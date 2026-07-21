There's nothing new to report with Anderson, who didn't make a start this past week but is scheduled to take the mound Friday for Double-A Arkansas. He's been nothing short of spectacular in 2026, posting a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 108:10 K:BB across 72.2 innings (14 starts). The southpaw has simply been the best pitcher in all of minor-league baseball, whether you're looking at his surface numbers or underlying metrics. Anderson leads all qualified minor-league pitchers with a 37.5 percent K-BB%, a mark that's 9.1 percentage points higher than the next closest pitcher, Johnny Slawinski (28.4 percent) of the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate, and 19.5(!) percentage points ahead of the second-best mark in the Texas League, Daniel Eagen (18.0 percent) of the Diamondbacks. Don't let the Double-A assignment fool you. Anderson is already big-league ready, which means he's more than capable of handling Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners have simply preferred to keep their prized pitching prospects away from the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

With the All-Star break behind us and the trade deadline fast approaching, here are 10 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of July 21. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#7, #1 P, #1 SEA)

There's nothing new to report with Anderson, who didn't make a start this past week but is scheduled to take the mound Friday for Double-A Arkansas. He's been nothing short of spectacular in 2026, posting a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 108:10 K:BB across 72.2 innings (14 starts). The southpaw has simply been the best pitcher in all of minor-league baseball, whether you're looking at his surface numbers or underlying metrics. Anderson leads all qualified minor-league pitchers with a 37.5 percent K-BB%, a mark that's 9.1 percentage points higher than the next closest pitcher, Johnny Slawinski (28.4 percent) of the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate, and 19.5(!) percentage points ahead of the second-best mark in the Texas League, Daniel Eagen (18.0 percent) of the Diamondbacks. Don't let the Double-A assignment fool you. Anderson is already big-league ready, which means he's more than capable of handling Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners have simply preferred to keep their prized pitching prospects away from the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

Seattle's six-man rotation is fully healthy, with Emerson Hancock (3.17 ERA) avoiding the injured list after being hit in the hand by a comebacker before the All-Star break. As a result, there still isn't an immediate opening for Anderson, which has kept him in the minors despite his dominance. The Mariners are expected to be active around the trade deadline, and finding a trade partner for Luis Castillo (4.93 ERA) would provide Anderson with a much clearer path to the rotation. It's been a lengthy waiting game, but RotoWire's top pitching prospect is too good to stay in the minors much longer, and a deadline move could finally provide the opportunity he's been waiting for.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#46, #2 1B, #2 COL)

Condon took a big jump from outside the top 100 to inside the top 50 in James Anderson's recent prospect rankings update, which comes as no surprise given his sustained success this season. The 23-year-old is slashing .286/.407/.569 with 20 homers, 16 doubles, six triples, 61 RBI, 75 runs and six stolen bases across 82 games with Triple-A Albuquerque. Since the start of June, he's elevated his production even more, slashing .320/.431/.711 with 12 homers, four doubles, five triples, 36 RBI, 32 runs and two stolen bases over his past 34 contests. Condon is a disciplined hitter who rarely expands the zone, chasing at just an 18.1 percent clip (98th percentile), and punishes the baseball when he makes contact, posting a 10.8 percent barrel rate (86th percentile) and 46.2 percent hard-hit rate (77th percentile). His hit tool isn't viewed as favorably due to below-average swing-and-miss metrics — a 29.0 percent whiff rate (26th percentile), 24.6 percent strikeout rate (27th percentile) and 79.1 percent zone-contact rate (16th percentile) — but there's little doubt his power will play at Coors Field.

Standout rookie first baseman TJ Rumfield (.860 OPS) is likely to stay put, but with the Rockies expected to sell at the trade deadline, the potential departures of outfielders Mickey Moniak (.879 OPS), Jake McCarthy (.862 OPS) and Troy Johnston (.777 OPS) would create a clearer path to playing time for Condon. He's probably best suited to play first base in the long term, but the Georgia product has started 34 games in right field this season and is capable of manning the outfield. Between the way he's been swinging the bat in Albuquerque and what feels like the inevitable reshaping of Colorado's big-league roster over the next few weeks, it's truly a matter of when, not if, Condon gets the call.

Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (#11, #3 OF, #2 STL)

Baez made a 25-spot jump in the newest prospect rankings despite being mired in a 6-for-45 (.133) slump over 12 games in July. Overall, the big outfielder is slashing .245/.319/.566 with 29 homers, 16 doubles, three triples, 73 RBI, 65 runs and 15 stolen bases across 85 games with Triple-A Memphis. Only Manuel Pena (30 homers) has hit more long balls this season than Baez, who owns an 18.3 percent barrel rate (100th percentile), 53.1 percent hard-hit rate (97th percentile) and 92.1 mph average exit velocity (97th percentile). There's no question the 23-year-old possesses elite power, but he also has some glaring flaws with questionable plate discipline, evidenced by a 35.3 percent chase rate (10th percentile), and significant swing-and-miss concerns, including a 33.4 percent whiff rate (seventh percentile), 29.1 percent strikeout rate (12th percentile) and 75.0 percent zone-contact rate (seventh percentile). That combination of elite power and speed (95th percentile) gives Baez superstar upside, though the contact element of his game still has plenty of room for improvement.

The Cardinals remain in the thick of the playoff hunt, and how they perform over the next two weeks will play a significant role in shaping their approach to the trade deadline. Lars Nootbaar (.764 OPS) has been solid and Jordan Walker (.880 OPS) has broken out in the corner outfield spots, but center fielder Nathan Church (.643 OPS) has been ice cold, just snapping an 0-for-28 streak Monday. Jose Fermin (.719 OPS) has seen some action in center field against left-handed pitching but is probably best suited for a super utility role, while Bryan Torres (.673 OPS) has also seen time in the outfield when Walker shifts to designated hitter. Church's struggles could help create an opening for Baez, but he'll likely need to get back into a rhythm at Memphis before a promotion to St. Louis becomes a more imminent possibility.

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Reds (#58, #22 OF, #2 CIN)

Rodriguez has cooled off from his torrid start to July, though he did launch a homer Sunday. In 93 games with Triple-A Louisville, the 22-year-old is hitting .280/.359/.543 with 24 homers, 15 doubles, four triples, 61 RBI, 67 runs and six stolen bases. Rodriguez has really found his power stroke in 2026, hitting the ball harder on a more consistent basis, illustrated by a 10.0 percent barrel rate (78th percentile) and 43.5 percent hard-hit rate (67th percentile). Importantly, the outfielder has made that development without his swing-and-miss numbers climbing into dangerous territory, posting a 24.4 percent whiff rate (53rd percentile), 19.7 percent strikeout rate (68th percentile) and 83.6 percent zone-contact rate (56th percentile). Rodriguez chases too often, swinging at pitches outside the zone at a 35.5 percent clip (ninth percentile), and hasn't shown much aggression on the bases despite respectable speed (72nd percentile), but he's a well-rounded prospect with little left to prove at Triple-A.

How aggressive the Reds are at the trade deadline remains to be seen, but given their place near the bottom of the NL Central, they'll almost certainly be sellers. Cincinnati may opt to keep left fielder JJ Bleday (.825 OPS), but utility man Spencer Steer (.756 OPS) has emerged as a popular trade candidate. Noelvi Marte (.622 OPS) has seen fairly consistent playing time in right field since being recalled in early June, though the results have been modest. Rodriguez will likely have to wait until the Reds make their deadline moves, but he's positioned himself well to earn a promotion in the near future.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (#12, #4 OF, #1 MIN)

After missing almost two months due to a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Jenkins has been excellent since returning to Triple-A St. Paul, slashing .308/.375/.554 with two homers, six doubles, two triples, six RBI, 14 runs and four stolen bases over 17 games. Overall, RotoWire's No. 12 overall prospect is slashing .277/.388/.458 with four homers, 12 doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 29 runs and nine stolen bases across 42 games atop the lineup for St. Paul. He hasn't put up gaudy home run totals this season or really at any point in his minor-league career, but the 21-year-old packs a punch when he makes contact, evidenced by an 8.1 percent barrel rate (74th percentile), 46.0 percent hard-hit rate (79th percentile) and 106.8 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (91st percentile). Jenkins also does an outstanding job of putting the ball in play, recording a 17.8 percent whiff rate (88th percentile), 14.5 percent strikeout rate (89th percentile) and 92.7 percent zone-contact rate (97th percentile), while maintaining solid plate discipline with a 14.2 percent walk rate (80th percentile). Staying healthy has been the biggest obstacle for the oft-injured outfielder, but he has the tools to develop into an all-around offensive star.

