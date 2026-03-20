RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings

The final Roundtable Rankings update of the season sees movement in the top half of the first round, with Tarik Skubal rising to the fifth spot.
March 20, 2026
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
March 20, 2026
RotoWire Roundtable

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

With one last big draft weekend ahead of us before the MLB regular season begins Wednesday, March 25, the RotoWire Roundtable crew is back with our final Roundtable Rankings of the year.

For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.

This latest update contains a few shifts in the first round, including Tarik Skubal slipping past Jose Ramirez to claim the fifth spot and Julio Rodriguez slipping back to ninth behind Paul Skenes and Ronald Acuna Jr. The largest risers in this edition are Kevin McGonigle and Ryan Walker, who both moved up over 40 spots, while Sandy Alcantara, Robert Suarez, Jacob Misiorowski and Matt McLain all rising more than 30. On the flip side, Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki (knee) and Chase Burns (who made the Reds' Opening Day roster despite worries about his arm) all dropped by a considerable amount due to injuries, while Dylan Crews fell off the

With one last big draft weekend ahead of us before the MLB regular season begins Wednesday, March 25, the RotoWire Roundtable crew is back with our final Roundtable Rankings of the year.

For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.

This latest update contains a few shifts in the first round, including Tarik Skubal slipping past Jose Ramirez to claim the fifth spot and Julio Rodriguez slipping back to ninth behind Paul Skenes and Ronald Acuna Jr. The largest risers in this edition are Kevin McGonigle and Ryan Walker, who both moved up over 40 spots, while Sandy Alcantara, Robert Suarez, Jacob Misiorowski and Matt McLain all rising more than 30. On the flip side, Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki (knee) and Chase Burns (who made the Reds' Opening Day roster despite worries about his arm) all dropped by a considerable amount due to injuries, while Dylan Crews fell off the Top 300 entirely after being sent to the minors.

