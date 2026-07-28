Anderson made his first start with Double-A Arkansas since July 3 on Friday and didn't disappoint, tossing five perfect innings with seven strikeouts. He's allowed zero runs in 10 of his 15 starts this season, posting a 1.27 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 115:10 K:BB across 77.2 innings. The Mariners have been mindful of his workload to keep the 22-year-old fresh, but Anderson has been the clear top pitcher in minor-league baseball. In addition to having the lowest ERA and WHIP among full-season levels, the southpaw tops the leaderboard with a 38.0 percent K-BB rate and .123 opposing batting average. He doesn't light up the radar gun with his fastball, but Anderson is an advanced, well-rounded pitcher who came out of LSU in the 2025 MLB Draft

It's the calm before the storm this week, as Monday's 6:00 p.m. ET trade deadline is just around the corner. Soon, some prospects will be headed to new organizations, while others could find themselves in position to make the leap to the big leagues following the departures of veterans. Before any chaos ensues, here are 10 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

It's the calm before the storm this week, as Monday's 6:00 p.m. ET trade deadline is just around the corner. Soon, some prospects will be headed to new organizations, while others could find themselves in position to make the leap to the big leagues following the departures of veterans. Before any chaos ensues, here are 10 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of July 28. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#7, #1 P, #1 SEA)

Anderson made his first start with Double-A Arkansas since July 3 on Friday and didn't disappoint, tossing five perfect innings with seven strikeouts. He's allowed zero runs in 10 of his 15 starts this season, posting a 1.27 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 115:10 K:BB across 77.2 innings. The Mariners have been mindful of his workload to keep the 22-year-old fresh, but Anderson has been the clear top pitcher in minor-league baseball. In addition to having the lowest ERA and WHIP among full-season levels, the southpaw tops the leaderboard with a 38.0 percent K-BB rate and .123 opposing batting average. He doesn't light up the radar gun with his fastball, but Anderson is an advanced, well-rounded pitcher who came out of LSU in the 2025 MLB Draft as big-league ready.

Anderson has remained in the minors as a result of Seattle's starting pitching depth, with the club using a six-man rotation of Logan Gilbert (3.44 ERA), George Kirby (3.98 ERA), Bryan Woo (4.37 ERA), Bryce Miller (2.75 ERA), Emerson Hancock (3.16 ERA) and Luis Castillo (4.85 ERA). The Mariners are in a window of contention but have been struggling and could really use a boost at the plate, which could lead to president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto dealing from his surplus of starting pitching to acquire offensive reinforcements. How Seattle ultimately operates at the trade deadline remains to be seen, but Anderson is too good and too valuable to the club's postseason hopes to remain off the 26-man roster for much longer.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#46, #2 1B, #2 COL)

Condon hasn't hit a homer since the All-Star break, though he's gone 9-for-27 (.333) over the seven-game stretch. Overall, the 23-year-old is slashing .292/.410/.566 with 20 homers, 17 doubles, six triples, 62 RBI, 77 runs and six stolen bases across 86 contests with Triple-A Albuquerque. His raw power is immense and has translated to a 106.7 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (90th percentile), a 10.4 percent barrel rate (84th percentile) and a 46.2 percent hard-hit rate (79th percentile). Condon's contact skills don't project as well to the next level, however, as he owns a 28.9 percent whiff rate (35th percentile), 24.9 percent strikeout rate (37th percentile) and 79.7 percent zone-contact rate (32nd percentile). Still, he's a very patient hitter with an 18.1 percent chase rate (93rd percentile) and 13.9 percent walk rate (76th percentile).

With the worst record in the National League, the Rockies are clear sellers at the trade deadline and are likely to part with several offensive players. First baseman TJ Rumfield (.857 OPS) is probably staying put at Condon's primary position, but outfielders Mickey Moniak (.875 OPS) and Jake McCarthy (.842 OPS) are likely to be shipped elsewhere. Zac Veen has also been crushing it in Triple-A and will vie for another chance on the big-league roster, but there should be plenty of playing time available after the trade deadline, and I expect Condon to get his opportunity.

Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (#11, #3 OF, #2 STL)

Baez went deep in back-to-back appearances Friday and Sunday, extending his lead atop the Triple-A home run leaderboard as he looks to finish a largely lackluster July on a high note. Overall, the 2021 second-round pick is hitting .244/.316/.567 with 31 homers, 17 doubles, three triples, 77 RBI, 69 runs and 15 stolen bases across 90 games with Triple-A Memphis. The superstar potential is easy to see, as the 23-year-old pairs gigantic power — highlighted by an 18.2 percent barrel rate (97th percentile), 53.8 percent hard-hit rate (93rd percentile) and 108.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (97th percentile) — with 94th percentile sprint speed. The risk with Baez stems from his swing-and-miss issues, as he's running a 33.8 percent whiff rate (16th percentile), 29.9 percent strikeout rate (16th percentile), 75.3 percent zone-contact rate (15th percentile) and 35.1 percent chase rate (15th percentile).

With the Cardinals in the wild-card hunt sooner than expected, it remains to be seen what the club will do at the trade deadline. As things stand, Jordan Walker (.856 OPS) is entrenched in right field, while left fielder Lars Nootbaar (.716 OPS) has been slumping and center fielder Nathan Church (.627 OPS) continues to scuffle at the plate. Baez has played all three outfield spots in the minors this season, with most of his time coming in center field, which could prove to be his clearest path to regular playing time in MLB given Church's immense struggles. The floor is admittedly low because of his poor contact metrics, but Baez's upside is tough to ignore and should necessitate a promotion to St. Louis in August.

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Reds (#58, #22 OF, #2 CIN)

Rodriguez had a quiet week, going just 2-for-18 (.111) in five games as he's gone cold over the past few weeks. Despite the current slump, the outfielder is still slashing .272/.348/.522 with 24 homers, 15 doubles, four triples, 62 RBI, 68 runs and six stolen bases in 98 games with Triple-A Louisville. The 22-year-old's power production has taken a notable step forward in 2026, and he has the batted-ball data to support it, posting a 9.5 percent barrel rate (80th percentile) with a 107.3 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (93rd percentile) and 113.7 mph max exit velocity (95th percentile). Rodriguez possesses solid contact skills and strikes out at a respectable 19.8 percent clip (64th percentile), but a 36.6 percent chase rate (12th percentile) shows there's still room for improvement in his plate discipline.

The Reds are at the bottom of the NL Central with one of the worst offenses in baseball and got bad news when utility man Spencer Steer (.740 OPS) was diagnosed with a right wrist sprain. His absence will likely open up everyday playing time in right field for Noelvi Marte (.599 OPS) in the short term, though Marte has struggled mightily this season and could cede that role quickly if he can't show signs of improvement. Rodriguez might have to rediscover his rhythm at Triple-A before getting the call, but he's looked great over the course of the season and is on the cusp of a promotion to Cincinnati.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#14, #5 OF, #1 DET)

Clark is heating up in a big way, going 8-for-18 (.444) with two homers across five games this week, contributing to a 1.049 OPS in 17 July contests. In total, he's hitting .274/.365/.424 with 10 homers, 19 doubles, two triples, 40 RBI, 64 runs and 21 stolen bases in 88 games at Triple-A Toledo. The 21-year-old has posted strong contact marks all season with a 15.2 percent whiff rate (91st percentile), 15.1 percent strikeout rate (83rd percentile) and 91.3 percent zone-contact rate (88th percentile), but he's been able to do much more damage in July thanks to a monthlong 8.7 percent barrel rate (77th percentile) compared to his overall 4.2 percent barrel rate (43rd percentile). The speed and defense have never really been in question, and with this recent offensive surge, Clark is beginning to live up to his lofty prospect pedigree.

The Tigers came into the season with postseason expectations and aren't out of the hunt thanks to a weak American League, but the club's 50-57 record may lead it to err on the side of selling. Center field has been a consistent weak spot for Detroit throughout the season, as current options James Outman (.501 OPS) and Matt Vierling (.568 OPS) have done little to solidify the position. Javier Baez (ankle) is progressing in his rehab assignment and should be back in action at the big-league level soon, though he's likely to see time at both shortstop and center field. The Tigers' trade deadline decisions loom as a key factor in Clark's case, as the organization may not want to start its top prospect's service clock during a "lost" season if it opts to sell, though that remains pure speculation. What's clear, however, is that Clark's offensive production has taken a step forward of late, making him a much more compelling stash option should he receive a call-up.

