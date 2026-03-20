With one last big draft weekend ahead of us before the MLB regular season begins Wednesday, March 25, the RotoWire Roundtable crew is back with our final Roundtable Rankings of the year.
For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.
This latest update contains a few shifts in the first round, including Tarik Skubal slipping past Jose Ramirez to claim the fifth spot and Julio Rodriguez slipping back to ninth behind Paul Skenes and Ronald Acuna Jr. The largest risers in this edition are Kevin McGonigle and Ryan Walker, who both moved up over 40 spots, while Sandy Alcantara, Robert Suarez, Jacob Misiorowski and Matt McLain all rising more than 30. On the flip side, Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki (knee) and Chase Burns (who made the Reds' Opening Day roster despite worries about his arm) all dropped by a considerable amount due to injuries, while Dylan Crews fell off the
With one last big draft weekend ahead of us before the MLB regular season begins Wednesday, March 25, the RotoWire Roundtable crew is back with our final Roundtable Rankings of the year.
For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.
This latest update contains a few shifts in the first round, including Tarik Skubal slipping past Jose Ramirez to claim the fifth spot and Julio Rodriguez slipping back to ninth behind Paul Skenes and Ronald Acuna Jr. The largest risers in this edition are Kevin McGonigle and Ryan Walker, who both moved up over 40 spots, while Sandy Alcantara, Robert Suarez, Jacob Misiorowski and Matt McLain all rising more than 30. On the flip side, Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki (knee) and Chase Burns (who made the Reds' Opening Day roster despite worries about his arm) all dropped by a considerable amount due to injuries, while Dylan Crews fell off the Top 300 entirely after being sent to the minors.
Who did we rank too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1 (tie)
|1.5
|1.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1 (tie)
|1.5
|1.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4.5
|4
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|4
|4
|6
|4
|5
|5.8
|5.5
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|7
|6
|5
|5
|6
|6.3
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|5
|9
|4
|7
|7
|7.8
|7.5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|8
|7
|7
|9
|8
|8.8
|8
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|6
|5
|10
|14
|9
|8.8
|8.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|12
|8
|9
|6
|10
|10.3
|9.5
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|9
|10
|14
|8
|11
|9.8
|10
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|10
|11
|8
|10
|12
|12.5
|11.5
|Kyle Tucker
|LAD
|OF
|11
|16
|12
|11
|13
|12.5
|12.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|14
|12
|11
|13
|14
|13.5
|13
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|13
|13
|13
|15
|15
|15.8
|15.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|16
|20
|15
|12
|16
|16.3
|17
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|17
|14
|17
|17
|17
|19.5
|17.5
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|15
|19
|28
|16
|18
|18.3
|18
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|18
|15
|22
|18
|19
|18.5
|18.5
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|21
|18
|16
|19
|20
|19.8
|20
|Nick Kurtz
|ATH
|1B
|22
|17
|19
|21
|21
|22.3
|22
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|19
|24
|20
|26
|22
|22.8
|22.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|23
|28
|18
|22
|23
|23.8
|24
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|24
|27
|24
|20
|24
|23.8
|24
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|26
|23
|21
|25
|25
|24.5
|24.5
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|2B, 3B
|20
|26
|29
|23
|26
|28.0
|26.5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|25
|21
|38
|28
|27
|30.8
|29.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|29
|30
|23
|41
|28
|29.5
|30.5
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|33
|29
|32
|24
|29
|30.0
|30.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|28
|31
|31
|30
|30
|33.5
|32.5
|Mason Miller
