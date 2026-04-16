A matchup against Walker Buehler makes Cal Raleigh a worthwhile choice Thursday on PrizePicks despite his slow start to the year.

We have a three-game slate on tap in the evening portion of Thursday's MLB schedule, and we highlight four of our favorite PrizePicks selections from those contests below:

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Max Fried, NYY vs. LAA: More Than 1.5 Walks Allowed

Fried has seemingly picked up right where he left off during last year's career-best regular season, jumping out to a 1.93 ERA and 0.75 WHIP over 28 innings in his first four starts.

The southpaw is also exhibiting his usual level of impressive control, boasting a 1.6 BB/9 that qualifies as the second-lowest figure of his career. Nevertheless, we could see Fried issue at least two free passes Thursday against a group of Angels hitters that's been among the most patient in baseball early on.

Los Angeles has drawn an AL-high 5.8 walks per road game, and the Halos boast an AL-high 14.8 percent walk rate versus lefties on the road (142 PAs). Therefore, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see Fried, even if he's effective overall, put at least a couple of runners on.

Gary Sanchez, MIL vs. TOR: More Than 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Sanchez has gotten 2026 off to a relatively encouraging start, and he'll come into Thursday with a .395 OBP and 1.128 OPS. Five of his seven hits have gone for extra bases as well, and Thursday, Sanchez is in a very favorable spot on paper against a veteran left-hander he's frequently punished in his career.

Sanchez owns a .364 average and 1.091 OPS over 11 plate appearances against Blue Jays starter Patrick Corbin in his career. The veteran slugger also went into Wednesday with a .333 average and .613 wOBA in a modest sample of 13 plate appearances against lefties as well, putting this prop very much in play.

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. COL: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Alvarez looks to be in midseason form less than a month into the new campaign, coming into Thursday with a .333 average and 1.250 OPS across his first 84 plate appearances. The slugger has belted 13 of his 21 hits for extra bases as well, and he already owned a .529 xwOBA and .799 xSLG before Wednesday's 2-for-3 night in which he had a double and a home run.

The Astros have a robust 5.0-run implied team total for Thursday's matchup against Michael Lorenzen, who Alvarez has tormented to the tune of a .455 average, 1.364 OPS and three extra-base hits across 11 career encounters. Lorenzen has also surrendered a .400 average and .523 wOBA to the 39 left-handed hitters he's faced so far this season, with eight of the 14 hits he's given up in the sample going for extra bases.

Cal Raleigh, SEA at SDP: More Than 0.5 Hits

Raleigh's 2026 bears very little resemblance to his record-setting 2025 campaign, as last year's HR king is carrying a .151/.241/.274 slash line through his first 83 plate appearances. Raleigh's hard-hit rate is way down to 25 percent and his 9.1 percent barrel rate is his lowest since his 2021 rookie season. However, we're just looking for Raleigh to rap out one hit to cash this prop, something he's done in 10 of 19 games so far.

The starting pitching matchup could help facilitate that Thursday, as Padres starter Walker Buehler has essentially found Raleigh to be an unsolvable puzzle. Raleigh owns an .833 average with four extra-base hits in six career plate appearances against Buehler, who's also conceded a .292 average and .356 wOBA to the 27 left-handed hitters he's faced thus far.

The switch-hitting Raleigh went into Wednesday with an .826 OPS and 61 homers against right-handed pitching since the start of the 2024 season, so at least one trip on the bases is certainly a possibility.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.