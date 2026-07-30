The Tigers reportedly want to move their two-time Cy Young ace. Here are the trade odds, the market leaders, and how each destination is priced.

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Tarik Skubal Trade Odds: Where Will the Tigers Ace Land?

The Tarik Skubal trade watch has taken over the run-up to the Aug. 3 MLB deadline. The Detroit Tigers have slid to 51–58, six games back in the AL Central and 4.5 games back of a wild card, and rival executives told ESPN's Jeff Passan that Detroit "want to trade" their two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner — the question, Passan wrote, is whether they can bring themselves to part with him.

Prediction-market traders make the Los Angeles Dodgers the current favorite at 38%, with the Brewers second at 23% — but it is a crowded board: the Orioles have surged to third (16%), and even "stays in Detroit" is a live outcome.

Below is where the market has each landing spot, why the field is so top-heavy, and what Skubal's contract situation means for any deal. Note the market resolves by Mar 25, 2027, so it prices both a deadline trade and 2026–27 free agency; a separate Kalshi market covers the Aug. 5 deadline alone. Odds are a live snapshot — the companion widget tracks them in real time.

Prediction Markets Where Will Tarik Skubal Land? Live implied odds for the Tigers ace's next team, per Kalshi's "Tarik Skubal's Next Team" market — a full-season market that resolves by March 25, 2027, so it captures both an Aug. 3 deadline trade and 2026–27 free agency. A 38% price means the market gives that outcome a 38% implied chance. 38% Dodgers (leader) 9 Teams priced Aug 3 Trade deadline Mar '27 Market resolves The Tigers (50–57) have slid out of contention, and rival executives told ESPN's Jeff Passan that Detroit "want to trade" their two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner. The Dodgers are the market's clear favorite, but it's a crowded board — the Orioles have jumped to third, and even "stays in Detroit" is a live outcome. Los Angeles Dodgers Market leader 38% Milwaukee Brewers 23% Baltimore Orioles 16% Detroit Tigers No trade 13% Tampa Bay Rays 10% Atlanta Braves 6% Philadelphia Phillies 6% Chicago Cubs 5% New York Yankees 5% How to read this: figures are the market's implied probability, captured July 29, 2026. This is Kalshi's full-season market (resolves by Mar 25, 2027); a separate "before Aug. 5" market prices the deadline alone. Each team trades as its own contract, so prices needn't sum to 100%. Prices move continuously — treat this as a snapshot and refresh before publish.

Tarik Skubal trade rumors: what we actually know

The reporting has been consistent on the big picture and messy on the details. Here is the verified core:

● Detroit is listening. Per Passan, rival execs believe the Tigers want to move Skubal; the internal debate is whether to trade a controllable ace at all.

● The asking price is steep. Detroit is reported to want an established MLB starter plus quality prospects in return — not a pure prospect haul.

● He is healthy. Since returning from a flexor injury on June 13, Skubal has posted a 2.70 ERA with 65 strikeouts over 46.2 innings across eight starts, and he entered the break leading the majors in ERA and WAR.

● The field is set. Passan named the Dodgers, Phillies, Braves, Rays and Brewers as interested; the Yankees have also been tied to him.

Will the Tigers actually trade Tarik Skubal?

This is the fault line in the market. Skubal cannot become a free agent until after the 2026 season, so Detroit is under no financial pressure to move him now — any buyer is getting a two-month rental of the best pitcher in baseball, which is exactly why the Tigers' ask is so high. A front office that fancies a 2027 rebound around a cost-controlled ace can just as easily hold. That "hold" outcome is live on the board, and it is the main reason the destination prices don't add up to a tidy 100%.