|SD
|P
|32
|25
|44
|33
|31
|34.5
|33
|Pete Alonso
|BAL
|1B
|27
|37
|45
|29
|32
|35.3
|34
|Edwin Diaz
|LAD
|P
|31
|34
|42
|34
|33
|45.3
|36.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|40
|33
|77
|31
|34
|42.8
|37
|Jhoan Duran
|PHI
|P
|39
|35
|65
|32
|35
|37.5
|37.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|38
|32
|43
|37
|36
|37.3
|38
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|43
|41
|30
|35
|37
|35.8
|38.5
|Cade Smith
|CLE
|P
|41
|39
|25
|38
|38
|37.8
|40.5
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|44
|22
|37
|48
|39
|40.0
|40.5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|36
|45
|52
|27
|40
|42.8
|42.5
|Roman Anthony
|BOS
|OF
|42
|40
|46
|43
|41
|43.8
|42.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|34
|43
|56
|42
|42
|44.8
|42.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|DH
|35
|50
|34
|60
|43
|52.0
|42.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|30
|38
|93
|47
|44
|44.3
|43.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|45
|42
|36
|54
|45
|47.3
|48.5
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|37
|55
|51
|46
|46
|46.0
|49
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|OF
|46
|52
|27
|59
|47
|52.0
|49
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS
|51
|47
|39
|71
|48
|49.0
|49.5
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|47
|49
|50
|50
|49
|50.8
|49.5
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|48
|51
|60
|44
|50
|51.5
|52
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|49
|46
|55
|56
|51
|51.3
|53
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|54
|53
|53
|45
|52
|53.3
|53
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|57
|36
|71
|49
|53
|55.8
|57.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|60
|48
|58
|57
|54
|65.3
|58.5
|Ben Rice
|NYY
|C, 1B
|58
|59
|91
|53
|55
|57.5
|59
|Rafael Devers
|SF
|1B
|64
|63
|48
|55
|56
|58.5
|59
|Aroldis Chapman
|BOS
|P
|52
|66
|76
|40
|57
|64.3
|59
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|50
|60
|89
|58
|58
|71.3
|60.5
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|56
|56
|108
|65
|59
|61.8
|61
|David Bednar
|NYY
|P
|55
|67
|74
|51
|60
|61.0
|62.5
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|81
|44
|83
|36
|61
|66.0
|62.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|59
|58
|81
|66
|62
|59.3
|63.5
|Josh Naylor
|SEA
|1B
|63
|64
|26
|84
|63
|79.8
|63.5
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|P
|65
|54
|138
|62
|64
|62.0
|66
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|62
|70
|35
|81
|65
|62.8
|66
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|71
|61
|41
|78
|66
|71.5
|67
|Devin Williams
|NYM
|P
|53
|81
|113
|39
|67
|73.3
|67.5
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|67
|62
|96
|68
|68
|69.0
|68
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|OF
|66
|69
|67
|74
|69
|70.5
|71
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|74
|68
|79
|61
|70
|79.0
|73
|Hunter Goodman
|COL
|C
|70
|76
|100
|70
|71
|72.8
|74
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|73
|65
|78
|75
|72
|70.5
|74.5
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|72
|77
|54
|79
|73
|78.3
|74.5
|Geraldo Perdomo
|ARI
|SS
|68
|96
|72
|77
|74
|75.3
|76
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|3B
|61
|85
|88
|67
|75
|89.5
|80.5
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|124
|79
|73
|82
|76
|86.3
|81.5
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|125
|83
|57
|80
|77
|92.8
|83
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|P
|78
|88
|133
|72
|78
|83.3
|83.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|93
|74
|63
|103
|79
|83.5
|83.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|98
|57
|110
|69
|80
|113.5
|85
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|P
|79
|82
|205
|88
|81
|98.8
|86
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|P
|97
|75
|159
|64
|82
|78.8
|86.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|FA
|3B
|83
|102
|40
|90
|83
|82.8
|86.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|69
|104
|47
|111
|84
|87.5
|86.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|76
|90
|101
|83
|85
|86.3
|87.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|P
|91
|84
|107