Who did we rank too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
1 (tie)1.51.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P1122
1 (tie)1.51.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF2211
33.03Bobby WittKCSS3333
44.54Juan SotoNYMOF4464
55.85.5Tarik SkubalDETP7655
66.36Jose RamirezCLE3B5947
77.87.5Paul SkenesPITP8779
88.88Ronald AcunaATLOF651014
98.88.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF12896
1010.39.5Garrett CrochetBOSP910148
119.810Elly De La CruzCINSS1011810
1212.511.5Kyle TuckerLADOF11161211
1312.512.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS14121113
1413.513Fernando TatisSDOF13131315
1515.815.5Corbin CarrollARIOF16201512
1616.317Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B17141717
1719.517.5Junior CamineroTB3B15192816
1818.318Cristopher SanchezPHIP18152218
1918.518.5Jackson ChourioMILOF21181619
2019.820Nick KurtzATH1B22171921
2122.322Francisco LindorNYMSS19242026
2222.822.5Kyle SchwarberPHIDH23281822
2323.824Cal RaleighSEAC24272420
2423.824Trea TurnerPHISS26232125
2524.524.5Jazz ChisholmNYY2B, 3B20262923
2628.026.5Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP25213828
2730.829.5Manny MachadoSD3B29302341
2829.530.5Zach NetoLAASS33293224
2930.030.5Ketel MarteARI2B28313130
3033.532.5Mason MillerSDP32254433
3134.533Pete AlonsoBAL1B27374529
3235.334Edwin DiazLADP31344234
3345.336.5Andres MunozSEAP40337731
3442.837Jhoan DuranPHIP39356532
3537.537.5Logan GilbertSEAP38324337
3637.338Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF43413035
3735.838.5Cade SmithCLEP41392538
3837.840.5Bryan WooSEAP44223748
3940.040.5Chris SaleATLP36455227
4042.842.5Roman AnthonyBOSOF42404643
4143.842.5Bryce HarperPHI1B34435642
4244.842.5Yordan AlvarezHOUDH35503460
4352.042.5Hunter BrownHOUP30389347
4444.343.5Matt OlsonATL1B45423654
4547.348.5Max FriedNYYP37555146
4646.049Brent RookerATHOF46522759
4752.049Mookie BettsLADSS51473971
4849.049.5James WoodWASOF47495050
4950.849.5William ContrerasMILC48516044
5051.552Freddie FreemanLAD1B49465556
5151.353Logan WebbSFP54535345
5253.353Wyatt LangfordTEXOF57367149
5355.857.5CJ AbramsWASSS60485857
5465.358.5Ben RiceNYYC, 1B58599153
5557.559Rafael DeversSF1B64634855
5658.559Aroldis ChapmanBOSP52667640
5764.359Shea LangeliersATHC50608958
5871.360.5Cole RagansKCP565610865
5961.861David BednarNYYP55677451
6061.062.5Jacob deGromTEXP81448336
6166.062.5Austin RileyATL3B59588166
6259.363.5Josh NaylorSEA1B63642684
6379.863.5Freddy PeraltaNYMP655413862
6462.066Jarren DuranBOSOF62703581
6562.866Brice TurangMIL2B71614178
6671.567Devin WilliamsNYMP538111339
6773.367.5George KirbySEAP67629668
6869.068Cody BellingerNYYOF66696774
6970.571Jackson MerrillSDOF74687961
7079.073Hunter GoodmanCOLC707610070
7172.874Riley GreeneDETOF73657875
7270.574.5Randy ArozarenaSEAOF72775479
7378.374.5Geraldo PerdomoARISS68967277
7475.376Maikel GarciaKC3B61858867
7589.580.5Trevor StoryBOSSS124797382
7686.381.5Michael HarrisATLOF125835780
7792.883Kyle BradishBALP788813372
7883.383.5Corey SeagerTEXSS937463103
7983.583.5Joe RyanMINP985711069
80113.585Eury PerezMIAP798220588
8198.886Dylan CeaseTORP977515964
8278.886.5Eugenio SuarezFA3B831024090
8382.886.5Byron BuxtonMINOF6910447111
8487.586.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B769010183
8586.387.5Jesus LuzardoPHIP918410763
8689.587.5Framber ValdezFAP907211185
8792.587.5Drake BaldwinATLC779812273
8884.588.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B112784999
8991.889Nick PivettaSDP897111889
9088.889.5George SpringerTOROF889164112
9192.592Michael BuschCHC1B879786100
9293.895.5Oneil CruzPITOF108939876
93108.596.5Daniel PalenciaCHCP8010016193
94100.398Raisel IglesiasATLP1011149591
95104.599Will SmithLADC7589145109
9697.8101Christian YelichMILDH8411833156
97116.3101Jose AltuveHOU2B, OF1039985178
98151.8101.5Nolan McLeanNYMP1058631898
99101.5103Bo BichetteNYMSS1419259114
100101.8103Tyler SoderstromATH1B. OF12180104102
101103.0103Agustin RamirezMIAC86120102104
10297.3103.5Nico HoernerCHC2B10410369113
103104.0104.5Kevin GausmanTORP9287117120
104112.8104.5Willy AdamesSFSS8595114157
105105.0106Nathan EovaldiTEXP8212694118
106103.3107Teoscar HernandezLADOF9911568131
107112.0107Seiya SuzukiCHCOF1617382132
108119.3108Pete FairbanksMIAP110101160106
109120.8111.5Alex BregmanCHC3B1269497166
110117.8113Yandy DiazTB1B111137115108
111101.3113.5Jeremy PenaHOUSS11611162116
112129.3115.5Emmet SheehanLADP11511618997
113118.0116.5Andy PagesLADOF15910580128
114116.5118.5Sonny GrayBOSP10214313586
