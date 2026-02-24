Sosa had a mini-breakout for the White Sox last season, finishing tops on the team both in home runs (22) and RBI (75). He has experience at all four infield positions, but those four spots are spoken for and he's shaky with the glove, anyway. That points to Sosa being the club's primary DH, but the problem is that DH also appears to be the clearest path to playing time for Quero, at least against right-handers. The lefty-swinging Kyle Teel will see the bulk of the reps at catcher versus righties, while the switch-hitting Quero is in line for starts at catcher against southpaws. Korey Lee is out of minor-league options, so the Pale Hose might carry three catchers, which would allow the team to use Quero more freely at

The hope is for Benintendi to return to primarily playing left field after he split time between there and DH last season due to nagging Achilles issues. If that happens, Sosa and Quero look to be first in line for at-bats in the DH slot.

Spring training is here and there will be plenty of starting jobs on the line, some of which will have significant fantasy implications. So far I've tackled the AL East and Erik Siegrist has covered the NL East . Next up is the AL Central.

Editor's note: the number in parenthesis is the player's NFBC ADP since 2/1

AL CENTRAL BATTLES

Chicago White Sox

Designated Hitter: Lenyn Sosa (342), Edgar Quero (415), Andrew Benintendi (518)

Sosa had a mini-breakout for the White Sox last season, finishing tops on the team both in home runs (22) and RBI (75). He has experience at all four infield positions, but those four spots are spoken for and he's shaky with the glove, anyway. That points to Sosa being the club's primary DH, but the problem is that DH also appears to be the clearest path to playing time for Quero, at least against right-handers. The lefty-swinging Kyle Teel will see the bulk of the reps at catcher versus righties, while the switch-hitting Quero is in line for starts at catcher against southpaws. Korey Lee is out of minor-league options, so the Pale Hose might carry three catchers, which would allow the team to use Quero more freely at DH.

Center Field: Luisangel Acuna (442), Brooks Baldwin (597), Everson Pereira (750), Derek Hill (NR)

I don't expect this to ultimately be much of a competition. White Sox general manager Chris Getz said after the team acquired Acuna from the Mets in the Luis Robert trade that Acuna would be given a "runway" to show what he can do. The soon-to-be 24-year-old is an infielder by trade, but he also has experience in center field and all signs point to that being his main position in 2026. Acuna made a change with his swing over the winter, placing an emphasis on keeping his weight on his back leg in an effort to up his power production. It worked in the Venezuelan Winter League, where he popped eight homers in 39 games. Still, most of Acuna's value will surely come from his legs, as he was a prolific base stealer in the minors and swiped 16 bags in 17 tries last season with the Mets in a limited role.

Acuna's biggest competition could be Baldwin, who made at least five starts at six different positions in 2025. Keeping Baldwin in a utility role, however, would allow Acuna to settle in at one position. Pereira doesn't have options remaining and should find his way into the lineup somewhere, but he's probably more of a corner outfielder. Hill is also lacking options and is the club's best defensive outfielder, but he looks more like a defensive replacement/pinch runner.

Fifth Starter: Sean Newcomb (724), Mike Vasil (746), Erick Fedde (746), Jonathan Cannon (NR)

The White Sox signed Newcomb to a one-year, $4.5 million contract in December with the intention of giving him an opportunity to win a spot in the rotation. They then inked Fedde to a one-year, $1.5 million deal just before spring training. The overwhelming majority of Fedde's appearances at the big-league level have been as a starter, and that includes a terrific run in the White Sox rotation for the first four months of the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, most of Newcomb's appearances over the last seven seasons have been in relief, and he was excellent as a full-time reliever for the Athletics last season. If the competition is mainly between those two, it seems Fedde has the initial leg up. Vasil was a successful Rule 5 pick last year and will be stretched out this spring, but it seems likely that he'll either stay in the bullpen or, now that he can be optioned, sent to Triple-A Charlotte.

Keep Tanner McDougal and David Sandlin in mind here. Both are likely ticketed for Charlotte to begin the season, but they're on the 40-man roster and offer loads more upside than the four names mentioned above. Top prospects Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz could eventually work their way into the mix as well.

Cleveland Guardians

First Base/Designated Hitter: Kyle Manzardo (232), CJ Kayfus (598), Rhys Hoskins (611), David Fry (708)

Manzardo is locked into a starting job, at least versus right-handed pitching, and the Guardians would like him to play more first base in 2026 after his playing time tilted toward DH in 2025. He added weight over the offseason, in part to hold up better physically over the course of the season. The plan to give Manzardo more playing time, and more time in the field, is probably still in place, but the Guardians added a notable name to the mix this week when they signed Hoskins.