|63
|86
|89.5
|87.5
|Framber Valdez
|FA
|P
|90
|72
|111
|85
|87
|92.5
|87.5
|Drake Baldwin
|ATL
|C
|77
|98
|122
|73
|88
|84.5
|88.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|112
|78
|49
|99
|89
|91.8
|89
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|P
|89
|71
|118
|89
|90
|88.8
|89.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|88
|91
|64
|112
|91
|92.5
|92
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|87
|97
|86
|100
|92
|93.8
|95.5
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|OF
|108
|93
|98
|76
|93
|108.5
|96.5
|Daniel Palencia
|CHC
|P
|80
|100
|161
|93
|94
|100.3
|98
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|101
|114
|95
|91
|95
|104.5
|99
|Will Smith
|LAD
|C
|75
|89
|145
|109
|96
|97.8
|101
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|DH
|84
|118
|33
|156
|97
|116.3
|101
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B, OF
|103
|99
|85
|178
|98
|151.8
|101.5
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|P
|105
|86
|318
|98
|99
|101.5
|103
|Bo Bichette
|NYM
|SS
|141
|92
|59
|114
|100
|101.8
|103
|Tyler Soderstrom
|ATH
|1B. OF
|121
|80
|104
|102
|101
|103.0
|103
|Agustin Ramirez
|MIA
|C
|86
|120
|102
|104
|102
|97.3
|103.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|104
|103
|69
|113
|103
|104.0
|104.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|92
|87
|117
|120
|104
|112.8
|104.5
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|85
|95
|114
|157
|105
|105.0
|106
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|82
|126
|94
|118
|106
|103.3
|107
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|99
|115
|68
|131
|107
|112.0
|107
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|161
|73
|82
|132
|108
|119.3
|108
|Pete Fairbanks
|MIA
|P
|110
|101
|160
|106
|109
|120.8
|111.5
|Alex Bregman
|CHC
|3B
|126
|94
|97
|166
|110
|117.8
|113
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|111
|137
|115
|108
|111
|101.3
|113.5
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|116
|111
|62
|116
|112
|129.3
|115.5
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|P
|115
|116
|189
|97
|113
|118.0
|116.5
|Andy Pages
|LAD
|OF
|159
|105
|80
|128
|114
|116.5
|118.5
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|P
|102
|143
|135
|86
|115
|114.5
|120.5
|Jakob Marsee
|MIA
|OF
|120
|121
|90
|127
|116
|119.8
|121
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|142
|130
|112
|95
|117
|123.3
|123
|Emilio Pagan
|CIN
|P
|109
|153
|137
|94
|118
|120.8
|125.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|107
|162
|70
|144
|119
|123.5
|125.5
|Luke Keaschall
|MIN
|2B
|137
|106
|126
|125
|120
|162.8
|126.5
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|P
|145
|108
|291
|107
|121
|123.0
|127
|Ryan Helsley
|BAL
|P
|96
|158
|186
|52
|122
|136.8
|127.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|119
|136
|187
|105
|123
|126.0
|128
|Luis Robert
|NYM
|OF
|127
|131
|129
|117
|124
|126.8
|128.5
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|117
|140
|109
|141
|125
|131.3
|129.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|94
|109
|172
|150
|126
|144.5
|131
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|143
|117
|199
|119
|127
|139.3
|131.5
|Kenley Jansen
|DET
|P
|129
|134
|171
|123
|128
|162.3
|132.5
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|P
|146
|119
|288
|96
|129
|129.5
|133
|Brandon Nimmo
|TEX
|OF
|131
|135
|61
|191
|130
|132.8
|133
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|106
|150
|116
|159
|131
|133.3
|133
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|132
|128
|134
|139
|132
|152.0
|134
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|2B, OF
|239
|141
|127
|101
|133
|137.8
|137.5
|Taylor Ward
|BAL
|OF
|118
|144
|131
|158
|134
|139.0
|137.5
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|163
|112
|106
|175
|135
|138.8
|144
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|134
|168
|99
|154
|136
|142.3
|144.5
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|165
|124
|87
|193
|137
|148.5
|145.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|179
|151
|140
|124
|138
|152.5
|145.5
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|2B
|144
|147
|177
|142
|139
|146.3
|146
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|173
