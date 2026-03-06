Beyond Griffin, many of the biggest risers on this latest update are relievers, including Abner Uribe (264 to 206) and Bryan Abreu (unranked to 259), who move up due to uncertainty surrounding the relievers ahead of them

Opening Day is less than three weeks away. Rankings changes come quickly this time of year, sometimes due to players getting hurt in spring games or revealing previously unreported injuries and sometimes due to teams offering clarity about their depth charts. Sometimes, rankings change mostly due to a player riding a wave of hype, as was the case with Konnor Griffin, who jumped all the way from 228 to 154 on these rankings as his sky-high potential becomes increasingly clear. With things changing rapidly throughout the month of March, keep an eye out for updated Roundtable Rankings on each of the next two Fridays leading up to Opening Day.

For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.

Beyond Griffin, many of the biggest risers on this latest update are relievers, including Abner Uribe (264 to 206) and Bryan Abreu (unranked to 259), who move up due to uncertainty surrounding the relievers ahead of them on the closer depth chart, as well as Seranthony Dominguez (unranked to 237), who went from a free agent who was likely to be nothing more than a setup man to the clear top choice to close for the White Sox. Other players who made significant jumps are Jose Caballero (280 to 228), Jac Caglianone (258 to 208), Tatsuya Imai (236 to 187) and Emmet Sheehan (156 to 114).

On the flip side, Jordan Westburg and Hunter Greene dropped more than 100 spots due to elbow injuries, while Blake Snell (shoulder) and Merrill Kelly (back) fell more than 60 places. Roki Sasaki, meanwhile, fell 46 spots thanks to a discouraging start to Cactus League play, while workload concerns see Trey Yesavage fall by 38 places.

Did we underrate your favorite sleeper? Let us know in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman