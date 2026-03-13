Opening Day is less than two weeks away, and the RotoWire Roundtable Rankings crew is back with another update to our top-300 fantasy baseball rankings ahead of the two biggest draft weekends of the year.
For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.
The first round sees two small changes in this update, with Paul Skenes creeping past Ronald Acuna and claiming the eighth spot while Corbin Carroll sneaks back up into 15th as his recovery from a broken hamate bone seems to be going well. Big movers later in the draft include relievers Bryan Abreu, Abner Uribe and Griffin Jax, who all moved up at least 20 spots, as well as Jac Caglianone and Kazuma Okamoto, who both moved up over a round. Meanwhile, Cade Cavalli, Willi Castro and Kyle Harrison are among those who have joined the back of the top 300 after being unranked in the previous
Opening Day is less than two weeks away, and the RotoWire Roundtable Rankings crew is back with another update to our top-300 fantasy baseball rankings ahead of the two biggest draft weekends of the year.
For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.
The first round sees two small changes in this update, with Paul Skenes creeping past Ronald Acuna and claiming the eighth spot while Corbin Carroll sneaks back up into 15th as his recovery from a broken hamate bone seems to be going well. Big movers later in the draft include relievers Bryan Abreu, Abner Uribe and Griffin Jax, who all moved up at least 20 spots, as well as Jac Caglianone and Kazuma Okamoto, who both moved up over a round. Meanwhile, Cade Cavalli, Willi Castro and Kyle Harrison are among those who have joined the back of the top 300 after being unranked in the previous update.
On the flip side, Hunter Greene's elbow injury forced him off the list entirely, while injuries to Logan Henderson (elbow) and Quinn Priester (wrist) have pushed both Brewers starters out of the Top 300. Among those who remain on the list, Kyle Teel (hamstring), Bryce Miller (oblique) and Josh Hader (biceps) are the biggest fallers.
Are we too low on your favorite sleeper? Are you fading anyone we've ranked too high? Let us know in the comments below.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1 (tie)
|1.5
|1.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1 (tie)
|1.5
|1.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4.3
|4
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|6.3
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|5
|9
|4
|7
|6
|6.3
|6.5
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|7
|7
|6
|5
|7
|8.3
|7.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|12
|6
|9
|6
|8
|8.0
|8
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|8
|8
|7
|9
|9
|8.8
|8
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|6
|5
|10
|14
|10
|10.3
|9.5
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|9
|10
|14
|8
|11
|9.8
|10
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|10
|11
|8
|10
|12
|12.0
|11.5
|Kyle Tucker
|LAD
|OF
|11
|14
|12
|11
|13
|12.5
|12.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|14
|12
|11
|13
|14
|13.5
|13
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|13
|13
|13
|15
|15
|16.0
|15.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|16
|21
|15
|12
|16
|16.5
|17
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|17
|15
|17
|17
|17
|17.3
|17.5
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|18
|17
|16
|18
|18
|19.0
|18
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|15
|20
|25
|16
|19
|18.5
|19
|Nick Kurtz
|ATH
|1B
|19
|16
|19
|20
|20
|21.5
|21
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|20
|26
|18
|22
|21
|21.5
|22
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|24
|18
|23
|21
|22
|23.0
|22.5
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|21
|24
|20
|27
|23
|22.5
|23
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|22
|25
|24
|19
|24
|23.8
|24
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|25
|23
|21
|26
|25
|27.0
|26
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|23
|19
|37
|29
|26
|26.3
|26.5
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|2B, 3B
|26
|27
|28
|24
|27
|27.8
|27.5
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|27
|28
|31
|25
|28