Tarik Skubal trade odds: the full board

How Kalshi is pricing each destination as of the July 30 snapshot:

Landing spot Kalshi implied odds Status Los Angeles Dodgers 38% Market leader — rival execs still view L.A. as the favorite Milwaukee Brewers 23% Aggressive NL buyer; frontrunner if the Dodgers pass Baltimore Orioles 16% Have expressed interest; a deep farm system to deal from Detroit Tigers (stays) 13% The no-trade outcome — Detroit controls him through 2026 and has set a high ask Tampa Bay Rays 10% Reportedly in the mix per multiple beat reports Atlanta Braves 6% Named by ESPN's Jeff Passan among interested teams Philadelphia Phillies 6% Named by ESPN's Jeff Passan among interested teams Chicago Cubs 5% Looking to add a starter at the deadline New York Yankees 5% Tied to Skubal as a rotation upgrade

Read the percentages as implied probability: a 38% price means the market gives the Dodgers a 38% chance of being Skubal's next team. Nine teams are priced — note that "stays in Detroit" is itself a live outcome at 13%. Each team trades as its own contract, so the figures needn't sum to exactly 100%.

Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers?

The Dodgers are the name that never leaves a Skubal rumor — the two-time defending champions have both the prospect capital and the motive, and the market has installed them as the favorite at 38%. The reporting is murkier: an L.A. Times report characterized a Dodgers deal as "unlikely," even as Passan himself "guessed" L.A. would find a way to land him. That is the tension to watch — the market disagrees with the coolest reporting. If Los Angeles truly bows out, it opens the lane for Milwaukee.

The Brewers are right behind

Milwaukee sits second at 23% for a simple reason: the Brewers are expected to be one of the most aggressive buyers at the deadline, and if the Dodgers' interest is as soft as some reports suggest, they become the clearest fit among contenders chasing a front-line arm. A top-five farm system gives them the ammunition. Should Los Angeles fade, Milwaukee is the most likely team to inherit the top spot.

Tarik Skubal contract: why the deadline matters

Skubal is in his final year of team control and hits free agency after 2026. That single fact drives everything: it makes him a rental for any acquiring team, it lets Detroit set a premium ask, and it means this same "next team" question will reload in the offseason if he isn't moved by Aug. 3. For traders, the deadline is a hard catalyst — prices that drift for weeks can settle in minutes once a deal (or a decision to hold) is reported.

How to follow the market

Kalshi's "Tarik Skubal's Next Team" market is where these odds live, with each destination trading as its own yes/no contract. It resolves by Mar 25, 2027, so it stays live through free agency even if he isn't dealt; a separate "before Aug. 5" market prices the deadline alone. Prices update continuously.

Tarik Skubal trade FAQ

Will Tarik Skubal be traded?

It's genuinely uncertain. Rival executives believe Detroit wants to move him, but the Tigers have set a high ask and are under no obligation to trade a pitcher they control through 2026. The market currently treats a deal as more likely than not, with Milwaukee the favorite.

Who is the favorite to land Tarik Skubal?

As of the July 29 snapshot, the Los Angeles Dodgers lead Kalshi's market at 38%, ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (23%) and Baltimore Orioles (16%). "Stays in Detroit" sits at 13%, with the Rays (10%), Braves (6%), Phillies (6%), Cubs (5%) and Yankees (5%) rounding out the board.

When is the 2026 MLB trade deadline?

The deadline is Aug. 3, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET. Any Skubal trade would need to be finalized before then.

Is Tarik Skubal a free agent after 2026?

Yes. Skubal cannot become a free agent until after the 2026 season, so a team trading for him now is acquiring a rental for the stretch run and playoffs.

How has Skubal pitched this season?

Elite. He entered the All-Star break leading the majors in ERA and WAR, and since returning from a flexor injury on June 13 he has a 2.70 ERA with 65 strikeouts over 46.2 innings.

Methodology and sourcing

Odds reflect Kalshi's "Tarik Skubal's Next Team" market — a mutually exclusive, full-season market resolving by Mar 25, 2027 — captured on July 29, 2026 and stated as implied probabilities; they move continuously and should be refreshed at publish. Roster, injury and trade-interest details are drawn from ESPN (Jeff Passan), the Los Angeles Times, Bleacher Report and CBS Sports reporting from the week of July 24–28, 2026. Where reports conflict — as with the Dodgers' level of interest — we've flagged the disagreement rather than resolve it. No odds were estimated: every figure is read directly from the live market board, and "stays in Detroit" (13%) is a listed contract, not an inferred remainder. Prediction markets carry risk; nothing here is betting or investment advice.

Last updated: July 30, 2026. Odds snapshot subject to change through the Aug. 3 deadline.