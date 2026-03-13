RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300

Corbin Carroll has returned to Cactus League action and has crept back into the first round of the last RotoWire Roundtable rankings update.
March 13, 2026
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
March 13, 2026
RotoWire Roundtable

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Opening Day is less than two weeks away, and the RotoWire Roundtable Rankings crew is back with another update to our top-300 fantasy baseball rankings ahead of the two biggest draft weekends of the year.

For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.

The first round sees two small changes in this update, with Paul Skenes creeping past Ronald Acuna and claiming the eighth spot while Corbin Carroll sneaks back up into 15th as his recovery from a broken hamate bone seems to be going well. Big movers later in the draft include relievers Bryan Abreu, Abner Uribe and Griffin Jax, who all moved up at least 20 spots, as well as Jac Caglianone and Kazuma Okamoto, who both moved up over a round. Meanwhile, Cade Cavalli, Willi Castro and Kyle Harrison are among those who have joined the back of the top 300 after being unranked in the previous

Opening Day is less than two weeks away, and the RotoWire Roundtable Rankings crew is back with another update to our top-300 fantasy baseball rankings ahead of the two biggest draft weekends of the year.

For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.

The first round sees two small changes in this update, with Paul Skenes creeping past Ronald Acuna and claiming the eighth spot while Corbin Carroll sneaks back up into 15th as his recovery from a broken hamate bone seems to be going well. Big movers later in the draft include relievers Bryan Abreu, Abner Uribe and Griffin Jax, who all moved up at least 20 spots, as well as Jac Caglianone and Kazuma Okamoto, who both moved up over a round. Meanwhile, Cade Cavalli, Willi Castro and Kyle Harrison are among those who have joined the back of the top 300 after being unranked in the previous update.

On the flip side, Hunter Greene's elbow injury forced him off the list entirely, while injuries to Logan Henderson (elbow) and Quinn Priester (wrist) have pushed both Brewers starters out of the Top 300. Among those who remain on the list, Kyle Teel (hamstring), Bryce Miller (oblique) and Josh Hader (biceps) are the biggest fallers.

