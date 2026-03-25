It's finally here! The 2026 MLB season starts tonight as the Yankees travel across the country to take on the Giants. Juan Carlos Blanco shares his best bet and Same Game Parlay for tonight's game

Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props

2025 Regular-Season Betting Record: 43-39-3 (+1.95 units)

2025 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 26-19 (+5.15 units)

2025 Postseason Betting Record: 4-4 (-0.16 units)

2025 Postseason Props Record: 7-0 (+5.32 units)

While Opening Day unfolds in earnest with Thursday's full schedule, we have an Opening Night interleague treat to kick off the 2026 MLB season on Wednesday night.

The Yankees, who have designs on building on last season's 94-win regular season and ALDS appearance, are running it back with the majority of the same pieces. They'll eventually have one critical component they were missing last season – ace right-hander Gerrit Cole, who's in the final stages of his recovery from last year's Tommy John surgery.

Meanwhile, the Giants, who had an unremarkable 81-81 non-playoff season in 2025, added Luis Arraez and Harrison Bader to a talented lineup that already includes Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Heliot Ramos, among others.

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MLB Picks for Giants at Yankees

SGP: Yankees +0.5 - F3 and Under 2.5 runs F3 (-102 on BetMGM Sportsbook)

Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105 on BetMGMl Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees Best Bets

The Yankees come into Wednesday's season opener with elevated expectations yet again. In addition to their power-packed lineup, they have their top healthy pitcher on the hill in southpaw Max Fried. The veteran adapted seamlessly to the American League during his 2025 debut campaign in the Bronx, recording a career-high 19 wins alongside a 2.86 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 32 regular-season starts.

Fried was particularly effective in the first and third innings last season with ERAs of 1.97 and 2.25, respectively, in those frames. The southpaw had a bit more trouble in the second (4.50 ERA), but he still conceded just one homer in 32 frames in that split. He's also facing a Giants team that struggled throughout the second half against lefties in their spacious home park, mustering just a .273 wOBA, 78 wRC+ and a 24.3 percent strikeout rate in that split.

On the other side, Giants ace Logan Webb is about as steady as they come, and he has no shortage of experience toeing the rubber at Oracle Park. Webb went 8-4 with a 3.10 ERA and 0.7 HR/9 across 116 home frames a year ago, also posting a 9.8 K/9 in that split. The veteran right-hander posted a sub-4.00 ERA through each of the first three innings last season, and the Yankees, while naturally still dangerous, had a middling .239 average and 24.7 percent strikeout against righties on the road during the second half last season.

Given the numbers at play on either end, a same-game parlay bet on the Yankees being at least tied, if not ahead, after three innings and both teams being limited on offense is in play. Then, while Webb is undoubtedly a quality pitcher, Judge has tagged him for a double and a pair of homers over nine career plate appearances. He also posted a .340 average and massive 1.147 OPS on the road last season. Therefore, a prop that banks on the slugger getting to at least two total bases is also very viable.

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MLB Picks Recap