Snelling's lone start of the week Friday against Gwinnett wasn't eye-popping but remained solid, as he allowed two runs on two hits and five walks across five innings while striking out four. Walks have ticked up early in 2026, but the southpaw has still been excellent, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 35:14 K:BB through 24 innings (five starts) at Triple-A Jacksonville. He continues to lean on a fastball averaging 94.1 mph with strong vertical break and a curveball that has been difficult for hitters to square up, while his changeup and slider are used less frequently but have shown potential as above-average offerings.

Stats updated through the evening of April 27. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Prospect promotions continue to roll in, as the oft-mentioned Atlanta duo of Didier Fuentes and JR Ritchie both made starts in the majors last week, with Ritchie slated for another Wednesday, while Travis Bazzana is set to make his big-league debut for Cleveland today. As April turns to May, here are 10 prospects to keep on your stash radar in redraft leagues.

Prospect promotions continue to roll in, as the oft-mentioned Atlanta duo of Didier Fuentes and JR Ritchie both made starts in the majors last week, with Ritchie slated for another Wednesday, while Travis Bazzana is set to make his big-league debut for Cleveland today. As April turns to May, here are 10 prospects to keep on your stash radar in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the evening of April 27. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Robby Snelling, SP, Marlins (#30, #5 P, #1 MIA)

Snelling's lone start of the week Friday against Gwinnett wasn't eye-popping but remained solid, as he allowed two runs on two hits and five walks across five innings while striking out four. Walks have ticked up early in 2026, but the southpaw has still been excellent, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 35:14 K:BB through 24 innings (five starts) at Triple-A Jacksonville. He continues to lean on a fastball averaging 94.1 mph with strong vertical break and a curveball that has been difficult for hitters to square up, while his changeup and slider are used less frequently but have shown potential as above-average offerings.

Miami's rotation situation remains largely unchanged. Janson Junk turned in five scoreless innings in his last outing and owns a 3.67 ERA, while Chris Paddack has struggled to a 6.11 ERA. Braxton Garrett has been dominant at Triple-A with just two earned runs allowed across 23.1 innings and could be in line for a recall, though that doesn't meaningfully impact Snelling's outlook, in my opinion. Snelling has been fantastic at Triple-A between 2025 and 2026 and is a 22-year-old bona fide prospect, while Garrett is a 28-year-old with over 300 career big-league innings, so they're in very different situations. Snelling has little left to prove in the minors and remains one of the top stash candidates in fantasy leagues.

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Diamondbacks (#16, #4 OF, #1 ARI)

Waldschmidt remains the top-ranked hitter on the list, with a chance to make an impact in the near term. Even in a down week relative to his torrid start, the outfielder still recorded a homer, a double and five RBI with a .727 OPS across six games this past week. The overall production remains strong, as he's slashing .317/.416/.529 with three homers, seven doubles, three triples, 19 RBI and four stolen bases in 27 games at Triple-A Reno. The 23-year-old's plate discipline (15.1 percent chase rate, 96th percentile) is well-documented and fuels much of his success, while his 93rd percentile sprint speed and 29 stolen bases in 2025 point to additional upside on the bases.

Since returning from the injured list, Lourdes Gurriel has handled left field regularly, while Corbin Carroll remains locked into right. Alek Thomas has heated up with a .953 OPS over his past 10 games, though his overall mark still sits at a firmly below-average .653 OPS, only slightly above his .641 career OPS. Jorge Barrosa has filled a reserve role across the outfield but offers limited offensive upside relative to Waldschmidt. Tim Tawa provides infield versatility, though poor production has his roster spot shaky. Arizona has gotten off to a solid start above .500 despite limited outfield production outside of Carroll, and Waldschmidt could provide an immediate boost upon a promotion.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#24, #7 OF, #2 DET)

Clark is in the midst of his first slump at Triple-A Toledo, though it's not a major concern at this point. Despite hitting just .115 over his past seven games, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 Draft is still slashing .305/.382/.453 with a homer, nine doubles, 11 RBI and eight stolen bases across 24 games. Expectations remain high, but it's worth noting the 21-year-old is one of the youngest players at the level and still sits 26 percent above league average offensively by wRC+. The power has yet to fully emerge, but his speed and overall skill set continue to stand out.

