Anderson started the Futures Game and tossed a scoreless inning, with Jesus Made 's 62.3 mph bloop single representing the lone blemish on his line. Anderson has separated himself as the top pitching prospect in the minors from a statistical standpoint, posting a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 108:10 K:BB across 72.2 innings (14 starts) with Double-A Arkansas. The southpaw's statistical profile is virtually flawless, as he ranks in the 99th percentile in strikeout rate (41.4 percent), walk rate (3.8 percent), called strike plus whiff rate (38.4 percent), swinging-strike rate (19.9 percent) and zone-contact rate (70.0 percent). The 22-year-old doesn't possess the premium velocity of many elite pitching prospects, but he features an

Last week brought another notable promotion, as Brewers outfielder Luis Lara received his first call to the majors after putting together an impressive campaign at Triple-A Nashville. Meanwhile, many of baseball's brightest young stars took center stage Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the MLB Futures Game, giving fans a glimpse of the next wave of talent on the horizon. Here's a look at 10 prospects who should be on your stash radar in redraft leagues.

Last week brought another notable promotion, as Brewers outfielder Luis Lara received his first call to the majors after putting together an impressive campaign at Triple-A Nashville. Meanwhile, many of baseball's brightest young stars took center stage Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the MLB Futures Game, giving fans a glimpse of the next wave of talent on the horizon. Here's a look at 10 prospects who should be on your stash radar in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the All-Star break. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#5, #2 P, #1 SEA)

Anderson started the Futures Game and tossed a scoreless inning, with Jesus Made's 62.3 mph bloop single representing the lone blemish on his line. Anderson has separated himself as the top pitching prospect in the minors from a statistical standpoint, posting a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 108:10 K:BB across 72.2 innings (14 starts) with Double-A Arkansas. The southpaw's statistical profile is virtually flawless, as he ranks in the 99th percentile in strikeout rate (41.4 percent), walk rate (3.8 percent), called strike plus whiff rate (38.4 percent), swinging-strike rate (19.9 percent) and zone-contact rate (70.0 percent). The 22-year-old doesn't possess the premium velocity of many elite pitching prospects, but he features an effective four-pitch mix with each offering grading out well.

Based on his dominance at Double-A, it's clear Anderson didn't need much minor-league seasoning coming out of LSU and doesn't need much more now, though he has remained in the minors due to Seattle's rotation depth. The Mariners have been operating with a six-man rotation, though Luis Castillo (4.93 ERA) has clearly been the weakest link, and there have been rumblings that the Mariners could look to move him around the trade deadline. Emerson Hancock (3.17 ERA) exited Sunday's start after being struck in the hand by a comebacker. Although initial X-rays came back negative, making a stint on the injured list seem less likely, it's still worth monitoring. The conversation surrounding Anderson hasn't changed much: he's clearly ready to contribute in the majors, and it's simply a matter of Seattle creating an opening and pulling the trigger on a promotion.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#109, #7 1B, #3 COL)

Condon had an uneventful showing at the Futures Game, drawing the start at first base for the National League and flying out against Kade Anderson in the first inning before striking out looking against Kendry Chourio in the fourth. Conversely, his body of work this season has been anything but uneventful, as he's hitting .289/.414/.584 with 20 homers, 16 doubles, six triples, 60 RBI, 75 runs and five stolen bases across 79 games with Triple-A Albuquerque. The 23-year-old makes loud contact and does so consistently, posting an 11.2 percent barrel rate (90th percentile) and 45.9 percent hard-hit rate (78th percentile) to pair with a 39.0 percent launch angle sweet-spot rate (80th percentile) and 15.7 percent pulled-air rate (66th percentile). While Condon crushes the baseball when he swings, the 2024 first-round pick is also extremely patient at the plate, as evidenced by a 14.7 percent walk rate (84th percentile) and 17.7 percent chase rate (98th percentile). Swing-and-miss concerns have long followed the former Georgia standout, and while a 29.0 percent whiff rate (31st percentile) and 23.8 percent strikeout rate (39th percentile) aren't ideal, they're manageable and have generally trended in the right direction.

