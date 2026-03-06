RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300

The latest update to the RotoWire Roundtable Rankings features shortstop Konnor Griffin of the Pirates as one of the biggest risers.
March 6, 2026
Opening Day is less than three weeks away. Rankings changes come quickly this time of year, sometimes due to players getting hurt in spring games or revealing previously unreported injuries and sometimes due to teams offering clarity about their depth charts. Sometimes, rankings change mostly due to a player riding a wave of hype, as was the case with Konnor Griffin, who jumped all the way from 228 to 154 on these rankings as his sky-high potential becomes increasingly clear. With things changing rapidly throughout the month of March, keep an eye out for updated Roundtable Rankings on each of the next two Fridays leading up to Opening Day. 

For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.

Beyond Griffin, many of the biggest risers on this latest update are relievers, including Abner Uribe (264 to 206) and Bryan Abreu (unranked to 259), who move up due to uncertainty surrounding the relievers ahead of them

Beyond Griffin, many of the biggest risers on this latest update are relievers, including Abner Uribe (264 to 206) and Bryan Abreu (unranked to 259), who move up due to uncertainty surrounding the relievers ahead of them on the closer depth chart, as well as Seranthony Dominguez (unranked to 237), who went from a free agent who was likely to be nothing more than a setup man to the clear top choice to close for the White Sox. Other players who made significant jumps are Jose Caballero (280 to 228), Jac Caglianone (258 to 208), Tatsuya Imai (236 to 187) and Emmet Sheehan (156 to 114). 

On the flip side, Jordan Westburg and Hunter Greene dropped more than 100 spots due to elbow injuries, while Blake Snell (shoulder) and Merrill Kelly (back) fell more than 60 places. Roki Sasaki, meanwhile, fell 46 spots thanks to a discouraging start to Cactus League play, while workload concerns see Trey Yesavage fall by 38 places.