Star center fielder Byron Buxton (.907 OPS) was reinstated from the injured list Monday after recovering from a right hip injury, providing a boost for a Minnesota team that remains within striking distance in a mediocre AL Central. The Twins could buy, sell or do a bit of both at the trade deadline, with left fielder Trevor Larnach (.824 OPS) as a potential trade candidate. Luke Keaschall (.704 OPS) has been excellent in July, though it remains to be seen whether he'll stick in the outfield permanently after coming up as a second baseman. Jenkins has looked the part at Triple-A and possesses a skill set that could translate quickly to the big-league level, but the Twins may opt to be overly patient with their top prospect. It wouldn't be surprising if Jenkins gets the call within the next few weeks, though it's just as plausible Minnesota keeps him in the minors until later in the season or even waits until 2027 to make his MLB debut.

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#25, #1 1B, #1 CLE)

Velazquez dropped out of the top 10 in the recent prospect rankings update, but he remains one of the game's most highly regarded young hitters. Since being promoted to Triple-A Columbus in late May, the first baseman is slashing .273/.357/.422 with four homers, 10 doubles, a triple, 18 RBI and 20 runs across 42 games. The production hasn't been nearly as loud as it was during his dominant stint at Double-A to begin the season, but the 21-year-old has continued to make solid contact, posting an 11.2 percent barrel rate (91st percentile) and 38.8 percent hard-hit rate (50th percentile). Those marks have climbed to 13.6 percent and 42.4 percent, respectively, over his past 21 contests, an encouraging sign that he's settling in at the highest level of the minors. The primary area Velazquez needs to improve is limiting swing-and-miss. While his 22.0 percent strikeout rate (52nd percentile) is perfectly manageable, his 34.6 percent whiff rate (fifth percentile) and 77.2 percent zone-contact rate (14th percentile) leave plenty of room for improvement. Velazquez is a young hitter without an extensive track record of poor contact rates, so my long-term concern is minimal.

Rhys Hoskins (.701 OPS) clubbed two homers Monday, but Kyle Manzardo (.657 OPS) continues to sputter as Cleveland has received limited production from the cold corner. Velazquez has also seen brief action in left field this season, though the Guardians likely view him primarily as a first baseman and remain focused on his offensive development. An immediate promotion may not be in the cards, but if he continues to trend in the right direction in Columbus, a late-summer call-up could provide a spark as Cleveland looks to capture an AL Central title.

Angel Genao, SS, Guardians (#48, #20 SS, #3 CLE)

Genao went hitless Sunday, snapping a 14-game hitting streak during which he slashed an eye-popping .480/.585/.700 with two homers, five doubles, seven RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases. Since being promoted to Triple-A Columbus, the shortstop is hitting .305/.390/.486 with seven homers, 15 doubles, a triple, 28 RBI, 41 runs and six stolen bases across 59 contests after opening the season at Double-A Akron. The switch hitter possesses plus bat-to-ball skills, posting a 90.5 percent zone-contact rate (93rd percentile) while pairing it with a 46.6 percent hard-hit rate (80th percentile). He doesn't profile as a major power threat and could stand to lower his 56.2 percent groundball rate, but Genao has more thump than many hit-first prospects, giving him a chance to provide value across the board.