The Rockies have a handful of productive hitters standing in Condon's way at the moment, but with the club sitting at the bottom of the standings and likely to sell at the trade deadline, a path to regular playing time could open quickly. While first baseman TJ Rumfield (.855 OPS) is likely staying put, outfielders Mickey Moniak (.900 OPS), Jake McCarthy (.863 OPS) and Troy Johnston (.791 OPS) are all viable trade candidates who could create opportunities if dealt. Zac Veen is also crushing Triple-A and appears to be in line for another shot in the majors, but I don't view Veen and Condon as mutually exclusive promotion candidates. The call-up may not come until after the deadline, but Condon has little left to prove in Triple-A and should make his MLB debut in the near future.

Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (#36, #13 OF, #2 STL)

Baez was ice cold this past week, going 1-for-20 (.050) with a 9:3 K:BB across five games. While the slugger has cooled off of late, he's still slashing .250/.321/.573 with 28 homers, 16 doubles, three triples, 69 RBI, 64 runs and 14 stolen bases across 82 games with Triple-A Memphis. The 23-year-old ranks third in all of MiLB in homers, and it's easy to see why based on the authority with which he hits the ball, producing an 18.1 percent barrel rate (99th percentile), 54.4 percent hard-hit rate (98th percentile) and 92.3 mph average exit velocity (97th percentile). What holds Baez back both now and in projecting his future at the MLB level is a significant swing-and-miss issue. He owns a 33.8 percent whiff rate (sixth percentile), 30.2 percent strikeout rate (10th percentile), 74.9 percent zone-contact rate (sixth percentile) and 35.6 percent chase rate (ninth percentile). The combination of elite power and legitimate speed gives Baez superstar upside, but his contact concerns are impossible to ignore.

Baez has shown off his talent in Memphis, but a healthy and productive outfield in St. Louis has him patiently awaiting a promotion. The organization's No. 2 prospect is capable of playing all three outfield spots, though with Lars Nootbaar (.778 OPS) and Jordan Walker (.886 OPS) performing well in the corners, center field may provide his clearest path to playing time. Nathan Church (.664 OPS) is well regarded for his defense and has shown some flashes offensively, but he has struggled mightily at the plate over the past few weeks. Baez could initially see most of his opportunities against left-handed pitching, as both Church and Nootbaar bat from the left side and have struggled against southpaws. However, Nelson Velazquez (.832 OPS) has thrived in that role, and the Cardinals may be reluctant to bring Baez up only to use him as a part-time player. The roster fit complicates the equation, but if Baez can put this cold stretch behind him and resume mashing at Triple-A, St. Louis will have a difficult time keeping him down much longer.

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Reds (#91, #26 OF, #3 CIN)

Rodriguez made plenty of noise to begin last week, blasting homers in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. It has been a true breakout in the power department for the outfielder this season, as he's slashing .284/.364/.546 with 23 homers, 14 doubles, four triples, 60 RBI, 65 runs and six stolen bases across 89 contests with Triple-A Louisville. The 22-year-old is hitting the ball significantly harder than he did during last season's 53-game stint in Louisville, backed by a 10.5 percent barrel rate (86th percentile), 43.6 percent hard-hit rate (72nd percentile) and 107.5 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (94th percentile). Rodriguez's tendency to expand the zone — shown by a 35.2 percent chase rate (10th percentile) — remains a weakness, but he has managed to avoid excessive swing-and-miss issues, posting a 24.4 percent whiff rate (59th percentile) and 20.2 percent strikeout rate (64th percentile).

Cincinnati's hot start has completely fizzled out, leaving the club at the bottom of the NL Central with one of baseball's worst offenses. Left fielder JJ Bleday (.846 OPS) is beginning to heat back up, while right fielder Noelvi Marte (.623 OPS) has been unable to sustain success. Utility man Spencer Steer (.749 OPS) has emerged as a popular trade candidate, and with the possibility of nearly any hitter not named Elly De La Cruz or Sal Stewart being dealt at the deadline, an opening for Rodriguez should emerge sooner rather than later.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (#35, #12 OF, #1 MIN)

Jenkins started in center field and reached base twice via walks in the Futures Game, though he was caught stealing third base in the fourth inning. Across 38 games with Triple-A St. Paul this season, the 21-year-old is slashing .277/.386/.440 with three homers, 10 doubles, two triples, 13 RBI, 24 runs and seven stolen bases. A Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder suffered in early May cost the top prospect about seven weeks, but he has fared well since returning, posting an .893 OPS over 13 games. That has been the story of Jenkins' injury-riddled minor-league career — excellent production whenever he's been healthy. The Twins' top prospect pairs encouraging batted-ball metrics, including a 7.2 percent barrel rate (64th percentile), 47.7 percent hard-hit rate (84th percentile) and 92.0 mph average exit velocity (96th percentile), with outstanding bat-to-ball skills, posting a 17.8 percent whiff rate (87th percentile), 15.4 percent strikeout rate (85th percentile) and 93.1 percent zone-contact rate (97th percentile). Jenkins hasn't displayed extended over-the-fence power yet, but there's little else to nitpick in his well-rounded profile.

