Two underwhelming teams meet up today as the Red Sox visit Kansas City. We get a nice pitching though in Michael Wacha vs. Connerly Early and Juan Carlos Blanco shares his plays

Top MLB Betting Picks for May 20: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 3-4-1 (-2.73 units)

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 2-6 (-4.20 units)

Two AL squads that have put together an underwhelming body of work thus far in 2026 play out the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night. The two starting pitchers have been bright spots for their respective teams in an underwhelming season, however, setting up what could be a lower-scoring clash in the series finale.

Without further ado, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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MLB Picks for Red Sox at Royals

SGP: Royals Alt Spread +0.5 and Under Alt Total 5.5 Runs- F5 (+122 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Connelly Early Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-125 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Best Bets

The Red Sox have shown some signs of life in the first two games of this series, recording 3-1 and 7-1 wins that featured a stellar pitching performance from Sonny Gray in the opener and a 15-hit barrage in the second. However, Wednesday's game shapes up more or less as a toss-up, as Michael Wacha, who's been the ace of Kansas City's staff, takes the hill for the hosts.

Wacha arrives with a 4-2 record, 2.83 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 57.1 innings over nine starts. Wacha's peripheral stats suggest his success has been mostly legit as he sports a .231 xBA, .315 xwOBA and 3.95 xERA. He's been at his best in his home park, where he holds a 3-1 record, 2.63 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 0.7 HR/9 across 27.1 innings. The veteran right-hander has also held hitters to a .222 average with runners in scoring position, including a .143 figure with two outs in that scenario.

Wacha also has had plenty of success against the Red Sox current hitters over the course of his long career, holding them to a collective .185 average and .563 OPS across 60 career plate appearances. Meanwhile, Boston went into Tuesday with just a .299 wOBA and unsightly -11.5 wRAA against right-handed pitching on the road this season. He's also been largely effective in the first half of games with the exception of a poor fourth inning against the Athletics four starts ago, as he's held the opposition to respective averages of .156, .194, .103 and .206 in the first, second, third and fifth innings.

On the visitors' side, left-hander Connelly Early toes the rubber and carries a 3-2 record, 3.21 ERA and solid 8.5 K/9. Like Wacha, Early has had just one rocky outing this season, as he gave up five earned runs to the Astros three starts ago. Early has also been at his best on the road, where he's submitted a 2-0 record, 2.30 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 27.1 innings, and he's facing a Royals team that has a .224 average and middling .306 wOBA against lefties at home.

Given the quality of both starters, a lower-scoring first half of the game is very much within the range of outcomes. Wacha should also have a good chance of limiting the damage considering the numbers cited, so our same-game parlay focuses on the Royals being no worse than tied and there being five runs or less scored in the first five frames.

Then, Early has recorded at least five strikeouts in five of nine starts, including in each of his last two, when he's racked up a combined 14 Ks. KC has also struck out a combined 23 times in the first two games of the series, supporting the notion of him reaching at least five punchouts.

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