Anderson has been a mainstay at the top of these lists and for good reason. Last time out on Friday, he logged 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four. The southpaw leads all full-season MiLB pitchers with a 1.20 ERA and 0.66 WHIP to go along with a 119:12 K:BB across 82.1 innings (16 starts) for Double-A Arkansas. He attacks the zone with conviction, posting a 69.2 percent strike rate (98th percentile) and 4.1 percent walk rate (98th percentile) while racking up a 40.5 percent strikeout rate (99th percentile) and 71.1 percent zone-contact rate (99th percentile). The Mariners have been fairly cautious with Anderson's workload, but the No.

Stats updated through the morning of Aug. 4. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

This past week, Max Clark was called up and got off to a hot start with the Tigers, while Cardinals southpaw Quinn Mathews was solid in his big-league debut Saturday. Stash-list regular Hector Rodriguez is also slated for a promotion, and with the trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, more movement from the minor leagues should be on the horizon. With that in mind, here are 10* prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

This past week, Max Clark was called up and got off to a hot start with the Tigers, while Cardinals southpaw Quinn Mathews was solid in his big-league debut Saturday. Stash-list regular Hector Rodriguez is also slated for a promotion, and with the trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, more movement from the minor leagues should be on the horizon. With that in mind, here are 10* prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of Aug. 4. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#7, #1 P, #1 SEA)

Anderson has been a mainstay at the top of these lists and for good reason. Last time out on Friday, he logged 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four. The southpaw leads all full-season MiLB pitchers with a 1.20 ERA and 0.66 WHIP to go along with a 119:12 K:BB across 82.1 innings (16 starts) for Double-A Arkansas. He attacks the zone with conviction, posting a 69.2 percent strike rate (98th percentile) and 4.1 percent walk rate (98th percentile) while racking up a 40.5 percent strikeout rate (99th percentile) and 71.1 percent zone-contact rate (99th percentile). The Mariners have been fairly cautious with Anderson's workload, but the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft has been the best pitcher in minor-league baseball in 2026.

Seattle's starting pitching depth has kept the 22-year-old down all year, but with Luis Castillo being traded to the White Sox, a promotion finally feels imminent. The Mariners could technically roll with a regular five-man rotation, but this is a prime opportunity to give Anderson the chance he deserves while potentially providing a spark for a team that has been a major disappointment this season. Stash Anderson while you can, if you can, because his call to The Show appears to be just around the corner.

Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (#11, #3 OF, #2 STL)

Baez appears to be heating back up after a cold stretch, going 7-for-18 (.389) with a homer in five games this past week. On the year, the outfielder is slashing .251/.324/.577 with 32 homers, 21 doubles, three triples, 83 RBI, 73 runs and 17 stolen bases through 95 games with Triple-A Memphis. The 23-year-old leads the International League in long balls, with his immense power also reflected in an 18.9 percent barrel rate (97th percentile), 55.0 percent hard-hit rate (94th percentile), 108.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (97th percentile) and 115.4 mph max exit velocity (99th percentile). Baez's power is undeniable, but a 34.0 percent whiff rate (15th percentile), 30.0 percent strikeout rate (16th percentile) and 75.2 percent zone-contact rate (15th percentile) raise questions about how his contact profile will translate to the next level. Despite standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 220 pounds, he ranks in the 94th percentile in sprint speed and has racked up 145 stolen bases during his minor-league career.

St. Louis' No. 2 prospect hasn't had a clear path to regular playing time, but with the club shipping Lars Nootbaar to Arizona at the trade deadline, left field is ripe for the taking. Bryan Torres (.725 OPS) has played sparingly as a 28-year-old rookie, while Nelson Velazquez (.720 OPS) is a veteran journeyman who profiles as nothing more than the short side of a platoon. Baez is capable of playing all three outfield positions and should find himself on the Cardinals' 26-man roster in short order, with the power-speed combination to make a significant fantasy impact.

River Ryan, SP, Tigers (#142, #31 P, #5 DET)

Ryan hasn't pitched since June 17 due to a hamstring strain, but that didn't stop the Tigers from acquiring him Saturday as a key piece in the Tarik Skubal trade. Ryan's 4.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 36.1 innings (eight starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City don't jump off the page, but the incredibly hitter-friendly nature of the Pacific Coast League is important to keep in mind. Better indicators of how the 27-year-old has pitched are a 2.88 FIP, 22.2 percent K-BB rate, 31.4 percent CSW rate (91st percentile) and 2.0 percent barrel rate (96th percentile). The right-hander pairs a 97.6 mph fastball (110 Stuff+) with a sharp slider (112 Stuff+) as part of a potent six-pitch mix. He's also heavy on the grounders, posting a 53.8 percent groundball rate (92nd percentile).