|27.8
|29
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|29
|29
|30
|23
|29
|30.8
|30
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|30
|30
|22
|41
|30
|35.0
|34
|Pete Alonso
|BAL
|1B
|28
|38
|44
|30
|31
|49.3
|35.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|39
|32
|95
|31
|32
|38.3
|36
|Edwin Diaz
|LAD
|P
|38
|33
|48
|34
|33
|44.8
|36
|Jhoan Duran
|PHI
|P
|37
|35
|75
|32
|34
|36.5
|36.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|36
|31
|42
|37
|35
|39.3
|37
|Mason Miller
|SD
|P
|40
|34
|50
|33
|36
|37.3
|37.5
|Cade Smith
|CLE
|P
|41
|37
|33
|38
|37
|37.8
|39
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|43
|44
|29
|35
|38
|39.5
|39.5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|34
|45
|51
|28
|39
|43.0
|42
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|32
|42
|56
|42
|40
|44.5
|42
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|DH
|33
|50
|34
|61
|41
|42.5
|42.5
|Roman Anthony
|BOS
|OF
|42
|40
|45
|43
|42
|44.3
|43
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|45
|41
|36
|55
|43
|39.5
|43.5
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|44
|22
|43
|49
|44
|49.8
|43.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|31
|39
|81
|48
|45
|46.8
|47
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|47
|49
|47
|44
|46
|46.5
|48
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|35
|55
|49
|47
|47
|46.3
|49
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|OF
|46
|52
|27
|60
|48
|51.5
|49
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS
|51
|47
|38
|70
|49
|51.0
|49.5
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|48
|51
|60
|45
|50
|51.8
|52
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|49
|46
|55
|57
|51
|52.0
|52.5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|57
|53
|52
|46
|52
|54.3
|55.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|53
|48
|58
|58
|53
|54.8
|56.5
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|62
|36
|70
|51
|54
|64.5
|56.5
|Ben Rice
|NYY
|C, 1B
|54
|59
|91
|54
|55
|57.8
|57
|Rafael Devers
|SF
|1B
|58
|63
|54
|56
|56
|59.0
|58.5
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|74
|43
|83
|36
|57
|64.5
|59.5
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|50
|60
|89
|59
|58
|57.3
|60
|Josh Naylor
|SEA
|1B
|56
|64
|26
|83
|59
|59.0
|62.5
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|55
|70
|35
|76
|60
|61.8
|62.5
|Aroldis Chapman
|BOS
|P
|59
|66
|82
|40
|61
|74.3
|62.5
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|P
|63
|54
|118
|62
|62
|73.0
|63
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|61
|56
|110
|65
|63
|64.8
|63.5
|David Bednar
|NYY
|P
|60
|67
|80
|52
|64
|63.8
|65
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|69
|61
|41
|84
|65
|67.0
|66
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|66
|58
|78
|66
|66
|73.0
|66.5
|Devin Williams
|NYM
|P
|52
|81
|120
|39
|67
|68.3
|67.5
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|OF
|64
|69
|66
|74
|68
|73.5
|69
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|71
|62
|94
|67
|69
|68.0
|69.5
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|83
|68
|71
|50
|70
|78.3
|72.5
|Hunter Goodman
|COL
|C
|68
|76
|100
|69
|71
|78.0
|75
|Geraldo Perdomo
|ARI
|SS
|65
|97
|72
|78
|72
|74.5
|75.5
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|82
|65
|76
|75
|73
|77.5
|76
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|85
|73
|79
|73
|74
|72.8
|78.5
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|81
|77
|53
|80
|75
|90.3
|80
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|128
|79
|73
|81
|76
|82.0
|81.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|89
|74
|63
|102
|77
|80.5
|82
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|3B
|70
|85
|88
|79
|78
|83.8
|83
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|98
|57
|112
|68
|79
|77.3
|83.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|FA
|3B
|76
|102
|40
|91
|80
|80.3
|85.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|67
|104
|46
|104
|81
|85.0
|86
|Framber Valdez
|FA
|P
|87
|72
|96
|85
|82
|86.5
|86
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|73
|90
|101
|82
|83
|96.0
|86
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|P
|97
|75
|148
|64
|84
|82.0
|87.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|114
|78
|39
|97
|85
|86.0
|87.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|84
|91
|64
|105
|86
|91.5
|88
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|P
|86
|71
|119
|90
|87
|96.0
|89.5
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|P
|91
|88
|134
|71
|88
|112.5
|90.5
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|P
|92
|82
|187
|89
|89
|92.5
|91.5
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|130
|83
|57
|100
|90
|90.5
|92
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|80
|98
|86
|98
|91
|94.5
|95.5
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|OF
|110
|93
|98
|77
|92
|94.3
|96.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|P
|121
|84
|109
|63
|93
|101.8
|97
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|88
|87
|106
|126
|94
|96.5
|97.5
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|DH
|77
|118
|32
|159
|95
|123.5
|101
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B, OF
|103
|99
|85
|207
|96
|101.8
|101.5
|Tyler Soderstrom
|ATH
|1B. OF
|124
|80
|104
|99
|97
|101.3
|102.5
|Agustin Ramirez
|MIA
|C
|79
|121
|102
|103
|98
|97.5
|103.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|104
|103
|68
|115
|99
|130.0
|103.5
|Daniel Palencia
|CHC
|P
|107
|100
|221
|92
|100
|103.3
|104
|Bo Bichette
|NYM
|SS
|146
|92
|59
|116
|101
|106.5
|104.5
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|72
|89
|145
|120
|102
|104.0
|105
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|102
|113
|108
|93
|103
|112.0
|105
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|78
|96
|114
|160
|104
|105.0
|106.5
|Drake Baldwin
|ATL
|C
|90
|135
|123
|72
|105
|110.0
|106.5
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|P
|96
|141
|117
|86
|106
|104.3
|107
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|100
|114
|67
|136
|107
|147.3
|107
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|P
|106
|86
|289
|108
|108
|107.8
|108.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|75
|139
|93
|124
|109
|118.8
|108.5
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|P
|105
|184
|74
|112
|110
|122.8
|110.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|MIA
|P
|112
|101
|169
|109
|111
|103.0
|114
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|118
|110
|62
|122
|112
|122.5
|114
|Alex Bregman
|CHC
|3B
|131
|94
|97
|168
|113
|119.8
|114.5
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|113
|137
|115
|114
|114
|132.0
|116
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|P
|117
|115
|189
|107
|115
|117.8
|120
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|109
|162
|69
|131
|116
|119.3
|120.5
|Andy Pages
|LAD
|OF
|159
|106
|77
|135
|117
|125.3
|120.5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|147
|128
|113
|113
|118
|117.5
|123
|Jakob Marsee
|MIA
|OF
|123
|123
|90
|134
|119
|142.3
|126
|Carlos Estevez
|KC
|P
|116
|207
|136
|110
|120
|131.5
|126.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|122
|131
|185
|88
|121
|127.0
|127
|Ryan Helsley
|BAL
|P
|95
|159
|201
|53
|122
|124.0
|129.5
|Luke Keaschall
|MIN
|2B
|142
|95
|127
|132
|123
|131.8
|129.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|129
|129
|139
|130
|124
|126.3
|130
|Emilio Pagan
|CIN
|P
|111
|150
|149
|95
|125
|128.8
|130
|Luis Robert
|NYM
|OF
|132
|130
|130
|123
|126
|129.3
|130.5
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|119
|142
|111
|145
|127
|131.8
|130.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|93
|109
|173
|152
|128
|133.5
|132
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|108
|148
|116
|162
|129
|135.8
|132
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|140
|124
|87
|192
|130
|132.8
|135
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|135
|119
|135
|142
|131
|135.8
|135
|Brandon Nimmo
|TEX
|OF
|134
|136
|61
|212
|132
|142.8
|135
|Kenley Jansen
|DET
|P
|136
|134
|172
|129
|133
|153.8
|135.5
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|2B, OF
|243
|143
|128
|101
|134
|162.8
|136
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|P
|161
|108
|271
|111
|135
|147.3
|136.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|148
|116
|200
|125
|136
|139.8
|137
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|163
|111
|107
|178
|137
|145.0
|137.5
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|99
|107
|168
|206
|138
|139.3
|138
|Taylor Ward
