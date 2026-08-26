Wednesday's best MLB bets include one on Zack Gelof and the Athletics, who take on the Twins in Sacramento.

Top MLB Betting Picks for August 26: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 9-9-2 (-2.96 units)

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 11-10 (+0.28 units)

The rubber match of a three-game series between the Twins and Athletics at Sutter Home Park unfolds Wednesday night, with southpaw Connor Prielipp taking the hill for the visitors against J.T. Ginn.

That starting pitching matchup seemingly gives the advantage to the hosts, but with the hitter-friendly environment, there's a good chance of some offense fireworks on both sides.

With the stage set, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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MLB Picks for Twins at Athletics

SGP: Athletics +1.5 and Under 7 runs - F5 (+100 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Zack Gelof To Record 2+ Total Bases (+110 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Minnesota Twins at Athletics Best Bets

It's been a disappointing season overall record-wise for both the Twins and Athletics, who each find themselves under .500. The A's have particularly endured a rough season, tying with their AL West mate Los Angeles for the worst record in the AL and second worst in all of baseball at 52-81.

The Athletics also have an MLB-worst -188 run differential, but there are some factors at play that suggest they could at least be very competitive in the first half of Wednesday's series finale. That begins with Prielipp, who enters the night with a 3-7 record, 5.57 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 1.2 HR/9 across 18 starts.

Prielipp does have impressive swing-and-miss stuff (9.7 K/9) and averages 95.5 mph on his fastball, but he's also been at his worst on the road. The left-hander has pitched to an 0-4 record, 6.58 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 1.4 HR/9 in his 39.2 innings outside Target Field, and over his last two starts (one home, one road), he's sporting an 11.45 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 1.6 HR/9 across 11 innings.

Prielipp is facing an A's team that, despite its very unsightly record, has had its share of offensive success at its temporary home park, including against lefties. The Athletics boast a .274 average, .763 OPS and .335 wOBA in that split since the All-Star break, and in August specifically, they sport .314, .826 and .363 figures in those respective categories. Meanwhile, Prielipp is allowing a .317 average and .792 OPS with runners in scoring position thus far in his rookie campaign, and he notably carries an unwieldy 7.00 ERA in the first inning.

On the other side, Ginn has been a legitimate bright spot in a lost season for the home team. The right-hander's 8-8 record is offset by a 3.60 ERA and 1.23 WHIP, along with a solid 8.0 K/9 and acceptable 1.0 HR/9. What's more, Ginn has found a way to mostly master the dangerous conditions of his home park, generating a 6-3 record, 3.58 ERA and impressively modest 0.7 HR/9 in the venue.

Ginn's Statcast data essentially legitimizes his surface numbers, as he's giving up a career-low 5.4% barrel rate and has pitched to a .237 xBA, .306 xwOBA and 3.91 xERA. Those numbers are made all the more impressive by the fact he's pitched 60.1 innings at home, where he's conceded only five home runs to the 262 batters he's faced.

The Twins have just a .207 average, .277 wOBA and -16.1 wRAA against right-handers on the road since the All-Star break, while Ginn has bounced back from his one big blow-up of the season against the White Sox in his last pre-All-Star-break start to furnish a 3.38 ERA and 0.3 HR/9 over his five second-half starts to date. He's also holding opponents to a tiny .167 average and .527 OPS with runners in scoring position, and he's been a mostly above-average performer in the first half of games except for some occasional fifth-inning trouble.

Given the numbers cited for both hurlers, I'm in the camp of the Athletics being no worse than a run down and there being a solid but not inordinate amount of offense in the first five frames for our same-game parlay.

Then, Zack Gelof has a .319 average, .913 OPS, .234 ISO and .393 wOBA against left-handers at home, while Prielipp has allowed a .299 average and .354 wOBA to right-handed hitters on the road. Twins relievers have also pitched to a 6.62 ERA, .286 BAA and .370 wOBA against right-handed hitters on the road in August.

Therefore, the Over on Gelof's total bases prop is certainly under consideration at plus money.

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