Are we too low on your favorite sleeper? Are you fading anyone we've ranked too high? Let us know in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
1 (tie)1.51.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P1122
1 (tie)1.51.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF2211
33.03Bobby WittKCSS3333
44.34Juan SotoNYMOF4454
56.36Jose RamirezCLE3B5947
66.36.5Tarik SkubalDETP7765
78.37.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF12696
88.08Paul SkenesPITP8879
98.88Ronald AcunaATLOF651014
1010.39.5Garrett CrochetBOSP910148
119.810Elly De La CruzCINSS1011810
1212.011.5Kyle TuckerLADOF11141211
1312.512.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS14121113
1413.513Fernando TatisSDOF13131315
1516.015.5Corbin CarrollARIOF16211512
1616.517Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B17151717
1717.317.5Jackson ChourioMILOF18171618
1819.018Junior CamineroTB3B15202516
1918.519Nick KurtzATH1B19161920
2021.521Kyle SchwarberPHIDH20261822
2121.522Cristopher SanchezPHIP24182321
2223.022.5Francisco LindorNYMSS21242027
2322.523Cal RaleighSEAC22252419
2423.824Trea TurnerPHISS25232126
2527.026Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP23193729
2626.326.5Jazz ChisholmNYY2B, 3B26272824
2727.827.5Zach NetoLAASS27283125
2827.829Ketel MarteARI2B29293023
2930.830Manny MachadoSD3B30302241
3035.034Pete AlonsoBAL1B28384430
3149.335.5Andres MunozSEAP39329531
3238.336Edwin DiazLADP38334834
3344.836Jhoan DuranPHIP37357532
3436.536.5Logan GilbertSEAP36314237
3539.337Mason MillerSDP40345033
3637.337.5Cade SmithCLEP41373338
3737.839Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF43442935
3839.539.5Chris SaleATLP34455128
3943.042Bryce HarperPHI1B32425642
4044.542Yordan AlvarezHOUDH33503461
4142.542.5Roman AnthonyBOSOF42404543
4244.343Matt OlsonATL1B45413655
4339.543.5Bryan WooSEAP44224349
4449.843.5Hunter BrownHOUP31398148
4546.847James WoodWASOF47494744
4646.548Max FriedNYYP35554947
4746.349Brent RookerATHOF46522760
4851.549Mookie BettsLADSS51473870
4951.049.5William ContrerasMILC48516045
5051.852Freddie FreemanLAD1B49465557
5152.052.5Logan WebbSFP57535246
5254.355.5CJ AbramsWASSS53485858
5354.856.5Wyatt LangfordTEXOF62367051
5464.556.5Ben RiceNYYC, 1B54599154
5557.857Rafael DeversSF1B58635456
5659.058.5Jacob deGromTEXP74438336
5764.559.5Shea LangeliersATHC50608959
5857.360Josh NaylorSEA1B56642683
5959.062.5Jarren DuranBOSOF55703576
6061.862.5Aroldis ChapmanBOSP59668240
6174.362.5Freddy PeraltaNYMP635411862
6273.063Cole RagansKCP615611065
6364.863.5David BednarNYYP60678052
6463.865Brice TurangMIL2B69614184
6567.066Austin RileyATL3B66587866
6673.066.5Devin WilliamsNYMP528112039
6768.367.5Cody BellingerNYYOF64696674
6873.569George KirbySEAP71629467
6968.069.5Jackson MerrillSDOF83687150
7078.372.5Hunter GoodmanCOLC687610069
7178.075Geraldo PerdomoARISS65977278
7274.575.5Riley GreeneDETOF82657675
7377.576Seiya SuzukiCHCOF85737973
7472.878.5Randy ArozarenaSEAOF81775380
7590.380Trevor StoryBOSSS128797381
7682.081.5Corey SeagerTEXSS897463102
7780.582Maikel GarciaKC3B70858879
7883.883Joe RyanMINP985711268
7977.383.5Eugenio SuarezFA3B761024091
8080.385.5Byron BuxtonMINOF6710446104
8185.086Framber ValdezFAP87729685
8286.586Salvador PerezKCC, 1B739010182
8396.086Dylan CeaseTORP977514864
8482.087.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B114783997
8586.087.5George SpringerTOROF849164105
8691.588Nick PivettaSDP867111990
8796.089.5Kyle BradishBALP918813471
88112.590.5Eury PerezMIAP928218789
8992.591.5Michael HarrisATLOF1308357100
9090.592Michael BuschCHC1B80988698
9194.595.5Oneil CruzPITOF110939877
9294.396.5Jesus LuzardoPHIP1218410963
93101.897Kevin GausmanTORP8887106126
9496.597.5Christian YelichMILDH7711832159
95123.5101Jose AltuveHOU2B, OF1039985207
96101.8101.5Tyler SoderstromATH1B. OF1248010499
97101.3102.5Agustin RamirezMIAC79121102103
9897.5103.5Nico HoernerCHC2B10410368115
99130.0103.5Daniel PalenciaCHCP10710022192
100103.3104Bo BichetteNYMSS1469259116
101106.5104.5Will Smith (LAD)LADC7289145120
102104.0105Raisel IglesiasATLP10211310893
103112.0105Willy AdamesSFSS7896114160
104105.0106.5Drake BaldwinATLC9013512372
105110.0106.5Sonny GrayBOSP9614111786
106104.3107Teoscar HernandezLADOF10011467136
107147.3107Nolan McLeanNYMP10686289108
108107.8108.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP7513993124
