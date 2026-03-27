Top MLB Prop Bets to Watch for March 27: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball follows Opening Day with eight more games scheduled for Friday. There are some great matchups among them, including the Dodgers hosting the Diamondbacks. Let's dig into the slate and highlight three player props to consider.

Mike Barner's 2025 season record: 91-54 (+15.85 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Prop Bets March 27

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Picks

Kyle Tucker over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-136) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Tucker batted second in his Dodgers debut, right between Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. It doesn't get much more advantageous than that, especially when you consider the other excellent hitters that also follow Betts. Tucker capitalized right away, going 1-for-4 with one walk, one run scored and one RBI.

The Diamondbacks will start Ryne Nelson, who comes in off a productive 2025 campaign in which he finished with a 3.39 ERA. While not terrible, his 3.93 xERA and 4.05 xFIP were not as impressive. He also wasn't as stingy on the road. He had a 3.67 xFIP and a 0.97 WHIP at home, but a 4.53 xFIP and a 1.20 WHIP away from Arizona. With this matchup and the talent around him, Tucker is in a favorable position to reach at least two combined hits, runs and RBI again.

Cash in at Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Athletics Betting Picks

Nick Kurtz over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-109) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Kurtz quickly worked his way through the minors after being selected in the first round of the 2024 Draft. He played just 20 games at Triple-A last year before the Athletics have him the call. He couldn't have performed much better, posting 36 home runs, 86 RBI and 90 runs scored over 117 games. He accumulated a 1.002 OPS along the way. Although he did strike out a lot, he had a 12.9% walk rate that helped him record a .419 wOBA.

Kurtz tattooed the ball on a regular basis, finishing the season with an 18.3% barrel rate and a 50.9% hard-hit rate. Friday brings a matchup with Kevin Gausman, who has a career 3.70 xFIP. He won't be a pushover, but Kurtz had a 1.153 OPS versus right-handed pitchers last year. Given the appealing odds that come with this over, it could be well worth the risk.

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Sandy Alcantara under 5.5 hits allowed (-120) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

After missing all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Alcantara logged 174.2 innings across 31 starts last year. He finished with a bloated 5.36 ERA, but his 4.63 xERA and 4.16 xFIP indicate that he didn't pitch quite as poorly. His first start of 2026 being at home is noteworthy because he only allowed a .280 wOBA there last season. On the road, his wOBA allowed was .357.

The Rockies finished with 540 hits on the road last season, which was the fewest in baseball. The team with the next-fewest was the Pirates with 591. The Rockies didn't do much to improve their lineup during the offseason, so hits on the road could again be difficult to come by. When Alcantara faced them in Miami last season, he permitted just four hits over six innings. Don't be surprised if they struggle against him again.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Prop Picks Recap