Did we underrate your favorite sleeper? Let us know in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.51.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P1122
21.51.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF2211
33.03Bobby WittKCSS3333
44.34Juan SotoNYMOF4454
56.36Jose RamirezCLE3B5947
66.36.5Tarik SkubalDETP7765
78.07Julio RodriguezSEAOF12686
88.58Ronald AcunaATLOF651013
98.58.5Paul SkenesPITP8899
1010.510Garrett CrochetBOSP1010148
1110.010.5Elly De La CruzCINSS1112710
1211.311.5Kyle TuckerLADOF9131211
1312.011.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS14111112
1415.014Fernando TatisSDOF13191315
1516.016.5Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B16141717
1617.016.5Jackson ChourioMILOF17161619
1718.018Corbin CarrollARIOF21221514
1818.018.5Nick KurtzATH1B18151920
1920.018.5Junior CamineroTB3B15212816
2020.520Cal RaleighSEAC20202418
2121.021.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP23182221
2221.821.5Kyle SchwarberPHIDH19252122
2323.024Trea TurnerPHISS24241826
2424.525.5Francisco LindorNYMSS25262027
2526.325.5Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP22173729
2627.827Zach NetoLAASS26283225
2727.027.5Jazz ChisholmNYY2B, 3B28272924
2828.329.5Ketel MarteARI2B29303123
2931.330.5Manny MachadoSD3B30312341
3034.533.5Pete AlonsoBAL1B27374430
3149.336Andres MunozSEAP40329431
3239.036.5Edwin DiazLADP39335034
3344.536.5Jhoan DuranPHIP38357332
3436.037Logan GilbertSEAP37294137
3536.837Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF43393035
3640.037.5Mason MillerSDP41345233
3737.539Bryan WooSEAP35234349
3839.839Chris SaleATLP34445328
3942.040Bryce HarperPHI1B32385642
4042.840Matt OlsonATL1B44363655
4143.540Yordan AlvarezHOUDH33463461
4244.040Cade SmithCLEP42633338
4343.844Roman AnthonyBOSOF45424543
4450.545.5Hunter BrownHOUP31438048
4547.348James WoodWASOF47494944
4650.048Freddie FreemanLAD1B49474757
4751.348Mookie BettsLADSS51453871
4845.848.5Brent RookerATHOF46512660
4947.049Max FriedNYYP36545147
5049.049Logan WebbSFP56524246
5151.049William ContrerasMILC48506145
5254.355CJ AbramsWASSS52485958
5355.856Wyatt LangfordTEXOF61417051
5466.056Ben RiceNYYC, 1B53589954
5557.356.5Rafael DeversSF1B57615556
5658.057Jacob deGromTEXP74408236
5756.058.5Josh NaylorSEA1B55622582
5864.059Shea LangeliersATHC50598859
5974.862Freddy PeraltaNYMP625312262
6061.562.5Aroldis ChapmanBOSP58678140
6164.862.5Jarren DuranBOSOF54713599
6271.562.5Cole RagansKCP605510665
6364.864David BednarNYYP59697952
6466.365.5Austin RileyATL3B65577766
6564.066.5Brice TurangMIL2B68654083
6667.368Cody BellingerNYYOF63706769
6767.568.5Jackson MerrillSDOF83667150
6872.869George KirbySEAP71609367
6975.569Devin WilliamsNYMP706812539
7076.070.5Geraldo PerdomoARISS64996477
7181.873Hunter GoodmanCOLC677611470
7276.376Seiya SuzukiCHCOF85747868
7377.076.5Maikel GarciaKC3B69867578
7473.078.5Randy ArozarenaSEAOF81785479
7577.078.5Riley GreeneDETOF82648775
7690.580Trevor StoryBOSSS130807280
7780.882Corey SeagerTEXSS89756594
7877.882.5Eugenio SuarezFA3B761073989
7989.884.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B738811781
8081.385Byron BuxtonMINOF6610946104
8184.885.5Framber ValdezFAP87739584
8287.386Michael BuschCHC1B80878597
8388.086Joe RyanMINP985612474
8486.086.5George SpringerTOROF848966105
8592.387Nick PivettaSDP867212388
86108.887Dylan CeaseTORP977719764
8784.587.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B115794896
88124.889.5Eury PerezMIAP928323787
8992.891Michael HarrisATLOF132845798
90100.391.5Kyle BradishBALP919214672
9193.895Jesus LuzardoPHIP1228510563
9294.395.5Oneil CruzPITOF110949776
93101.396Kevin GausmanTORP8891101125
9495.898.5Christian YelichMILDH7712027159
95103.8100Will Smith (LAD)LADC7282143118
96100.8100.5Agustin RamirezMIAC7912398103
97123.0101.5Jose AltuveHOU2B, OF10310084205
98100.0103Raisel IglesiasATLP10210410490
99111.0103Willy AdamesSFSS7897109160
100134.0104Daniel PalenciaCHCP10710123692
101104.0104.5Bo BichetteNYMSS1479360116
102103.8105.5Teoscar HernandezLADOF10011168136
10397.3106Nico HoernerCHC2B10410862115
104107.8107.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP7514192123
105148.0107.5Nolan McLeanNYMP10690287109
106106.8108.5Drake BaldwinATLC9013712773
107111.3108.5Sonny GrayBOSP9614312185
108125.5109Josh HaderHOUP113105103181
