31
25
13-12
.520
59 W
Challenging
August
at/vs STL x2, Field of Dreams at MIN; vs WSH & MIA are soft spots
27
15-12
.556
74 W
Critical
September
7 Braves games: vs ATL (Sep 4-7) & at ATL (Sep 11-13); vs HOU, at NYM
24
15-9
.556
89 W
Challenging
Required pace vs. current pace (.521)89 wins needed (.561 W% over 114 games)
Current .521
.460 (75 W).544 (87 W — WC3).579 (91 W — WC1).640 (97 W)
Month
Games
Min Record
Min W%
Cum. Wins
Difficulty
May (Rem.)
vs CIN, vs CLE, at SD (May 25-27), at LAD (May 29-31)
11
7-4
.636
32 W
Challenging
June
vs SD, vs CWS, vs MIA, vs NYM (Jun 18-21), vs PIT (Jun 29-30)
27
16-11
.593
48 W
Critical
July
HARDEST: vs LAD (Jul 20-22), vs NYY (Jul 24-26); deadline Jul 31
25
14-11
.560
62 W
Critical
August
at/vs STL x2, Field of Dreams at MIN; vs WSH & MIA are soft spots
27
15-12
.556
77 W
Critical
September
7 Braves games: vs ATL (Sep 4-7) & at ATL (Sep 11-13); vs HOU, at NYM
24
14-10
.583
91 W
Challenging
Required pace vs. current pace (.521)91 wins needed (.579 W% over 114 games)
Current .521
.460 (75 W).544 (87 W — WC3).579 (91 W — WC1).640 (97 W)
Month
Games
Min Record
Min W%
Cum. Wins
Difficulty
May (Rem.)
vs CIN, vs CLE, at SD (May 25-27), at LAD (May 29-31)
11
8-3
.727
33 W
Critical
June
vs SD, vs CWS, vs MIA, vs NYM (Jun 18-21), vs PIT (Jun 29-30)
27
17-10
.630
50 W
Critical
July
HARDEST: vs LAD (Jul 20-22), vs NYY (Jul 24-26); deadline Jul 31
25
16-9
.640
66 W
Critical
August
at/vs STL x2, Field of Dreams at MIN; vs WSH & MIA are soft spots
27
17-10
.630
83 W
Critical
September
7 Braves games: vs ATL (Sep 4-7) & at ATL (Sep 11-13); vs HOU, at NYM
24
13-11
.542
96 W
Critical
Required pace vs. current pace (.521)96 wins needed (.623 W% over 114 games)
Current .521
.460 (75 W).544 (87 W — WC3).579 (91 W — WC1).640 (97 W)
87
WC3 Floor (wins)
Wild Card 3 — true floor
62
More Wins Needed
62 of 114 remaining (.544)
.544
Required W%
23 pts above current .521
52%
WC3 Probability
Ahead of pace (16-4 run)
85
Projected Wins
At current .521 pace — 2 short
3
WC Spots Available
MLB 12-team playoff since 2022
Methodology: Thresholds derived from 10,000 Monte Carlo simulations of the remaining 2026 NL schedule. Base rates use current win percentages with home-field advantage (+3.5%), rest effects, and historical second-half regression. Floor values = minimum wins to qualify in ≥85% of simulation runs. MLB has used a 12-team playoff with 3 Wild Card teams per league since 2022. Record updated to PHI 25-23 after 5-4 win over Cincinnati on May 18, 2026. 114 games remaining.
NL East Standings — Updated May 19, 2026
Live
Team
W
L
W%
GB
Note
Atlanta Braves
32
15
.681
—
Pace ~110 W; division over
Philadelphia Phillies
25
23
.521
7.0
W5 streak; 16-4 under Mattingly
Washington Nationals
23
24
.489
9.0
Likely to regress
Miami Marlins
21
26
.447
11.0
Not a WC threat
New York Mets
20
26
.435
12.0
Payroll WC sleeper
The Mattingly Effect: 16-4 and Counting
Hot Streak
The Phillies were 9-19 under Rob Thomson when ownership pulled the plug. Since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager, Philadelphia has gone 16-4 — a .800 winning percentage that would be the best in baseball over a full season. Monday's 5-4 comeback win over Cincinnati, capped by Bryson Stott's eighth-inning two-run homer, extended the winning streak to five. The team is two games above .500 for the first time all year.