115114.5120.5Jakob MarseeMIAOF12012190127
116119.8121Zack WheelerPHIP14213011295
117123.3123Emilio PaganCINP10915313794
118120.8125.5Steven KwanCLEOF10716270144
119123.5125.5Luke KeaschallMIN2B137106126125
120162.8126.5Cam SchlittlerNYYP145108291107
121123.0127Ryan HelsleyBALP9615818652
122136.8127.5Nick LodoloCINP119136187105
123126.0128Luis RobertNYMOF127131129117
124126.8128.5Drew RasmussenTBP117140109141
125131.3129.5Ryan PepiotTBP94109172150
126144.5131Tyler GlasnowLADP143117199119
127139.3131.5Kenley JansenDETP129134171123
128162.3132.5Jacob MisiorowskiMILP14611928896
129129.5133Brandon NimmoTEXOF13113561191
130132.8133Ian HappCHCOF106150116159
131133.3133Luis CastilloSEAP132128134139
132152.0134Ceddanne RafaelaBOS2B, OF239141127101
133137.8137.5Taylor WardBALOF118144131158
134139.0137.5Josh HaderHOUP163112106175
135138.8144Yainer DiazHOUC13416899154
136142.3144.5Lawrence ButlerATHOF16512487193
137148.5145.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B179151140124
138152.5145.5Matt McLainCIN2B144147177142
139146.3146Brandon WoodruffMILP173127120165
140153.0147Xavier EdwardsMIA2B, SS151193125143
141150.5147.5Adley RutschmanBALC139156178129
142148.5149.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS20313892161
143158.0150Jeff HoffmanTORP10024020092
144168.3150.5Noelvi MarteCIN3B, OF230142155146
145155.5151.5Carlos EstevezKCP114205169134
146168.5152Ryan WalkerSFP130251119174
147159.5153.5Tanner BibeeCLEP128139168203
148154.8154.5Jo AdellLAAOF170195139115
149151.3155Willson ContrerasBOS1B156154124171
150158.0156Spencer StriderATLP113129207183
151174.0156Robbie RaySFP133163251149
152154.8157.5Kyle StowersMIAOF194149166110
153157.3157.5Matt ChapmanSF3B152125163189
154158.3159.5Michael KingSDP138113201181
155162.0161.5Alejandro KirkTORC168155195130
156161.3162.5Brenton DoyleCOLOF160165194126
157164.0162.5Shota ImanagaCHCP155194170137
158169.0162.5Griffin JaxTBP149215136176
159175.8162.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF181132144246
160168.3163.5Konnor GriffinPITSS158122224169
161161.0165Chandler SimpsonTBOF211183103147
162176.8165.5Jac CaglianoneKCOF136164240167
163151.0166Chase BurnsCINP14718575197
164164.8166Alec BurlesonSTL1B. OF171161123204
165176.5166Sal FrelickMILOF229184148145
166166.3167.5Ranger SuarezBOSP153182190140
167179.3170Matthew BoydCHCP182241158136
168202.8170Gavin WilliamsCLEP154148323186
169172.0171Spencer TorkelsonDET1B169173130216
170176.0171J.T. RealmutoPHIC148170214172
171166.3174.5Blake SnellLADP17717284232
172175.8175.5Jacob WilsonATHSS220171132180
173180.0176.5Gabriel MorenoARIC187166212155
174178.3178MacKenzie GoreTEXP167189236121
175180.0179Xander BogaertsSDSS150208141221
176181.8179Jonathan ArandaTB1B223146162196
177185.0179.5Trevor MegillMILP157228202153
178231.5179.5Tatsuya ImaiHOUP180179404163
179188.3180Brandon LowePIT2B191169154239
180188.8180Jackson HollidayBAL2B209260151135
181199.3180Jack FlahertyDETP185175286151
182166.0180.5Samuel BasalloBALC174110193187
183179.3180.5Bryson StottPHI2B199210146162
184189.5181.5Wilyer AbreuBOSOF236159173190
185184.8182Daylen LileWASOF164200152223
186182.0182.5Abner UribeMILP172188191177
187190.8185.5Bubba ChandlerPITP233107285138
188184.3187Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B200174143220
189183.3189Trevor RogersBALP22115726887
190202.3189.5Cade HortonCHCP95145335234
191237.8189.5Dennis SantanaPITP122206450173
192190.8190.5Edward CabreraCHCP204177234148
193199.5190.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP197133284184
194190.3191Adolis GarciaPHIOF140239149233
195203.5191.5Aaron NolaPHIP205178267164
196195.0192Kris BubicKCP274202182122
197198.8194Daulton VarshoTOROF188160247200
198178.0194.5Christian WalkerHOU1B198191105218
199225.0195.5Kerry CarpenterDETOF334176175215
200251.0196.5Shane McClanahanTBP123211488182
201200.0197.5Addison BargerTOR3B, OF207167238188
202206.3197.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC175197255198
203194.8198.5Mike TroutLAAOF196152230201
204215.0198.5Shane BazBALP193204311152
205204.8200.5Andrew AbbottCINP190186232211
206200.3202.5Colton CowserBALOF249213147192
207276.8205Bryan AbreuHOUP192512218185
208208.3208Dillon DinglerDETC219198209207
209209.3210Ramon LaureanoSDOF252180165240
210218.5211Sal StewartCIN1B284207215168
211224.3211Kevin McGonigleDETSS195123352227
212216.3213Kazuma OkamotoTOR3B227199279160
213220.3213Caleb DurbinBOS3B213245210213
214205.3213.5Ezequiel TovarCOLSS215212157237
215211.8215Ivan HerreraSTLDH251267150179
216211.0217Gleyber TorresDET2B208229181226