109118.8108.5Chase BurnsCINP10518474112
110122.8110.5Pete FairbanksMIAP112101169109
111103.0114Jeremy PenaHOUSS11811062122
112122.5114Alex BregmanCHC3B1319497168
113119.8114.5Yandy DiazTB1B113137115114
114132.0116Emmet SheehanLADP117115189107
115117.8120Steven KwanCLEOF10916269131
116119.3120.5Andy PagesLADOF15910677135
117125.3120.5Zack WheelerPHIP147128113113
118117.5123Jakob MarseeMIAOF12312390134
119142.3126Carlos EstevezKCP116207136110
120131.5126.5Nick LodoloCINP12213118588
121127.0127Ryan HelsleyBALP9515920153
122124.0129.5Luke KeaschallMIN2B14295127132
123131.8129.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B129129139130
124126.3130Emilio PaganCINP11115014995
125128.8130Luis RobertNYMOF132130130123
126129.3130.5Drew RasmussenTBP119142111145
127131.8130.5Ryan PepiotTBP93109173152
128133.5132Ian HappCHCOF108148116162
129135.8132Lawrence ButlerATHOF14012487192
130132.8135Luis CastilloSEAP135119135142
131135.8135Brandon NimmoTEXOF13413661212
132142.8135Kenley JansenDETP136134172129
133153.8135.5Ceddanne RafaelaBOS2B, OF243143128101
134162.8136Cam SchlittlerNYYP161108271111
135147.3136.5Tyler GlasnowLADP148116200125
136139.8137Josh HaderHOUP163111107178
137145.0137.5Tanner BibeeCLEP99107168206
138139.3138Taylor WardBALOF120144132161
139159.0141.5Noelvi MarteCIN3B, OF235140143118
140162.5144Robbie RaySFP137122240151
141136.8145.5Yainer DiazHOUC13815399157
142146.8146.5Brandon WoodruffMILP173126121167
143154.3149Xavier EdwardsMIA2B, SS152193126146
144160.0149Konnor GriffinPITSS126117225172
145149.3149.5Adley RutschmanBALC144155179119
146150.0151Dansby SwansonCHCSS20613892164
147155.0153.5Jo AdellLAAOF169196138117
148151.8154Willson ContrerasBOS1B157151125174
149153.8155Spencer StriderATLP115127190183
150151.0156.5Kyle StowersMIAOF19514716696
151163.0158Matt ChapmanSF3B153125163211
152160.8158.5Brenton DoyleCOLOF160157193133
153176.3159Trevor MegillMILP158232160155
154158.5159.5Alejandro KirkTORC167152194121
155164.5160Jeff HoffmanTORP10124421994
156177.0162Bryan ReynoldsPITOF180132144252
157159.8162.5Michael KingSDP143112202182
158165.5163.5Shota ImanagaCHCP156195171140
159163.3164Ranger SuarezBOSP154181174144
160181.3164Jacob MisiorowskiMILP208120291106
161178.8165Matthew BoydCHCP183246147139
162161.8165.5Chandler SimpsonTBOF213182103149
163179.0167Sal FrelickMILOF234183151148
164167.5169Alec BurlesonSTL1B. OF170168124208
165168.3169.5Spencer TorkelsonDET1B168171131203
166164.5170Blake SnellLADP17616484234
167195.5170.5Gavin WilliamsCLEP155145296186
168175.3172Jacob WilsonATHSS224163133181
169172.5172.5Matt McLainCIN2B149174196171
170177.3172.5J.T. RealmutoPHIC150170214175
171176.3173Bryson StottPHI2B199213146147
172187.5176Dylan CrewsWASOF255175177143
173181.0177Gabriel MorenoARIC188166212158
174179.5177.5MacKenzie GoreTEXP166189236127
175177.8178Griffin JaxTBP177218137179
176184.8178Jonathan ArandaTB1B227156161195
177189.8178.5Brandon LowePIT2B192165157245
178214.3178.5Tatsuya ImaiHOUP179178335165
179212.3179Trey YesavageTORP171146345187
180195.0179.5Jack FlahertyDETP186173268153
181180.8181Xander BogaertsSDSS151211140221
182185.5182.5Daylen LileWASOF164201155222
183192.0183Jackson HollidayBAL2B212264154138
184203.3184Abner UribeMILP172188273180
185216.8185.5Kerry CarpenterDETOF334169162202
186183.5186.5Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B201172142219
187191.0189Jac CaglianoneKCOF141209245169
188192.5189Bubba ChandlerPITP237105287141
189183.5190Samuel BasalloBALC200154192188
190181.5191.5Trevor RogersBALP22515825687
191193.5191.5Ryan WalkerSFP133258206177
192205.0192Aaron NolaPHIP207177270166
193241.0192Dennis SantanaPITP125208455176
194198.8193.5Kris BubicKCP280204183128
195194.0194Adolis GarciaPHIOF145243152236
196200.5194Daulton VarshoTOROF189161253199
197174.8194.5Christian WalkerHOU1B198191105205
198193.8197Edward CabreraCHCP231176218150
199206.8197.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC174198258197
200193.8198Mike TroutLAAOF196149230200
201207.3199.5Addison BargerTOR3B, OF210187243189
202216.8200Shane BazBALP194206313154
203204.8202Cade HortonCHCP94167321237
204201.5203Wilyer AbreuBOSOF240160175231
205204.8203.5Colton CowserBALOF262216150191
206253.8205Shane McClanahanTBP127214478196
207211.0211Dillon DinglerDETC223199209213
