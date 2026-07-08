Discover the best MLB bets for the Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers on Wednesday, July 8.

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Top MLB Betting Picks for July 8: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 6-7-1 (-3.79 units)

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 8-7 (+0.36 units)

A Rangers squad battling the Mariners for the top spot in the AL West face the division cellar dwellers in the Angels, which have lost seven straight, in the middle game of their three-game series Wednesday.

With the stage set, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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MLB Picks for Angels at Rangers

SGP: Angels +1.5 and Under 5.0 runs - F5 (+100 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

MacKenzie Gore Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-122 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Best Bets

Despite Los Angeles' miserable 36-56 first half, there hasn't been a complete dearth of positives. One of them has been Wednesday starter Walbert Urena, who's offsetting his 5-7 record with a 3.03 ERA, 0.6 HR/9 and solid 8.7 K/9.

The rookie right-hander did have a rare blow-up outing against the Athletics two starts ago where he allowed seven runs over 4.1 innings, but he's otherwise conceded three earned runs or less in 14 of his additional 15 trips to the mound.

Urena also has a lower ERA on the road (2.91) than at home (3.12), and a look at his Statcast metrics further underscores he's suffered from run support and some tough luck for the most part.

Urena sports a tiny .199 xBA, .295 xSLG and .282 xwOBA, while his modest 5.6 percent barrel rate and 33.2 percent hard-hit rate allowed corroborate hitters are having a difficult time squaring up consistently against his trademark changeup and sinker. Urena also has a 3.27 xERA, and he's typically been very good in the first half of games with ERAs of 2.57 or lower in innings 1-4.

Urena already faced the Rangers once this season, scattering five hits and allowing one earned run while posting a 6:3 K:BB over five innings at home back on May 23.

On the other side, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, a notable offseason addition for Texas, toes the rubber for the hosts after taking the loss last time out against the Guardians due primarily to one difficult inning. Gore has had his share of ups and downs during his first Rangers season while also producing a 5-7 mark to date, but most of his issues have come on the road.

Gore has quickly acclimated to his new home park, posting a 3-1 record, 2.49 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 across 43.1 innings at Globe Life Field. He's given up more than three earned runs just once in seven starts there, and he's held opponents to a .187 average and .251 wOBA in that split.

Like Urena, Gore also has one start this season against Wednesday's opponent, and it was one of his better ones of the season. Gore held the Angels to one run on one hit and two walks over six innings at Angel Stadium back on May 24, recording seven Ks in the process.

Current Los Angeles hitters have struggled against him beyond that start as well, as they own a collective .158 average and .536 OPS versus Gore in 44 career encounters, a sample where the veteran southpaw has rang up 13 Ks.

The Angels have struggled to make consistent contact against left-handers on the road, posting a 28.2 percent strikeout rate alongside a middling .223 average in that split over the last month of play.

Given all the numbers cited, our same-game parlay banks on a relatively quiet first half of the game from an offensive standpoint, and on the Angels managing to at least remain within a run of Texas thanks to Urena's typically strong pitching.

Then, we'll bank on Gore, who's been a very good strikeout pitcher at home and has at least seven strikeouts in seven starts, continuing the Angels' misery against lefties by getting to that threshold again.

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MLB Picks Recap