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#32, #12 SS, #3 MIN)

Culpepper returned to action Friday after being sidelined since June 28 with a glute strain, going 2-for-11 (.182) in three games over the weekend. In 66 games with Triple-A St. Paul, the shortstop is slashing .268/.371/.483 with 14 homers, 12 doubles, a triple, 44 RBI, 57 runs and 16 stolen bases. He doesn't have one elite tool, but the 23-year-old boasts a well-rounded profile. Culpepper has solid bat-to-ball skills, posting an 89.2 percent zone-contact rate (82nd percentile), while also providing respectable power, evidenced by a 6.7 percent barrel rate (65th percentile) and 46.9 percent hard-hit rate (80th percentile). The Kansas State product can also make an impact on the bases with 85th percentile sprint speed.

If not for the injuries that have limited him to just 15 games in June and July, Culpepper almost certainly would've already been promoted to the big leagues. Ryan Kreidler (.720 OPS) has been serviceable overall at shortstop, but he's nothing more than a stopgap and has cooled off significantly of late. The Twins will likely give Culpepper some time to regain his timing at Triple-A after the extended absence, but provided he's able to stay healthy and start clicking again, it shouldn't be long before RotoWire's No. 32 prospect gets the call to The Show.

Angel Genao, SS, Guardians (#48, #20 SS, #3 CLE)

Genao has shown no signs of slowing down, racking up four multi-hit performances across six games this past week as part of a 1.053 OPS in 18 July contests. The switch hitter is slashing .305/.389/.483 with eight homers, 16 doubles, a triple, 36 RBI, 44 runs and six stolen bases over 65 games with Triple-A Columbus after crushing Double-A Akron to begin the season. Consistent contact is a pillar of the infielder's offensive game, illustrated by a 16.9 percent whiff rate (87th percentile), 15.0 percent strikeout rate (83rd percentile) and 90.9 percent zone-contact rate (86th percentile). The 22-year-old packs more punch than his listed 5-foot-11, 150-pound frame might suggest, as evidenced by a 44.1 percent hard-hit rate (73rd percentile) and 104.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (71st percentile), though Genao hits groundballs at an elevated 55.6 percent clip.

With third baseman Jose Ramirez (.740 OPS) back from a hand injury, Cleveland's infield is fully healthy with Brayan Rocchio (.726 OPS) at shortstop and Travis Bazzana (.735 OPS) at the keystone. As a result, there isn't a clear opening for Genao in the immediate future despite his stellar showing in Columbus. The Guardians could promote him to serve in a utility role, though the club may prefer to stick with Gabriel Arias (.696 OPS) in that capacity while allowing its No. 3 prospect to continue receiving regular playing time at Triple-A. It would likely take an injury for a steady opportunity to materialize in the majors, but Genao is doing everything he can in the minors and appears to be on the verge of a promotion.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (#12, #4 OF, #1 MIN)

Jenkins has reached base safely in 18 straight appearances dating back to June 30, though he went 4-for-21 (.190) across five games this past week. In 41 games with Triple-A St. Paul, the 21-year-old owns a .267/.371/.432 slash line with four homers, 13 doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 31 runs and nine stolen bases. He's an extremely patient hitter with advanced bat-to-ball skills, most notably demonstrated by a 93.1 percent zone-contact rate (92nd percentile), as well as a 17.6 percent whiff rate (86th percentile) and 14.4 percent strikeout rate (84th percentile). Jenkins also has plenty of pop, backed by a 106.6 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (90th percentile), 7.0 percent barrel rate (68th percentile) and 43.0 percent hard-hit rate (70th percentile), but he could stand to improve his 11.0 percent pulled-air rate (37th percentile) to better maximize that power and produce more home runs.

