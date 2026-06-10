Juan Carlos Blanco breaks down the Cubs visit to Coors today and shares his best plays for tonight's game

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 10: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 6-4-1 (+0.79 units)

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 4-7 (-3.45 units)

After the Rockies handed the Cubs a series-opening thumping Tuesday, Chicago and Colorado face off for the middle game of the Coors Field series Wednesday. As if the offensive environment wasn't potent enough, tonight's game features a pair of starting pitchers that have been in particularly dire straits of late.

With the stage set, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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MLB Picks for Cubs at Rockies

SGP: Cubs +1.5 and Over 4.5 Runs- F5 (-120 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Ian Happ 2+ Total Bases (-110 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Best Bets

Wednesday's game sports a signature Coors Field projected total of 12 runs, and given the way both starting pitchers have performed this season, there's a chance the number isn't big enough. Both Shota Imanaga and Michael Lorenzen check into Wednesday struggling with every aspect of their game, and the opposing lineups for each could certainly extend their struggles.

Imanaga enters with a massive 10.80 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 5.0 HR/9 across the 21.2 innings covering his last four starts. The abysmal stretch has ballooned Imanaga's ERA from 2.32 to 4.74, and he's allowing an elevated 11.3% barrel rate for the season as well. Imanaga is also surrendering a .295 average and 1.066 OPS with runners in scoring position. But at least there is some reason for optimism to be found in his .232 xBA and 3.87 xERA.

However, the matchup Wednesday is a daunting one on paper, as the Rockies are now boasting an MLB-best .350 wOBA and 23.4 wRAA against right-handed pitching in their hitter-friendly home park. They also average the fourth-most runs per first five innings per home game (3.0). Imanaga has also notably had some rough early portions of games, pitching to a 4.85 ERA or greater in first, fourth and fifth innings this season.

On the other side, Lorenzen's struggles are even worse. The veteran right-hander carries a 2-8 record, 8.01 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 1.6 HR/9 across 60.2 innings over 14 appearances (13 starts). He's unsurprisingly experienced his most trouble at Coors, where he's pitched to a 9.67 ERA, 2.37 WHIP and 1.7 HR/9 in a 27-inning sample, while allowing a .408 average and .463 wOBA in that split as well.

Lorenzen's peripheral stats reveal he's also yielding a career-worst 9.7 percent barrel rate, along with a .315 xBA, .502 xSLG and 6.12 xERA. Therefore, his worrisome surface numbers can be considered mostly legitimate, and it's also worth noting current Cubs bats have gotten to him for a .270 average and .891 OPS across 43 career plate appearances.

While the Cubs have only been about middle of the pack in runs per first five innings per road game, the Rockies have been among the most generous teams in that regard when playing at home, surrendering 3.26 runs per first five in that split. Lorenzen is also conceding a .378 average and .883 OPS with runners in scoring position, plus a 6.23 ERA and .291 average or greater in each of the first five innings of his starts in 2026.

Therefore, given the collection of numbers cited, our same-game parlay will bank on Chicago keeping any deficit in the first five frames to one run or less and both teams combining for at least five runs in that span.

Then, Lorenzen is giving up an absurd .448 average and .554 wOBA to left-handed hitters at Coors this season. Meanwhile, the Cubs' Ian Happ carries a .373 wOBA and .239 ISO against righties on the road, and he sports a .302 average, .937 OPS and 1.9 total bases per start in his career at Coors Field. Therefore, a bet on the latter getting to at least two total bases serves as our player prop.

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