|127
|120
|165
|140
|153.0
|147
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|2B, SS
|151
|193
|125
|143
|141
|150.5
|147.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|139
|156
|178
|129
|142
|148.5
|149.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|203
|138
|92
|161
|143
|158.0
|150
|Jeff Hoffman
|TOR
|P
|100
|240
|200
|92
|144
|168.3
|150.5
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B, OF
|230
|142
|155
|146
|145
|155.5
|151.5
|Carlos Estevez
|KC
|P
|114
|205
|169
|134
|146
|168.5
|152
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|130
|251
|119
|174
|147
|159.5
|153.5
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|128
|139
|168
|203
|148
|154.8
|154.5
|Jo Adell
|LAA
|OF
|170
|195
|139
|115
|149
|151.3
|155
|Willson Contreras
|BOS
|1B
|156
|154
|124
|171
|150
|158.0
|156
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|113
|129
|207
|183
|151
|174.0
|156
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|133
|163
|251
|149
|152
|154.8
|157.5
|Kyle Stowers
|MIA
|OF
|194
|149
|166
|110
|153
|157.3
|157.5
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|152
|125
|163
|189
|154
|158.3
|159.5
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|138
|113
|201
|181
|155
|162.0
|161.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|168
|155
|195
|130
|156
|161.3
|162.5
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|160
|165
|194
|126
|157
|164.0
|162.5
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|155
|194
|170
|137
|158
|169.0
|162.5
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|P
|149
|215
|136
|176
|159
|175.8
|162.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|181
|132
|144
|246
|160
|168.3
|163.5
|Konnor Griffin
|PIT
|SS
|158
|122
|224
|169
|161
|161.0
|165
|Chandler Simpson
|TB
|OF
|211
|183
|103
|147
|162
|176.8
|165.5
|Jac Caglianone
|KC
|OF
|136
|164
|240
|167
|163
|151.0
|166
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|P
|147
|185
|75
|197
|164
|164.8
|166
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|1B. OF
|171
|161
|123
|204
|165
|176.5
|166
|Sal Frelick
|MIL
|OF
|229
|184
|148
|145
|166
|166.3
|167.5
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|P
|153
|182
|190
|140
|167
|179.3
|170
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|P
|182
|241
|158
|136
|168
|202.8
|170
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|154
|148
|323
|186
|169
|172.0
|171
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|169
|173
|130
|216
|170
|176.0
|171
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|148
|170
|214
|172
|171
|166.3
|174.5
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|177
|172
|84
|232
|172
|175.8
|175.5
|Jacob Wilson
|ATH
|SS
|220
|171
|132
|180
|173
|180.0
|176.5
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|187
|166
|212
|155
|174
|178.3
|178
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|P
|167
|189
|236
|121
|175
|180.0
|179
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|150
|208
|141
|221
|176
|181.8
|179
|Jonathan Aranda
|TB
|1B
|223
|146
|162
|196
|177
|185.0
|179.5
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|157
|228
|202
|153
|178
|231.5
|179.5
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|P
|180
|179
|404
|163
|179
|188.3
|180
|Brandon Lowe
|PIT
|2B
|191
|169
|154
|239
|180
|188.8
|180
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|209
|260
|151
|135
|181
|199.3
|180
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|P
|185
|175
|286
|151
|182
|166.0
|180.5
|Samuel Basallo
|BAL
|C
|174
|110
|193
|187
|183
|179.3
|180.5
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|199
|210
|146
|162
|184
|189.5
|181.5
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|236
|159
|173
|190
|185
|184.8
|182
|Daylen Lile
|WAS
|OF
|164
|200
|152
|223
|186
|182.0
|182.5
|Abner Uribe
|MIL
|P
|172
|188
|191
|177
|187
|190.8
|185.5
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|P
|233
|107
|285
|138
|188
|184.3
|187
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B
|200
|174
|143
|220
|189
|183.3
|189
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|P
|221
|157
|268
|87
|190
|202.3
|189.5
|Cade Horton
|CHC
|P
|95
|145
|335
|234
|191
|237.8
|189.5
|Dennis Santana
|PIT
|P
|122
|206
