RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Busts

The RotoWire staff share the pitchers they're most afraid will bust this season, including multiple votes for 37-year-old Jacob deGrom.
Updated on March 20, 2026 7:45PM EST
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Busts
Updated on March 20, 2026 7:45PM EST
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts

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Last weekend, I asked the RotoWire staff for their top sleepers and busts for this season. Throughout this week, I'll share our team's picks across a series of four articles. After covering hitter sleepers, pitcher sleepers and hitter busts, today we'll wrap up the series with pitcher busts.

The players are listed in order of their ADP in the RotoWire Online Championship. I've included each writer's explanation for their pick from their response to my email, as well as a link to their writer page here at RotoWire so you can check out all of their work.

Intro by Erik Halterman

Fantasy Baseball Busts: Hitters

Cristopher Sanchez, SP, Phillies (ADP 26)

"Bust" is too strong a term for Sanchez, but he's overvalued. I've seen this left-hander go in the second round of drafts, but I'd much rather choose a trusty bat like Francisco Lindor, Trea Turner or Pete Alonso. I know Sanchez had a stupendous 2025 season, but I can't overlook his 3.70 ERA and 1.22 WHIP prior to that. This guy is great, but taking him in the Top 25 is just too high. — Joel Bartilotta

Edwin Diaz, RP, Dodgers (ADP 33)

The Dodgers haven't had a top-5 fantasy closer since Kenley Jansen, and Diaz is getting drafted as a top-10 overall pitcher off the board this year. He'll probably be very good when he pitches, but the Dodgers won't overwork him, and they've got a ton of talent in the

Last weekend, I asked the RotoWire staff for their top sleepers and busts for this season. Throughout this week, I'll share our team's picks across a series of four articles. After covering hitter sleepers, pitcher sleepers and hitter busts, today we'll wrap up the series with pitcher busts.

The players are listed in order of their ADP in the RotoWire Online Championship. I've included each writer's explanation for their pick from their response to my email, as well as a link to their writer page here at RotoWire so you can check out all of their work.

Intro by Erik Halterman

Fantasy Baseball Busts: Hitters

Cristopher Sanchez, SP, Phillies (ADP 26)

"Bust" is too strong a term for Sanchez, but he's overvalued. I've seen this left-hander go in the second round of drafts, but I'd much rather choose a trusty bat like Francisco Lindor, Trea Turner or Pete Alonso. I know Sanchez had a stupendous 2025 season, but I can't overlook his 3.70 ERA and 1.22 WHIP prior to that. This guy is great, but taking him in the Top 25 is just too high. — Joel Bartilotta

Edwin Diaz, RP, Dodgers (ADP 33)

The Dodgers haven't had a top-5 fantasy closer since Kenley Jansen, and Diaz is getting drafted as a top-10 overall pitcher off the board this year. He'll probably be very good when he pitches, but the Dodgers won't overwork him, and they've got a ton of talent in the bullpen to get the odd save chance. — James Anderson

Chris Sale, SP, Braves (ADP 39)

Sale is in his age-37 season. His 2025 numbers showed a decline, and he's not likely to be a workhorse. Sale is also in an unfavorable ballpark, and the Braves have a so-so defense. That's far too many negatives to justify an ADP 45 investment. — KC Joyner

Jacob deGrom, SP, Rangers (ADP 49)

Last season's 30 starts were more than deGrom had managed in his prior three seasons combined, and 2025 marked the first time he'd thrown triple-digit innings in a big-league season since 2019. The 37-year-old right-hander can still deliver exceptional results when he's on the mound, but do you really want to pay full retail to see if he can stay mostly healthy two years in a row?— Erik Siegrist

After combining for 41 innings in 2023 and 2024, deGrom threw 172.2 innings last year. He turns 38 years old in June and comes with plenty of injury risk. I'll let someone else overpay for him. — Mike Barner

Aroldis Chapman, RP, Red Sox (ADP 63)

He's 38 and his 2025 season is just so far out of alignment with any season he's had since last decade. His dramatic decrease in walks (2.2 BB/9 compared to 5.0+ BB/9 in each of the previous four years) looks like an anomaly. And there are a lot of great arms in the Boston bullpen.— Peter Schoenke

Chase Burns, SP, Reds (ADP 102)

Burns will be a star in this league, but I think it's tough to project him for more than 125 innings in 2026, which caps his fantasy ceiling relative to where he's going in drafts. — Ryan Rufe

Spencer Strider, SP, Braves (ADP 104)

Sometimes a guy just doesn't bounce all the way back from Tommy John surgery. That was the case last season with Strider, and the heater has still lacked zip this spring. Pre-surgery, Strider was a two-pitch pitcher who overwhelmed with stuff. Now, he's a guy trying to expand his arsenal to four pitches because he knows the two-pitch version isn't good enough anymore. I just don't think it's going to work, and I have no idea why he's still being taken around pick No. 100. — Ryan Boyer

Carlos Estevez, RP, Royals (ADP 105)