3 Wild Card Spots: The Phillies' Best Friend
Format Note
Since MLB expanded to a 12-team playoff in 2022, each league sends three Wild Card teams to October. At 25-23, the Phillies are not chasing one spot — they're chasing one of three. The Cubs (29-18), Padres (28-18), Cardinals (27-19), and Brewers (26-18) all currently hold WC positions, but Philadelphia only needs to overtake one of those bottom three. A hot June would put them in that conversation by July 1.
July Is the Real Gauntlet
Schedule Verified
The Phillies face the Dodgers (Jul 20-22) and Yankees (Jul 24-26) on back-to-back homestands right after the All-Star break, with the trade deadline on July 31. The season's most consequential remaining series is the Braves at Citizens Bank Park, September 4-7. That is when the NL East race and Wild Card positioning get decided in the same week.
July 31: The Fork in the Road
Deadline
If the Phillies hit their floors through early July — and at their current pace they should do considerably better — they will enter the trade deadline as legitimate buyers. A meaningful deadline addition would push their WC3 probability from ~52% toward 65%+ in our model. Standing pat invites the question of whether ownership truly believes in Mattingly's group.
RotoWire MLB Analytics — PHI 25-23 — Updated: May 19, 2026 — 3 Wild Card spots per league — n=10,000 simulations
Phillies Wild Card 2026: Three Paths to October, One That Actually Makes Sense
The NL East is gone -- Atlanta is 32-15 and on pace for 110 wins. But MLB's 12-team playoff bracket provides three Wild Card spots per league, and the Phillies only need one. The third seed historically requires around 87 wins. From 25-23 with 114 games left, that means going 62-52 the rest of the way -- a .544 pace. Given this team's trajectory under Mattingly, that is within reach.
Phillies 2026 Schedule: The One Month That Decides the Season
May closes with back-to-back road series at San Diego and Los Angeles -- a genuine measuring-stick stretch before summer. The schedule's hardest stretch is July: after hosting the All-Star Game, the Phillies face the Dodgers at home July 20-22 and the Yankees July 24-26, with the trade deadline on July 31. Then September raises the stakes again with seven Braves games across two series -- home September 4-7 and away September 11-13. That is when playoff positioning and division pride collide.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups page to find out where each and every hitter slots in!
NL Wild Card Race 2026: Four Teams Standing Between Philadelphia and October
The Cubs (29-18), Padres (28-18), Cardinals (27-19) and Brewers (26-18) all currently occupy Wild Card spots ahead of Philadelphia. With three spots available, the Phillies need to leapfrog just one of those bottom three. At 25-23 and winning at a 16-4 clip under Mattingly, they are within striking distance right now.
Phillies Playoff Odds 2026: Full Month-by-Month Floor Table
The table shows the minimum monthly record Philadelphia needs across all four scenarios. The WC3 column is the one to track. The May road trip to San Diego and Los Angeles sets the tone. Hit the floors through July and they enter the September Braves series with something to play for.
Visit RotoWire's baseball betting section for the latest MLB odds and futures and player props from various sportsbooks!
Phillies Magic Number 2026: When Does Elimination Become Real?
At 25-23, elimination is nowhere near the conversation. That changes if they struggle through the July gauntlet or drop the September Braves series from a deficit. Seven games against Atlanta in September -- home and away -- is where the magic number math will become very real, very fast for a team that has no margin for a lost month at that point in the schedule.
Philadelphia Phillies Standings 2026: Bottom Line on the Rest of the Year
The Phillies are alive and trending upward. The .544 pace required for Wild Card 3 is achievable for a healthy rotation anchored by Zack Wheeler and Andrew Painter. The May road trip to San Diego and Los Angeles is the first real test of whether this winning streak is real. The July trade deadline is the organizational commitment. The September Braves series is the verdict.
What plays are the RotoWire baseball experts dialing in on? Check out our free MLB betting picks for all of today's top plays!