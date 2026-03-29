MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29

It's a perfect Sunday for baseball and John Venezia is here for you with his Best MLB Pick from today's packed card
March 29, 2026
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
March 29, 2026
MLB Picks
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Top MLB Betting Pick for March 29: Expert Predictions and Best Bet

Well, well. The first MLB writeup of 2026 feature two studs I watched extensively in college. That's definitely one of the more exciting parts of covering the MLB, seeing the college studs make the leap.

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Boston Red Sox (-136) @ Cincinnati Reds (+116) | Total: 8.5

It's a shame we never got to see Virginia play Wake Forest in that 2023 season when Connelly Early and Rhett Lowder were both at their best. But making up for lost time, we finally have that matchup three years later. 

After an 11th innibng walk-off from the Reds on Saturday, this is a great matchup in the Sunday rubber-match for a big early-season litmus test. Early gets ball coming off an impressive 2025 pre-rookie campaign that saw him draw rave reviews with a 2.33 ERA and 29 K:4 BB ratio in 19.1 IP. Facing a Reds lineup led by the unicorn that is Elly De La Cruz, it won't be easy. Cincy also welcomes back a premier bopper in Eugenio Suarez after a 49-homer season with Seattle and Arizona. 

On the other side, Rhett Lowder hasn't pitched in almost two years after missing all of 2025 with an injury-riddled season. So what does his return look like? It could be a little rusty and perhaps a short outing if Terry Francona keeps him on a pitch count limit, which is likely. The Sox quite frankly have more talent in their lineup with Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Trevor Story.

Being it's so early in the season; we don't really have much of a sample size to go off, so I'm looking at the arm that likely gives more length in Early. 

Pick: Red Sox ML -136 (FD)

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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John Venezia
John Venezia has covered the NFL, MLB, and College Baseball for betting and fantasy for more than six years. His recent stints include NBC Sports, Bet Karma, Bettor Sports Network, and Fantasy Life.
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MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
It's a perfect Sunday for baseball and John Venezia is here for you with his Best MLB Pick from today's packed card
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