|450
|173
|192
|190.8
|190.5
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|P
|204
|177
|234
|148
|193
|199.5
|190.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|197
|133
|284
|184
|194
|190.3
|191
|Adolis Garcia
|PHI
|OF
|140
|239
|149
|233
|195
|203.5
|191.5
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|205
|178
|267
|164
|196
|195.0
|192
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|P
|274
|202
|182
|122
|197
|198.8
|194
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|188
|160
|247
|200
|198
|178.0
|194.5
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|198
|191
|105
|218
|199
|225.0
|195.5
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|334
|176
|175
|215
|200
|251.0
|196.5
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|123
|211
|488
|182
|201
|200.0
|197.5
|Addison Barger
|TOR
|3B, OF
|207
|167
|238
|188
|202
|206.3
|197.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|175
|197
|255
|198
|203
|194.8
|198.5
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|196
|152
|230
|201
|204
|215.0
|198.5
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|P
|193
|204
|311
|152
|205
|204.8
|200.5
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|P
|190
|186
|232
|211
|206
|200.3
|202.5
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|249
|213
|147
|192
|207
|276.8
|205
|Bryan Abreu
|HOU
|P
|192
|512
|218
|185
|208
|208.3
|208
|Dillon Dingler
|DET
|C
|219
|198
|209
|207
|209
|209.3
|210
|Ramon Laureano
|SD
|OF
|252
|180
|165
|240
|210
|218.5
|211
|Sal Stewart
|CIN
|1B
|284
|207
|215
|168
|211
|224.3
|211
|Kevin McGonigle
|DET
|SS
|195
|123
|352
|227
|212
|216.3
|213
|Kazuma Okamoto
|TOR
|3B
|227
|199
|279
|160
|213
|220.3
|213
|Caleb Durbin
|BOS
|3B
|213
|245
|210
|213
|214
|205.3
|213.5
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|215
|212
|157
|237
|215
|211.8
|215
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|DH
|251
|267
|150
|179
|216
|211.0
|217
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|208
|229
|181
|226
|217
|205.5
|217.5
|Otto Lopez
|MIA
|2B, SS
|216
|234
|153
|219
|218
|217.8
|217.5
|Jordan Beck
|COL
|OF
|242
|196
|239
|194
|219
|222.3
|218
|Jorge Polanco
|NYM
|2B
|256
|230
|197
|206
|220
|222.5
|219
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|P
|202
|203
|235
|250
|221
|220.8
|222.5
|Luis Arraez
|SF
|1B
|228
|317
|121
|217
|222
|234.8
|222.5
|Brendan Donovan
|SEA
|2B
|222
|289
|223
|205
|223
|213.0
|223
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|178
|226
|220
|228
|224
|239.5
|223
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|135
|270
|176
|377
|225
|243.5
|223.5
|Cody Ponce
|TOR
|P
|245
|187
|340
|202
|226
|248.0
|229
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B
|235
|223
|180
|354
|227
|228.0
|230.5
|Carter Jensen
|KC
|C
|176
|266
|275
|195
|228
|230.5
|232
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|248
|216
|184
|274
|229
|228.5
|233
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|P
|184
|222
|264
|244
|230
|229.0
|234
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|240
|237
|231
|208
|231
|233.5
|234.5
|Seranthony Dominguez
|FA
|P
|260
|209
|332
|133
|232
|240.5
|234.5
|JJ Wetherholt
|STL
|SS
|210
|231
|283
|238
|233
|224.5
|235
|Max Muncy
|ATH
|2B, 3B
|224
|246
|258
|170
|234
|240.5
|236
|Jose Caballero
|NYY
|2B, 3B, SS, OF
|189
|301
|273
|199
|235
|254.8
|236.5
|Colson Montgomery
|CWS
|SS
|214
|190
|356
|259
|236
|228.5
|237
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B
|212
|262
|174
|266
|237
|239.3
|238.5
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|263
|217
|217
|260
|238
|240.3
|238.5
|Munetaka Murakami
|CWS
|3B
|225
|247
|259
|230
|239
|286.8
|241
|Casey Mize
|DET
|P
|247
|218
|447
|235
|240
|231.3
|242
|Marcell Ozuna
|PIT
|DH
|264
|220
|156
|285
|241
|252.3
|246.5
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|226
|290
|246
|247
|242
|246.5
|247.5
|Kyle Manzardo
|CLE
|1B
|250
|214
|277
|245
|243
|257.3
|247.5
|Carlos Correa
|HOU
|3B, SS
|246
|249
|208
|326
|244
|270.3
|247.5
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|P
|218
|368
|253
|242
|245
|262.5
|248
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|206
|271
|225
|348
|246
|247.8
|251
|Kyle Teel
|CHW
|C
|253
|273
|216
|249
|247
|241.5
|253
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|268
|238
|128
|332
|248
|243.5
|253
|Marcus Semien
|NYM
|2B
|162
|224
|306
|282
|249
|250.5
|254
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|302
|192
|260
|248
|250
|266.8
|254
|Robert Suarez
|ATL
|P
|238
|243
|321
|265
|251
|260.5
|254.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|257
|292
|252
|241
|252
|241.0
|255
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|266
|181
|244
|273
|253
|270.5
|257
|Andrew Vaughn
|MIL
|1B
|290
|370
|198
|224
|254
|251.0
|257.5
|Mickey Moniak
|COL
|OF
|270
|275
|245
|214
|255
|297.3
|258
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|P
|280
|225
|448
|236
|256
|321.8
|263
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|P
|269
|257
|549
|212
|257
|272.8
|265
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|282
|248
|237
|324
|258
|268.3
|265.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|287
|244
|183
|359
|259
|268.3
|267
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|267
|360
|179
|267
|260
|274.3
|267.5
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|P
|217
|256
|345
|279
|261
|277.3
|268
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|271
|265
|263
|310
|262
|263.0
|268.5
|Trent Grisham
|NYY
|OF
|283
|232
|274
|263
|263
|291.8
|270
|Shane Bieber
|TOR
|P
|254
|286
|233
|394
|264
|268.8
|273.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|186
|235
|342
|312
|265
|297.3
|274
|Justin Crawford
|PHI
|OF
|276
|272
|419
|222
|266
|391.0
|275
|Willi Castro
|COL
|2B, 3B, OF
|241
|773
|297
|253
|267
|276.3
|275.5
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|312
|261
|242
|290
|268
|296.3
|277
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|301
|253
|203
|428
|269
|273.0
|278
|Robert Garcia
|TEX
|P
|265
|351
|185
|291
|270
|289.0
|278
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|P
|234
|263
|293
|366
|271
|293.5
|278
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|244
|312
|192
|426
|272
|276.0
|278.5
|Josh Lowe
|LAA
|OF
|319
|295
|228
|262
|273
|451.5
|279.5
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|P
|278
|281
|971
|276
|274
|302.5
|280.5
|Miguel Vargas
|CWS
|1B, 3B
|424
|279
|282
|225
|275
|440.0
|280.5
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|P
|231
|990
|330
|209
|276
|301.3
|281.5
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|P
|262
|201
|441
|301
|277
|302.5
|284
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|272
|276
|292
|370
|278
|278.8
|288
|Ian Seymour
|TB
|P
|279
|297
|188
|351
|279
|383.5
|288.5
|Jordan Lawlar
|ARI
|3B
|277
|693
|300
|264
|280
|327.5
|292.5
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|P
|237
|348
|496
|229
|281
|296.5
|293.5
|Nolan Arenado
|ARI
|3B
|347
|252
|256
|331
|282
|359.0
|295.5
|Trevor Larnach
|MIN
|OF
|255
|602
|243
|336
|283
|298.8
|296
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|333
|259
|227
|376
|284
|312.0
|297
|Jesus Sanchez
|TOR
|OF
|399
|255
|305
|289
|285
|301.8
|298.5
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B, 3B
|281
|298
|299
|329
|286
|286.3
|299
|Cedric Mullins
|TB
|OF
|314
|233
|303
|295
|287
|300.8
|299
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|243
|328
|362
|270
|288
|316.8
|300
|Dylan Beavers
|BAL
|OF
|304
|219
|296
|448
|289
|312.5
|301
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|273
|221
|329
|427
|290
|430.3
|303.5
|Kirby Yates
|LAA
|P
|258
|856
|269
|338
|291
|343.5
|304
|Connelly Early
|BOS
|P
|286
|284
|482
|322
|292
|316.0
|306.5
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|400
|277
|336
|251
|293
|326.5
|309
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|P
|261
|357
|478
|210
|294
|302.3
|309.5
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|P
|288
|227
|331
|363
|295
|310.5
|309.5
|Ryan O'Hearn
|PIT
|1B. OF
|410
|335
|213
|284
|296
|294.3
|312
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|389
|305
|164
|319
|297
|303.5
|312
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|311
|325
|265
|313
|298
|286.5
|312.5
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|379
|371
|142
|254
|299
|320.0
|313.5
|Carlos Narvaez
|BOS
|C
|375
|280
|278
|347
|300
|311.3
|314
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|367
|250
|319
|309