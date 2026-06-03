It's Shohei Ohtani Day in the dessert and Juan Carlos Blanco shares how he's playing today's game as the Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 3: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 5-4-1 (-0.51 units)

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 3-7 (-4.40 units)

Two NL West rivals face off in the third installment of a four-game set Wednesday night, and a marquee pitching matchup between Shohei Ohtani and Zac Gallen is on tap. However, while Ohtani has been elite on the mound, Gallen has had his share of struggles and now faces a team that's enjoyed success against him in the past.

With the stage set, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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MLB Picks for Dodgers at Diamondbacks

SGP: Dodgers -0.5 and Under 7 Runs- F5 (+130 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Andy Pages 2+ Total Bases (-105 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets

The Dodgers' quest for a three-peat is in fine shape through the first two plus months of the season. Los Angeles enters Wednesday with a 39-22 mark and a firm hold of the first place in the NL West. One of the Blue Crew's closest divisional threats is the Diamondbacks, but Dave Roberts' squad had taken four of the first five meetings between the teams.

Los Angeles is a favorite once again for Wednesday's matchup, and Ohtani's presence on the mound has plenty to do with it. The right-hander boasts a 5-2 record, 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 10.0 K/9 and 0.3 HR/9 across nine starts, allowing no more than two earned runs in any of those outings. He's twirled an outstanding four shutouts along the way, plus an additional start with one unearned run.

Both Ohtani's 0.75 ERA and 0.79 WHIP across 24 road frames are actually superior to his respective 0.87 and 0.84 figures at home. He also has a relatively short but successful history against current Arizona bats, as they've only mustered a collective .200 average with zero homers over 17 career encounters, a sample where he's rang up 6 Ks. The two-way superstar is also carrying a .186 xBA, .247 xwOBA and modest 3.1 percent barrel rate allowed, so his dominant form to date is far from a mirage.

On the other side, Gallen has had quite a different 2026 experience to this point. The long-tenured right-hander just hasn't looked himself in very many outings, as he walks into Wednesday's showdown with a 3-4 record, 5.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 1.5 HR/9 across his first 12 starts. He has been mostly effective at Chase Field, however, where he owns a 3-1 mark, 3.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 0.8 HR/9 over 32 innings.

However, Gallen's under-the-surface metrics don't support the notion he's been unlucky overall. The veteran righty's 10.6 barrel rate allowed is the highest of his career, while his 45.2 percent hard-hit rate surrendered checks in second highest. He also sports a .290 xBA and .478 xSLG, along with a 5.20 xERA. Current Dodgers hitters have also had their fair share of success against him, generating a collective .277 average and .801 OPS with 16 extra-base hits (out of 48 total) in a significant sample of 193 total plate appearances.

Additionally, Los Angeles has been excellent against right-handed pitching on the road over the last month-plus, as evidenced by the Dodgers' .345 wOBA and 11.7 wRAA in that split since May 1. The Dodgers are also averaging an MLB-high 3.6 runs per first five innings per road game. Meanwhile, Ohtani has held the opposition to an .091 average with runners in scoring position and has held batters to averages of .182 or less through the first four innings and a respectable .242 in the fifth.

Consequently, our same-game parlay banks on the Dodgers being ahead at the end of five against a D-Backs team that has just a .226 average, .298 wOBA and -5.8 wRAA against righties at home since May 1.

For our player prop, we'll bank on Los Angeles' Andy Pages, who's tagged right-handed pitching for a .799 OPS and .343 wOBA on the road and has a career .333 average against Gallen in nine career plate appearances, getting to at least two total bases.

The surging slugger also has a .333 average and a 1.094 OPS with an impressively modest 11.1 percent strikeout rate over the last 10 games, a sample where he's averaging 3.1 total bases per game thanks to 10 of his 14 hits going for extra bases. What's more, he has a very good track record against three of Arizona's high-usage relievers, having gone 6-for-8 with a double, a home run and five RBI against the trio of Kevin Ginkel, Jonathan Loaisaga and Juan Morillo.

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