Hoskins is technically on a minor-league contract, but it's a foregone conclusion that he'll make the Opening Day roster and he'll likely do so as a regular. Like Manzardo, Hoskins is not known for his defense at first base, but it should be him or Manzardo manning the position versus righties, with the other occupying DH. Against lefties, it will likely be Hoskins and Fry in the lineup in these two slots.

Right Field: Kayfus (598), George Valera (722), Daniel Schneemann (722), Nolan Jones (731), Johnathan Rodriguez (750)

I've written "right field" here, but the Guardians' outfield alignment could be thrown for a loop with news last week that Steven Kwan will see reps in center field during spring training. If Kwan shifts over to center, Chase DeLauter would likely play right field, and the opening would then be in left field. Regardless of whether the open spot is in left or right, the competitors will be the same.

Valera's career has been a bit of a roller coaster. He went from top prospect to being non-tendered to returning from knee surgery last year to fill an important role down the stretch. The 25-year-old started in right field and batted second in both of Cleveland's games versus righties in their wild-card series loss to the Tigers. Seemingly, that should give him a leg up here, though he's not a great defender. Jones could be Valera's biggest competition for playing time against righties, though Kayfus might be more in the mix here after the Hoskins signing. Rodriguez is the only one in this group that bats righty, so he's a good bet to fill a short-side platoon. Fry could also see some action in the outfield versus lefties.

Fourth Starter/Fifth Starter: Joey Cantillo (282), Parker Messick (315), Logan Allen (718)

The Guardians have three right-handers locked into their rotation in Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee and Slade Cecconi. They have three left-handers battling for the final two spots.

Messick is one of those three southpaws and had a superb run down the stretch last season, but he also has easily the least experience of the trio and has minor-league options remaining. It might not be fair, but those factors are weighed against him in his bid for a rotation spot. Cantillo was brilliant in the rotation in the final two months of last season and does not have options left, which puts him in great position to capture one of these two spots. The left-hander really has trouble throwing strikes but also boasts a 27 percent strikeout at the major-league level. Though he's only 27, Allen already fits the "boring veteran lefty" profile. My personal preference would be for Cantillo and Messick to fill the final rotation spots and Allen to be used in long relief or as depth at Triple-A Columbus. However, I would bet on it being Cantillo and Allen in the rotation and Messick biding his time at Columbus.

Detroit Tigers

Shortstop: Kevin McGonigle (308), Zach McKinstry (377), Javier Baez (548), Trey Sweeney (751)

You can guess by the ADPs above who fantasy managers want to win the Tigers' shortstop job, but will they get their wish?

McGonigle will play almost the entire 2026 season at just 21 years of age, has only 46 games of experience at Double-A Erie (and none at Triple-A Toledo) and is not a great defensive shortstop, so it would be justifiable to send him back to the minors for a while. In fact, I suspect that's what the Tigers will probably do. Baez faded badly after the All-Star break, but he had a solid bounce-back season on the whole in 2025 and has a better glove than McGonigle. McKinstry had easily his best offensive season last year, but I'd be surprised if manager A.J. Hinch elects to take him out of a super-utility role and play him at shortstop regularly. Sweeney was the Tigers' primary shortstop for the first two months of 2025, but he ended up having a terrible year and is hurt this spring. My guess is that Baez is the guy here initially, with McKinstry being mixed in and McGonigle getting reps at Toledo.

Right Field: Wenceel Perez (550), Matt Vierling (715)

Perez missed the first two months of last season with a back injury, but he was basically an everyday player after returning, mostly playing right field but also mixing in some center field. He scuffled in September, however, and lost his starting job in the postseason. Perez should still be the favorite for the right field gig heading into the 2026 season, but Vierling will push for reps now that he's finally healthy after injuries wrecked his 2025 campaign. Most likely, Perez will begin the year as the starter versus righties, with Vierling subbing in against lefties. The Tigers also have Kerry Carpenter as an option in right field on days they want to add some more offense to the lineup with another player at DH.

