Opening Day is less than three weeks away. Rankings changes come quickly this time of year, sometimes due to players getting hurt in spring games or revealing previously unreported injuries and sometimes due to teams offering clarity about their depth charts. Sometimes, rankings change mostly due to a player riding a wave of hype, as was the case with Konnor Griffin, who jumped all the way from 228 to 154 on these rankings as his sky-high potential becomes increasingly clear. With things changing rapidly throughout the month of March, keep an eye out for updated Roundtable Rankings on each of the next two Fridays leading up to Opening Day.
For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.
Beyond Griffin, many of the biggest risers on this latest update are relievers, including Abner Uribe (264 to 206) and Bryan Abreu (unranked to 259), who move up due to uncertainty surrounding the relievers ahead of them
On the flip side, Jordan Westburg and Hunter Greene dropped more than 100 spots due to elbow injuries, while Blake Snell (shoulder) and Merrill Kelly (back) fell more than 60 places. Roki Sasaki, meanwhile, fell 46 spots thanks to a discouraging start to Cactus League play, while workload concerns see Trey Yesavage fall by 38 places.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.5
|1.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4.3
|4
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|6.3
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|5
|9
|4
|7
|6
|6.3
|6.5
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|7
|7
|6
|5
|7
|8.0
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|12
|6
|8
|6
|8
|8.5
|8
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|6
|5
|10
|13
|9
|8.5
|8.5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|8
|8
|9
|9
|10
|10.5
|10
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|10
|10
|14
|8
|11
|10.0
|10.5
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|11
|12
|7
|10
|12
|11.3
|11.5
|Kyle Tucker
|LAD
|OF
|9
|13
|12
|11
|13
|12.0
|11.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|14
|11
|11
|12
|14
|15.0
|14
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|13
|19
|13
|15
|15
|16.0
|16.5
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|16
|14
|17
|17
|16
|17.0
|16.5
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|17
|16
|16
|19
|17
|18.0
|18
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|21
|22
|15
|14
|18
|18.0
|18.5
|Nick Kurtz
|ATH
|1B
|18
|15
|19
|20
|19
|20.0
|18.5
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|15
|21
|28
|16
|20
|20.5
|20
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|20
|20
|24
|18
|21
|21.0
|21.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|23
|18
|22
|21
|22
|21.8
|21.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|19
|25
|21
|22
|23
|23.0
|24
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|24
|24
|18
|26
|24
|24.5
|25.5
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|25
|26
|20
|27
|25
|26.3
|25.5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|22
|17
|37
|29
|26
|27.8
|27
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|26
|28
|32
|25
|27
|27.0
|27.5
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|2B, 3B
|28
|27
|29
|24
|28
|28.3
|29.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|29
|30
|31
|23
|29
|31.3
|30.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|30
|31
|23
|41
|30
|34.5
|33.5
|Pete Alonso
|BAL
|1B
|27
|37
|44
|30
|31
|49.3
|36
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|40
|32
|94
|31
|32
|39.0
|36.5
|Edwin Diaz
|LAD
|P
|39
|33
|50
|34
|33
|44.5
|36.5
|Jhoan Duran
|PHI
|P
|38
|35
|73
|32
|34
|36.0
|37
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|37
|29
|41
|37
|35
|36.8
|37
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|43
|39
|30
|35
|36
|40.0
|37.5
|Mason Miller
|SD
|P
|41
|34
|52
|33
|37
|37.5
|39
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|35
|23
|43
|49
|38
|39.8
|39
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|34
|44
|53
|28
|39
|42.0
|40
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|32
|38
|56
|42
|40
|42.8
|40
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|44
|36
|36
|55
|41
|43.5
|40
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|DH
|33
|46
|34
|61
|42
|44.0
|40
|Cade Smith
|CLE
|P
|42
|63
|33
|38
|43
|43.8
|44
|Roman Anthony
|BOS
|OF
|45
|42
|45
|43
|44
|50.5
|45.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|31
|43
|80
|48
|45
|47.3
|48
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|47
|49
|49
|44
|46
|50.0
|48
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|49
|47
|47
|57
|47
|51.3
|48
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS
|51
|45
|38
|71
|48
|45.8
|48.5
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|OF
|46
|51
|26
|60
|49
|47.0
|49
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|36
|54
|51
|47
|50
|49.0
|49
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|56
|52
|42
|46
|51
|51.0
|49
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|48
|50
|61
|45
|52
|54.3
|55
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|52
|48
|59
|58
|53
|55.8
|56
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|61
|41
|70
|51
|54
|66.0
|56
|Ben Rice
|NYY
|C, 1B
|53
|58
|99
|54
|55
|57.3
|56.5
|Rafael Devers
|SF
|1B
|57
|61
|55
|56
|56
|58.0
|57
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|74
|40
|82
|36
|57
|56.0
|58.5
|Josh Naylor
|SEA
|1B
|55
|62
|25
|82
|58
|64.0
|59
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|50
|59
|88
|59
|59
|74.8
|62
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|P
|62
|53
|122
|62
|60
|61.5
|62.5
|Aroldis Chapman
|BOS
|P
|58
|67
|81
|40
|61
|64.8
|62.5
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|54
|71
|35
|99
|62
|71.5
|62.5
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|60
|55
|106
|65
|63
|64.8
|64
|David Bednar
|NYY
|P
|59
|69
|79
|52
|64
|66.3
|65.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|65
|57
|77
|66
|65
|64.0
|66.5
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|68
|65
|40
|83
|66
|67.3
|68
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|OF
|63
|70
|67
|69
|67
|67.5
|68.5
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|83
|66
|71
|50
|68
|72.8
|69
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|71
|60
|93
|67
|69
|75.5
|69
|Devin Williams
|NYM
|P
|70
|68
|125
|39
|70
|76.0
|70.5
|Geraldo Perdomo
|ARI
|SS
|64
|99
|64
|77
|71
|81.8
|73
|Hunter Goodman
|COL
|C
|67
|76
|114
|70
|72
|76.3
|76
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|85
|74
|78
|68
|73
|77.0
|76.5
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|3B
|69
|86
|75
|78
|74
|73.0
|78.5
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|81
|78
|54
|79
|75
|77.0
|78.5
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|82
|64
|87
|75
|76
|90.5
|80
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|130
|80
|72
|80
|77
|80.8
|82
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|89
|75
|65
|94
|78
|77.8
|82.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|FA
|3B
|76
|107
|39
|89
|79
|89.8
|84.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|73
|88
|117
|81
|80
|81.3
|85
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|66
|109
|46
|104
|81
|84.8
|85.5
|Framber Valdez
|FA
|P
|87
|73
|95
|84
|82
|87.3
|86
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|80
|87
|85
|97
|83
|88.0
|86
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|98
|56
|124
|74
|84
|86.0
|86.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|84
|89
|66
|105
|85
|92.3
|87
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|P
|86
|72
|123
|88
|86
|108.8
|87
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|P
|97
|77
|197
|64
|87
|84.5
|87.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|115
|79
|48
|96
|88
|124.8
|89.5
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|P
|92
|83
|237
|87
|89
|92.8
|91
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|132
|84
|57
|98
|90
|100.3
|91.5
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|P
|91
|92
|146
|72
|91
|93.8
|95
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|P
|122
|85
|105
|63
|92
|94.3
|95.5
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|OF
|110
|94
|97
|76
|93
|101.3
|96
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|88
