We have all 15 teams in action on this Wednesday card, but nearly every game is at a different time. That can be frustrating from a DFS standpoint, but we still have plenty of games on the main slate. Nine games are happening at night, and those are the ones we'll zone in on for this slate. We have the best player in baseball taking the mound, so let's kickstart things there!

Pitching

Shohei Ohtani, LAD at SF ($10,100)

Could you imagine what Shohei's salary would be if he accrued points for pitching and hitting? This guy is literally one of the two best hitters in the game and one of the 20 best pitchers. That 20 number might be too low because Shohei has pitched like the best pitcher in the game. Ohtani has completed six innings in all three starts and has only allowed one total run! That equates to a 0.50 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 rate. We don't anticipate him maintaining those absurd averages, but he should have another big night in San Fran. Not only is that one of the most spacious parks in the sport, but the Giants rank 25th in wOBA, 28th in OBP and 27th in runs scored. Amazingly, Ohtani has a 0.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 rate in his career against the Giants.

Eduardo Rodriguez, ARI vs. CWS ($8,400)

It's difficult to trust a guy like E-Rod, but we can't overlook his incredible start to the season. We've seen this lefty look like one of the most talented pitchers at times in the past, and that's just how he looks now. Rodriguez allowed just one run across his first three starts while registering a 1.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. That alone makes him a decent value at this salary, but the matchup makes him impossible to avoid. The White Sox are 24th in runs scored and 27th in wOBA, but were even worse last season. That's why Rodriguez enters this matchup as a -160 favorite; he threw six scoreless innings and struck out 10 in their only meeting last season.

Top Targets

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC ($5,300) vs. Taijuan Walker

PCA hasn't lived up to the absurd 2024-25 season, but he's an elite DFS option in a matchup like this. Walker is possibly the worst starter in baseball right now, and we'll talk about that more in the stacks section. Crow-Armstrong is the best left-handed bat in this lineup, collecting 25 homers and 33 steals against righties since the start of last season. He also has an OPS above .800 against righties while posting a .379 OBP over the last week.

Gavin Sheets, SD ($4,300) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

It's difficult to find affordable power bats in Coors Field, but that's just what we have here. Sheets should bat either fifth or sixth for the highest-projected lineup on this slate. That's an optimal lineup spot since Sheets has a .775 OPS against right-handers since the start of last season. We saw some of that form against the Rockies during that stretch, with Sheets sporting a .983 OPS in 18 games against them. Sugano also is one of the worst pitchers on this slate, and we'll dive into that more in the stacks section.

Bargain Bats

Austin Riley, ATL ($3,800) vs. Zack Littell

If you've been following my articles, you probably could've seen this coming. Riley's salary has dropped too far, and he'll remain in my articles until he's above $4,000. That's the level he's played at for years, with Riley registering a .276 AVG and .837 OPS since 2021. That's exactly what we've seen over recent weeks, with Riley amassing a .361 OBP and .861 OPS over his last 13 fixtures. Matching up with Littell won't stray us away, with the Reds righty totaling a 7.11 ERA and 1.74 WHIP. If you want to stack ATL, Drake Baldwin ($4,900), Matt Olson ($4,600) and Michael Harris ($3,000) look like the best options from the left side.

Marcus Semien, NYM ($2,800) vs. Kendry Rojas

There's not much to get excited about when discussing the Mets, but Semien's price tag is wild. Most $2,800 players don't even come off the bench, but this is a former All-Star who's projected to bat leadoff in this spot. That's no surprise since Semien has a .429 OBP and .850 OPS against southpaws this season. He also has the platoon advantage against Rojas, who's a rookie making his MLB debut. Rojas wasn't impressive at the lower levels either, tallying a 4.36 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over the last two years. Bo Bichette ($3,600) also has the platoon advantage against Rojas, and these two make for one of the cheapest high-upside stacks of the day.

Stacks to Consider

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Taijuan Walker): Crow-Armstrong ($5,300), Nico Hoerner ($4,900), Alex Bregman ($4,200) and Michael Busch ($4,100)

Why do the Phillies keep trotting Walker out there? We know he's getting paid a ton, but it's time to pull the plug. The right-hander has a 9.16 ERA and 2.04 WHIP through four starts this season. It hasn't been much better than that over recent years, with Walker accruing a 5.30 ERA and 1.53 WHIP between 2024 and 2025. That's horrifying against a deep Chicago lineup, especially since Walker has surrendered seven runs and 17 baserunners across 5.2 innings in his last three matchups against them. Yes, 17 baserunners across 5.2 innings.

We already discussed PCA as our favorite pick in this stack, but Hoerner is right there with him. This speedster is one of the league leaders with 11.6 DraftKings points per game. As for Bregman, he has a .545 AVG and 1.181 OPS in 11 at-bats against Walker. Busch has the platoon advantage against Walker, posting a .910 OPS against righties last year.

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies (Tomoyuki Sugano): Fernando Tatis ($5,800), Jackson Merrill ($5,300), Manny Machado ($5,100), Xander Bogaerts ($4,400) and Sheets ($4,300)

Can we fade the highest-projected lineup on this slate? The answer is no, because almost every team scores at least five runs at Coors Field. That's been the highest-scoring ballpark since its inception, and they typically possess one of the worst pitching staffs. While Sugano has been solid, we don't expect that to stick since he surrendered 33 dingers in his debut season last year.

Tatis is an easy option atop this lineup because he's one of the best per-game producers over the last five years. Merrill has the platoon advantage against Sugano, maintaining a .289 AVG and .848 OPS against righties since 2023. Machado is a perennial All-Star, while Bogaerts has the highest OPS against the Rockies among all active players. In addition, Bogey has a .441 OBP and .990 OPS across his last 14 outings.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.