217205.5217.5Otto LopezMIA2B, SS216234153219
218217.8217.5Jordan BeckCOLOF242196239194
219222.3218Jorge PolancoNYM2B256230197206
220222.5219Noah CameronKCP202203235250
221220.8222.5Luis ArraezSF1B228317121217
222234.8222.5Brendan DonovanSEA2B222289223205
223213.0223Alec BohmPHI3B178226220228
224239.5223TJ FriedlCINOF135270176377
225243.5223.5Cody PonceTORP245187340202
226248.0229Spencer SteerCIN1B235223180354
227228.0230.5Carter JensenKCC176266275195
228230.5232Zac GallenARIP248216184274
229228.5233Clay HolmesNYMP184222264244
230229.0234Austin WellsNYYC240237231208
231233.5234.5Seranthony DominguezFAP260209332133
232240.5234.5JJ WetherholtSTLSS210231283238
233224.5235Max MuncyATH2B, 3B224246258170
234240.5236Jose CaballeroNYY2B, 3B, SS, OF189301273199
235254.8236.5Colson MontgomeryCWSSS214190356259
236228.5237Jake BurgerTEX1B212262174266
237239.3238.5Masyn WinnSTLSS263217217260
238240.3238.5Munetaka MurakamiCWS3B225247259230
239286.8241Casey MizeDETP247218447235
240231.3242Marcell OzunaPITDH264220156285
241252.3246.5Isaac ParedesHOU3B226290246247
242246.5247.5Kyle ManzardoCLE1B250214277245
243257.3247.5Carlos CorreaHOU3B, SS246249208326
244270.3247.5Jose SorianoLAAP218368253242
245262.5248Ryan JeffersMINC206271225348
246247.8251Kyle TeelCHWC253273216249
247241.5253Heliot RamosSFOF268238128332
248243.5253Marcus SemienNYM2B162224306282
249250.5254Logan O'HoppeLAAC302192260248
250266.8254Robert SuarezATLP238243321265
251260.5254.5Carlos RodonNYYP257292252241
252241.0255Royce LewisMIN3B266181244273
253270.5257Andrew VaughnMIL1B290370198224
254251.0257.5Mickey MoniakCOLOF270275245214
255297.3258Ryne NelsonARIP280225448236
256321.8263Cade CavalliWASP269257549212
257272.8265Merrill KellyARIP282248237324
258268.3265.5Gerrit ColeNYYP287244183359
259268.3267Giancarlo StantonNYYOF267360179267
260274.3267.5Trey YesavageTORP217256345279
261277.3268Tyler StephensonCINC271265263310
262263.0268.5Trent GrishamNYYOF283232274263
263291.8270Shane BieberTORP254286233394
264268.8273.5Kodai SengaNYMP186235342312
265297.3274Justin CrawfordPHIOF276272419222
266391.0275Willi CastroCOL2B, 3B, OF241773297253
267276.3275.5Andres GimenezTOR2B312261242290
268296.3277Joe MusgroveSDP301253203428
269273.0278Robert GarciaTEXP265351185291
270289.0278Shane SmithCWSP234263293366
271293.5278Michael WachaKCP244312192426
272276.0278.5Josh LoweLAAOF319295228262
273451.5279.5Kyle HarrisonMILP278281971276
274302.5280.5Miguel VargasCWS1B, 3B424279282225
275440.0280.5Mike BurrowsHOUP231990330209
276301.3281.5Jack LeiterTEXP262201441301
277302.5284Brady SingerCINP272276292370
278278.8288Ian SeymourTBP279297188351
279383.5288.5Jordan LawlarARI3B277693300264
280327.5292.5Ryan WeathersNYYP237348496229
281296.5293.5Nolan ArenadoARI3B347252256331
282359.0295.5Trevor LarnachMINOF255602243336
283298.8296Jung Hoo LeeSFOF333259227376
284312.0297Jesus SanchezTOROF399255305289
285301.8298.5Colt KeithDET2B, 3B281298299329
286286.3299Cedric MullinsTBOF314233303295
287300.8299Matt WallnerMINOF243328362270
288316.8300Dylan BeaversBALOF304219296448
289312.5301Brayan BelloBOSP273221329427
290430.3303.5Kirby YatesLAAP258856269338
291343.5304Connelly EarlyBOSP286284482322
292316.0306.5Yusei KikuchiLAAP400277336251
293326.5309Braxton AshcraftPITP261357478210
294302.3309.5Joey CantilloCLEP288227331363
295310.5309.5Ryan O'HearnPIT1B. OF410335213284
296294.3312Jasson DominguezNYYOF389305164319
297303.5312Mitch KellerPITP311325265313
298286.5312.5Evan CarterTEXOF379371142254
299320.0313.5Carlos NarvaezBOSC375280278347
300311.3314Bryce MillerSEAP367250319309

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
Author Image
Clay Link
Clay Link is the Senior MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Author Image
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MLB fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

RW Tutorials: MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer
RW Tutorials: MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer
This quick video guide will teach you how to use all the features of our new and improved MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer.
December 7, 2023
World Baseball Classic Final DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
World Baseball Classic Final DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Bobby Witt Jr. is one of many stars to choose from when picking your captain for your DFS lineups for the World Baseball Classic final between the USA and Venezuela.
March 17th