|91
|101
|125
|94
|95.8
|98.5
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|DH
|77
|120
|27
|159
|95
|103.8
|100
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|72
|82
|143
|118
|96
|100.8
|100.5
|Agustin Ramirez
|MIA
|C
|79
|123
|98
|103
|97
|123.0
|101.5
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B, OF
|103
|100
|84
|205
|98
|100.0
|103
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|102
|104
|104
|90
|99
|111.0
|103
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|78
|97
|109
|160
|100
|134.0
|104
|Daniel Palencia
|CHC
|P
|107
|101
|236
|92
|101
|104.0
|104.5
|Bo Bichette
|NYM
|SS
|147
|93
|60
|116
|102
|103.8
|105.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|100
|111
|68
|136
|103
|97.3
|106
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|104
|108
|62
|115
|104
|107.8
|107.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|75
|141
|92
|123
|105
|148.0
|107.5
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|P
|106
|90
|287
|109
|106
|106.8
|108.5
|Drake Baldwin
|ATL
|C
|90
|137
|127
|73
|107
|111.3
|108.5
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|P
|96
|143
|121
|85
|108
|125.5
|109
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|113
|105
|103
|181
|109
|106.5
|110
|Tyler Soderstrom
|ATH
|1B. OF
|125
|81
|119
|101
|110
|100.0
|110.5
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|119
|102
|58
|121
|111
|127.8
|111
|Pete Fairbanks
|MIA
|P
|112
|106
|183
|110
|112
|119.8
|114
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|114
|139
|112
|114
|113
|123.3
|114.5
|Alex Bregman
|CHC
|3B
|133
|95
|96
|169
|114
|132.3
|117.5
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|P
|118
|117
|187
|107
|115
|118.5
|120
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|109
|165
|69
|131
|116
|134.0
|121.5
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|P
|105
|188
|135
|108
|117
|130.0
|122
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|168
|131
|108
|113
|118
|120.8
|123.5
|Andy Pages
|LAD
|OF
|160
|112
|76
|135
|119
|121.8
|124
|Luke Keaschall
|MIN
|2B
|143
|96
|116
|132
|120
|118.3
|125
|Jakob Marsee
|MIA
|OF
|124
|126
|89
|134
|121
|127.0
|127.5
|Ryan Helsley
|BAL
|P
|95
|160
|200
|53
|122
|135.5
|127.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|123
|132
|185
|102
|123
|128.3
|128.5
|Luis Robert
|NYM
|OF
|134
|125
|132
|122
|124
|126.0
|130
|Emilio Pagan
|CIN
|P
|111
|151
|149
|93
|125
|129.0
|132
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|120
|145
|107
|144
|126
|132.8
|132
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|131
|133
|138
|129
|127
|133.5
|132
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|108
|149
|115
|162
|128
|146.5
|132
|Carlos Estevez
|KC
|P
|117
|211
|147
|111
|129
|153.0
|133
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|2B, OF
|246
|148
|118
|100
|130
|132.5
|133.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|93
|115
|170
|152
|131
|135.0
|134
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|141
|127
|86
|186
|132
|147.3
|136
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|148
|118
|199
|124
|133
|133.8
|136.5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|137
|121
|136
|141
|134
|137.0
|137
|Brandon Nimmo
|TEX
|OF
|136
|138
|63
|211
|135
|165.5
|138
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|P
|162
|114
|274
|112
|136
|140.5
|140
|Taylor Ward
|BAL
|OF
|121
|146
|134
|161
|137
|145.5
|140
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|99
|113
|167
|203
|138
|159.8
|141.5
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B, OF
|236
|142
|141
|120
|139
|162.8
|144.5
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|138
|124
|238
|151
|140
|140.3
|146.5
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|139
|154
|111
|157
|141
|151.8
|147.5
|Kenley Jansen
|DET
|P
|159
|136
|184
|128
|142
|149.0
|148.5
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|173
|129
|126
|168
|143
|149.3
|149.5
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|2B, SS
|152
|185
|113
|147
|144
|150.3
|152
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|206
|140
|91
|164
|145
|152.3
|152.5
