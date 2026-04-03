It's home opener day across much of MLB so we get a glorious full day of baseball! Mike Barner is here with his best MLB Picks and Props from the packed card

Top MLB Prop Bets for April 3: Expert Picks & Insights

There are a lot of day games Friday with many teams having their home opener for the season. Among the exciting matchups for the slate are the Royals hosting the Brewers and the Marlins taking on the Yankees. Let's sift through the betting options and highlight three player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 3-3 (-0.75 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Prop Bets April 3

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Betting Picks

Nolan McLean over 5.5 strikeouts (-120) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

McLean logged five innings against the Pirates in his first start of the season, posting eight strikeouts and allowing four runs. After taking the mound in the WBC, he threw 84 pitches in his first outing with the Mets. He threw at least 90 pitches in all eight of his starts in the majors last year and he should be able to at least approach that mark again Friday.

The Giants have had problems making contact out of the gate, posting 62 strikeouts across seven games. Even though David Peterson was limited to 68 pitches against them Thursday, he still had five strikeouts. McLean has a 31.0% strikeout rate during his brief career in the majors after missing a lot of bats throughout his stops in the minors. He has the potential to blow past this strikeout prop.

Cash in at Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Houston Astros at Athletics Betting Picks

Cristian Javier over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-118) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Injuries have put a damper on Javier's once promising career. Over the last two seasons, he logged a total of 71.2 innings. Across eight starts last year, he posted a 4.62 ERA and a 4.97 xFIP. He only had a 21.7% strikeout rate to go along with his 9.6% walk rate. Control issues have plagued him, even when he was at his best, considering his career 10.0% walk rate.

Javier was tagged for six runs over 4.2 innings in his season debut against the Angels. He issued four walks, hit two batters and had just one strikeout. He also gave up two home runs. The Athletics have struggled at the plate, but all of their games up to this point have been on the road. Last season, they had the eighth-highest home OPS in baseball. It wouldn't be a surprise if Javier gave up a crooked number in this matchup.

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Justin Crawford over 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs (-143) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Crawford is a contact hitter with speed. In 2024, he hit .337 over 41 games at Double-A. He followed that up by hitting .334 over 113 games at Triple-A last year. In addition to his stellar batting average, Crawford had an 11.5% walk rate to go along with his 18.0% strikeout rate. With his .393 wOBA, the speedster racked up 46 stolen bases.

Over his first five games with the Phillies, Crawford is 7-for-17 with one walk and four strikeouts. In terms of this prop, he posted at least two combined hits, runs and RBIs in four of the games. He will look to stay hot against Michael Lorenzen at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Lorenzen has a career 4.31 xERA and 1.31 WHIP. He's not a swing and miss pitcher as he has just a 19.6% strikeout rate for his career. Crawford could be on base multiple times in this game.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Prop Picks Recap