For Detroit, Javier Baez has seen more time in the infield of late, while Matt Vierling has handled center field with occasional starts for Wenceel Perez. Vierling has shown some improvement recently but is still hitting .208 with a .637 OPS, while Perez has struggled to a .098 average in 2026. Clark will likely need to heat back up in Toledo, but the path to playing time with the Tigers remains clear, keeping him firmly in the mix as a stash candidate.

Bryce Eldridge, 1B/DH, Giants (#19, #1 DH, #1 SF)

Speaking of slumps, Eldridge had been in a funk before breaking out with a three-hit, three-RBI performance Sunday against Albuquerque that included an opposite-field homer. Despite the recent struggles, the 6-foot-7 slugger is still slashing .305/.411/.463 with three homers, six doubles and 14 RBI across 25 games at Triple-A Sacramento. The stat line is somewhat surprising for a power-over-contact hitter, but Eldridge's consistent quality of contact has culminated in a strong batting average.

The path to regular playing time in San Francisco remains somewhat unclear, with Rafael Devers handling most of the work at first base and Casey Schmitt, who owns an .891 OPS in 2026, seeing time at designated hitter, with the two occasionally rotating. That said, Jerar Encarnacion continues to occupy a roster spot in a limited role, and Schmitt is capable of playing any spot in the infield. Eldridge has already shown he can handle Triple-A pitching, and another shot in The Show should come sooner rather than later.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#85, #6 1B, #1 COL)

Continuing the trend of slumps, Condon managed just two hits across five games this past week. He may no longer be hitting above .300, but the 23-year-old's overall production remains strong, as he's slashing .276/.406/.474 with four homers, three doubles, 14 RBI and three stolen bases across 20 games at Triple-A Albuquerque. Condon shows a mature approach at the plate with a strong feel for the strike zone and the strength to punish mistakes. The recent dip does little to change his outlook, as the earlier batting average likely overstated his contact profile relative to what's expected at the big-league level.

Condon is likely a better long-term fit at first base than in the outfield at Coors Field, though he continues to see time at both spots, and that versatility only helps his case for a call-up. Mickey Moniak has swung the bat incredibly well and Troy Johnston has gotten off to a solid start, but Colorado's 85 wRC+ ranks 27th in MLB, underscoring the lack of impact bats in the lineup. The Rockies aren't necessarily in a hurry to promote Condon, but a path to regular playing time should be available once the club determines the timing is right.

Cooper Ingle, C, Guardians (#175, #9 C, #9 CLE)

Welcome to the stash list, Cooper Ingle! This inclusion comes at a somewhat awkward time given his recent placement on the injured list with right hip inflammation, but the 24-year-old's early-season production is difficult to ignore. After hitting .207 with a .712 OPS in 28 games at Triple-A Columbus in 2025 following a longer stint at Double-A Akron, the Clemson product has been nearly unstoppable in Columbus in 2026, slashing .394/.630/.788 with four homers, a double and 16 RBI across 15 games. You'd be hard pressed to find a more patient and disciplined hitter in MiLB than Ingle, who ranks in the 99th percentile in walk rate (37 percent) and 98th percentile in chase rate (10.9 percent). His power ceiling is modest, but a plus hit tool paired with that discipline gives him a path to contribute at the big-league level.

Putting it as nicely as possible, Cleveland hasn't received consistent offensive production from its catchers in recent seasons. Bo Naylor has yet to take a step forward and owns an abysmal .388 OPS, while Austin Hedges remains a defense-first option and David Fry has seen more time in right field than behind the plate. Ingle's current injury delays the timeline for a promotion, but if the issue proves minor, he should draw consideration for a call-up in the near future.

Tanner McDougal, SP, White Sox (#64, #18 P, #3 CWS)

McDougal, a new addition to this week's list, exited after 3.2 innings in his most recent start due to a lower-body issue, though it doesn't appear serious and the removal was likely precautionary. He's off to a solid start at Triple-A Charlotte, posting a 3.13 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 23 innings. The right-hander features a big-league caliber arsenal, headlined by a fastball averaging 98.4 mph and complemented by a slider and curveball that have each generated a 57.1 percent whiff rate in 2026. McDougal has the raw stuff to develop into a front-line starter, as evidenced by the fact that he's never posted a K/9 below 10 in his MiLB career, but his control remains a work in progress with a 5.1 BB/9 this season. Limiting free passes will be key for the 23-year-old to earn and maintain a role in the majors.

