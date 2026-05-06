Top MLB Betting Picks for May 6: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props

2026 Regular-Season Betting Record: 2-3-1 (-2.93 units)

2026 Regular-Season Player Props Betting Record: 1-5 (-4.11 units)

The Athletics and Phillies face off in the middle game of their interleague series Wednesday evening, and we have an intriguing starting pitching matchup pitting Jeffrey Springs against Zack Wheeler.

Without further ado, let's examine a same-game parlay and a player prop for tonight's game:

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Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Best Bets

SGP: Athletics +1.5 and Under 5 Runs- F5 (+120 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Jeffrey Springs Over 4.5 strikeouts (-128 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

The Phillies have struggled to live up to preseason expectations over the first month-plus of the season, as they'll enter Wednesday with a 16-20 mark and -34-run differential. However, Philadelphia has been on a clear course correction of late, going 8-2 over the last 10 games and boasting a three-game winning streak coming in.

Their most recent success was a 9-1 thrashing of the A's in Tuesday night's series opener, but on paper, Wednesday's offensive outlook is much more subdued. The primary reason for what should be more modest offensive expectations is the fact both veteran hurlers are in fine form coming in.

Springs is a relatively unremarkable 3-2, but that number is accompanied by a solid 3.96 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. However, his below-the-surface numbers are even more impressive, considering he also boasts a 3.18 xERA, .201 xBA and .285 xwOBA. Springs has also been at his best on the road, where he sports a 2.95 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 0.5 HR/9 across 18.1 innings.

Meanwhile, Wheeler has made two starts since his delayed season debut April 25 and looked good in both, pitching to a 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across his first 11 innings. Wheeler also sports a .155 xBA and .250 xwOBA, suggesting his early success is legitimate. That pair of outings have come on the road, but Wheeler owns a 16-5 record, 2.26 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 at Citizens Bank Park since the start of the 2024 season.

The Phillies own just a .186 average, .264 wOBA and -10.4 wRAA against lefties at home this season, and Springs has held current Philadelphia hitters to a collective .150 average and .521 OPS across 41 career encounters while recording 14 strikeouts in the sample. Meanwhile, the A's are averaging a full run less per first five innings on the road (2.1) than at home (3.1), and Wheeler has held the squad's current bats to a .182 average and .456 OPS over 62 career plate appearances, a sample where he hasn't surrendered a single extra-base hit.

Given the numbers cited, a bet on a fairly low-scoring first half of the game and the A's keeping any deficit to no more than one run serves as our same-game parlay. Then, given Springs' strong history of missing bats against current Phillies batters and the fact the southpaw is averaging 5.5 Ks over his last six starts, a wager on him hitting at least five strikeouts is also in play.

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