As has been the case all too often throughout his career, Byron Buxton (hip) landed on the injured list last Tuesday, creating an opening in center field. Interestingly, Minnesota has been deploying Luke Keaschall (.696 OPS) in center while giving Alan Roden (.527 OPS) starts in right field. Roden is little more than organizational depth, while Keaschall entered the year as a second baseman before recently transitioning to the outfield. A quick return from the injured list after the All-Star break for Buxton could lessen the urgency for the Twins to promote Jenkins, as the club may prefer to let him continue proving himself at Triple-A. A promotion isn't guaranteed in the near future, or even before the end of 2026, but Jenkins' upside is enticing enough to make him worthy of a stash if and when the call comes.

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#7, #1 1B, #1 CLE)

Velazquez got the starting nod at first base for the American League in the Futures Game and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the seventh inning. The 21-year-old is hitting .271/.358/.419 with four homers, nine doubles, a triple, 17 RBI and 20 runs across 40 games with Triple-A Columbus after posting a .980 OPS in 36 games with Double-A Akron to begin the season. He's progressively improved since arriving in Columbus, slashing .313/.411/.542 with three homers, two doubles, 10 RBI and four runs over his past 12 contests. Velazquez's 34.6 percent chase rate (10th percentile) and 34.5 percent whiff rate (fifth percentile) at Triple-A are significantly higher than they were at Double-A and remain areas for improvement, but the batted-ball data is encouraging, highlighted by a 10.7 percent barrel rate (87th percentile) and 17.7 percent pulled-air rate (78th percentile). There's still room for growth, but Velazquez has flown through Cleveland's farm system, and there's little reason to believe he won't continue progressing given his solid production at Triple-A and upward trajectory.

First-base production has been a disappointment for the Guardians this season, as Kyle Manzardo (.669 OPS) has taken a significant step backward after entering the year as a breakout candidate, while veteran Rhys Hoskins (.680 OPS) hasn't fared much better. First base is Velazquez's best fit, though he has also made 11 appearances in left field this year to gauge his versatility. The Guardians have a somewhat left-handed-heavy lineup with Travis Bazzana, Chase DeLauter, Steven Kwan, Kahlil Watson and the aforementioned Manzardo, but Velazquez's left-handed bat shouldn't deter the club from promoting him if it believes he's ready to make an impact. RotoWire's No. 7 prospect hasn't been at Triple-A for long and still has room to grow, but he's on the cusp of a big-league call-up, and if that promotion comes before season's end, he'll be worth rostering.

Angel Genao, SS, Guardians (#27, #11 SS, #2 CLE)

The lone addition to this week's list, Genao is riding a 12-game hitting streak with a 3:12 K:BB during the stretch. Since being promoted to Triple-A Columbus in early May, the switch hitter is slashing .308/.389/.498 with seven homers, 15 doubles, a triple, 28 RBI, 41 runs and six stolen bases across 56 games. While it hasn't translated to significant home-run production, the 22-year-old has shown more power than he's often given credit for, posting a 47.0 percent hard-hit rate (82nd percentile) and 110.9 mph max exit velocity (69th percentile). Genao's bread and butter is making contact, as evidenced by his 17.5 percent whiff rate (88th percentile), 15.0 percent strikeout rate (85th percentile) and 90.5 percent zone-contact rate (92nd percentile). One area for improvement is his hefty 56.2 percent groundball rate with Columbus.

While the Guardians have been one of the worst hitting teams in baseball, Genao's immediate path to playing time isn't entirely clear. Brayan Rocchio (.751 OPS) has taken a clear step forward offensively to solidify his role at shortstop, while rookie Travis Bazzana (.719 OPS) is entrenched at second base. Third base has been a timeshare between Gabriel Arias (.702 OPS) and Daniel Schneeman (.607 OPS), though there's hope star Jose Ramirez (hand) can return to the hot corner shortly after the All-Star break. The lack of an obvious opening in the infield makes it difficult to project when Genao will receive the call, but his strong production at Triple-A has him firmly in the mix for a promotion.