With one rookie in Noah Schultz already promoted and flashing potential, McDougal could be next in line. Anthony Kay has struggled recently, while Erick Fedde has delivered serviceable results but carries peripherals that suggest regression. Neither projects as part of Chicago's long-term plans. Shane Smith, the team's Opening Day starter, was demoted after early struggles and will likely need to find consistency at Triple-A before earning another opportunity. If McDougal strings together strong outings in the coming weeks, a promotion to the White Sox rotation feels like a very real possibility.

Elmer Rodriguez, SP, Yankees (#41, #11 P, #2 NYY)

Rodriguez earns his first appearance on the stash list, though not due to any lack of performance. The right-hander has posted a 1.27 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through 21.1 innings (four starts) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2026 after turning in a 2.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 150 innings in 2025 between High-A Hudson Valley, Double-A Somerset and a brief stint at Triple-A. Rodriguez is not a prolific strikeout arm, but he's at his best generating ground balls with his sinker, ranking third among qualified International League pitchers with a 56.3 percent ground-ball rate.

His absence from prior lists was tied more to opportunity than results. With Luis Gil sent down following a spot start Sunday, there could be an opening during the Yankees' next turn through the rotation, though Ryan Yarbrough remains an option out of the bullpen and Max Fried could be moved up a day with an off day Wednesday. Even if Rodriguez were to get a spot start, sticking in the rotation may be difficult given the group's success and the expected returns of Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow) at some point in May. Rodriguez's stash case is complicated by New York's rotation depth, but he has outperformed fellow prospect Carlos Lagrange at Triple-A and has positioned himself as a viable option when an opportunity arises.

Editor's note: Rodriguez is indeed expected to get called up for a spot start Wednesday but is not expected to stick around in the rotation.

Esmerlyn Valdez, OF, Pirates (#105, #24 OF, #5 PIT)

It was a week of run production for Valdez, who drove in five runs across six games. The 22-year-old continues to hold his own at Triple-A Indianapolis, slashing .241/.402/.437 with four homers, five doubles and 14 RBI through 26 games. There's reason to expect even more production, as a .279 BABIP would be a career low, while he owns a .422 xwOBA (96th percentile), .548 xSLG (95th percentile) and .279 xBA (87th percentile). At this point, Valdez pairs strong surface numbers with even stronger underlying metrics.

The regular outfield trio in Pittsburgh of Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Ryan O'Hearn has produced solid numbers, though Cruz was out of the lineup Sunday and Monday due to illness. The absence is unlikely to linger, but with Jake Mangum and Billy Cook serving as the current depth options, it highlights the potential opportunity Valdez could fill if needed. Marcell Ozuna has also cooled off following a brief hot stretch and owns a .495 OPS as the primary designated hitter. While several moving parts make an immediate promotion unlikely, continued production at Triple-A could force Pittsburgh's hand later this season.

Henry Bolte, OF, Athletics (#54, #13 OF, #2 ATH)

In contrast to several players on the list slumping, Bolte has been heating up, reaching base in 11 of his past 12 games while posting an OPS north of 1.000 during that span. Through 25 games at Triple-A Las Vegas, he's hitting .255/.350/.520 with seven homers, two doubles, three triples, 15 RBI and 11 stolen bases. The hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League is worth noting, but the 22-year-old has still made tangible improvements, with his barrel rate rising from 5.5 percent in 2025 to 8.6 percent in 2026 alongside gains in exit velocity and a reduced strikeout rate. With elite speed already in place, continued progress at the plate makes his upside increasingly intriguing.

Brent Rooker's quick return from an oblique strain brought a key bat back to the lineup, though there has been no recent update on center fielder Denzel Clarke (foot) since he landed on the injured list. Carlos Cortes has produced when called upon, while Lawrence Butler has struggled early and Zack Gelof has offered limited production while seeing some time in center field. Colby Thomas was recently recalled but has seen minimal action. As noted in prior installments, the immediacy of a call-up for Bolte remains low, but he's a young player the organization values, and continued production at Triple-A should position him for an opportunity later this season.