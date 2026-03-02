All managers still compete for a championship in the current year, but sustained success comes from also finding talent that is on the upswing that will contribute for multiple seasons. It's why a player like 37-year-old Freddie Freeman is 15th in this year's fantasy baseball rankings , but just 171st in dynasty rankings.

"The best dynasty managers are good at acquiring prospects and are willing to trade most of their prospects and picks when needed. Just as importantly, the best dynasty managers don't eschew veteran players," said RotoWire baseball expert James Anderson.

Dynasty leagues involve long-term strategy and are just as concerned with future production as with current MLB player stats . Managers retain their entire rosters each year, so you'll want to find a balance of players who can contribute in the present and those with upside for future seasons.

Because of that, managers will want to dive into RotoWire's fantasy baseball dynasty rankings to look at the best projected players over the course of multiple seasons. Rankings, strategy and in-season moves vary greatly, but it's a fun way to stay invested in the long run.

Dynasty leagues are a popular way to play fantasy baseball . Different from re-draft leagues where you choose a new team each season, dynasty leagues involve teams retaining their roster year over year.

Understanding the Nature of Dynasty Fantasy Baseball

Similarly, Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin, who is atop RotoWire's MLB prospect rankings, is 17th in dynasty rankings, but 274th in standard rankings. Cross-referencing both rankings depending on where you are in the standings is always a good idea based on what your short- and long-term goals are.

Balancing Youth, Upside and Proven MLB Production

Balance is king with dynasty leagues. If you draft only proven production based on MLB projections your roster could quickly fall off in a few years. Go crazy on prospects who are a few years away and you'll have no chance of winning in the present.

A good rule of thumb is to lean more heavily toward MLB production if you're contending. The goal is to win the league, after all, so you can stomach a bad season or two moving forward if it means you raise a trophy. This is especially true on the pitching front.

"Veteran MLB pitchers tend to get undervalued in dynasty leagues while young pitchers are often overvalued. If you look at winning dynasty rosters, you'll see plenty of starting pitchers in their 30s on those teams," Anderson said.

If you're not close to contending, consider trading current production for prospects that will help you in future seasons.

Evaluating MLB Prospects vs. Established Major Leaguers

Dynasty leagues require much more research and staying on top of fantasy baseball news. Instead of just looking at what's happening in the current year, you'll need to keep a pulse on the game's best prospects, consider free agency and how that may change future MLB depth charts, and always look for ways to improve your roster.

RotoWire is always evaluating the game's best prospects and updating lists so managers have the most recent information to find the next best rising prospect.

"If you are good at evaluating prospects or you have a trusted source for prospect values/information, then trading prospects for big leaguers is an even more lucrative strategy, as you should be able to keep finding more prospects to replace the ones you trade," Anderson said.

Evaluating established players can go overlooked at times, but is important. Don't fall in love with finding the next Aaron Judge and overlook solid players who can help you compete now. MLB players fall off slower than in other leagues like the NFL and NBA, so it's still a good idea to look for the best players as often as you can.

Roster Construction, Depth and Positional Scarcity

Building a roster that can compete for a championship, but also has future potential, is delicate. Positional scarcity, it's tough to find catchers and second basemen, while closers can fluctuate, is the same whether you're playing for now or the future. With batters, you'll want to find volume wherever you can.

"You're chasing upside and plate appearances on the position player side," Anderson said. "If the player doesn't have a high ceiling, they should at least play every day so that they can accumulate the necessary counting stats."

Managers should always consider adding prospective players who could wind up being steals later on. It can be difficult to organically improve your roster without giving up something, but remember to use RotoWire's fantasy experts and tools when looking to make a move.

Trade Strategy and Timing in Dynasty Leagues

All savvy fantasy baseball managers should try to be active traders. Managers are either competing for a championship and can deal their prospects to struggling teams for MLB-ready production, or those struggling teams are playing for the future and should be racking up as many assets as possible.

"Generally, trading prospects and draft picks for big leaguers is a winning strategy over time, and the best traders know which rare prospects to hold onto amid this constant churn. Buying low and selling high is also a common theme in dynasty," Anderson said.

Managers will know pretty early in the MLB season whether they project as buyers or sellers, and if they subscribe to RotoWire, the fantasy baseball draft kit can help with this despite there not being a true draft for this type of league.