Unlike the previously mentioned Kaelen Culpepper, Jenkins doesn't have an immediate path to the major-league roster with star center fielder Byron Buxton (.869 OPS) back in action after missing time with a right hip injury. Luke Keaschall (.695 OPS) has been heating up in right field, while left fielder Trevor Larnach (.838 OPS) has put together a career year. Larnach could be moved if Minnesota opts to sell, though that doesn't appear to be the direction the club is headed. With the outfield picture currently set, Jenkins doesn't appear to be in line for a promotion in the very near future and could ultimately spend the remainder of 2026 in St. Paul. Still, he's an exciting young talent who would carry legitimate fantasy intrigue if he's added to the MLB roster before season's end.

Quinn Mathews, SP, Cardinals (#136, #28 P, #5 STL)

Mathews continues to impress, racking up a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven innings while allowing just an unearned run in his most recent outing Friday. Since the start of June, the lanky lefty has produced a 1.55 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB across 52.1 innings (nine starts). Overall, he owns a 3.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 111:52 K:BB in 92 innings (19 starts) with Triple-A Memphis. Working around the strike zone and limiting free passes has been the key for the 25-year-old, as his walk rate during this nine-start stretch has been a palatable 9.9 percent compared to an overall 14.0 percent clip this season. His fastball sits at 93.9 mph and is complemented by a trio of offspeed offerings, helping him produce a 29.8 percent strikeout rate (85th percentile) and 32.3 percent whiff rate (82nd percentile). Mathews is also able to limit hard contact and induce groundballs, posting a 31.2 percent hard-hit rate (80th percentile) and 48.3 percent groundball rate (70th percentile), though a 7.9 percent barrel rate (24th percentile) has left him susceptible to surrendering the occasional homer.

The St. Louis rotation has consistently remained healthy and full, though a bit of a wrinkle emerged with Hunter Dobbins (3.74 ERA) sticking around after a spot start and piggybacking the struggling Matthew Liberatore (5.26 ERA) in Monday's loss. That likely won't continue as a regular tandem, but the Cardinals' staff could see a shakeup at the trade deadline if the club opts to sell, with Dustin May (4.59 ERA) a likely trade candidate in that scenario. Mathews continues to trend upward, and while there's not a spot for him in the rotation right now, that could very well change by next week. I'd be surprised if the southpaw doesn't at least make his big-league debut before the conclusion of the regular season.

Yohandy Morales, 1B, Nationals (#295, #15 1B, #13 WSH)

Morales hasn't played since July 17 and is currently on the 7-day injured list with an undisclosed injury, but he rounds out this week's stash list due to the Nationals' recent trade of Curtis Mead. Morales is slashing .294/.369/.539 with 21 homers, 16 doubles, 62 RBI, 66 runs and four stolen bases across 84 games with Triple-A Rochester. The 24-year-old demolishes baseballs, recording a 13.4 percent barrel rate (92nd percentile), 54.5 percent hard-hit rate (94th percentile) and 107.0 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (92nd percentile). His immense power is unquestioned, but the corner infielder chases at a 33.6 percent clip (20th percentile) and possesses poor contact metrics, including a 32.5 percent whiff rate (21st percentile), 25.6 percent strikeout rate (33rd percentile) and 73.4 percent zone-contact rate (10th percentile). That type of profile can make the transition to big-league pitching a challenge, but it'd be foolish to write off someone with Morales' pure power making an impact when given the opportunity.

With Washington shipping Mead to Boston, the club recalled Brady House (.697 OPS) and looks set to give him the bulk of the reps at third base for now, with Jorbit Vivas (.660 OPS) also in the mix. Morales is likely a better fit at the cold corner than the hot corner, but he's played plenty of third base in the minors, and if House isn't able to solidify his spot, RotoWire's No. 295 prospect is well positioned to get a crack at the job. Without much information on his injury, it's difficult to put any sort of timeline on Morales receiving an MLB call-up, but Mead's departure certainly improves his chances of making his big-league debut this season.

Honorable Mentions/Other Names to Consider

Luke Adams, 1B, Brewers (#112, #5 1B, #11 MIL)

Kemp Alderman, OF, Marlins (#126, #43 OF, #7 MIA)

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#25, #1 1B, #1 CLE)

George Lombard, SS, Yankees (#29, #11 SS, #1 NYY)

Franklin Arias, SS, Red Sox (#16, #6 SS, #1 BOS)

Nestor German, SP, Orioles (#17 BAL)

