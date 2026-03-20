For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news .

With one last big draft weekend ahead of us before the MLB regular season begins Wednesday, March 25, the RotoWire Roundtable crew is back with our final Roundtable Rankings of the year.

With one last big draft weekend ahead of us before the MLB regular season begins Wednesday, March 25, the RotoWire Roundtable crew is back with our final Roundtable Rankings of the year.

For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.

This latest update contains a few shifts in the first round, including Tarik Skubal slipping past Jose Ramirez to claim the fifth spot and Julio Rodriguez slipping back to ninth behind Paul Skenes and Ronald Acuna Jr. The largest risers in this edition are Kevin McGonigle and Ryan Walker, who both moved up over 40 spots, while Sandy Alcantara, Robert Suarez, Jacob Misiorowski and Matt McLain all rising more than 30. On the flip side, Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki (knee) and Chase Burns (who made the Reds' Opening Day roster despite worries about his arm) all dropped by a considerable amount due to injuries, while Dylan Crews fell off the Top 300 entirely after being sent to the minors.

Who did we rank too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman