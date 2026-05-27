Shohei Ohtani is on the mound today vs. one of the worst offenses in MLB. Juan Carlos Blanco shares how he's playng today's Rockies at Dodgers game

Top MLB Betting Picks for May 27: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 4-4-1 (-1.51 units)

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 3-6 (-3.40 units)

The final game of a three-game series between the NL West cellar-dwellers and leaders unfolds Wednesday night, and the pitching matchup pits two former NPB stars in Tomoyuki Sugano and Shohei Ohtani.

Without further ado, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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MLB Picks for Rockies at Dodgers

SGP: Dodgers -0.5 and Under 6.5 Runs- F5 (+100 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Shohei Ohtani Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+106 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets

Sugano took his fair share of lumps in his first MLB season in 2025, which he spent in Baltimore. The right-hander fashioned a 29-18 record, 2.57 ERA and 1.04 WHIP the prior three seasons in Japan, but he allowed 173 hits over 157 innings and pitched to a 1.9 HR/9 across 30 starts in Baltimore.

A move to the National League that involved making his home starts at Coors Field didn't afford Sugano the most promising outlook for 2026. But on the surface, he's put together his fair share of encouraging performances over the first two months of the season. Sugano sports a 4-3 record, 3.86 ERA and 1.23 WHIP, a solid set of metrics that nevertheless are deceiving when digging further.

Sugano also has an ugly 7.51 xERA, .315 xBA, .592 xSLG and .414 xwOBA, all figures that strongly imply that he's been very fortunate and could be headed for some major regression. The Dodgers' talented group of hitters are certainly well-equipped to facilitate such an outing. Los Angeles is averaging the second-most runs per game (5.4), including an MLB-high 8.3 in the last three contests, and has an MLB-high .346 wOBA and 37.0 wRAA against right-handed pitching.

On the other side, the Rockies have an uphill battle in the form of Ohtani. The right-hander has actually shined more as a pitcher than hitter this season, posting a 4-2 record, 0.73 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over his first eight starts. His advanced metrics seem to indicate his success is largely legitimate, as he also sports a 2.40 xERA, .196 xBA and .248 xwOBA.

Ohtani has also been at his very best at home, where he carries an 11.9 K/9 and has yet to allow a home run over 25 innings on his way to a 3-1 record. He also has fared well in a limited sample against Colorado's projected Wednesday lineup – he's held those batters to a .190 average over 21 plate appearances – and the Rockies carry a 25.3 percent strikeout rate, .297 wOBA and -13.2 wRAA against right-handed pitching on the road.

Given the pitching mismatch and the numbers cited, our same-game parlay focuses on the Dodgers being ahead by at least one run and six runs or fewer being scored in the first five innings.Then, given Ohtani's strikeout prowess at Dodger Stadium and the Rockies' struggles against righties outside Coors, our prop banks on Ohtani getting to at least eight strikeouts for the fifth time in the last seven outings.

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