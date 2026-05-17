Comparing performance home and away is designed to flesh out the quality of hitting or pitching. A powerful lineup will consistently clear the fence at home

This formula yields neutral as 1.00. Depending on the application, factors can be left in this form, or they can be multiplied by 100.

The strength of the team's offense and pitching is accounted for by comparing the team in question's numbers and their opponents at home to those on the road. Using home runs as an example:

The concept of park factors is a measure of how a venue plays, removing all bias, especially the quality of the home team's hitting and pitching. They are calculated as indices where 100 represents neutral. Levels over 100 indicate that the metric is enhanced by the park, while numbers under 100 denote venues that suppress it.

It's been a while since I updated the piece. At the time, DFS and prop betting weren't nearly as popular as they are now. The topic could use a refresh, so let's do it.

Back in the day, I used to write an annual piece called "Park Factors: A Necessary Evil." The premise was that park factors aren't perfect, but it's better to include them in analysis than to ignore them.

Back in the day, I used to write an annual piece called "Park Factors: A Necessary Evil." The premise was that park factors aren't perfect, but it's better to include them in analysis than to ignore them.

It's been a while since I updated the piece. At the time, DFS and prop betting weren't nearly as popular as they are now. The topic could use a refresh, so let's do it.

The concept of park factors is a measure of how a venue plays, removing all bias, especially the quality of the home team's hitting and pitching. They are calculated as indices where 100 represents neutral. Levels over 100 indicate that the metric is enhanced by the park, while numbers under 100 denote venues that suppress it.

The strength of the team's offense and pitching is accounted for by comparing the team in question's numbers and their opponents at home to those on the road. Using home runs as an example:

HR Park Factor = ((Team HR at Home + Opponent HR at Home) ÷ (Team AB at Home + Opponent AB at Home)) / ((Team HR Away + Opponent HR Away) ÷ (Team AB Away + Opponent AB Away)).

This formula yields neutral as 1.00. Depending on the application, factors can be left in this form, or they can be multiplied by 100.

Comparing performance home and away is designed to flesh out the quality of hitting or pitching. A powerful lineup will consistently clear the fence at home and away. A strong pitching staff will limit long balls at home and on the road.

The premise is solid but not perfect. As an extreme, let's say the Boston Red Sox have nine Johnny Peskys, that is, hitters with a proclivity for clanging balls off the right field foul pole in Fenway Park. The same type of contact on the road would hook foul, with the at-bat probably not ending in a home run. The HR factor for Fenway Park would be well over 100 because the lineup takes advantage of a quirk in the venue. A typical team may have a player or two specializing in fly balls down the line, so the example is clearly hyperbolic, but it shows that hitting or pitching bias may not be completely washed from the calculation.

The rest of the bias is eliminated by using a rolling three-year average. That is, the 2026 park factor averages the factors from 2023-2025, assuming the venue remained the same over that stretch. For example, "Walltimore" in Camden Yards reset the three-year rolling average. There are only two seasons with the renovation, so the 2026 factors in Baltimore only consider 2024-2025.

Fortunately, the Tampa Bay Rays moved back into Tropicana Field after spending last season at George Steinbrenner Field. While the dimensions are the same, there is new turf, and the lighting is better, so the park may play a bit differently. Even so, relying on the factors from 2022-2024 makes sense.

Unfortunately, the Athletics returned to Sutter Health Park, so we're stuck with one year's worth of data. Some cite the numbers from its usage as the home park of the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The problem is park factors compare how the venue plays relative to other places, and the River Cats are in the Pacific Coast League, perhaps the minors' most hitter-friendly league. Compared to other venues in the PCL, Sutter Health favors pitchers, but it boosted hitting in the majors. The dimensions of most minor-league parks are comparable to major-league yards. The primary difference is that minor-league parks are subject to more open-air effects since they only have one deck of seats. Major-league parks have multiple decks, which lessen the impact of the wind. This can hurt or help, depending on the direction of the breeze. For most of the season, Sutter Health Park experiences the "Delta Breeze," which usually blows out towards right field. With only one season of data, we're stuck with 2025 to generate Sutter Health Park indices.

What follows are the 2026 Park Factors for the 30 major-league venues, color-coded by the extent of their influence. Over 100 means the venue enhances the metric, while under 100 indicates that it suppresses it. The color code is relative to the pitcher/hitter. For example, a home run factor of 115 is terrible for pitchers but great for hitters.

Next time, I'll detail how park factors are applied to preseason projections and in-season analysis, which will include setting lineups, DFS, and prop betting. In addition, venues with seemingly contradictory factors will be grouped together and discussed.

Key:

Great

Good

Neutral

Bad

Terrible

Pitching Park Factors

Team Venue Years R H HR SO BB 1 Angels Angel Stadium 2023-2025 102 98 113 105 103 2 Astros Daikin Park 2023-2025 100 100 105 102 100 3 Athletics Sutter Health Park 2025 117 107 112 97 107 4 Blue Jays Rogers Centre 2023-2025 100 99 104 97 100 5 Braves Truist Park 2023-2025 102 102 105 106 99 6 Brewers American Family Field 2023-2025 94 94 106 109 106 7 Cardinals Busch Stadium 2023-2025 100 103 87 91 96 8 Cubs Wrigley Field 2023-2025 94 96 99 103 100 9 Diamondbacks Chase Field 2023-2025 106 105 88 94 99 10 Dodgers UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium 2023-2025 102 97 127 99 101 11 Giants Oracle Park 2023-2025 94 101 81 97 90 12 Guardians Progressive Field 2023-2025 94 97 85 102 100 13 Mariners T-Mobile Park 2023-2025 83 89 93 116 96 14 Marlins loanDepot park 2023-2025 102 103 90 97 97 15 Mets Citi Field 2023-2025 96 94 104 102 110 16 Nationals Nationals Park 2023-2025 102 104 94 90 94 17 Orioles Oriole Park at Camden Yards 2024-2025 98 102 97 97 91 18 Padres Petco Park 2023-2025 94 96 102 102 103 19 Phillies Citizens Bank Park 2023-2025 102 101 115 104 96 20 Pirates PNC Park 2023-2025 98 101 76 96 100 21 Rangers Globe Life Field 2023-2025 94 97 104 101 100 22 Rays Tropicana Field 2022-2024 92 96 98 108 95 23 Red Sox Fenway Park 2023-2025 110 107 89 96 97 24 Reds Great American Ball Park 2023-2025 106 100 123 102 103 25 Rockies Coors Field 2023-2025 125 117 105 90 101 26 Royals Kauffman Stadium 2023-2025 102 104 85 89 100 27 Tigers Comerica Park 2023-2025 102 100 99 98 100 28 Twins Target Field 2023-2025 106 102 102 103 100 29 White Sox Rate Field 2023-2025 98 98 96 100 103 30 Yankees Yankee Stadium 2023-2025 100 94 119 101 111

Right-Handed Batter Park Factors

Team Venue Year H HR SO BB 1 Angels Angel Stadium 2023-2025 100 115 106 104 2 Astros Daikin Park 2023-2025 100 103 101 96 3 Athletics Sutter Health Park 2025 108 108 93 103 4 Blue Jays Rogers Centre 2023-2025 101 104 91 101 5 Braves Truist Park 2023-2025 101 100 106 104 6 Brewers American Family Field 2023-2025 95 110 107 105 7 Cardinals Busch Stadium 2023-2025 104 85 91 98 8 Cubs Wrigley Field 2023-2025 95 102 100 100 9 Diamondbacks Chase Field 2023-2025 106 97 93 100 10 Dodgers UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium 2023-2025 99 134 98 106 11 Giants Oracle Park 2023-2025 101 84 96 87 12 Guardians Progressive Field 2023-2025 97 75 106 106 13 Mariners T-Mobile Park 2023-2025 87 91 118 100 14 Marlins loanDepot park 2023-2025 101 84 97 98 15 Mets Citi Field 2023-2025 94 109 102 110 16 Nationals Nationals Park 2023-2025 103 91 93 97 17 Orioles Oriole Park at Camden Yards 2024-2025 104 100 102 86 18 Padres Petco Park 2023-2025 96 112 104 103 19 Phillies Citizens Bank Park 2023-2025 100 103 103 89 20 Pirates PNC Park 2023-2025 101 67 96 100 21 Rangers Globe Life Field 2023-2025 97 105 102 101 22 Rays Tropicana Field 2022-2024 97 104 103 96 23 Red Sox Fenway Park 2023-2025 104 90 104 96 24 Reds Great American Ball Park 2023-2025 100 121 100 106 25 Rockies Coors Field 2023-2025 118 106 89 93 26 Royals Kauffman Stadium 2023-2025 105 93 90 97 27 Tigers Comerica Park 2023-2025 99 100 96 106 28 Twins Target Field 2023-2025 103 101 101 100 29 White Sox Rate Field 2023-2025 98 95 101 98 30 Yankees Yankee Stadium 2023-2025 94 119 104 111

Left-Handed Batter Park Factors

Team Venue Year H HR SO BB 1 Angels Angel Stadium 2023-2025 95 109 103 103 2 Astros Daikin Park 2023-2025 100 110 105 106 3 Athletics Sutter Health Park 2025 104 117 104 112 4 Blue Jays Rogers Centre 2023-2025 96 102 107 99 5 Braves Truist Park 2023-2025 102 110 105 94 6 Brewers American Family Field 2023-2025 93 100 112 108 7 Cardinals Busch Stadium 2023-2025 103 89 91 95 8 Cubs Wrigley Field 2023-2025 98 95 106 100 9 D-backs Chase Field 2023-2025 103 77 95 98 10 Dodgers UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium 2023-2025 95 119 102 96 11 Giants Oracle Park 2023-2025 100 78 99 93 12 Guardians Progressive Field 2023-2025 98 94 97 95 13 Mariners T-Mobile Park 2023-2025 93 96 114 93 14 Marlins loanDepot park 2023-2025 106 98 98 96 15 Mets Citi Field 2023-2025 93 98 103 110 16 Nationals Nationals Park 2023-2025 106 97 86 91 17 Orioles Oriole Park at Camden Yards 2024-2025 105 127 96 95 18 Padres Petco Park 2023-2025 95 89 99 104 19 Phillies Citizens Bank Park 2023-2025 101 128 104 104 20 Pirates PNC Park 2023-2025 101 87 96 100 21 Rangers Globe Life Field 2023-2025 98 102 99 100 22 Rays Tropicana Field 2022-2024 94 88 116 94 23 Red Sox Fenway Park 2023-2025 110 88 88 98 24 Reds Great American Ball Park 2023-2025 100 127 106 101 25 Rockies Coors Field 2023-2025 115 105 91 110 26 Royals Kauffman Stadium 2023-2025 102 74 87 104 27 Tigers Comerica Park 2023-2025 101 99 101 94 28 Twins Target Field 2023-2025 102 103 106 101 29 White Sox Rate Field 2023-2025 98 96 98 109 30 Yankees Yankee Stadium 2023-2025 94 119 98 113

Switch-Hitter Park Factors