109106.5110Tyler SoderstromATH1B. OF12581119101
110100.0110.5Jeremy PenaHOUSS11910258121
111127.8111Pete FairbanksMIAP112106183110
112119.8114Yandy DiazTB1B114139112114
113123.3114.5Alex BregmanCHC3B1339596169
114132.3117.5Emmet SheehanLADP118117187107
115118.5120Steven KwanCLEOF10916569131
116134.0121.5Chase BurnsCINP105188135108
117130.0122Zack WheelerPHIP168131108113
118120.8123.5Andy PagesLADOF16011276135
119121.8124Luke KeaschallMIN2B14396116132
120118.3125Jakob MarseeMIAOF12412689134
121127.0127.5Ryan HelsleyBALP9516020053
122135.5127.5Nick LodoloCINP123132185102
123128.3128.5Luis RobertNYMOF134125132122
124126.0130Emilio PaganCINP11115114993
125129.0132Drew RasmussenTBP120145107144
126132.8132Ozzie AlbiesATL2B131133138129
127133.5132Ian HappCHCOF108149115162
128146.5132Carlos EstevezKCP117211147111
129153.0133Ceddanne RafaelaBOS2B, OF246148118100
130132.5133.5Ryan PepiotTBP93115170152
131135.0134Lawrence ButlerATHOF14112786186
132147.3136Tyler GlasnowLADP148118199124
133133.8136.5Luis CastilloSEAP137121136141
134137.0137Brandon NimmoTEXOF13613863211
135165.5138Cam SchlittlerNYYP162114274112
136140.5140Taylor WardBALOF121146134161
137145.5140Tanner BibeeCLEP99113167203
138159.8141.5Noelvi MarteCIN3B, OF236142141120
139162.8144.5Robbie RaySFP138124238151
140140.3146.5Yainer DiazHOUC139154111157
141151.8147.5Kenley JansenDETP159136184128
142149.0148.5Brandon WoodruffMILP173129126168
143149.3149.5Xavier EdwardsMIA2B, SS152185113147
144150.3152Dansby SwansonCHCSS20614091164
145152.3152.5Spencer StriderATLP116130188175
146158.8153.5Jo AdellLAAOF170198137130
147152.3154.5Willson ContrerasBOS1B157152129171
148155.0154.5Adley RutschmanBALC145164194117
149150.3155.5Kyle StowersMIAOF19514716495
150163.0157.5Matt ChapmanSF3B154128161209
151160.0158.5Brenton DoyleCOLOF161156190133
152177.3158.5Trevor MegillMILP158237159155
153158.8159Michael KingSDP144116201174
154165.5159Konnor GriffinPITSS128119225190
155159.3159.5Blake SnellLADP15316683235
156157.8160Alejandro KirkTORC167153192119
157165.0160Jeff HoffmanTORP10124921991
158177.0160.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF179134142253
159165.3162.5Shota ImanagaCHCP156197169139
160179.0163.5Matthew BoydCHCP182251145138
161169.0165Jacob WilsonATHSS226157120173
162175.3165Hunter GreeneCINP126269102204
163181.3165Jacob MisiorowskiMILP208122289106
164159.0166Chandler SimpsonTBOF21418390149
165180.5166Gavin WilliamsCLEP15598292177
166167.8169Spencer TorkelsonDET1B169169133200
167180.3169Sal FrelickMILOF235187151148
168196.8169.5Trey YesavageTORP172103345167
169171.3171Bryson StottPHI2B199196144146
170169.3171.5Alec BurlesonSTL1B. OF171172128206
171167.5172.5Ranger SuarezBOSP174182171143
172177.5172.5J.T. RealmutoPHIC150173215172
173198.5175Dylan CrewsWASOF302175175142
174173.5178Matt McLainCIN2B149179177189
175179.5179MacKenzie GoreTEXP166192234126
176182.0179Gabriel MorenoARIC188170212158
177181.5179.5Brandon LowePIT2B192167157210
178186.8179.5Jonathan ArandaTB1B229159160199
179196.0180.5Jack FlahertyDETP185176270153
180181.5182Xander BogaertsSDSS151213139223
181186.5183.5Daylen LileWASOF164203155224
182195.5183.5Jackson HollidayBAL2B213270154145
183212.5186Kerry CarpenterDETOF334144174198
184181.8187.5Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B201174130222
185184.8189Samuel BasalloBALC200155206178
186193.5189Bubba ChandlerPITP238110286140
187220.3191Tatsuya ImaiHOUP178204334165
188171.5192Christian WalkerHOU1B198186100202
189203.5192Daulton VarshoTOROF189163267195
190182.0192.5Trevor RogersBALP22715825786
191196.3192.5Ryan WalkerSFP135265205180
192206.3193.5Aaron NolaPHIP207180272166
193198.8194Kris BubicKCP280207181127
194239.8194.5Dennis SantanaPITP127210443179
195190.3195.5Griffin JaxTBP176222148215
196196.3195.5Adolis GarciaPHIOF146248152239
197193.0196Mike TroutLAAOF196150230196
198194.8198Edward CabreraCHCP233178218150
199206.0200.5Addison BargerTOR3B, OF210191240183
200217.3201.5Shane BazBALP194209312154
201215.0202Colton CowserBALOF306219150185
202202.5202.5Wilyer AbreuBOSOF243162172233
203231.5204TJ FriedlCINOF140232176378
204252.0204Shane McClanahanTBP129216471192
205204.8204.5Kyle TeelCHWC242168195214
206211.5204.5Abner UribeMILP193161276216
207207.3208.5Cade HortonCHCP94171318246
