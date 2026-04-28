This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

I hate to say this, but this is my final PrizePicks article of the season. I've had a great run with my picks since starting last season, and I want to give you some winners before my send-off. I just wanted to thank all of you for reading since I started last year. You can also check out my FanDuel and DraftKings articles that are published throughout the week. With that said, let's dive into this final PrizePicks slate of the season!

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Jose Soriano, LAA vs. CWS: More Than 5.5 Strikeouts

It's hard to believe, but Soriano is the early front-runner for AL Cy Young with an unbelievable start to the season. This righty has allowed just one run through six starts, registering a 0.24 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 rate. He obviously won't maintain those averages all season, but LA needs him to swallow up seven innings here with how poor their bullpen has been.

If Soriano finishes seven innings against Chicago, he should roll to six strikeouts. We say that because the White Sox are bottom five in runs scored, OBP, OPS, xwOBA and K rate since the start of last season. We also saw Soriano throw seven scoreless innings in their only matchup last year.

Trey Yesavage, TOR vs. BOS: Fewer Than 5.5 Strikeouts

Yesavage was an ace for the Blue Jays in last year's postseason, but trusting him to pick up six Ks in his debut is risky. We say that because he struggled throughout his minor-league rehab assignment, amassing an 8.59 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP. He also failed to record more than six strikeouts in any of those and completed only 2.2 innings and 64 pitches in his final start.

If he can't get past 70 pitches, there's no chance that Yesavage gets past the fifth inning. That will make this prop nearly impossible to surpass, especially since Toronto is looking at Yesavage for the long haul. The matchup might look solid on the surface, but Boston's offense is turning things around. The Red Sox enter this matchup amid a three-game winning streak while scoring 27 runs in those games.

Davis Martin, CWS at LAA: More Than 5.0 Strikeouts

It's ironic that we have two underrated starters in this Angels-White Sox matchup. That should lead to a pitcher's duel, because Martin quietly has been Chicago's best pitcher. The righty has a quality start in four of five starts while providing a 2.01 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. He also closed last season by allowing three runs or fewer in his final nine starts.

That sort of consistency makes Martin an easy option against a lineup like this. The Angels had the worst strikeout rate in baseball last season at nearly 30 percent and are 29th this year with a 25 percent K rate. That's encouraging since Martin has at least six strikeouts in three of five starts this season while throwing six scoreless innings against the Angels last year.

Juan Soto, NYM vs. WAS: More Than 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (vs. Zack Littell)

We had to get one bat in here, so let's take advantage of the worst pitcher on this slate. That's Littell, who has a 7.56 ERA and 1.68 WHIP so far this season. He's also allowed eight runs in back-to-back starts while totaling a 12.60 ERA and 2.10 WHIP in that span.

Those atrocious averages are horrifying against an All-Star like Soto. This superstar has gotten off to a slow start, but having a .418 OBP and .831 OPS in a "slow start" shows how absurd this slugger is. He also has a .427 OBP and 1.000 OPS against right-handers over the last three years. The Mets need to get something going, and Soto should be the one to get them back on track.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.