Bobby Witt Jr. gets what should be an easy matchup against lefty Anthony Kay on Thursday, making him an excellent choice on PrizePicks.

We have a three-game slate on tap in the evening portion of Thursday's MLB schedule, and we highlight four of our favorite PrizePicks selections from those contests below:

Use code ROTOWIRE100 to sign up for your PrizePicks account and receive $50 in bonus funds when you make an initial $5 deposit and place $5 on your first selection or selections.

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Bo Bichette, NYM vs. ARI: More Than 0.5 Hits

Bichette's Mets tenure got off to a particularly slow start in the form of a .129 average over his first seven games, but the veteran infielder has bounced back by going 8-for-23 with two RBI and four runs over the 24 plate appearances covering his subsequent five contests. Bichette has just one extra-base hit during that span, but we're banking on him to just hit safely once to cash this prop.

The starting pitching matchup lines up well for him, as Bichette owns a .385 average with a double and two homers in 14 career plate appearances versus Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. The veteran southpaw has yet to allow a run through the 12 innings covering his first to starts, but he's surrendered eight hits. Meanwhile, Bichette has an xBA of .254 that 32 points higher than his .222 average, and his elevated 26.8 percent line-drive rate also suggests he's run into some bad luck at times when putting the ball in play.

Bobby Witt, KCR vs. CWS: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Witt is another talented hitter who's gotten off to an uncharacteristically slow start in terms of impactful hits, as he has just one extra-base hit across his first 52 plate appearances after averaging one every 8.5 plate appearances over the prior two seasons. Witt also averaged 2.6 hits + runs + RBI per game during that same span, and while he's hitting a solid .273 over his first 12 games, he carries an expected .350 average per Statcast, along with a .491 xSLG and .404 xwOBA that dwarf his actual .295 and .290 figures in those respective categories.

White Sox starter Anthony Kay has gotten his return MLB campaign after two seasons away in the KBO off to a serviceable start, pitching to a 4.00 ERA over his first pair of turns. However, Kay has pitched to some contact (six hits, including a pair of homers, allowed) and also walked six batters over his first nine innings. Additionally, Witt has a .364 average and .955 OPS across his first 14 plate appearances versus left-handed pitchers, after tagging southpaws for a .328 average and .879 OPS across a much larger sample of 146 PAs last season.

Seth Lugo, KCR vs. CWS: More Than 30 Pitcher Fantasy Score

Lugo is off to another impressive start this season, allowing just a pair of earned runs while generating a 10:2 K:BB over the 11.1 innings covering his first two starts of 2026. The veteran right-hander had a similarly strong first half of the season in 2025 while posting a 2.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 17 starts, so it certainly appears the 36-year-old Lugo's arm is much more lively in the earlier portion of the season. Thursday, Lugo draws a matchup that could help him extend his momentum, as the White Sox have a 26.2 percent strikeout rate, .209 average, .274 wOBA and -9.9 wRAA against righties thus far this season.

Current Chicago hitters have a collective .182 average and .465 OPS over a 35 plate-appearance sample versus Lugo as well, and Lugo has proved to be a much more effective pitcher at Kaufmann Stadium than on the road last season. He's also posted PrizePicks fantasy scores of 38 and 30 in his first two starts, so this range of production is certainly within his reach.

Mickey Moniak, COL at SDP: More Than 0.5 Total Bases

Moniak is off to a solid start this season, furnishing a .286 average and 1.018 OPS across 23 plate appearances over six games. The veteran outfielder has already uncorked three home runs in that span, and he's hit safely in all but one contest while producing a .429 ISO, 11.1 percent barrel rate and .586 xSLG. Thursday's starting pitcher matchup against Randy Vasquez is an interesting one, considering the latter has started the season off well by allowing just a single earned run over his first 12 innings across two starts.

However, Vasquez has also allowed a career-high 48.4 percent hard-hit rate per Statcast, and Moniak also comes in boasting a .333 average against him in nine career encounters. Vasquez has also allowed a .304 average and 37 extra-base hits to left-handed hitters since the start of the 2024 season, while seven of the 17 hits Padres relievers have surrendered to left-handed bats thus far this season have gone for extra bases as well.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.