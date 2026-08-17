James Wood : The Nationals provided a disappointing update on Woods Sunday, admitting the slugger's strained oblique is healing slower than expected. He has not suffered a true setback but his progressed has plateaued, a common occurrence in recovery. Often during therapy and treatment, an injured individual will see a rapid improvement in functional measurements as their initial symptoms subside. However, overtime the progression slows as the delicate and time-consuming remodeling phase of healing occurs. This stage is pivotal in the process, as setbacks or aggravations can arise if the athlete prematurely returns or attempts to push through the injury.

Former MLB pitcher Tommy John died over the weekend at age 83. The four-time All-Star amassed over 288 wins during his 26-year big league career. However, John's impact on baseball and fantasy baseball in the process is immeasurable. John was the first player to undergo a radical new elbow procedure to reconstruct the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow. Under the steady hand of Dr. Frank Jobe, the first "Tommy John" procedure was performed in 1974. In the decades since, countless baseball players including current stars Shohei Ohtani , Bryce Harper , Tarik Skubal and Jacob deGrom , have endured the surgery and extended their time on the field despite suffering what was once considered a career-ender. So, before I look at the injuries affecting this week, a hat tip to a man who impacted the sport as a whole and helped shape the current fantasy landscape.

Former MLB pitcher Tommy John died over the weekend at age 83. The four-time All-Star amassed over 288 wins during his 26-year big league career. However, John's impact on baseball and fantasy baseball in the process is immeasurable. John was the first player to undergo a radical new elbow procedure to reconstruct the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow. Under the steady hand of Dr. Frank Jobe, the first "Tommy John" procedure was performed in 1974. In the decades since, countless baseball players including current stars Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Tarik Skubal and Jacob deGrom, have endured the surgery and extended their time on the field despite suffering what was once considered a career-ender. So, before I look at the injuries affecting this week, a hat tip to a man who impacted the sport as a whole and helped shape the current fantasy landscape.

James Wood: The Nationals provided a disappointing update on Woods Sunday, admitting the slugger's strained oblique is healing slower than expected. He has not suffered a true setback but his progressed has plateaued, a common occurrence in recovery. Often during therapy and treatment, an injured individual will see a rapid improvement in functional measurements as their initial symptoms subside. However, overtime the progression slows as the delicate and time-consuming remodeling phase of healing occurs. This stage is pivotal in the process, as setbacks or aggravations can arise if the athlete prematurely returns or attempts to push through the injury. Washington is keeping a tight control on Wood's effort levels and limiting his work in the cage and while throwing. If he can remain patient and slowly build himself back up, Wood has a better chance of returning and remaining in the lineup. For now, that looks to be at least a week or two away from occurring.

Brice Turang: Turang has missed four straight games due to left knee tendinitis. The injury has been an issue for a while now but flared up during the team's series against the Padres. Imaging on the area failed to reveal any significant structural damage, and the team is optimistic he will be able to return with extended rest. The Brewers do not play Monday, and there is hope he will be back Tuesday against the Mariners. Despite Milwaukee's confidence, those invested here should scale back their expectations for the foreseeable future. Tendinitis is a chronic issue that can be limiting, especially on the base path.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Check Swings

Jacob deGrom: Triceps fatigue prevented deGrom from continuing beyond the second inning in his most recent start though he was able to play catch over the weekend. The triceps muscle is a three-headed muscle located on the back of the upper arm. Its primary responsibility is straightening the elbow, but it also plays a role in several shoulder movements. For pitchers, the elbow helps with velocity and elbow stability. For a player like deGrom who has a history of elbow issues, a healthy triceps is critical in preventing injuries in other areas along the kinetic chain. As a result, look for Texas to tread cautiously with deGrom, and it would not be surprising if he missed his next start.

Vladimir Guerrero: Guerrero suffered a concussion after colliding with George Lombard at third base. Concussions are a highly unpredictable injury that can come with an assortment of signs and symptoms. The standardized screening protocol used for concussion assessment assigns an injured individual a symptom score based on the number of the symptoms reported and their respective severity. This score, along with those recorded with additional neurocognitive testing, contributes to a concussion diagnosis. It sounds like Guerrero reported multiple symptoms over time, resulting in his quick placement on the 7-day IL. Monitor his progress through the league's mandated protocol to get a better idea if he has a chance at returning when first eligible. Charles McAdoo and Kazuma Okamoto will take over at first base for Toronto.

Paul Skenes: The reigning NL Cy Young winner is mired in a prolonged slump and had his Sunday start pushed back to Wednesday. The team insists the issue is not injury related and just a chance for Skenes to clear his head and provide him some valuable rest time. Fatigue isn't a true injury but can impact performance. Hopefully Skenes can get back on track against the Tigers.

Tyler Soderstrom: Already down Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers, the Athletics lost another key component of their lineup over the weekend. Soderstrom was placed on the 10-day IL with left hip impingement. Hip impingement is the same chronic issue sidelining Minnesota's Byron Buxton and can be a slow to heal issue. The problem arises when the cartilage rim of the hip becomes pinched against the head of the femur. Like Buxton, Soderstrom has made multiple trips to the IL for the issue, and a return date is uncertain. Unfortunately, A's manager Mark Kotsay hinted the injury could be season-ending, but that will be determined after Soderstrom visits with a specialist on Monday. Fantasy managers should begin looking for a long-term roster replacement.

Dansby Swanson: Swanson suffered a left side injury Sunday with manager Craig Counsell quickly relaying that the problem will send the shortstop to the IL. Further testing was scheduled to be performed Monday, but all indications suggest this is an oblique strain. The severity of the strain will determine just how long Swanson sits, but even a mild strain would result in a multiweek absence. Nico Hoerner is expected to shift to shortstop with rookie Pedro Ramirez taking over at second base.

Trea Turner: The Phillies shortstop did not play Sunday after fouling a ball of his right knee on Saturday. Turner said the injury appeared worse than it is, and he plans on returning to action Monday against the Marlins. The fact that Turner was available off the bench Sunday further strengthens this belief.

Justin Wrobleski: The Dodgers lefty landed on the IL with left forearm inflammation. The first-time All-Star has struggled lately, and the injury could be the culprit. In three August starts he has recorded three straight losses while compiling a 9.22 ERA and 1.76 WHIP. It is unclear if the decision to place him on the IL was precautionary or if Wrobleski is dealing with a more serious underlying issue, but Los Angeles will have to adjust their six-man rotation for the immediate future.