208201.5211Jac CaglianoneKCOF142240242182
209211.8211Dillon DinglerDETC224201210212
210213.8211Andrew AbbottCINP191189231244
211240.0212Spencer SteerCIN1B240184179357
212219.5212.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC225200260193
213212.3213.5Ramon LaureanoSDOF259177163250
214226.8214Sal StewartCIN1B291212216188
215235.5215Ivan HerreraSTLDH359274153156
216259.5215Seth LugoKCP183195235425
217211.3217.5Alec BohmPHI3B177233207228
218215.5217.5Luis ArraezSF1B234317110201
219212.3218Ezequiel TovarCOLSS218218165248
220222.5218Caleb DurbinBOS3B216263191220
221214.3219.5Gleyber TorresDET2B212238180227
222209.8220Otto LopezMIA2B, SS219243156221
223218.5220Jordan BeckCOLOF247199241187
224225.0220.5Noah CameronKCP203208233256
225215.5222.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP282135269176
226241.0225.5Brendan DonovanSEA2B228306223207
227230.8226.5Jorge PolancoNYM2B262239214208
228236.8228Jose CaballeroNYY2B, 3B, SS, OF190301262194
229228.8229.5Austin WellsNYYC205246251213
230240.8229.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC187194265317
231232.3231.5Kazuma OkamotoTOR3B261202303163
232227.3236Clay HolmesNYMP184229253243
233247.0240Merrill KellyARIP289260220219
234254.3240Zac GallenARIP257223168369
235266.5240Jose SorianoLAAP223363239241
236236.0240.5Isaac ParedesHOU3B232279249184
237237.3240.5Seranthony DominguezFAP266215331137
238234.5243Jake BurgerTEX1B215271173279
239258.3243.5Colson MontgomeryCWSSS217193353270
240230.3244Max MuncyATH2B, 3B230258263170
241244.3244.5Masyn WinnSTLSS268221217271
242246.8244.5Carter JensenKCC175323298191
243246.5245.5Munetaka MurakamiCWS3B231259264232
244237.5248Marcell OzunaPITDH269227158296
245283.0250.5Casey MizeDETP256225406245
246257.0253Joe MusgroveSDP249257202320
247252.8255Kyle ManzardoCLE1B258220281252
248260.3255.5Cody PonceTORP253190340258
249271.8256.5Shane BieberTORP180281232394
250252.0257.5Trent GrishamNYYOF197241296274
251264.5257.5Carlos CorreaHOU3B, SS254261208335
252263.3259.5JJ WetherholtSTLSS251268285249
253270.0259.5Andrew VaughnMIL1B294365196225
254264.0260Carlos RodonNYYP264296256240
255270.8260Ryan JeffersMINC209276244354
256248.0261Marcus SemienNYM2B163230307292
257248.0261Heliot RamosSFOF275247131339
258265.3261.5Bryce MillerSEAP222235288316
259311.5261.5Bryan AbreuHOUP211512268255
260251.3262Mickey MoniakCOLOF277284247197
261246.0263Giancarlo StantonNYYOF271255178280
262270.5263Kevin McGonigleDETSS250205351276
263292.5266Ryne NelsonARIP285231407247
264253.3266.5Royce LewisMIN3B299181246287
265254.0267.5Bailey OberMINP273278203262
266259.5269.5Tyler StephensonCINC181273266318
267272.0271.5Gerrit ColeNYYP290253182363
268287.0274.5Nolan ArenadoARI3B283266261338
269284.0279.5Yusei KikuchiLAAP272287320257
270303.3280.5Logan HendersonMILP220234432327
271274.8281.5Andres GimenezTOR2B312264224299
272293.3281.5Shane SmithCWSP239272291371
273313.3281.5Brady SingerCINP278285275415
274293.5282Michael WachaKCP252312189421
275279.8285Robert GarciaTEXP270351198300
276279.8285.5Josh LoweLAAOF320298228273
277285.8286Roki SasakiLADP204367341231
278328.5287.5Quinn PriesterMILP287217522288
279297.0289.5Jack LeiterTEXP267206403312
280278.8290Jasson DominguezNYYOF373305162275
281301.3292.5Colt KeithDET2B, 3B286283299337
282308.8295Mark VientosNYM3B391280310254
283310.5296Brayan BelloBOSP279228313422
284330.8296Ryan WeathersNYYP244348502229
285299.8297.5Jung Hoo LeeSFOF333262227377
286302.3298Kodai SengaNYMP186254342427
287308.8299Miguel VargasCWS1B, 3B411289309226
288316.8299Dylan BeaversBALOF304226294443
289294.3300Robert SuarezATLP245332322278
290362.5301.5Trevor LarnachMINOF260602245343
291314.5302Jesus SanchezTOROF387267306298
292290.8303.5Cedric MullinsTBOF314242302305
293304.8305.5Matt WallnerMINOF248328360283
294459.8307.5Mike BurrowsHOUP301990314234
295306.3310.5Joey CantilloCLEP292236329368
296369.3310.5Jake McCarthyCOLOF339282584272
297323.0312.5Josh JungTEX3B350275226441
298333.0312.5Connelly EarlyBOSP221294486331
299373.8312.5Jordan WestburgBAL3B361704166264
300283.5314Evan CarterTEXOF363366140265

Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
Author Image
Clay Link
Clay Link is the Senior MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Author Image
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