|BAL
|OF
|120
|144
|132
|161
|139
|159.0
|141.5
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B, OF
|235
|140
|143
|118
|140
|162.5
|144
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|137
|122
|240
|151
|141
|136.8
|145.5
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|138
|153
|99
|157
|142
|146.8
|146.5
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|173
|126
|121
|167
|143
|154.3
|149
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|2B, SS
|152
|193
|126
|146
|144
|160.0
|149
|Konnor Griffin
|PIT
|SS
|126
|117
|225
|172
|145
|149.3
|149.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|144
|155
|179
|119
|146
|150.0
|151
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|206
|138
|92
|164
|147
|155.0
|153.5
|Jo Adell
|LAA
|OF
|169
|196
|138
|117
|148
|151.8
|154
|Willson Contreras
|BOS
|1B
|157
|151
|125
|174
|149
|153.8
|155
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|115
|127
|190
|183
|150
|151.0
|156.5
|Kyle Stowers
|MIA
|OF
|195
|147
|166
|96
|151
|163.0
|158
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|153
|125
|163
|211
|152
|160.8
|158.5
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|160
|157
|193
|133
|153
|176.3
|159
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|158
|232
|160
|155
|154
|158.5
|159.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|167
|152
|194
|121
|155
|164.5
|160
|Jeff Hoffman
|TOR
|P
|101
|244
|219
|94
|156
|177.0
|162
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|180
|132
|144
|252
|157
|159.8
|162.5
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|143
|112
|202
|182
|158
|165.5
|163.5
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|156
|195
|171
|140
|159
|163.3
|164
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|P
|154
|181
|174
|144
|160
|181.3
|164
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|P
|208
|120
|291
|106
|161
|178.8
|165
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|P
|183
|246
|147
|139
|162
|161.8
|165.5
|Chandler Simpson
|TB
|OF
|213
|182
|103
|149
|163
|179.0
|167
|Sal Frelick
|MIL
|OF
|234
|183
|151
|148
|164
|167.5
|169
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|1B. OF
|170
|168
|124
|208
|165
|168.3
|169.5
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|168
|171
|131
|203
|166
|164.5
|170
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|176
|164
|84
|234
|167
|195.5
|170.5
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|155
|145
|296
|186
|168
|175.3
|172
|Jacob Wilson
|ATH
|SS
|224
|163
|133
|181
|169
|172.5
|172.5
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|2B
|149
|174
|196
|171
|170
|177.3
|172.5
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|150
|170
|214
|175
|171
|176.3
|173
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|199
|213
|146
|147
|172
|187.5
|176
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|255
|175
|177
|143
|173
|181.0
|177
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|188
|166
|212
|158
|174
|179.5
|177.5
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|P
|166
|189
|236
|127
|175
|177.8
|178
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|P
|177
|218
|137
|179
|176
|184.8
|178
|Jonathan Aranda
|TB
|1B
|227
|156
|161
|195
|177
|189.8
|178.5
|Brandon Lowe
|PIT
|2B
|192
|165
|157
|245
|178
|214.3
|178.5
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|P
|179
|178
|335
|165
|179
|212.3
|179
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|P
|171
|146
|345
|187
|180
|195.0
|179.5
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|P
|186
|173
|268
|153
|181
|180.8
|181
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|151
|211
|140
|221
|182
|185.5
|182.5
|Daylen Lile
|WAS
|OF
|164
|201
|155
|222
|183
|192.0
|183
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|212
|264
|154
|138
|184
|203.3
|184
|Abner Uribe
|MIL
|P
|172
|188
|273
|180
|185
|216.8
|185.5
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|334
|169
|162
|202
|186
|183.5
|186.5
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B
|201
|172
|142
|219
|187
|191.0
|189
|Jac Caglianone
|KC
|OF
|141
|209
|245
|169
|188
|192.5
|189
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|P
|237
|105
|287
|141
|189
|183.5
|190
|Samuel Basallo
|BAL
|C
|200
|154
|192
|188
|190
|181.5
|191.5
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|P