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|116
|130
|188
|175
|146
|158.8
|153.5
|Jo Adell
|LAA
|OF
|170
|198
|137
|130
|147
|152.3
|154.5
|Willson Contreras
|BOS
|1B
|157
|152
|129
|171
|148
|155.0
|154.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|145
|164
|194
|117
|149
|150.3
|155.5
|Kyle Stowers
|MIA
|OF
|195
|147
|164
|95
|150
|163.0
|157.5
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|154
|128
|161
|209
|151
|160.0
|158.5
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|161
|156
|190
|133
|152
|177.3
|158.5
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|158
|237
|159
|155
|153
|158.8
|159
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|144
|116
|201
|174
|154
|165.5
|159
|Konnor Griffin
|PIT
|SS
|128
|119
|225
|190
|155
|159.3
|159.5
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|153
|166
|83
|235
|156
|157.8
|160
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|167
|153
|192
|119
|157
|165.0
|160
|Jeff Hoffman
|TOR
|P
|101
|249
|219
|91
|158
|177.0
|160.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|179
|134
|142
|253
|159
|165.3
|162.5
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|156
|197
|169
|139
|160
|179.0
|163.5
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|P
|182
|251
|145
|138
|161
|169.0
|165
|Jacob Wilson
|ATH
|SS
|226
|157
|120
|173
|162
|175.3
|165
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|126
|269
|102
|204
|163
|181.3
|165
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|P
|208
|122
|289
|106
|164
|159.0
|166
|Chandler Simpson
|TB
|OF
|214
|183
|90
|149
|165
|180.5
|166
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|155
|98
|292
|177
|166
|167.8
|169
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|169
|169
|133
|200
|167
|180.3
|169
|Sal Frelick
|MIL
|OF
|235
|187
|151
|148
|168
|196.8
|169.5
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|P
|172
|103
|345
|167
|169
|171.3
|171
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|199
|196
|144
|146
|170
|169.3
|171.5
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|1B. OF
|171
|172
|128
|206
|171
|167.5
|172.5
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|P
|174
|182
|171
|143
|172
|177.5
|172.5
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|150
|173
|215
|172
|173
|198.5
|175
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|302
|175
|175
|142
|174
|173.5
|178
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|2B
|149
|179
|177
|189
|175
|179.5
|179
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|P
|166
|192
|234
|126
|176
|182.0
|179
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|188
|170
|212
|158
|177
|181.5
|179.5
|Brandon Lowe
|PIT
|2B
|192
|167
|157
|210
|178
|186.8
|179.5
|Jonathan Aranda
|TB
|1B
|229
|159
|160
|199
|179
|196.0
|180.5
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|P
|185
|176
|270
|153
|180
|181.5
|182
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|151
|213
|139
|223
|181
|186.5
|183.5
|Daylen Lile
|WAS
|OF
|164
|203
|155
|224
|182
|195.5
|183.5
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|213
|270
|154
|145
|183
|212.5
|186
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|334
|144
|174
|198
|184
|181.8
|187.5
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B
|201
|174
|130
|222
|185
|184.8
|189
|Samuel Basallo
|BAL
|C
|200
|155
|206
|178
|186
|193.5
|189
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|P
|238
|110
|286
|140
|187
|220.3
|191
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|P
|178
|204
|334
|165
|188
|171.5
|192
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|198
|186
|100
|202
|189
|203.5
|192
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|189
|163
|267
|195
|190
|182.0
|192.5
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|P
|227
|158
|257
|86
|191
|196.3
|192.5
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|135
|265
|205
|180
|192
|206.3
|193.5
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|207
|180
|272
|166
|193
|198.8
|194
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|P
|280
|207
|181
|127
|194
|239.8
|194.5
|Dennis Santana
|PIT
|P
|127
|210
|443
|179
|195