Closer: Kenley Jansen (145), Will Vest (425), Kyle Finnegan (458)

Vest led the Tigers with 23 saves last season and Finnegan was re-signed to a two-year, $19 million contract. However, the Tigers also brought Jansen and his career 476 saves aboard, and it would be a surprise if anyone but him opened the year as Detroit's closer. Manager A.J. Hinch said as much himself on a podcast earlier this month, though he stopped short of naming Jansen the capital "C" closer. The 38-year-old fanned less than a batter per inning with the Angels in 2025 for the first time in his career, but he remained effective and it makes sense for him to be the guy coming in with a clean inning in the ninth. Whether he will be able to keep the job all season remains to be seen.

Kansas City Royals

Second Base: Jonathan India (422), Michael Massey (731)

The Royals telegraphed their intentions here when they chose to (surprisingly) bring India back rather than non-tender him. Furthermore, Kansas City reportedly plans to keep the 29-year-old at second base rather than move him around the diamond as they did in 2025. India had an awful first season for the Royals and has always been a poor defensive second baseman, but the club will hope to squeeze some value out of the veteran infielder in his walk year. Massey doesn't exactly pose much of a threat, anyway, as he's coming off an even worse season than India.

Left Field: Isaac Collins (425), Lane Thomas (533)

We heard constantly at the beginning of the offseason that the Royals planned to aggressively upgrade their outfield, so the fact that the two guys above are basically the only additions qualifies as a disappointment. Collins did have a surprisingly good season for the Brewers in 2025, but he stumbled to the finish line and was more of a reserve by the end of the regular season and playoffs. The 28-year-old switch hitter graded out very well defensively in left field and was better against righties (.802 OPS) than lefties (.732 OPS), which could give him the initial leg up in this battle. Thomas had a lost 2025 campaign sabotaged by plantar fasciitis, but he's healthy now after surgery and the Royals giving him $5.25 million suggests they plan to play him quite a bit. With his power and speed, the 30-year-old Thomas has more fantasy upside if he wins the job.

Minnesota Twins

Left Field: Austin Martin (629), James Outman (745), Alan Roden (747)

Martin has managed to hit just two home runs in 143 games at the major-league level, but he got on base at a .374 clip for the Twins last season and had a .420 OBP at Triple-A St. Paul. The 26-year-old also rated well defensively in left field and was the club's everyday starter there over the last several weeks of 2025. That makes Martin the clear favorite here, and with the on-base skills he's shown he is a candidate to hit high in the batter order. Roden really struggled last year, both with the Blue Jays and also with the Twins after being traded at the deadline. However, the 26-year-old has slashed .320/.411/.505 over the last two years at the Triple-A level and is likely Martin's biggest challenger.

Fourth Starter/Fifth Starter: Zebby Matthews (307), Taj Bradley (505), Mick Abel (585), David Festa (714)

Pablo Lopez's Tommy John surgery has opened up another job in the Twins' rotation. One of them is a good bet to be filled by Matthews, who has a career 5.92 ERA in 25 starts at the major-league level but also a 24.7 percent strikeout rate and 6.6 percent walk rate. Matthews' command issues and extreme flyball tendencies have led to major home run problems. He might not ever solve them, but it makes sense for the Twins to give him plenty of leash in what will likely be a rebuilding year. The other spot seems to be more up for grabs, though Twins beat writers have talked up Bradley as an early favorite. Like Matthews, Bradley has battled home run problems, but he has displayed plenty of bat-missing upside, particularly in his first two seasons. Abel, like Bradley, was also acquired at last year's deadline and has a real shot at a rotation spot, too. Festa is still working his way back to full strength after last year's shoulder issues, so he seems like the longest shot of the bunch.

Closer: Taylor Rogers (444), Cole Sands (635), Justin Topa (703), Anthony Banda (750)

The Twins are in the running for the worst bullpen in baseball, and their closer job is truly up for grabs and might not be decided before the end of spring training. Rogers is not the same reliever who used to close games during his first stint with the Twins and is better suited for a middle relief role at this stage of his career. That doesn't preclude him from being Minnesota's best option at closer, however. Sands looked like a legitimate late-inning arm in 2024 but took a significant step back in 2025, while Topa is more of a groundball guy than a bat-misser. Banda is a recent waiver claim of the Twins after some quality work for the Dodgers the last two seasons, but the southpaw is significantly better against left-handed batters and if he's used in the ninth inning it would probably only happen when a string of lefty bats are due up. It's possible new skipper Derek Shelton names a closer before Opening Day, but if that happens, I would have very little confidence in that reliever retaining the job all season.