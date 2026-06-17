Top MLB Betting Picks for June 17: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

The Angels visit the Diamondbacks today in the rubber match of their three game series in the desert.Juan Carlos Blanco shares his best bets on the game
June 17, 2026
Top MLB Betting Picks for June 17: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
June 17, 2026
MLB Picks

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 17: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 6-5-1 (-1.79 units)

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 5-7 (-2.54 units)

The Angels are mired in the midst of another difficult season, while the Diamondbacks have clear NL wild-card hopes in a tough NL West despite Tuesday night's ugly 7-0 loss to the Halos. 

Wednesday's series-closing matchup will take place in afternoon temperatures and features a lefty vs. lefty matchup, setting up an interesting betting scenario.

With the stage set, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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MLB Picks for Angels at Diamondbacks

  • SGP: Diamondbacks Alt Run Line -0.5 and Under Alt. Total 7.5 runs - F5 (+134 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit
  • Eduardo Rodriguez Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-142 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets

The pitching matchup for Wednesday's matinee shapes up as an intriguing battle of southpaws on paper, considering the body of work the Angels' Sam Aldegheri and the D-Backs' Eduardo Rodriguez have put together so far this season.

Aldegheri has functioned as both a reliever and starter this season, and the three outings in which he's worked multiple innings have been impressive. The left-hander has a 1-0 record, 1.88 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across the 14.1 innings covering the trio of appearances where he's worked at least four frames.

Aldegheri's peripheral stats indicate he has been somewhat fortunate but still largely effective. The lefty owns a 3.77 xERA, .236 xBA and .305 xwOBA, and he's surrendering a modest 5.8 percent barrel rate that represents a signficant decrease from last year's 10.6 percent figure. 

Aldegheri has interestingly experienced trouble in same-handed matchups, however, and he's slated to confront a pair talented switch hitters and a dangerous lefty bat at the top of the order in Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll. Arizona has also performed reasonably well against lefties at home since May 1, posting a .272 average, .767 OPS, .279 ISO and .329 wOBA in that split.

On the other side, Rodriguez arrives with a 5-2 record, 2.55 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 0.9 HR/9 across 14 starts. The veteran has been especially effective on his home field, where he's sporting a 3-1 mark, 1.93 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 0.8 HR/9 over 46.2 innings. However, a peek under the statistical hood reveals some worrisome numbers.

Rodriguez's xERA is 4.83, well over two runs more than his standard figure. Rodriguez also carries a .264 xBA, .447 xSLG and .341 xwOBA, and his 17.9 percent strikeout rate is also a career-low figure. Yet, he also has an encouraging matchup against the Angels, as Los Angeles went into Tuesday with an AL-low .190 average, .291 wOBA, -3.4 wRAA and a bloated 27.7 percent strikeout rate against lefties on the road since May 1.

Considering the numbers cited for both starting pitchers and the opposition, a likely scenario for the first half of the game is for both teams to have a chance at modest offensive success, with the D-Backs a favorite to be at least slightly ahead. As such, our same-game parlay banks on those two scenarios.

Meanwhile, our player prop will focus on Rodriguez getting to at least five strikeouts against a team that's been K'd plenty by left-handers. Rodriguez has recorded at least five Ks on five occasions, with three of those instances coming over his last six trips to the mound.

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MLB Picks Recap

  • SGP: Diamondbacks Alt Run Line -0.5 and Under Alt. Total 7.5 runs - F5 (+137 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit
  • Eduardo Rodriguez Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-142 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Juan Carlos Blanco
Winner of the FSWA 2016 Newcomer of the Year Award, Juan Carlos Blanco has been playing fantasy sports for over 20 years and covers NBA, MLB, NFL, CFL and Arena Football for Rotowire.com, including serving as the beat writer for teams in multiple sports. He has previously written for KFFL.com and remains an avid season-long and daily fantasy player in multiple sports as well.
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