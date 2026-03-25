Top MLB Betting Picks for Opening Day March 25: Yankees vs. Giants Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

MLB Opening Day is finally here! Michael Rathburn has you covered in the battle of aces as Max Fried and Yankees visit Logan Webb and the Giants
March 25, 2026
Top MLB Betting Picks for Opening Day March 25: Yankees vs. Giants Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
March 25, 2026
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Top MLB Betting Picks for Opening Day March 25: Yankees vs. Giants Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

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Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Matchup: New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
Location: Oracle Park — San Francisco, CA

Starting Pitching Matchup
Yankees: Max Fried (LHP)
Giants: Logan Webb (RHP)
Fried gets the Opening Day nod for New York
Webb makes his 5th straight Opening Day start for San Francisco

Opening Lines (Initial Market)
Moneyline:
New York Yankees -120
San Francisco Giants +100
Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+140 range) | Giants +1.5 (-160 range)
Total: 7.5 runs

Current Lines (Latest Market Movement)
Moneyline:
Yankees -115 to -120 (BetMGM)
Giants -105 to +104 (Fanduel)
Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+150) | Giants +1.5 (-172 range)
Total: o6.5 (Hard Rock -130) / u7.0 (BetRivers -108)

Analysis - We've seen significant line movement towards the total going under. Avoid the run line in this environment as it should be a lower scoring tight game. The Yankees lineup is neutralized in this ballpark and weather. Both ace starting pitchers should go 5 innings, but this game should be decided by the bullpens. 

When two ace-level starters meet in a pitcher-friendly park with a total of 7 or lower, the edge isn't blindly betting the under — it's isolating the first five innings, where elite pitching suppresses scoring before bullpen variance enters the equation.

🎯 SYSTEM: "ACE SUPPRESSION SPOT"
Both SPs = Tier 1 
ERA ≤ 3.50 (or strong underlying metrics)
Consistent 6+ inning profile
Ballpark = Bottom 10 run environment                                                                                                           Both starting pitchers were in the Top 10 for ground ball percentage in 2025
Total = 6.5 or 7.0
Weather neutral or suppressive
No strong wind out
Temps ≤ ~65°F ideal

With all of the data above, you will see that I am leaning heavily towards banking on both starting pitchers giving us optimal performances, albeit on a shorter leash. It's the beginning of the season and both bullpens fully rested. This should be a fun game, low scoring, very competitive and with an outcome of 3-2 with a result being a coin flip. 

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Yankees vs Giants Best Bets and Predictions

Best MLB Bets, Yankees/Giants

  • Yankees/Giants F5 UNDER 3.5 runs (BetMGM -110) for 1 unit
  • Race to 5 Runs (Neither) (DraftKings +105) for 1 unit

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Michael Rathburn
Known as “Rath” in the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) community, he has helped run operations for two prominent daily fantasy sports startups. Michael has taken his insider knowledge and expertise in daily fantasy sports to the content side. Rath won the 2016 FSWA "Baseball Article of the Year, Online" award and was a finalist for the FSWA Best Baseball Series in 2011.
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Top MLB Betting Picks for Opening Day March 25: Yankees vs. Giants Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
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