Genao has put on a clinic at Triple-A of late, but there's no clear opening for him in Cleveland as things currently stand. Brayan Rocchio (.740 OPS) has exceeded expectations offensively at shortstop, Travis Bazzana (.756 OPS) is entrenched at second base and star third baseman Jose Ramirez (hand) is nearing a return from the injured list. It may take either an injury or a prolonged slump from Rocchio to create an opportunity in the near future, but Genao looks ready for the challenge and could quietly make an impact if his number is called.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#14, #5 OF, #1 DET)

Clark is trending upward thanks to a positive July thus far, as he's slashing .289/.418/.511 with two homers, four doubles, three RBI, nine runs and three stolen bases across 12 games this month. Overall, the Tigers' top prospect is hitting .265/.353/.405 with eight homers, 19 doubles, two triples, 35 RBI, 58 runs and 20 stolen bases over 83 games with Triple-A Toledo. The 21-year-old has disappointed with his quality of contact this season, posting a 3.7 percent barrel rate (23rd percentile) and 37.0 percent hard-hit rate (36th percentile), but his bat-to-ball skills have remained a constant, as Clark ranks in the 95th percentile in both whiff rate (14.5 percent) and zone-contact rate (91.2 percent) while carrying a 15.1 percent strikeout rate (89th percentile). The No. 3 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft is a legitimate threat on the bases, boasting 85th percentile sprint speed and converting 73 of 81 stolen-base attempts in his MiLB career.

Detroit continues to receive virtually no offensive production from center field between James Outman (.494 OPS) and Matt Vierling (.587 OPS). Javier Baez (ankle) is finally set to begin a rehab assignment, but he's likely to split time between the middle infield and center field once he rejoins the big-league club. Clark isn't blowing anyone away with his performance at Triple-A this season, but his production is generally trending in the right direction. With center field remaining a clear weakness for the Tigers, a promotion for Clark shouldn't be ruled out, though the club's approach to the trade deadline and its subsequent chances of making a postseason push will likely influence how it proceeds with its top prospect.

Quinn Mathews, SP, Cardinals (#136, #28 P, #5 STL)

Kade Anderson is no longer the lone pitcher on the stash list, as Mathews joins him this week after putting together an impressive stretch dating back to the beginning of June. Overall, the 25-year-old owns a 3.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 101:49 K:BB across 85 innings (18 starts) with Triple-A Memphis. Control has been Mathews' biggest issue since reaching Triple-A in 2024, as evidenced by his 14.1 percent walk rate (seventh percentile) this season, but he's done a much better job limiting free passes over his past eight starts. During that span, the southpaw has dominated with a 1.79 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB across 45.1 innings. RotoWire's No. 136 prospect doesn't overpower hitters, averaging 93.8 mph with his fastball, but his slider and changeup have proven highly effective, helping him post a 29.1 percent strikeout rate (100th percentile) and 31.8 percent whiff rate (98th percentile). The Stanford product has surrendered an 8.4 percent barrel rate (12th percentile), contributing to a 1.3 HR/9, though he generally does a good job of generating groundballs at a 48.2 percent clip while limiting hard contact with a 32.6 percent hard-hit rate (97th percentile).

While Mathews has been locked in at Triple-A, St. Louis currently has a fully healthy starting rotation. Matthew Liberatore (5.00 ERA) has struggled the most of the group's regular starters, but he has shown signs of improvement recently and likely still has some runway before facing a demotion. The Cardinals' lack of an immediate opening makes it difficult to project when Mathews will get the call, but his recent dominance should position him well once a spot in the rotation becomes available.

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#32, #12 SS, #3 MIN)

Culpepper will hold onto the final spot on the list despite currently being sidelined with a nagging left glute strain. The 23-year-old almost certainly would've been on the big-league roster by now if not for injuries, as he's hitting .272/.376/.492 with 14 homers, 11 doubles, a triple, 43 RBI, 54 runs and 15 stolen bases across 63 games with Triple-A St. Paul. The 2024 first-round pick possesses a well-rounded offensive profile that gives him five-category potential. A timeline for his return remains unclear, but the shortstop job is ripe for the taking once he gets healthy, as Ryan Kreidler (.718 OPS) is little more than a veteran stopgap.

Honorable Mentions/Other Names to Consider

Luke Adams, 1B, Brewers (#112, #5 1B, #11 MIL)

Max Anderson, 2B, Tigers (#9 DET)

Kemp Alderman, OF, Marlins (#126, #43 OF, #7 MIA)

Yohandy Morales, 1B, Nationals (#295, #15 1B, #13 WSH)

Nestor German, SP, Orioles (#17 BAL)

Ty Johnson, SP, Rays (#138, #30 P, #9 TB)

