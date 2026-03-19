RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Busts

The RotoWire MLB staff share their top hitter busts, including catcher Cal Raleigh, who hit 60 homers last season but won't pay off his second-round price if that number regresses as expected.
March 19, 2026
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Busts
March 19, 2026
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts

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Last weekend, I asked the RotoWire staff for their favorite sleepers and busts for this season. Throughout this week, I'll share our team's picks across a series of four articles. After covering hitter sleepers Tuesday and pitcher sleepers yesterday, today we'll move onto hitter busts.

The players are listed in order of their ADP in the RotoWire Online Championship. I've included each writer's explanation for their pick from their response to my email, as well as a link to their writer page here at RotoWire so you can check out all of their work.

Intro by Erik Halterman

Fantasy Baseball Busts: Hitters

Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays (ADP 16)

He looks like he should hit 20-25 homers. Last year he hit 45. I don't see him coming close to that this season. The Rays are going back to Tropicana Field, which should result in a decrease, and Caminero is something of a groundball hitter. Hitters who hit so many balls on the ground typically don't put that many in the seats. — Brad Johnson

Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners (ADP 18)

Wise fantasy managers know not to buy into outlier seasons. Raleigh is a pure power hitter, but
his 60 home runs last year were nearly as many as he had in the 2023 and 2024 seasons
combined. A regression there, when combined with a low batting average and limited stolen
base production, makes Raleigh notably overpriced at his ADP. — KC Joyner

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Cubs (ADP 32)

Last weekend, I asked the RotoWire staff for their favorite sleepers and busts for this season. Throughout this week, I'll share our team's picks across a series of four articles. After covering hitter sleepers Tuesday and pitcher sleepers yesterday, today we'll move onto hitter busts.

The players are listed in order of their ADP in the RotoWire Online Championship. I've included each writer's explanation for their pick from their response to my email, as well as a link to their writer page here at RotoWire so you can check out all of their work.

Intro by Erik Halterman

Fantasy Baseball Busts: Hitters

Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays (ADP 16)

He looks like he should hit 20-25 homers. Last year he hit 45. I don't see him coming close to that this season. The Rays are going back to Tropicana Field, which should result in a decrease, and Caminero is something of a groundball hitter. Hitters who hit so many balls on the ground typically don't put that many in the seats. — Brad Johnson

Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners (ADP 18)

Wise fantasy managers know not to buy into outlier seasons. Raleigh is a pure power hitter, but
his 60 home runs last year were nearly as many as he had in the 2023 and 2024 seasons
combined. A regression there, when combined with a low batting average and limited stolen
base production, makes Raleigh notably overpriced at his ADP. — KC Joyner

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Cubs (ADP 32)

The likelihood of Crow-Armstrong being a mega-bust is low, but the likelihood of him paying off at his exorbitant cost might be even lower. Of the guys being taken within the top 30-ish picks, he has the most obvious flaws in his hitting profile. It's that type of player I want to avoid early. — Ryan Boyer

James Wood, OF, Nationals (ADP 34)

I really want to be in on Wood, who hit the ball so hard last year (56.3 percent hard hit rate) that he was able to overcome a 32.1 percent strikeout rate and still post a respectable .256 batting average to go with his 31 homers and 15 steals. But I can't ignore the fact that his strikeout rate spiked all the way to 39.0 percent in the second half as he hit just .223/.301/.338. Hitters as tall as the 6-foot-6 Wood can sometimes be late bloomers — see 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge, who was two years older than Wood is now when he first became a regular and didn't post a strikeout rate below 30 percent until his age-28 season — but I'm willing to take the chance that I'll miss out on Wood's breakout season if it means avoiding the risk that his contact continues to trend in the wrong direction. — Erik Halterman

Yordan Alvarez, DH, Astros (ADP 34)

Obviously, if he plays in 145-plus games he's a good pick in the third round, but we're not getting much of a discount considering he's UT-only and won't run. Even if he was a good bet to stay healthy, there's a roster construction case for going with a player at a different position, and of the hitters getting drafted in the top 50, he carries the most injury risk. — James Anderson

Brice Turang, 2B, Brewers (ADP 52)

It came down to Turang or Jose Altuve for this spot, but I'll err on the side of not picking against a future Hall of Famer. Turang is coming off a breakout offensive season in 2025, but his .356 BABIP ranked second among qualified hitters behind only Aaron Judge, and I'm skeptical about him continuing to ascend in the power department. He should remain an impactful real-life contributor for Milwaukee thanks to his defensive acumen and improvement at the plate, but the regression indicators are difficult to ignore and have me wary of Turang's value as a top-75 pick. — Jeremy Schneider

Byron Buxton, OF, Twins (ADP 71)

Buxton topped 100 games in a season for just the third time in his career last year. He was great, with 35 home runs and 24 stolen bases, but he comes with too much injury risk. I wouldn't be surprised if he plays fewer than 100 games. — Mike Barner

Agustin Ramirez, C, Marlins (ADP 83)

I understand the appeal, since Ramirez offers speed at a position that doesn't have many stolen base contributors, but it's tough to invest a top 150 pick on a player who could be back in the minors this summer. Ramirez's defense is poor and he can't throw out runners. Plus, Miami prospect Joe Mack is nearly ready to compete for playing time behind the plate. — Ryan Rufe

Oneil Cruz, OF, Pirates (ADP 93)

He's got plenty of tools, but all the karma seems to be negative. He swings and misses too much (30.2 percent strikeout rate), his lack of focus on the field may get him in the doghouse and the loss of shortstop eligibility makes him less appealing. The tools are tantalizing, but he's too expensive given the downside. — Peter Schoenke

George Springer, OF, Blue Jays (ADP 94)

Springer's resurgence in 2025 was well supported by strong underlying numbers, but the fact he's entering his age-36 season provides some reason for skepticism. Injuries haven't been much of an issue given that he's played in at least 133 regular-season games in four straight years and should continue seeing most of his time as a DH, but his career-best 166 wRC+ last year is going to result in some draft-day reaching as he likely comes back to earth. — Evan Hauge

Bo Bichette, SS/(3B), Mets (ADP 97)

The 28-year-old has basically every red flag you can think of working against him, from the pressure of a big free-agent contract to a position switch on a new team in a new league. Bichette also hasn't been healthy enough to play 140 games in a season since 2022. The batting average upside is enticing, but those risks aren't properly priced in at his current ADP. — Erik Siegrist

Alex Bregman, 3B, Cubs (ADP 119)

I don't really understand the Bregman hype. He hasn't hit more than 26 homers for six straight seasons and has never had more than three steals in any of those. Bregman is a good bet for some decent RBI and batting average, but the lack of speed and merely decent power makes him tough to trust in the Top 100. The move to Chicago is scary, too, because it's one of the worst parks for right-handed bats. — Joel Bartilotta

Yandy Diaz, 1B, Rays (ADP 136)

The .366 OBP for Diaz last season was not a surprise and was in fact below his career .372 number. The surprise was his 25 home runs, the second time in his career he's managed to get over 20. Diaz hit 18 of those homers at home, and last season, home for the Rays was the Yankees' spring training ballpark. Being back at the Trop likely means being back under 20 homers. — Chris Morgan

Munetaka Murakami, (1B)/3B, White Sox (ADP 208)

His raw power is undeniable, but his strikeout rate each of the past three seasons in the NPB was over 28 percent, so if you tack on an expected 20 percent increase to that, you have the 2026 version of Michael Toglia. Hitters arriving from overseas are always a risky situation when they're not named Shohei Ohtani, but for comparison's sake, Kazuma Okamoto had strikeout rates below 20 percent for the past five seasons in the NPB, yet both players are within a round of one another by recent ADP. Give me the latter over the former all day long. — Jason Collette

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
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Mike Barner
Mike started covering fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. Mike also won the 2022-23 FSGA NBA Experts Champions league. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.
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Joel Bartilotta
Joel has 20 years of Fantasy experience, and can recall riding a young Daunte Culpepper to a championship in the 2003-04 season in his inaugural fantasy year. He covers NBA, NFL, daily fantasy, EPL, and MLB for RotoWire.
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Ryan Boyer
Ryan has been writing about fantasy baseball since 2005 for Fanball, Rotoworld, Baseball Prospectus and RotoWire.
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Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999, and here at Rotowire since 2011. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls,and was the 2023 AL LABR champion. You can find Jason on BlueSky, The Official App of Sports, at @jasoncollette.bsky.social
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Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
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Evan Hauge
Evan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2016 and has been producing MLB, NFL, NBA and additional content for RotoWire since 2017. He currently serves as the Deputy MLB Editor and also works as the beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
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Brad Johnson
For more than 30 years, pitching guru Brad "Bogfella" Johnson has provided insightful evaluation and analysis of pitchers to a wide variety of fantasy baseball websites, webcasts and radio broadcasts. He joined RotoWire in 2011 with his popular Bogfella's Notebook.
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KC Joyner
KC Joyner is one of the pioneers of the football analytics movement. He was a Senior Writer for ESPN, covering fantasy football, the NFL, college football, and the NFL draft for 14 years. He has also penned material for The Athletic, The New York Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer. KC's Scientific Football book series broke new ground in the football analytics world and was purchased by nearly half of NFL teams.
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Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan is a writer of sports, pop culture, and humor articles, a book author, a podcaster, and a fan of all Detroit sports teams.
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Ryan Rufe
Ryan manages the MLB Closer Grid and authors 'Closer Encounters'. He also contributes to the MLB draft kit and has been helping RotoWire subscribers through our 'Ask An Expert' feature since 2014. He's an NFBC veteran with 2 top-15 overall finishes (2018, 2024) in the RotoWire Online Championship.
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Jeremy Schneider
UW-Madison student contributing to RotoWire's NBA, WNBA, MLB and NFL coverage. For better or worse, nothing in the world matters more to me than the San Diego Padres.
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Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke is the president and co-founder of RotoWire.com. He's been elected to the hall of fame for both the Fantasy Sports Trade Association and Fantasy Sports Writers Association and also won the Best Fantasy Baseball Article on the Internet in 2005 from the FSWA. He roots for for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and T-Wolves.
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Erik Siegrist
Erik Siegrist is an FSWA award-winning columnist who covers all four major North American sports (that means the NHL, not NASCAR) and whose beat extends back to the days when the Nationals were the Expos and the Thunder were the Sonics. He was the inaugural champion of RotoWire's Staff Keeper baseball league, and its current reigning champ. His work has also appeared at Baseball Prospectus.
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