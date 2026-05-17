The Z Files: 2026 Pitching and Hitting Park Factors

Todd Zola breaks down the park factors for every major-league ballpark, providing another lens through which to judge matchups and lineup choices.
May 17, 2026
The Z Files: 2026 Pitching and Hitting Park Factors
May 17, 2026
The Z Files

Back in the day, I used to write an annual piece called "Park Factors: A Necessary Evil." The premise was that park factors aren't perfect, but it's better to include them in analysis than to ignore them.

It's been a while since I updated the piece. At the time, DFS and prop betting weren't nearly as popular as they are now. The topic could use a refresh, so let's do it.

The concept of park factors is a measure of how a venue plays, removing all bias, especially the quality of the home team's hitting and pitching. They are calculated as indices where 100 represents neutral. Levels over 100 indicate that the metric is enhanced by the park, while numbers under 100 denote venues that suppress it.

The strength of the team's offense and pitching is accounted for by comparing the team in question's numbers and their opponents at home to those on the road. Using home runs as an example:

HR Park Factor = ((Team HR at Home + Opponent HR at Home) ÷ (Team AB at Home + Opponent AB at Home)) / ((Team HR Away + Opponent HR Away) ÷ (Team AB Away + Opponent AB Away)).

This formula yields neutral as 1.00. Depending on the application, factors can be left in this form, or they can be multiplied by 100.

Comparing performance home and away is designed to flesh out the quality of hitting or pitching. A powerful lineup will consistently clear the fence at home

Back in the day, I used to write an annual piece called "Park Factors: A Necessary Evil." The premise was that park factors aren't perfect, but it's better to include them in analysis than to ignore them.

It's been a while since I updated the piece. At the time, DFS and prop betting weren't nearly as popular as they are now. The topic could use a refresh, so let's do it.

The concept of park factors is a measure of how a venue plays, removing all bias, especially the quality of the home team's hitting and pitching. They are calculated as indices where 100 represents neutral. Levels over 100 indicate that the metric is enhanced by the park, while numbers under 100 denote venues that suppress it.

The strength of the team's offense and pitching is accounted for by comparing the team in question's numbers and their opponents at home to those on the road. Using home runs as an example:

HR Park Factor = ((Team HR at Home + Opponent HR at Home) ÷ (Team AB at Home + Opponent AB at Home)) / ((Team HR Away + Opponent HR Away) ÷ (Team AB Away + Opponent AB Away)).

This formula yields neutral as 1.00. Depending on the application, factors can be left in this form, or they can be multiplied by 100.

Comparing performance home and away is designed to flesh out the quality of hitting or pitching. A powerful lineup will consistently clear the fence at home and away. A strong pitching staff will limit long balls at home and on the road.

The premise is solid but not perfect. As an extreme, let's say the Boston Red Sox have nine Johnny Peskys, that is, hitters with a proclivity for clanging balls off the right field foul pole in Fenway Park. The same type of contact on the road would hook foul, with the at-bat probably not ending in a home run. The HR factor for Fenway Park would be well over 100 because the lineup takes advantage of a quirk in the venue. A typical team may have a player or two specializing in fly balls down the line, so the example is clearly hyperbolic, but it shows that hitting or pitching bias may not be completely washed from the calculation.

The rest of the bias is eliminated by using a rolling three-year average. That is, the 2026 park factor averages the factors from 2023-2025, assuming the venue remained the same over that stretch. For example, "Walltimore" in Camden Yards reset the three-year rolling average. There are only two seasons with the renovation, so the 2026 factors in Baltimore only consider 2024-2025.

Fortunately, the Tampa Bay Rays moved back into Tropicana Field after spending last season at George Steinbrenner Field. While the dimensions are the same, there is new turf, and the lighting is better, so the park may play a bit differently. Even so, relying on the factors from 2022-2024 makes sense.

Unfortunately, the Athletics returned to Sutter Health Park, so we're stuck with one year's worth of data. Some cite the numbers from its usage as the home park of the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The problem is park factors compare how the venue plays relative to other places, and the River Cats are in the Pacific Coast League, perhaps the minors' most hitter-friendly league. Compared to other venues in the PCL, Sutter Health favors pitchers, but it boosted hitting in the majors. The dimensions of most minor-league parks are comparable to major-league yards. The primary difference is that minor-league parks are subject to more open-air effects since they only have one deck of seats. Major-league parks have multiple decks, which lessen the impact of the wind. This can hurt or help, depending on the direction of the breeze. For most of the season, Sutter Health Park experiences the "Delta Breeze," which usually blows out towards right field. With only one season of data, we're stuck with 2025 to generate Sutter Health Park indices.

What follows are the 2026 Park Factors for the 30 major-league venues, color-coded by the extent of their influence. Over 100 means the venue enhances the metric, while under 100 indicates that it suppresses it. The color code is relative to the pitcher/hitter. For example, a home run factor of 115 is terrible for pitchers but great for hitters.

Next time, I'll detail how park factors are applied to preseason projections and in-season analysis, which will include setting lineups, DFS, and prop betting. In addition, venues with seemingly contradictory factors will be grouped together and discussed.

Key:

  • Great
  • Good
  • Neutral
  • Bad
  • Terrible

Pitching Park Factors

TeamVenueYearsRHHRSOBB
1 AngelsAngel Stadium2023-202510298113105103
2 AstrosDaikin Park2023-2025100100105102100
3 AthleticsSutter Health Park202511710711297107
4 Blue JaysRogers Centre2023-20251009910497100
5 BravesTruist Park2023-202510210210510699
6 BrewersAmerican Family Field2023-20259494106109106
7 CardinalsBusch Stadium2023-2025100103879196
8 CubsWrigley Field2023-2025949699103100
9 DiamondbacksChase Field2023-2025106105889499
10 DodgersUNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium2023-20251029712799101
11 GiantsOracle Park2023-202594101819790
12 GuardiansProgressive Field2023-2025949785102100
13 MarinersT-Mobile Park2023-202583899311696
14 MarlinsloanDepot park2023-2025102103909797
15 MetsCiti Field2023-20259694104102110
16 NationalsNationals Park2023-2025102104949094
17 OriolesOriole Park at Camden Yards2024-202598102979791
18 PadresPetco Park2023-20259496102102103
19 PhilliesCitizens Bank Park2023-202510210111510496
20 PiratesPNC Park2023-2025981017696100
21 RangersGlobe Life Field2023-20259497104101100
22 RaysTropicana Field2022-202492969810895
23 Red SoxFenway Park2023-2025110107899697
24 RedsGreat American Ball Park2023-2025106100123102103
25 RockiesCoors Field2023-202512511710590101
26 RoyalsKauffman Stadium2023-20251021048589100
27 TigersComerica Park2023-20251021009998100
28 TwinsTarget Field2023-2025106102102103100
29 White SoxRate Field2023-2025989896100103
30 YankeesYankee Stadium2023-202510094119101111

Right-Handed Batter Park Factors

TeamVenueYearHHRSOBB
1 AngelsAngel Stadium2023-2025100115106104
2 AstrosDaikin Park2023-202510010310196
3 AthleticsSutter Health Park202510810893103
4 Blue JaysRogers Centre2023-202510110491101
5 BravesTruist Park2023-2025101100106104
6 BrewersAmerican Family Field2023-202595110107105
7 CardinalsBusch Stadium2023-2025104859198
8 CubsWrigley Field2023-202595102100100
9 DiamondbacksChase Field2023-20251069793100
10 DodgersUNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium2023-20259913498106
11 GiantsOracle Park2023-2025101849687
12 GuardiansProgressive Field2023-20259775106106
13 MarinersT-Mobile Park2023-20258791118100
14 MarlinsloanDepot park2023-2025101849798
15 MetsCiti Field2023-202594109102110
16 NationalsNationals Park2023-2025103919397
17 OriolesOriole Park at Camden Yards2024-202510410010286
18 PadresPetco Park2023-202596112104103
19 PhilliesCitizens Bank Park2023-202510010310389
20 PiratesPNC Park2023-20251016796100
21 RangersGlobe Life Field2023-202597105102101
22 RaysTropicana Field2022-20249710410396
23 Red SoxFenway Park2023-20251049010496
24 RedsGreat American Ball Park2023-2025100121100106
25 RockiesCoors Field2023-20251181068993
26 RoyalsKauffman Stadium2023-2025105939097
27 TigersComerica Park2023-20259910096106
28 TwinsTarget Field2023-2025103101101100
29 White SoxRate Field2023-2025989510198
30 YankeesYankee Stadium2023-202594119104111

Left-Handed Batter Park Factors

TeamVenueYearHHRSOBB
1 AngelsAngel Stadium2023-202595109103103
2 AstrosDaikin Park2023-2025100110105106
3 AthleticsSutter Health Park2025104117104112
4 Blue JaysRogers Centre2023-20259610210799
5 BravesTruist Park2023-202510211010594
6 BrewersAmerican Family Field2023-202593100112108
7 CardinalsBusch Stadium2023-2025103899195
8 CubsWrigley Field2023-20259895106100
9 D-backsChase Field2023-2025103779598
10 DodgersUNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium2023-20259511910296
11 GiantsOracle Park2023-2025100789993
12 GuardiansProgressive Field2023-202598949795
13 MarinersT-Mobile Park2023-2025939611493
14 MarlinsloanDepot park2023-2025106989896
15 MetsCiti Field2023-20259398103110
16 NationalsNationals Park2023-2025106978691
17 OriolesOriole Park at Camden Yards2024-20251051279695
18 PadresPetco Park2023-2025958999104
19 PhilliesCitizens Bank Park2023-2025101128104104
20 PiratesPNC Park2023-20251018796100
21 RangersGlobe Life Field2023-20259810299100
22 RaysTropicana Field2022-2024948811694
23 Red SoxFenway Park2023-2025110888898
24 RedsGreat American Ball Park2023-2025100127106101
25 RockiesCoors Field2023-202511510591110
26 RoyalsKauffman Stadium2023-20251027487104
27 TigersComerica Park2023-20251019910194
28 TwinsTarget Field2023-2025102103106101
29 White SoxRate Field2023-2025989698109
30 YankeesYankee Stadium2023-20259411998113

Switch-Hitter Park Factors

TeamVenueYearHHRSOBB
1 AngelsAngel Stadium2023-202596111104103
2 AstrosDaikin Park2023-2025100108104103
3 AthleticsSutter Health Park2025105114101109
4 Blue JaysRogers Centre2023-202597103103100
5 BravesTruist Park2023-202510210710597
6 BrewersAmerican Family Field2023-202594103111107
7 CardinalsBusch Stadium2023-2025103889196
8 CubsWrigley Field2023-20259797104100
9 D-backsChase Field2023-2025104839499
10 DodgersUNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium2023-20259612310199
11 GiantsOracle Park2023-2025100809891
12 GuardiansProgressive Field2023-2025988910098
13 MarinersT-Mobile Park2023-2025919511595
14 MarlinsloanDepot park2023-2025105949897
15 MetsCiti Field2023-202593101103110
16 NationalsNationals Park2023-2025105958893
17 OriolesOriole Park at Camden Yards2024-20251051199892
18 PadresPetco Park2023-20259595100104
19 PhilliesCitizens Bank Park2023-2025101121104100
20 PiratesPNC Park2023-20251018196100
21 RangersGlobe Life Field2023-202598103100100
22 RaysTropicana Field2022-2024959211295
23 Red SoxFenway Park2023-2025108899297
24 RedsGreat American Ball Park2023-2025100125104102
25 RockiesCoors Field2023-202511610590105
26 RoyalsKauffman Stadium2023-20251037988102
27 TigersComerica Park2023-20251009910097
28 TwinsTarget Field2023-2025102102105101
29 White SoxRate Field2023-2025989699106
30 YankeesYankee Stadium2023-202594119100112

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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