208212.0211.5Andrew AbbottCINP191185232240
209212.0212.5Ramon LaureanoSDOF258179165246
210220.8212.5Sal StewartCIN1B288210215170
211237.5213Ivan HerreraSTLDH371270153156
212208.5216Ezequiel TovarCOLSS217215159243
213219.5216Kazuma OkamotoTOR3B232200283163
214224.8216Caleb DurbinBOS3B215257210217
215260.5216.5Seth LugoKCP184194239425
216207.5218Otto LopezMIA2B, SS218238156218
217212.8218Gleyber TorresDET2B211233182225
218219.0218.5Luis ArraezSF1B233317122204
219224.5219.5Noah CameronKCP203205234256
220219.8220.5Jordan BeckCOLOF245197244193
221225.5222Jorge PolancoNYM2B261234197210
222222.8222.5Austin WellsNYYC205241231214
223286.0223.5Bryan AbreuHOUP193512254185
224214.0224Alec BohmPHI3B178230222226
225237.0225Brendan DonovanSEA2B226289224209
226216.5225.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP282133267184
227242.8225.5TJ FriedlCINOF139273178381
228229.3231.5Carter JensenKCC175269279194
229251.5233Spencer SteerCIN1B239227181359
230255.0236Gerrit ColeNYYP221251184364
231241.5237.5Jose CaballeroNYY2B, 3B, SS, OF190301277198
232245.5237.5Merrill KellyARIP287255220220
233253.5237.5Zac GallenARIP256219170369
234229.0238Clay HolmesNYMP185226255250
235236.5238.5Seranthony DominguezFAP265212332137
236232.8240Jake BurgerTEX1B214266176275
237228.8240.5Max MuncyATH2B, 3B228253261173
238256.5240.5Colson MontgomeryCWSSS216190355265
239240.8241Isaac ParedesHOU3B230291252190
240243.8242Munetaka MurakamiCWS3B229254262230
241242.5243Masyn WinnSTLSS267220217266
242253.8244.5Cody PonceTORP251186340238
243268.8245Jose SorianoLAAP222363242248
244235.8246Marcell OzunaPITDH268224158293
245253.5246.5JJ WetherholtSTLSS249235286244
246283.0247.5Casey MizeDETP254222415241
247250.8249.5Joe MusgroveSDP247252186318
248245.0252.5Trent GrishamNYYOF197236278269
249251.5254Kyle ManzardoCLE1B257217281251
250260.8254Carlos CorreaHOU3B, SS252256207328
251261.0255Carlos RodonNYYP263293241247
252272.0255.5Shane BieberTORP181278233396
253251.3257Kyle TeelCHWC259275216255
254269.3257Andrew VaughnMIL1B291365198223
255245.0258.5Heliot RamosSFOF275242129334
256252.8258.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC302192263254
257247.0259Marcus SemienNYM2B162228308290
258268.3259.5Kevin McGonigleDETSS248202352271
259245.8260Royce LewisMIN3B270180250283
260271.0261Ryan JeffersMINC209274248353
261293.0263.5Ryne NelsonARIP285229416242
262252.3264Mickey MoniakCOLOF277280251201
263258.0267Tyler StephensonCINC182268266316
264321.8268.5Cade CavalliWASP276261522228
265283.5277Yusei KikuchiLAAP272282323257
266393.8279Willi CastroCOL2B, 3B, OF244773299259
267301.3279.5Brady SingerCINP278281272374
268292.5280.5Shane SmithCWSP238267294371
269280.0281Andres GimenezTOR2B311265247297
270294.0281Michael WachaKCP250312191423
271277.8282.5Josh LoweLAAOF318297228268
272279.3283.5Robert GarciaTEXP269351199298
273285.3285Roki SasakiLADP204367341229
274442.5285.5Kyle HarrisonMILP283286916285
275296.5287Jack LeiterTEXP266203409308
276281.0287.5Jasson DominguezNYYOF385305164270
277281.8291Ian SeymourTBP284298188357
278330.3294.5Ryan WeathersNYYP241348505227
279298.5296Nolan ArenadoARI3B343259259333
280301.5296Kodai SengaNYMP187249343427
281310.5296.5Brayan BelloBOSP279225314424
282309.3297Miguel VargasCWS1B, 3B419284310224
283300.8298Jung Hoo LeeSFOF333263227380
284292.8298.5Robert SuarezATLP242332324273
285362.3299Trevor LarnachMINOF260602249338
286304.3300Colt KeithDET2B, 3B286299301331
287317.0301Dylan BeaversBALOF304223298443
288314.8301.5Jesus SanchezTOROF396260307296
289301.0302.5Joey CantilloCLEP289231316368
290301.8302.5Bryce MillerSEAP363239290315
291289.3303.5Cedric MullinsTBOF313237304303
292303.5303.5Matt WallnerMINOF246328361279
293331.5306.5Connelly EarlyBOSP220288493325
294459.5307.5Mike BurrowsHOUP300990315233
295285.5313Evan CarterTEXOF375366141260
296311.0313.5Ryan O'HearnPIT1B. OF404335213292
297305.8314.5Mitch KellerPITP310325269319
298374.5314.5Jake McCarthyCOLOF350279602267
299325.3317Josh JungTEX3B362272226441
300300.3318Nick MartinezTBP340296203362

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
Author Image
Clay Link
Clay Link is the Senior MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Author Image
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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