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Top MLB Betting Picks for July 29: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 7-8-1 (-3.92 units)

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 10-7 (+2.33 units)

The Red Sox appear to be gaining momentum again after seeing their long winning streak snapped, and they find themselves in a premium matchup Wednesday in a hitter's park. However, the Athletics, despite an ugly 45-62 record, have plenty of firepower in their lineup as well.

With the stage set, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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MLB Picks for Red Sox at Athletics

SGP: Red Sox +0.5 and Under 8.5 runs - F5 (+100 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Willson Contreras Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Boston Red Sox at Athletics Best Bets

The Red Sox and Athletics have had rollercoaster seasons that have seen the two clubs go in opposite directions as they've unfolded. Boston was stuck in neutral or worse for most of the first half before recently going on a torrid 15-game winning streak that tied a franchise record and vaulted the Sox over .500.

Meanwhile, the Athletics looked like a significantly improved team over the first two months of the season and were still sitting at .500 (26-26) on May 23, but they're just 19-36 since that point. The fact they play in an extreme hitter's park in Sutter Home Park certainly doesn't help their pitching staff, and Wednesday, they're in a particularly disadvantageous position on paper.

The A's will trot out Jacob Lopez, who's fashioned an 0-3 record, 7.62 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 1.7 HR/9 across 26 innings in his home starts this season. Lopez has had plenty of difficulty overall – he sports a 6.12 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 16 appearances (13 starts) – and although Statcast metrics such as a .219 xBA, .304 xBA and 3.87 xERA imply he's had plenty of tough luck, the left-hander is in an especially tough matchup Wednesday.

The Red Sox have been the best road team against left-handers for a large swath of this season, posting an MLB-best .386 wOBA and 19.3 wRAA in that split since June 1. Boston also sports a .273 average, .904 OPS and .276 ISO versus southpaws when traveling in that span, and given Lopez's propensity for giving up the long ball at home, matters could certainly get out of hand while he's in there.

Boston will counter with Patrick Sandoval, who's far from a sure thing himself despite his current 3.21 ERA. Sandoval entered 2026 having posted an ERA above 5.00 in three of his first six seasons, and this year's much more modest figure is still accompanied by a bloated 1.64 WHIP. Sandoval also has a .263 xBA and is facing an A's team that's been very difficult on left-handers at home since June 1, as evidenced by their .307 average, .900 OPS, .242 ISO, .386 wOBA and MLB-high 20.7 wRAA in that split.

Sandoval does typically do an excellent job keeping the ball in the park and sports a .297 xwOBA, so there's reason to put some faith in the Red Sox being able to keep pace, at minimum, over the first five innings. As such, our same-game parlay banks on just such a scenario and a solid amount of runs being scored in that span as well, a bet that's further supported by the fact the game carries a 10.5-run projected total.

Then, with Willson Contreras an absolute terror against lefties outside Fenway Park – he holds a .333 average, 1.138 OPS, .333 ISO and .478 wOBA, along with a tiny 7.5 percent strikeout rate, in that split – and having laced 42 of his 98 hits for extra bases, I'm on board with his total bases prop.

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MLB Picks Recap