|190.3
|195.5
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|P
|176
|222
|148
|215
|196
|196.3
|195.5
|Adolis Garcia
|PHI
|OF
|146
|248
|152
|239
|197
|193.0
|196
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|196
|150
|230
|196
|198
|194.8
|198
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|P
|233
|178
|218
|150
|199
|206.0
|200.5
|Addison Barger
|TOR
|3B, OF
|210
|191
|240
|183
|200
|217.3
|201.5
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|P
|194
|209
|312
|154
|201
|215.0
|202
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|306
|219
|150
|185
|202
|202.5
|202.5
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|243
|162
|172
|233
|203
|231.5
|204
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|140
|232
|176
|378
|204
|252.0
|204
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|129
|216
|471
|192
|205
|204.8
|204.5
|Kyle Teel
|CHW
|C
|242
|168
|195
|214
|206
|211.5
|204.5
|Abner Uribe
|MIL
|P
|193
|161
|276
|216
|207
|207.3
|208.5
|Cade Horton
|CHC
|P
|94
|171
|318
|246
|208
|201.5
|211
|Jac Caglianone
|KC
|OF
|142
|240
|242
|182
|209
|211.8
|211
|Dillon Dingler
|DET
|C
|224
|201
|210
|212
|210
|213.8
|211
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|P
|191
|189
|231
|244
|211
|240.0
|212
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B
|240
|184
|179
|357
|212
|219.5
|212.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|225
|200
|260
|193
|213
|212.3
|213.5
|Ramon Laureano
|SD
|OF
|259
|177
|163
|250
|214
|226.8
|214
|Sal Stewart
|CIN
|1B
|291
|212
|216
|188
|215
|235.5
|215
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|DH
|359
|274
|153
|156
|216
|259.5
|215
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|183
|195
|235
|425
|217
|211.3
|217.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|177
|233
|207
|228
|218
|215.5
|217.5
|Luis Arraez
|SF
|1B
|234
|317
|110
|201
|219
|212.3
|218
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|218
|218
|165
|248
|220
|222.5
|218
|Caleb Durbin
|BOS
|3B
|216
|263
|191
|220
|221
|214.3
|219.5
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|212
|238
|180
|227
|222
|209.8
|220
|Otto Lopez
|MIA
|2B, SS
|219
|243
|156
|221
|223
|218.5
|220
|Jordan Beck
|COL
|OF
|247
|199
|241
|187
|224
|225.0
|220.5
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|P
|203
|208
|233
|256
|225
|215.5
|222.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|282
|135
|269
|176
|226
|241.0
|225.5
|Brendan Donovan
|SEA
|2B
|228
|306
|223
|207
|227
|230.8
|226.5
|Jorge Polanco
|NYM
|2B
|262
|239
|214
|208
|228
|236.8
|228
|Jose Caballero
|NYY
|2B, 3B, SS, OF
|190
|301
|262
|194
|229
|228.8
|229.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|205
|246
|251
|213
|230
|240.8
|229.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|187
|194
|265
|317
|231
|232.3
|231.5
|Kazuma Okamoto
|TOR
|3B
|261
|202
|303
|163
|232
|227.3
|236
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|P
|184
|229
|253
|243
|233
|247.0
|240
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|289
|260
|220
|219
|234
|254.3
|240
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|257
|223
|168
|369
|235
|266.5
|240
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|P
|223
|363
|239
|241
|236
|236.0
|240.5
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|232
|279
|249
|184
|237
|237.3
|240.5
|Seranthony Dominguez
|FA
|P
|266
|215
|331
|137
|238
|234.5
|243
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B
|215
|271
|173
|279
|239
|258.3
|243.5
|Colson Montgomery
|CWS
|SS
|217
|193
|353
|270
|240
|230.3
|244
|Max Muncy
|ATH
|2B, 3B
|230
|258
|263
|170
|241
|244.3
|244.5
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|268
|221
|217
|271
|242
|246.8
|244.5
|Carter Jensen
|KC
|C
|175
|323
|298
|191
|243
|246.5
|245.5
|Munetaka Murakami
|CWS
|3B
|231
|259
|264
|232
|244
|237.5
|248
|Marcell Ozuna
|PIT
|DH
|269
|227
|158
|296
|245
|283.0
|250.5
|Casey Mize
|DET
|P
|256
|225
|406
|245
|246
|257.0
|253
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|249
|257
|202
|320
|247
|252.8
|255
|Kyle Manzardo
|CLE
|1B
|258
|220
|281
|252
|248
|260.3
|255.5
|Cody Ponce
|TOR
|P
|253
|190
|340
|258
|249