Estevez has consistently outperformed his underlying metrics over the past few seasons and has piled up an impressive 99 saves over the past three campaigns, but I think 2026 could be the year that run finally comes to an end. The veteran right-hander is coming off a career-worst 7.4 K/9 and profiles as a pure flyball pitcher who has thrown his fastball — which has shown a noticeable velocity dip this spring — more than 50 percent of the time in every season of his career. There are simply too many regression indicators for me to lean on Estevez's past production and ignore the possibility of a steep decline. — Jeremy Schneider

Zack Wheeler, SP, Phillies (ADP 115)

His ADP has climbed inside the top 100 in recent drafts because he has not yet experienced any setback in his return from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery. Everything in the marketplace right now is assuming perfect health and a return to pre-surgery form just as it was with Spencer Strider as he returned from his most recent surgery. Ask fantasy managers who have buyer's remorse from that recent experience and see how they feel about watching Wheeler go as high as the sixth round in a 15-team draft. — Jason Collette

Jacob Misiorowski, SP, Brewers (ADP 120)

This pains me as a Brewers fan, but I'm not quite buying that he's ready to make the jump in his first full season as a big leaguer. Misiorowski will be electric in 2026, I'm sure, but I think he's still going to be pretty volatile with that 100-mph fastball and high walk rate. — Evan Hauge

Brandon Woodruff, SP, Brewers (ADP 127)

When Woodruff pitches, he's incredible. His last season with an ERA north of 3.20 or a WHIP north of 1.10 was 2019. Unfortunately, his durability concerns have reached untenable levels. Shoulder issues limited him to 11 starts in 2023, and his eventual shoulder surgery cost him all of 2024 and a good chunk of 2025. He then ended last year on the injured list with a lat strain, an issue which has still been present this spring. Now 33 years old, it doesn't seem smart to take the optimistic approach here, making him far too risky to take in this range of the draft. — Erik Halterman

Trevor Rogers, SP, Orioles (ADP 154)

I need more proof of concept from Rogers. He was excellent with the Marlins in 2021, and then proceeded to post a 5.09 ERA over the next three seasons. Even his cameo with the Orioles in 2024 yielded a 7.11 ERA. To go from that to an 1.81 ERA (with a 2.82 FIP) is not something I'm ready to buy in on. — Chris Morgan

Cade Horton, SP, Cubs (ADP 187)

I don't think Horton will be horrible, but I don't see him making his draft price back. Some pitchers throw what look like BBs and they break sharply as they near the plate. To me, Horton's pitches look like beach balls. He seems lucky. When a hitter tags one, it always seems to be right at someone. — Brad Johnson

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
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Mike Barner
Mike started covering fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. Mike also won the 2022-23 FSGA NBA Experts Champions league. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.
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Joel Bartilotta
Joel has 20 years of Fantasy experience, and can recall riding a young Daunte Culpepper to a championship in the 2003-04 season in his inaugural fantasy year. He covers NBA, NFL, daily fantasy, EPL, and MLB for RotoWire.
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Ryan Boyer
Ryan has been writing about fantasy baseball since 2005 for Fanball, Rotoworld, Baseball Prospectus and RotoWire.
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Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999, and here at Rotowire since 2011. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls,and was the 2023 AL LABR champion. You can find Jason on BlueSky, The Official App of Sports, at @jasoncollette.bsky.social
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Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
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Evan Hauge
Evan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2016 and has been producing MLB, NFL, NBA and additional content for RotoWire since 2017. He currently serves as the Deputy MLB Editor and also works as the beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
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Brad Johnson
For more than 30 years, pitching guru Brad "Bogfella" Johnson has provided insightful evaluation and analysis of pitchers to a wide variety of fantasy baseball websites, webcasts and radio broadcasts. He joined RotoWire in 2011 with his popular Bogfella's Notebook.
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KC Joyner
KC Joyner is one of the pioneers of the football analytics movement. He was a Senior Writer for ESPN, covering fantasy football, the NFL, college football, and the NFL draft for 14 years. He has also penned material for The Athletic, The New York Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer. KC's Scientific Football book series broke new ground in the football analytics world and was purchased by nearly half of NFL teams.
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Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan is a writer of sports, pop culture, and humor articles, a book author, a podcaster, and a fan of all Detroit sports teams.
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Ryan Rufe
Ryan manages the MLB Closer Grid and authors 'Closer Encounters'. He also contributes to the MLB draft kit and has been helping RotoWire subscribers through our 'Ask An Expert' feature since 2014. He's an NFBC veteran with 2 top-15 overall finishes (2018, 2024) in the RotoWire Online Championship.
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Jeremy Schneider
UW-Madison student contributing to RotoWire's NBA, WNBA, MLB and NFL coverage. For better or worse, nothing in the world matters more to me than the San Diego Padres.
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Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke is the president and co-founder of RotoWire.com. He's been elected to the hall of fame for both the Fantasy Sports Trade Association and Fantasy Sports Writers Association and also won the Best Fantasy Baseball Article on the Internet in 2005 from the FSWA. He roots for for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and T-Wolves.
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Erik Siegrist
Erik Siegrist is an FSWA award-winning columnist who covers all four major North American sports (that means the NHL, not NASCAR) and whose beat extends back to the days when the Nationals were the Expos and the Thunder were the Sonics. He was the inaugural champion of RotoWire's Staff Keeper baseball league, and its current reigning champ. His work has also appeared at Baseball Prospectus.
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