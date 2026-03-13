For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news .

Opening Day is less than two weeks away, and the RotoWire Roundtable Rankings crew is back with another update to our top-300 fantasy baseball rankings ahead of the two biggest draft weekends of the year.

Opening Day is less than two weeks away, and the RotoWire Roundtable Rankings crew is back with another update to our top-300 fantasy baseball rankings ahead of the two biggest draft weekends of the year.

For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.

The first round sees two small changes in this update, with Paul Skenes creeping past Ronald Acuna and claiming the eighth spot while Corbin Carroll sneaks back up into 15th as his recovery from a broken hamate bone seems to be going well. Big movers later in the draft include relievers Bryan Abreu, Abner Uribe and Griffin Jax, who all moved up at least 20 spots, as well as Jac Caglianone and Kazuma Okamoto, who both moved up over a round. Meanwhile, Cade Cavalli, Willi Castro and Kyle Harrison are among those who have joined the back of the top 300 after being unranked in the previous update.

On the flip side, Hunter Greene's elbow injury forced him off the list entirely, while injuries to Logan Henderson (elbow) and Quinn Priester (wrist) have pushed both Brewers starters out of the Top 300. Among those who remain on the list, Kyle Teel (hamstring), Bryce Miller (oblique) and Josh Hader (biceps) are the biggest fallers.

Are we too low on your favorite sleeper? Are you fading anyone we've ranked too high? Let us know in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman