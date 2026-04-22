Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers should be set for a big day against the Giants on Wednesday night.

Top MLB Betting Picks for April 22: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props



2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 1-3

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 0-4

Two NL West/intrastate rivals that know each other well face off in a battle of veteran starting pitchers to cap off Wednesday's slate.

Without further ado, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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MLB Picks for Dodgers at Giants

SGP: Dodgers moneyline and Under 6 Runs- F5 (-105 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Shohei Ohtani Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (-140 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Best Bets

Tonight's middle game of a three-game series between the Dodgers and Giants is in certain ways a study in contrasts. While San Francisco did manage a win in the series opener Tuesday, the two teams have been going in opposite directions to open the season.

Los Angeles still has a 16-7 mark and has compiled the third-most runs in the majors (134), while the Giants have just a 10-13 record and have pushed across the second-fewest runs in all of baseball (78). Then, the Shohei Ohtani-Tyler Mahle pitching matchup also features two players with diverging fortunes.

Ohtani has been nearly unhittable, posting a 2-0 record, 0.50 ERA and 0.72 WHIP over his first three starts. He's accompanied those elite numbers with a 26.1 percent strikeout rate, and he's yet to allow a ball to leave the yard. In contrast, Mahle has been lit up for a 7.23 ERA and 1.93 WHIP, pitching well in two of his starts but giving up five and eight earned runs, respectively, to the Mets and Reds. Mahle does have a 10.1 K/9, but he's also sporting a 5.8 BB/9 and 2.9 HR/9 across 18.2 innings.

Current Dodgers bats have also given Mahle plenty of trouble over his career, as they own a collective .268 average and .792 OPS against him across 79 career plate appearances. Seven of the 19 hits they've rapped out in that sample have also gone for extra bases. Los Angeles also happens to boast baseball's most prolific offense when it comes to the first five innings on the road — the Blue Crew is averaging an MLB-high 4.6 runs per first five innings when traveling.

In turn, Mahle is allowing opponent averages of .500, .286 and .294 in the first, third and fourth innings, respectively, over his first four starts. Moreover, he's conceded a massive .400 average, 1.367 OPS and 13 total bases to the 18 batters he's faced with runners in scoring position. Given the Dodgers' pattern of early-game success and Mahle's metrics over that same span, a same-game parlay that banks on Los Angeles being ahead at the end of five frames while putting a few runs on the board without things getting into blowout territory is in play as our main bet.

Then, considering that San Francisco's current bats have only managed a collective .176 average and .550 OPS against him across 55 career plate appearances — and the Giants have a .203 average, -15.8 wRAA and MLB-low .239 wOBA versus right-handers at home — I'm also in on Ohtani, who's allowed just seven hits in his first 18 innings, not giving up too much contact for our player prop.

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