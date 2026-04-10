Top MLB Prop Bets for April 10: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball gets us ready for the weekend with a loaded slate of games Friday. As busy as the slate is, there aren't many top-tier starting pitchers scheduled to take the mound. That could lead to some high-scoring games. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight three of the most appealing player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 5-6-1 (-1.80 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Prop Bets April 10

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Betting Picks

Luis Gil over 1.5 earned runs allowed (-145) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Jonathan Aranda 1+ walks (+145) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Yankees will recall Gil from the minors to make his first start of the season. The only reason he didn't break spring training with the team was that they didn't need a fifth starter because of so many off days being built into their schedule. He made one start at Triple-A, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings.

Gil had control issues last season, walking 33 batters over 57 innings. That left him with a 1.40 WHIP. His wildness at Triple-A isn't exactly encouraging for him to turn things around. The Rays ranked 12th in OPS versus right-handed pitchers last season and Gil has a career 1.30 WHIP on the road. The Rays could get to him for runs early.

Considering how wild Gil has been, it makes sense to take a chance on a Rays hitter to record a walk at plus odds. Let's go with Aranda, who has at least one walk in five of his 12 games. For his career, he has a 9.9 percent walk rate. Gil might be especially careful with him because he is also one of the most dangerous hitters in the Rays' lineup. He already has three home runs and 11 RBI for the season.

Cash in at Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Picks

Kris Bubic over 5.5 strikeouts (-114) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

Bubic moved from the bullpen back into the starting rotation for the Royals last season. His strikeout rate declined compared to his time as a reliever, but it was still respectable at 24.4 percent. He recorded four strikeouts over six innings against the Twins in his first start this year, then followed it up with eight strikeouts across five innings versus the Brewers in his last outing. Another encouraging stat from his last start is that he threw 96 pitches. That means he shouldn't be on a pitch limit moving forward.

The White Sox had one of the worst lineups in baseball last season. While they added the powerful Munetaka Murakami during the offseason, their lineup still has plenty of holes. For as many home runs as Murakami can hit, he swings and misses a lot. Through 13 games, he has a 30.8 percent strikeout rate. As a team, the White Sox have the fourth-most strikeouts in baseball. Bubic is in a great spot to come away with at least six strikeouts.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Prop Picks Recap