|271.8
|256.5
|Shane Bieber
|TOR
|P
|180
|281
|232
|394
|250
|252.0
|257.5
|Trent Grisham
|NYY
|OF
|197
|241
|296
|274
|251
|264.5
|257.5
|Carlos Correa
|HOU
|3B, SS
|254
|261
|208
|335
|252
|263.3
|259.5
|JJ Wetherholt
|STL
|SS
|251
|268
|285
|249
|253
|270.0
|259.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|MIL
|1B
|294
|365
|196
|225
|254
|264.0
|260
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|264
|296
|256
|240
|255
|270.8
|260
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|209
|276
|244
|354
|256
|248.0
|261
|Marcus Semien
|NYM
|2B
|163
|230
|307
|292
|257
|248.0
|261
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|275
|247
|131
|339
|258
|265.3
|261.5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|222
|235
|288
|316
|259
|311.5
|261.5
|Bryan Abreu
|HOU
|P
|211
|512
|268
|255
|260
|251.3
|262
|Mickey Moniak
|COL
|OF
|277
|284
|247
|197
|261
|246.0
|263
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|271
|255
|178
|280
|262
|270.5
|263
|Kevin McGonigle
|DET
|SS
|250
|205
|351
|276
|263
|292.5
|266
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|P
|285
|231
|407
|247
|264
|253.3
|266.5
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|299
|181
|246
|287
|265
|254.0
|267.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|273
|278
|203
|262
|266
|259.5
|269.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|181
|273
|266
|318
|267
|272.0
|271.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|290
|253
|182
|363
|268
|287.0
|274.5
|Nolan Arenado
|ARI
|3B
|283
|266
|261
|338
|269
|284.0
|279.5
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|272
|287
|320
|257
|270
|303.3
|280.5
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|P
|220
|234
|432
|327
|271
|274.8
|281.5
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|312
|264
|224
|299
|272
|293.3
|281.5
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|P
|239
|272
|291
|371
|273
|313.3
|281.5
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|278
|285
|275
|415
|274
|293.5
|282
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|252
|312
|189
|421
|275
|279.8
|285
|Robert Garcia
|TEX
|P
|270
|351
|198
|300
|276
|279.8
|285.5
|Josh Lowe
|LAA
|OF
|320
|298
|228
|273
|277
|285.8
|286
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|P
|204
|367
|341
|231
|278
|328.5
|287.5
|Quinn Priester
|MIL
|P
|287
|217
|522
|288
|279
|297.0
|289.5
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|P
|267
|206
|403
|312
|280
|278.8
|290
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|373
|305
|162
|275
|281
|301.3
|292.5
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B, 3B
|286
|283
|299
|337
|282
|308.8
|295
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|391
|280
|310
|254
|283
|310.5
|296
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|279
|228
|313
|422
|284
|330.8
|296
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|P
|244
|348
|502
|229
|285
|299.8
|297.5
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|333
|262
|227
|377
|286
|302.3
|298
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|186
|254
|342
|427
|287
|308.8
|299
|Miguel Vargas
|CWS
|1B, 3B
|411
|289
|309
|226
|288
|316.8
|299
|Dylan Beavers
|BAL
|OF
|304
|226
|294
|443
|289
|294.3
|300
|Robert Suarez
|ATL
|P
|245
|332
|322
|278
|290
|362.5
|301.5
|Trevor Larnach
|MIN
|OF
|260
|602
|245
|343
|291
|314.5
|302
|Jesus Sanchez
|TOR
|OF
|387
|267
|306
|298
|292
|290.8
|303.5
|Cedric Mullins
|TB
|OF
|314
|242
|302
|305
|293
|304.8
|305.5
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|248
|328
|360
|283
|294
|459.8
|307.5
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|P
|301
|990
|314
|234
|295
|306.3
|310.5
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|P
|292
|236
|329
|368
|296
|369.3
|310.5
|Jake McCarthy
|COL
|OF
|339
|282
|584
|272
|297
|323.0
|312.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|350
|275
|226
|441
|298
|333.0
|312.5
|Connelly Early
|BOS
|P
|221
|294
|486
|331
|299
|373.8
|312.5
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|3B
|361
|704
|166
|264
|300
|283.5
|314
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|363
|366
|140
|265