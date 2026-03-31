Top MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

Tuesday will be loaded with action nationwide in the majors as we have a 14-game slate. And here are three of the top player props for the day.

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Best MLB Bets Tuesday

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Francisco Lindor over 1.5 total bases (+105 FanDuel)

Lindor is trending in the right direction after going hitless in his first two games of the season, but even if the traditional stats don't say much, the star shortstop has been seeing the ball well. He has gone 3-for-7 with two triples, two walks, two strikeouts and two runs scored over his last two appearances, and he's opening the season with an excellent .450 on-base percentage on 20 plate appearances.

As if those numbers didn't paint a picture that's already promising, it's worth noting that Lindor has had plenty of success against Andre Pallante in the past. He has a .462 batting average and a .462 slugging percentage against the right-hander in 13 at-bats, making him a strong target to rack up bases in what looks like a favorable matchup. Lindor also has a career .204 ISO against right-handers, further enhancing his chances of this being a strong matchup.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Willy Adames to hit a home run (+370 Caesars)

Adames went hitless in his first two games, and overall, the Giants have struggled on offense, scoring just four runs over their first four games. However, he's had knocks in his last two appearances and appears to be seeing the ball better.

The fact that he has an excellent matchup against German Marquez should also be a favorable aspect for Adames, as he has hit .364 with a 1.566 OPS and three homers across 11 at-bats against Marquez, who's been far from being a reliable pitcher in fantasy over the last few seasons. If Adames is looking for a game in which to break his funk and go yard for the first time in 2026, this might be his best option to do so.

He's coming off a 2025 season in which he hit 30 homers, the third time he's reached that mark over his last four campaigns. Clearly, he's due for his first long ball of the season sooner rather than later.

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Colorado Rockies vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Max Scherzer over 5.5 strikeouts, -125 @ DraftKings

Scherzer needs to have a strong outing to back up what he did in spring training, but perhaps more importantly, the Blue Jays need Scherzer to be dominant Monday after losing Monday's opener and seeing Cody Ponce go down with a knee injury. The Blue Jays have a depleted rotation, and a strong performance from Scherzer would go a long way here. He has a favorable matchup, as the Rockies are a strikeout-happy lineup that is currently averaging over 1.0 Ks per inning.

Scherzer may be 41 years old, but he posted a 0.66 WHIP in spring training, and if he's able to replicate that form against the Rockies in his 2026 debut, he shouldn't have problems in recording six or more strikeouts. He'll be facing a Colorado lineup that has posted a .215 xBA so far this season, strengthening Scherzer's case as a strong player prop for Tuesday's slate.

MLB Picks Recap for Tuesday, March 31