MLB Opening Day is finally here! Michael Rathburn has you covered in the battle of aces as Max Fried and Yankees visit Logan Webb and the Giants

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Top MLB Betting Picks for Opening Day March 25: Yankees vs. Giants Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

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Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Matchup: New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Location: Oracle Park — San Francisco, CA

Starting Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Max Fried (LHP)

Giants: Logan Webb (RHP)

Fried gets the Opening Day nod for New York

Webb makes his 5th straight Opening Day start for San Francisco

Opening Lines (Initial Market)

Moneyline:

New York Yankees -120

San Francisco Giants +100

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+140 range) | Giants +1.5 (-160 range)

Total: 7.5 runs

Current Lines (Latest Market Movement)

Moneyline:

Yankees -115 to -120 (BetMGM)

Giants -105 to +104 (Fanduel)

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+150) | Giants +1.5 (-172 range)

Total: o6.5 (Hard Rock -130) / u7.0 (BetRivers -108)

Analysis - We've seen significant line movement towards the total going under. Avoid the run line in this environment as it should be a lower scoring tight game. The Yankees lineup is neutralized in this ballpark and weather. Both ace starting pitchers should go 5 innings, but this game should be decided by the bullpens.

When two ace-level starters meet in a pitcher-friendly park with a total of 7 or lower, the edge isn't blindly betting the under — it's isolating the first five innings, where elite pitching suppresses scoring before bullpen variance enters the equation.

🎯 SYSTEM: "ACE SUPPRESSION SPOT"

Both SPs = Tier 1

ERA ≤ 3.50 (or strong underlying metrics)

Consistent 6+ inning profile

Ballpark = Bottom 10 run environment Both starting pitchers were in the Top 10 for ground ball percentage in 2025

Total = 6.5 or 7.0

Weather neutral or suppressive

No strong wind out

Temps ≤ ~65°F ideal

With all of the data above, you will see that I am leaning heavily towards banking on both starting pitchers giving us optimal performances, albeit on a shorter leash. It's the beginning of the season and both bullpens fully rested. This should be a fun game, low scoring, very competitive and with an outcome of 3-2 with a result being a coin flip.

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Yankees vs Giants Best Bets and Predictions

Best MLB Bets, Yankees/Giants