Max Anderson, 2B, Tigers (#243, #9 2B, #5 DET)

Anderson's breakout season earned him a spot in the Futures Game, where he came off the bench and went 0-for-1 with a walk. Across 54 games with Triple-A Toledo, the infielder is slashing .308/.362/.507 with nine homers, 13 doubles, two triples, 32 RBI, 37 runs and three stolen bases. He's an aggressive hitter, posting a 56.7 percent swing rate (97th percentile), though he pairs that approach with an excellent 12.8 percent strikeout rate (93rd percentile) and a solid 6.9 percent barrel rate (62nd percentile). There isn't a ton of true power in the 24-year-old's profile, and his tendency to chase (32.2 percent chase rate, 18th percentile) and inability to draw walks (7.4 percent walk rate, ninth percentile) lower his offensive floor at the major-league level. Even so, it's difficult to argue with the production Anderson has put together in Triple-A.

With Gleyber Torres (oblique) sidelined since mid-June, Zach McKinstry (.576 OPS) and Hao-Yu Lee (.677 OPS) have split time at second base with underwhelming results. Torres began a rehab assignment Monday and should return shortly after the All-Star break, though Anderson is also capable of playing third base, and Detroit's roster could undergo further changes depending on how the club approaches the trade deadline. The upside isn't immense, but Anderson has done more than enough to warrant a promotion, and a call to Detroit should come soon.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#34, #11 OF, #1 DET)

Clark flashed some power this past week, going 6-for-23 (.261) with three extra-base hits, including two homers. Overall, the 21-year-old is slashing .264/.351/.404 with eight homers, 18 doubles, two triples, 35 RBI, 58 runs and 20 stolen bases across 81 games with Triple-A Toledo. His bat-to-ball skills have remained stellar all year, as evidenced by a 14.1 percent whiff rate (97th percentile), 14.6 percent strikeout rate (89th percentile) and 91.5 percent zone-contact rate (95th percentile). The batted-ball data has generally been underwhelming in 2026, with a 3.7 percent barrel rate (27th percentile) and 37.1 percent hard-hit rate (38th percentile) negatively standing out, while his .324 xwOBA trails his .342 wOBA. However, a .361 xwOBA over his past 20 games points to some encouraging improvement under the hood, a trend reflected by his .824 OPS during that stretch. Speed and defense will always be at the forefront of Clark's profile, but continuing to improve with the bat will be integral to reaching his ceiling.

The Tigers have been playing much better baseball of late and remain on the fringes of the playoff race, but that can't be attributed to improved play in center field. James Outman (.509 OPS) is 2-for-27 to start July, and Matt Vierling (.597 OPS) isn't a viable option against right-handed pitching. Whether it's to provide a spark during a postseason push or inject some excitement into a Detroit team that ultimately becomes a seller at the trade deadline, a call-up for Clark to take over center field before season's end shouldn't be ruled out. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft isn't exactly forcing the issue, but there's enough pedigree and all-around potential to warrant some intrigue.

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#43, #19 SS, #2 MIN)

It has been a brutal stretch of bad luck for Culpepper, who shortly after returning from a left hip strain/glute injury was hit in the hand and placed back on the injured list last Tuesday due to a reaggravation of the original glute issue. It's unclear how long the 23-year-old will be sidelined, though the setback will further delay the promotion of a player who had put himself firmly in the conversation for a call-up. He's slashing .272/.376/.492 with 14 homers, 11 doubles, a triple, 43 RBI, 54 runs and 15 stolen bases across 63 contests with Triple-A St. Paul this season. The shortstop job remains there for the taking once Culpepper returns to full strength, which is why he remains on the stash list, though the recurring injuries and possibility of a lengthy absence significantly diminish his stash appeal.

Honorable Mentions/Other Names to Consider

Luke Adams, 1B, Brewers (NR)

Kemp Alderman, OF, Marlins (#105, #30 OF, #5 MIA)

Yohandy Morales, 1B, Nationals (#240, #9 1B, #10 WSH)

Quinn Mathews, SP, Cardinals (#172, #56 P, #6 STL)

Nestor German, SP, Orioles (#169, #53 P, #6 BAL)

Ty Johnson, SP, Rays (#114, #32 P, #9 TB)