With Skubal off to Los Angeles and Casey Mize shipped to San Diego, Detroit has clear openings in its starting rotation. Jackson Jobe (elbow) is nearing a return, but Jack Flaherty (forearm) isn't expected back in short order, nor is Justin Verlander (hamstring). The timeline for Ryan's return from the hamstring injury is admittedly unclear, but once he's healthy, there's a chance the Tigers insert him directly into the MLB rotation or promote him shortly thereafter.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#46, #2 1B, #2 COL)

Condon closed an otherwise quiet week on a high note, belting a two-run homer while reaching base three times Sunday. In 91 games with Triple-A Albuquerque, the Georgia product is slashing .287/.402/.553 with 21 homers, 18 doubles, six triples, 68 RBI, 81 runs and six stolen bases this season. He's disciplined and calculated at the plate, posting a 13.3 percent walk rate (72nd percentile) while chasing at just an 18.5 percent clip (98th percentile). There's some swing-and-miss concern with the 23-year-old, evidenced most notably by a 25.4 percent strikeout rate (22nd percentile) and 79.0 percent zone-contact rate (18th percentile), but he demolishes the ball when he does make contact, producing a 10.0 percent barrel rate (86th percentile), 47.3 percent hard-hit rate (87th percentile) and 17.2 percent pulled-air rate (77th percentile).

Surprisingly, the Rockies didn't trade away either Mickey Moniak (.883 OPS) or Jake McCarthy (.819 OPS), whose potential departures would've opened up clear playing time for Condon in the outfield. First baseman TJ Rumfield also stayed put, shifting the focus to Troy Johnston (.740 OPS) as a player Condon could supplant for playing time. Johnston is hitting just .161 in 22 games since the start of July and doesn't offer much long-term upside at age 29. The lack of moves to create an opening led me to slide Condon down a few spots this week (though a reminder that the exact order of these lists shouldn't be taken as gospel), but Colorado's prized slugger is still right on the doorstep of a big-league opportunity.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (#12, #4 OF, #1 MIN)

Jenkins has been healthy and productive, currently riding a 23-game on-base streak dating back to June 30. Overall, the 21-year-old is hitting .277/.382/.436 with four homers, 15 doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 35 runs and 10 stolen bases across 52 games with Triple-A St. Paul. His over-the-fence production has been fairly lackluster, but don't mistake that for a lack of power, as he's sporting a 45.9 percent hard-hit rate (80th percentile), 106.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (89th percentile) and 112.3 mph max exit velocity (80th percentile). Jenkins' bat-to-ball skills are top-tier, evidenced by a 16.4 percent whiff rate (91st percentile), 15.3 percent strikeout rate (83rd percentile) and 93.3 percent zone-contact rate (93rd percentile) to go along with 89th percentile sprint speed.

The injury bug has unfortunately reared its head for Byron Buxton, who was placed back on the injured list Wednesday due to a nagging right hip impingement. Considering the Twins' decision to bolster their bullpen with Jeff Hoffman rather than part ways with any big-league bats, it's fair to say the club is angling for a playoff push in 2026. If Minnesota is serious about putting its chips on the table to make a run down the stretch, there's a compelling argument that Jenkins would be an upgrade over Alan Roden (.533 OPS) and also provide more against right-handed pitching than Austin Martin (.669 OPS), especially while Buxton is sidelined. Maybe the Twins don't pull the trigger on a somewhat aggressive promotion for Jenkins, who's oft-injured in his own right, but the upside makes him a strong stash candidate.

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#32, #12 SS, #3 MIN)

Culpepper has been quiet since returning from a glute injury July 24, going 6-for-32 (.188) with two doubles over eight games. On the year, he's hitting .262/.362/.465 with 14 homers, 13 doubles, a triple, 44 RBI, 60 runs and 17 stolen bases across 71 games with Triple-A St. Paul. The shortstop doesn't have an elite trait, but he also doesn't have a glaring weakness. The 23-year-old makes plenty of contact, posting a 22.8 percent whiff rate (64th percentile), 18.8 percent strikeout rate (68th percentile) and 88.1 percent zone-contact rate (80th percentile) while demonstrating solid power with a 47.7 percent hard-hit rate (88th percentile) and 104.8 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (72nd percentile). With 85th percentile sprint speed, Culpepper is steadily active as a baserunner.

As mentioned in Walker's blurb, the Twins didn't subtract from their offense, but they also didn't add any hitters. Ryan Kreidler (.699 OPS) has been trending downward after holding his own in July, but he continues to operate as Minnesota's primary shortstop. Culpepper will need to pick things up at the plate following his injury before a promotion becomes a more realistic possibility, but the lack of big-league production at shortstop still makes him a sensible stash option.

Angel Genao, SS, Guardians (#48, #20 SS, #3 CLE)

Genao keeps churning out quality performances, with his .333/.429/.375 slash line over six games this past week being fairly tame compared to some of his recent stretches. At Triple-A Columbus, the switch hitter is slashing .308/.393/.473 with eight homers, 17 doubles, a triple, 39 RBI, 45 runs and nine stolen bases across 71 contests. He's a consistent contact hitter, owning an 18.0 percent whiff rate (83rd percentile), 15.3 percent strikeout rate (84th percentile) and 90.5 percent zone-contact rate (92nd percentile). The 22-year-old doesn't project for a ton of long-ball power and is running a 56.9 percent groundball rate, but Genao is hitting the ball hard at a 44.9 percent clip (77th percentile) and has more juice than his listed 5-foot-11, 150-pound frame may suggest.