|225
|158
|256
|87
|191
|193.5
|191.5
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|133
|258
|206
|177
|192
|205.0
|192
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|207
|177
|270
|166
|193
|241.0
|192
|Dennis Santana
|PIT
|P
|125
|208
|455
|176
|194
|198.8
|193.5
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|P
|280
|204
|183
|128
|195
|194.0
|194
|Adolis Garcia
|PHI
|OF
|145
|243
|152
|236
|196
|200.5
|194
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|189
|161
|253
|199
|197
|174.8
|194.5
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|198
|191
|105
|205
|198
|193.8
|197
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|P
|231
|176
|218
|150
|199
|206.8
|197.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|174
|198
|258
|197
|200
|193.8
|198
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|196
|149
|230
|200
|201
|207.3
|199.5
|Addison Barger
|TOR
|3B, OF
|210
|187
|243
|189
|202
|216.8
|200
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|P
|194
|206
|313
|154
|203
|204.8
|202
|Cade Horton
|CHC
|P
|94
|167
|321
|237
|204
|201.5
|203
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|240
|160
|175
|231
|205
|204.8
|203.5
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|262
|216
|150
|191
|206
|253.8
|205
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|127
|214
|478
|196
|207
|211.0
|211
|Dillon Dingler
|DET
|C
|223
|199
|209
|213
|208
|212.0
|211.5
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|P
|191
|185
|232
|240
|209
|212.0
|212.5
|Ramon Laureano
|SD
|OF
|258
|179
|165
|246
|210
|220.8
|212.5
|Sal Stewart
|CIN
|1B
|288
|210
|215
|170
|211
|237.5
|213
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|DH
|371
|270
|153
|156
|212
|208.5
|216
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|217
|215
|159
|243
|213
|219.5
|216
|Kazuma Okamoto
|TOR
|3B
|232
|200
|283
|163
|214
|224.8
|216
|Caleb Durbin
|BOS
|3B
|215
|257
|210
|217
|215
|260.5
|216.5
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|184
|194
|239
|425
|216
|207.5
|218
|Otto Lopez
|MIA
|2B, SS
|218
|238
|156
|218
|217
|212.8
|218
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|211
|233
|182
|225
|218
|219.0
|218.5
|Luis Arraez
|SF
|1B
|233
|317
|122
|204
|219
|224.5
|219.5
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|P
|203
|205
|234
|256
|220
|219.8
|220.5
|Jordan Beck
|COL
|OF
|245
|197
|244
|193
|221
|225.5
|222
|Jorge Polanco
|NYM
|2B
|261
|234
|197
|210
|222
|222.8
|222.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|205
|241
|231
|214
|223
|286.0
|223.5
|Bryan Abreu
|HOU
|P
|193
|512
|254
|185
|224
|214.0
|224
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|178
|230
|222
|226
|225
|237.0
|225
|Brendan Donovan
|SEA
|2B
|226
|289
|224
|209
|226
|216.5
|225.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|282
|133
|267
|184
|227
|242.8
|225.5
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|139
|273
|178
|381
|228
|229.3
|231.5
|Carter Jensen
|KC
|C
|175
|269
|279
|194
|229
|251.5
|233
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B
|239
|227
|181
|359
|230
|255.0
|236
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|221
|251
|184
|364
|231
|241.5
|237.5
|Jose Caballero
|NYY
|2B, 3B, SS, OF
|190
|301
|277
|198
|232
|245.5
|237.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|287
|255
|220
|220
|233
|253.5
|237.5
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|256
|219
|170
|369
|234
|229.0
|238
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|P
|185
|226
|255
|250
|235
|236.5
|238.5
|Seranthony Dominguez
|FA
|P
|265
|212
|332
|137
|236
|232.8
|240
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B
|214
|266
|176
|275
|237
|228.8
|240.5
|Max Muncy
|ATH
|2B, 3B
|228
|253
|261
|173
|238
|256.5
|240.5
|Colson Montgomery
|CWS
|SS
|216
|190
|355
|265
|239
|240.8
|241
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|230
|291
|252
|190
|240
|243.8
|242
|Munetaka Murakami
|CWS
|3B
|229
|254
|262
|230
|241
|242.5
|243
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|267
|220
|217
|266
|242
|253.8
|244.5
|Cody Ponce
|TOR
|P
|251
|186
|340
|238
|243
|268.8
|245
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|P
|222
|363
|242
|248
|244
|235.8
|246
|Marcell Ozuna
|PIT
|DH
|268
|224
|158
|293
|245
|253.5
|246.5
|JJ Wetherholt
|STL
|SS
|249
