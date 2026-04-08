Check out today's top MLB Picks from Betting Expert Juan Carlos Blanco as he shares his plays on the Tigers-Twiins game

Top MLB Betting Picks for April 8: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 0-2

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 0-2

The third game of a four-game set between AL Central rivals Detroit and Minnesota closes out MLB's Wednesday slate. Framber Valdez, a prize offseason acquisition for Detroit, looks to extend the strong beginning to his Tigers tenure against Bailey Ober, who's gotten his 2026 off to a rocky start with a 6.75 ERA over his first pair of trips to the mound.

Without further ado, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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MLB Picks for Tigers at Twins

SGP: Tigers +0.5 and Under 5 Runs- F5 (+120 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Framber Valdez Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Neither team has gotten its season off to what could be considered an encouraging start, with Detroit now 4-7 and Minnesota holding a 5-6 mark following its 4-2 win over the Tigers on Tuesday. However, Detroit has the upper hand in terms of pitching matchup Wednesday, considering Valdez owns an 0.75 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across the 12 innings covering his first two starts.

Valdez, who's always been very good about keeping the ball in the park, hasn't yet allowed a home run either. He's facing a Twins team that has struggled against left-handers in the early going. Minnesota owns a 27.0% strikeout rate, .173 average, .262 wOBA and -6.1 wRAA across its first 148 plate appearances versus southpaws. Valdez also has a successful track record against current Twins hitters, holding them to a collective .206 average over 39 career encounters while recording 16 Ks in that span.

In contrast, Ober's aforementioned ERA is just one indicator of the fact he's been fairly hittable over his first two starts. That bloated 6.75 figure also comes on the heels of a 5.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 1.9 HR/9 over 27 starts in 2025, and an 8.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 4.1 HR/9 across 11.0 IP in two starts versus Detroit. Current Tigers hitters have a collective .257 average, .779 OPS and 19 extra-base hits (out of 38 total) in 154 career encounters with Ober, who also carries a .290 xBA and .443 xSLG over his first two starts.

Given the numbers cited, a bet on the Tigers being tied at worst and potentially ahead at the end of five innings is certainly in play. Playing that in conjunction with a relatively low-scoring first half of the game, is a good way to roll with a same-game parlay. Then, given Valdez' past success versus Minnesota hitters and their struggles with lefties so far in general, his strikeout prop is of interest as well.

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