Genao keeps producing in Columbus, but Cleveland doesn't have a particularly clear opening for him. Travis Bazzana (.739 OPS) and Jose Ramirez (.719 OPS) are entrenched at the keystone and hot corner, respectively, and while shortstop Brayan Rocchio (.702 OPS) has been ice cold, he's unlikely to cede his starting job in the short term thanks to his stellar defense. A promotion could materialize for Genao soon, but it'd likely take an injury for him to have a real shot at regular playing time. As long as he's still producing in Triple-A, though, Genao remains a viable stash candidate.

Cam Cannarella, OF, Marlins (#26, #9 OF, #1 MIA)

Cannarella is a new addition to the list who has quickly emerged on the big-league radar. The Clemson product has flown through the Marlins' system, starting the year with High-A Beloit before forcing his way up to Double-A Pensacola after 19 games. After dominating Double-A to the tune of a .344/.453/.607 slash line with nine homers, five doubles, 23 RBI, 29 runs and eight stolen bases in 34 games, the 22-year-old was recently promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville. So far, he's hitting .279/.392/.442 with a homer, four doubles, three RBI, six runs and five stolen bases in 11 contests at Triple-A. The sample size in Jacksonville is too small to draw any significant takeaways right now, but Cannarella is a well-rounded prospect with good contact skills, savvy baserunning instincts and some pop, though he's more of a gap-power guy than a future 30-homer slugger.

Miami didn't make any moves to alter its outfield at the trade deadline, though center fielder Jakob Marsee was scratched from Sunday's game with back spasms. It's being treated as a day-to-day injury and Marsee could avoid a stint on the injured list, but given that he's struggled to a .616 OPS this season, Marsee could be nearing a merit-based demotion. For Cannarella to go all the way from High-A to MLB in one season would be remarkable, and the Marlins may be inclined to give him more time in Triple-A, but RotoWire's No. 26 prospect has ascended into stash consideration.

Nestor German, SP, Orioles (NR)

A new addition on the mound, German isn't ranked among James Anderson's Top 400 MLB prospects but possesses some intrigue. The right-hander has spent the entirety of the 2026 season with Triple-A Norfolk, producing a 3.90 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 108:37 K:BB across 101.2 innings (21 outings). The 24-year-old is a flyball pitcher who has limited hard contact to a 3.6 percent barrel rate (88th percentile) and 33.8 percent hard-hit rate (87th percentile) while generating a 25.1 percent strikeout rate (90th percentile) and 28.2 percent whiff rate (86th percentile). His fastball isn't overpowering at 93.4 mph, but it has solid vertical break and grades out at 103 Stuff+, while his cutter carries a 101 Stuff+ and his tertiary splitter has generated an impressive 47.8 percent whiff rate. German is an older prospect with minimal pedigree, but both his results and underlying metrics paint an encouraging picture.

The Orioles dealt away Dean Kremer before the trade deadline, opening up a spot in the starting rotation in the short term. Chris Bassitt (back) is nearing a return from the 60-day injured list, which would bring Baltimore back to a full five-man rotation, but continued health for him and the rest of the staff is never a guarantee. German also offers more intrigue than Cade Povich, who has struggled to an ERA north of 5.00 in both Triple-A and MLB. German isn't the typical top prospect to get featured in these lists, but he's a sneaky arm who could get a big-league shot before season's end for an Orioles team that's seemingly bowing out of the Wild Card race.

George Lombard, SS, Yankees (#29, #11 SS, #1 NYY)

Lombard technically isn't a stash anymore, as the Yankees' top prospect made his MLB debut today. Consider this a quick preview of what to expect. Between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, the 2023 first-round pick slashed .284/.411/.498 with 12 homers, 24 doubles, a triple, 33 RBI, 65 runs and 14 stolen bases in 78 games. In Triple-A, Lombard showed off his strength with a 92.4 mph average exit velocity (98th percentile), 111.0 mph max exit velocity (81st percentile) and 50.3 percent hard-hit rate (93rd percentile) to go along with excellent plate discipline. There's some swing-and-miss in his game, illustrated by a 31.1 percent whiff rate (26th percentile) and 80.8 percent zone-contact rate (40th percentile), but those marks aren't overly concerning given the rest of his offensive profile.

With Anthony Volpe (.647 OPS) being demoted to the minors, Lombard is slated to take over as New York's everyday shortstop. RotoWire's No. 29 overall prospect possesses immense all-around upside, though how quickly he acclimates to major-league pitching remains to be seen.

Honorable Mentions/Other Names to Consider

Kemp Alderman, OF, Marlins (#126, #43 OF, #7 MIA)

Yohandy Morales, 1B, Nationals (#295, #15 1B, #13 WSH)

Franklin Arias, SS, Red Sox (#16, #6 SS, #1 BOS)

Seaver King, SS, Nationals (#86, #28 SS, #3 WSH)

Jonathan Santucci, SP, Mets (#130, #26 P, #2 NYM)