|235
|286
|244
|246
|283.0
|247.5
|Casey Mize
|DET
|P
|254
|222
|415
|241
|247
|250.8
|249.5
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|247
|252
|186
|318
|248
|245.0
|252.5
|Trent Grisham
|NYY
|OF
|197
|236
|278
|269
|249
|251.5
|254
|Kyle Manzardo
|CLE
|1B
|257
|217
|281
|251
|250
|260.8
|254
|Carlos Correa
|HOU
|3B, SS
|252
|256
|207
|328
|251
|261.0
|255
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|263
|293
|241
|247
|252
|272.0
|255.5
|Shane Bieber
|TOR
|P
|181
|278
|233
|396
|253
|251.3
|257
|Kyle Teel
|CHW
|C
|259
|275
|216
|255
|254
|269.3
|257
|Andrew Vaughn
|MIL
|1B
|291
|365
|198
|223
|255
|245.0
|258.5
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|275
|242
|129
|334
|256
|252.8
|258.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|302
|192
|263
|254
|257
|247.0
|259
|Marcus Semien
|NYM
|2B
|162
|228
|308
|290
|258
|268.3
|259.5
|Kevin McGonigle
|DET
|SS
|248
|202
|352
|271
|259
|245.8
|260
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|270
|180
|250
|283
|260
|271.0
|261
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|209
|274
|248
|353
|261
|293.0
|263.5
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|P
|285
|229
|416
|242
|262
|252.3
|264
|Mickey Moniak
|COL
|OF
|277
|280
|251
|201
|263
|258.0
|267
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|182
|268
|266
|316
|264
|321.8
|268.5
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|P
|276
|261
|522
|228
|265
|283.5
|277
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|272
|282
|323
|257
|266
|393.8
|279
|Willi Castro
|COL
|2B, 3B, OF
|244
|773
|299
|259
|267
|301.3
|279.5
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|278
|281
|272
|374
|268
|292.5
|280.5
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|P
|238
|267
|294
|371
|269
|280.0
|281
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|311
|265
|247
|297
|270
|294.0
|281
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|250
|312
|191
|423
|271
|277.8
|282.5
|Josh Lowe
|LAA
|OF
|318
|297
|228
|268
|272
|279.3
|283.5
|Robert Garcia
|TEX
|P
|269
|351
|199
|298
|273
|285.3
|285
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|P
|204
|367
|341
|229
|274
|442.5
|285.5
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|P
|283
|286
|916
|285
|275
|296.5
|287
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|P
|266
|203
|409
|308
|276
|281.0
|287.5
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|385
|305
|164
|270
|277
|281.8
|291
|Ian Seymour
|TB
|P
|284
|298
|188
|357
|278
|330.3
|294.5
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|P
|241
|348
|505
|227
|279
|298.5
|296
|Nolan Arenado
|ARI
|3B
|343
|259
|259
|333
|280
|301.5
|296
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|187
|249
|343
|427
|281
|310.5
|296.5
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|279
|225
|314
|424
|282
|309.3
|297
|Miguel Vargas
|CWS
|1B, 3B
|419
|284
|310
|224
|283
|300.8
|298
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|333
|263
|227
|380
|284
|292.8
|298.5
|Robert Suarez
|ATL
|P
|242
|332
|324
|273
|285
|362.3
|299
|Trevor Larnach
|MIN
|OF
|260
|602
|249
|338
|286
|304.3
|300
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B, 3B
|286
|299
|301
|331
|287
|317.0
|301
|Dylan Beavers
|BAL
|OF
|304
|223
|298
|443
|288
|314.8
|301.5
|Jesus Sanchez
|TOR
|OF
|396
|260
|307
|296
|289
|301.0
|302.5
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|P
|289
|231
|316
|368
|290
|301.8
|302.5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|363
|239
|290
|315
|291
|289.3
|303.5
|Cedric Mullins
|TB
|OF
|313
|237
|304
|303
|292
|303.5
|303.5
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|246
|328
|361
|279
|293
|331.5
|306.5
|Connelly Early
|BOS
|P
|220
|288
|493
|325
|294
|459.5
|307.5
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|P
|300
|990
|315
|233
|295
|285.5
|313
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|375
|366
|141
|260
|296
|311.0
|313.5
|Ryan O'Hearn
|PIT
|1B. OF
|404
|335
|213
|292
|297
|305.8
|314.5
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|310
|325
|269
|319
|298
|374.5
|314.5
|Jake McCarthy
|COL
|OF
|350
|279
|602
|267
|299
|325.3
|317
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|362
|272
|226
|441
|300
|300.3
|318
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|P
|340
|296
|203
|362